These are exactly what they promise--cheese enchiladas. My husband and I both prefer them without onions, so i just used a sprinkle of onion powder over the cheese. I also used a premade enchilada sauce (i needed to get rid of) instead of the sauce, paste, and seasoning. I will agree that the cheese needs to be doubled considering these are plain cheese enchiladas! My first couple of enchiladas didn't work out, but i figured out a great method: place 2 tortillas between a pretty damped paper towel and microwave for 25-30 seconds on high. Put a T of sauce in the shell, fill with cheese and spices, then quickly roll up. (I tried to do 4 at a time, but they started cracking towards the end, so 2 is the magic number.) Once they're all filled, cover the enchiladas with sauce. I needed about 8-10 shells for half of the recipe in a lightly greased 8x8 pan with a layer of sauce in the bottom.