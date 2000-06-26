Cheese Enchiladas

4
132 Ratings
  • 5 59
  • 4 40
  • 3 18
  • 2 5
  • 1 10

Quick and easy cheese enchiladas!

Recipe by Michelle

Gallery

Credit: The Sweet Cucina
9 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
7
Yield:
6 to 8 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

7
Original recipe yields 7 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • In a medium bowl combine tomato sauce, tomato paste and Creole-style seasoning.

  • Warm tortillas in microwave, or in oven; dip them in the tomato sauce mixture and lay them in a 9x13 inch casserole dish. Fill each tortilla with cheese, onion, olives and mushrooms; roll. Repeat until dish is full. Sprinkle a small amount of cheese on top.

  • Bake in preheated oven for 25 to 30 minutes, or until cheese is melted and bubbly.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
310 calories; protein 13.4g; carbohydrates 34.1g; fat 14.9g; cholesterol 33.6mg; sodium 1176.7mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/23/2022