Cheese Enchiladas
Quick and easy cheese enchiladas!
I rated this 5 stars with these changes. (some at other's suggestions): - add 1 can diced green chiles - add 1/2 packet of taco seasoning (may eliminate creole seasoning) - add 1 4oz can tomato sauce to coat bottom of dish. I used a 10oz package of tortillas and one 8oz cheese (Kraft-Mexican Cheddar) was plenty. I mixed the cheese, olives, mushrooms and chiles in a bowl (didn't use onion), dipped each tortilla in sauce filled each tortilla with cheese mixture, then spread remaining sauce on top and sprinkled the leftover cheese mixture on top of that. I made it with the Best Spanish Rice recipe by Angie. (wich is the only one I use)Absolutely delicious! Will add to my favorites.Read More
This recipe is easy and quick. I reccomend using taco seasoning with a little hot sauce mixed into the tomato paste and sauce mixture. Make sure that you throughly coat each tortilla with the sauce and maybe even pour a little over the top before you add the cheese. I also cooked it for less time. I hope this helps.Read More
I omitted the mushrooms and used canned enchilada sauce instead of the tomato sauce mixture. Excellent recipe!
Yummy! Followed others' suggestions: taco seasoning, fresh sauteed mushrooms, and well over double the cheese called for. It just takes a minute to grate the cheese, and blocks of cheese are typically much better quality than bags of shredded (often cheaper as well!). When I tried to dip the tortillas they really broke up a lot, so I slathered the sauce on the inside, added the filling, rolled it up, and then poured the remaining sauce over the enchiladas, making sure not to leave any naked tortilla. This was a lot easier!
Finally! This is the third Enchilada recipe I've tried from this site and the only one that EVERYONE loved! I couldn't find the creole seasonings at my grocery store, so as another reviewer suggested, I used a pack of taco seasonings. It turned out very good. Also, I sauted fresh mushrooms myself, and I sauted the onion because I hate raw onion. Next time I'll try adding beef or chicken.
I took the advice of others, and modified this, which is why its 5 stars. I absolutely love this recipe! I used 1/2 packet taco seasoning rather than creole. I also omitted the mushrooms & olives, and replaced with 4oz diced green chiles (drained). I sauteed the onions, and mixed the cheese, onions, and chiles in a bowl before filling. Also, definitely put a thin layer of the sauce in the bottom of the dish, and pour the rest over the top. YUM!!!
super delicious recipe! My husband and I really loved these enchiladas. We made a few adjustments to the original recipe, like using canned red enchilada sauce vs. making our own and using flour tortillas vs. corn (personal preference). It was wonderful! The mushrooms, particularly, were delectable in this dish. This recipe seems very easy to modify to your personal tastes (adding different vegetables and cheeses), and it's perfect for vegetarian Mexican fare. Thanks so much for sharing. We're adding this to our permanent recipe collection!
This is a nice, easy recipe and cheap to make! I omitted the olives and mushrooms in hopes of trying to make a more traditional enchilada. I used low-fat cheddar cheese which worked out great! I used taco seasoning as other reviewers did, and it worked fine. After baking it isn't very "saucy" and some enchiladas even stuck to the pan. For next time I will either spray the pan or put a layer of sauce down. These will become a regular at my house - my husband loved them!
I liked this recipe but added a few changes. I use canned enchilada sauce but thicken it by by stirring equal parts flour and butter (usually a Tablespoon each per can of sauce)over medium heat until flour is golden brown.. Add enchilada sauce and continue to stir over medium heat until thickened. My family prefers flour tortillas. This recipe freezes well and can be popped in the oven straight from the freezer. tTo cook frozen enchiladas over with foil and increase baking time to 45-60 minutes. Remove foil during last 10 minutes of baking.
These are exactly what they promise--cheese enchiladas. My husband and I both prefer them without onions, so i just used a sprinkle of onion powder over the cheese. I also used a premade enchilada sauce (i needed to get rid of) instead of the sauce, paste, and seasoning. I will agree that the cheese needs to be doubled considering these are plain cheese enchiladas! My first couple of enchiladas didn't work out, but i figured out a great method: place 2 tortillas between a pretty damped paper towel and microwave for 25-30 seconds on high. Put a T of sauce in the shell, fill with cheese and spices, then quickly roll up. (I tried to do 4 at a time, but they started cracking towards the end, so 2 is the magic number.) Once they're all filled, cover the enchiladas with sauce. I needed about 8-10 shells for half of the recipe in a lightly greased 8x8 pan with a layer of sauce in the bottom.
This recipe was EXCELLENT! I didn't use olives or mushrooms, because I don't like them. I also used 16 oz of cheese. I'm a cheese lover. I will definately cook this cheese enchilada recipe on a regular basis.
This was a great recipe with a few modifications recommended in the reviews. I replaced the tomato paste and tomato sauce with a can of enchilada sauce, substituted 1/2 packet of taco seasoning for the Creole seasoning, and doubled the cheese. To prevent the tortillas from sticking to the pan, I poured a thin layer of enchilada sauce on the bottom. Also added a can of diced green chiles and sauteed the onions before adding to the filling. Soaking the corn tortillas in the enchilada sauce before rolling them is KEY. I also added sliced green onions on top for color. This is a great base recipe -- add anything you like! Thanks for sharing.
I find it's much easier to roll a corn tortilla when you lightly fry it in oil for a second on each side, Then drain it on paper towels. After they've cooled a little bit, then dip them in sauce. Also, me personally, I prefer the already-made enchilada sauce in the can. It already has flavor and you can get hot, medium or mild. You definitely need twice as much cheese and using fresh mushrooms is best. I used sliced green onions and added a can of diced green chilis. These enchiladas are amazing!
I liked how easy and quick they were, but one onion was way too much, in my opinion. I'm sure if I'd sauteed them first as some reviewers did, it would have been better. Otherwise, so much raw onion just overpowered the taste.
Maybe in Louisana ?? they make these, but in New Mexico you would not use tomato sauce or paste for enchiladas. You use red chile sauce. I would have to give this a one star as it doesn't compare with a "real" enchilada and I think this one should be renamed. Sorry, but, I didn't care for it at all and would not make it again. I noticed that a lot of the other reviewers DID use red enchilada sauce when they made this, as would a true Southwesterner.
I thought this was really quick, easy, and yummy. My kids loved it too! They ate all of their dinner and asked for more. I didn't have the Creole seasoning so I used the taco seasoning packet and it worked out just as good. Topped it off with sourcream and salsa and a salad on the side. Thanks for making dinner easy!
These enchiladas are very easy to make, and I changed a few things based on the preferences of my family... I used shredded colby-jack cheese, and a whole lot more than what the recipe calls for. I also omitted the onions and mushrooms (although I would love them, my kids can't eat them) and added in frozen corn. I also had a lot of leftover taco meat from a previous meal, so I made a pan of beef enchiladas as well as a pan of cheese enchiladas. Also, I did find that it was too messy to "dip" the tortillas, so I just slathered the inside with the sauce mixture and poured the rest on top. This is one of my kids' favorite meals!
I made this recipe as posted and frankly, it just isn’t quite right. Technically, it’s an enchilada, but that’s as far as it goes. I think what this recipe is, is someone who wanted enchiladas for dinner, didn’t have the necessary sauce and spices on hand and improvised with what she/he had on hand. Nothing wrong with that, it shows creativity in the kitchen and that’s always a good thing. But if you’re going to make enchiladas, you need to use red chili sauce; it’s just too essential to the dish. Regardless, I will give the recipe 3 stars for creativity alone.
I love cheese and onion enchiladas. These were good, I used canned enchilada sauce though and left out the musrooms and black olive (didn't have any). Great.
I don't know - maybe we just aren't fans of cheese enchiladas. Nobody liked this except my husband, and he's pretty difficult to disappoint. Let's put it this way. I have great recipies for both chicken and veggie stuffed enchiladas and this won't be competing with either of them for a spot at the dinner table.
Tasty and easy basic enchiladas. I especially like olives. I didn't have mushrooms so I just sauteed onion and then added sliced olives and shredded cheddar. Also, since I was missing some ingredients, I used canned enchilada sauce, which was just ok. I will try making the sauce next time. I also added lots of mixed low fat Mexican cheese on top of the whole thing which was a nice touch. Just watch out to not overdo the cheese on top or you lose the enchiladas in it!
I did as other reviewers suggested and used Taco Seasoning (recipe: http://allrecipes.com/Recipe/Taco-Seasoning-I/Detail.aspx ). The sauce tasted nearly identical to the enchilada sauce at my favorite local family-owned Mexican joint. Since I hate olives, I substituted a can of mild diced chili peppers instead. I also skipped the mushrooms because I have something (mentally) against having mushrooms in cheese enchiladas. I'll definitely be making this again!
My husband stated that if I had cooked this for him when we first met I would still be single. We tried to get my Kids to eat just 2 more bites (after the first) and they cried. Way too tart, not enough cheese, ended up dry, and just all in all was very displeasing! No offense intended to the author but this is certainly not something that everyone is going to be happy with!
dunno about this one...very bland and I even added the onions..cooked them a little before I put them in with the cheese...the corn tort.were VERY bland...might be better with a flour tort.....used taco seasoning instead of the creo.oh well maybe another time I will try again...=(
I snuck in some shredded zucchini. It was really good!
These were very simple to make, although a tad on the bland side. I added cumin and salt/pepper to the tomato sauce and paste because it needed more flavor. Still, it's overall not a bad recipe and the enchiladas were pretty good.
This was pretty good. I used the taco seasoning instead of the creole seasoning and I lightly fried the corn tortillas before coating in sauce. The only thing I will leave out next time is the mushrooms!
These were so good. I cut the recipe in half - turned out great. This one will go into our regular rotation of dinners.
This was a great recipe. I did make a few changes based on the other reviewers. I used enchilada sauce instead of the creole and tomato mixture and I omitted the the mushroom and olives only because most of my family hates them. It was very very goos! My kids had them gone in 5 mins. That doesn't happen often in this home!
messy, but very good!
I made this exactly as written and it was just okay. If you are going to make it than I highly recommend cooking the onions and using (and cooking) fresh mushrooms. If you like them extra cheesy you should add extra cheese as well. I was okay with the amount of cheese to save on the fat.
This was delicious. I sauted fresh mushrooms with the onions. Although it increased the prep time, I would recommend the fresh mushrooms. We will definitely make this again.
This recipe is great! However, I omitted the mushrooms, halved the onions, and used a copious amount of mexican melting cheese on the inside! It gave me the authentic mexican enchiladas I have been searching for for years!!
I used enchilada sauce instead of tomato sauce but still added taco seasoning. I put sauce in the bottom of the pan and a little on top. I ended up using double the sauce and double the cheese. I shredded fresh tillamock, my favrite brand, cheddar and jack cheese. I used cheese fresh chopped onion, jalapenos, bell peppers, and olives. You can throw whatever veggies you prefer into them and they turn out great! Dipping the tortillas is difficult so I mostly spooned the sauce on the tortilla and used my hands cause they do break apart easily.
This recipe was easy and fast. I went to the store to get tortillas and there were like 4 diffferent sizes. Get the ones that are enchilada size DUH! Just a note i found the sauce to be too tomatoey for my taste, next time i'll leave out some of the tomato sauce. P.S. You can fit six enchiladas into that size dish.
This was very delicious. I did change it up a bit. I used red enchilada sauce instead of the mixture in the recipe. I also used a combination of monterrey jack with jalepenos, mild cheddar and taco seasoning cheese. I doubled the amount of cheese called for in the recipe. I didn't have any mushrooms so I omitted those. Whole family enjoyed.
WOW! I changed it a little bit. What I did was used the taco bell seasoning package instead of the other added chili peppers to the onions and mushrooms and added a little sugar to the tomato sauce and paste so not so tomatoe. Hope this helps
I did not care for this.
I used canned red enchilada sauce and added sloppy joe mix (I didn't have taco seasonings). I used 3 carrots, which gave a sweetness, and olives too. I only had 1 lb of cheese (mixed cheddar with monterey). I would have used 1.5-2 lb if I had it. I cooked the tortillas (corn) on the stove first, gave crunch. It was great. Will make again. My boyfriend loved it, he hates a lot of dishes.
This was a very tasty dish!!! I didn't have any creole seasoning on hand so I used taco seasoning mix instead. I also had to use more cheese than called for to prepare it correctly.
My family loved this recipe! It is really mild and great for kids. I used 16oz of cheese instead of 8oz.
Family loved this recipe. Thank you
This is a very bland recipe. I added a few spices and it still just tasted like tomato sauce. Do not recommend this at all.
I thought these were okay, but not outstanding. The sauce seemed too thick.
These enchiladas are good but would be better with meat
First time making enchiladas and this was a good starter recipe. I sauteed mushrooms, red/green peppers in some taco seasoning as the filling, no olives per preference. Followed the suggestion to add taco seasoning in spaghetti sauce. Got raves from the family, delicious with some changes
This wasn't very good at all. Perhaps a different sauce would have helped - way to bland and tasteless. I will not be making this again!
We adapted this recipe using some of the suggestions here and some of my own. My enchiladas always fall apart, so we made it cassarole style. We used canned sauce and preshredded cheese (mexican 4 cheese). Coat the dish with vegetable spray and just cover the bottom with sauce. Dip corn tortillas in hot oil for a few seconds to firm them up. Tear them to fit the pan and then layer in the cheese and mushroom. On top of the second layer of tortilla top with cheese, the rest of the sauce, olives and chopped green onion. Everyone loved it!
pretty dang good!
I modified this recipe a little bit to accommodate ingredients I had on hand. I thought the end result would suffer, but it was fantastic! I had no creole seasoning, so I added fresh garlic and basil to the sauce. I added spinach to the cheese filling. They were so delicious. I will be making these many times more.
Super EASY!!!! It was great!!!!!!!!!! Love to have mexican nights, and this will surely be a keeper!! Thank you!
I loved the fact that with this recipe I didn't have to use canned enchilada sauce. I also used taco seasoning and fresh, sauteed mushrooms. Next time, I may also add some carrots and spinach. It's a great recipe.
I have made several cheese enchilada recipes from this site but none were as big a hit as this recipe. However, I did change up the recipe some, I used enchilada sauce instead of tomato sauce, taco seasoning instead of creole and I added chili powder. My boys loved it!
YUM! I came online searching for something I could make with what I had on hand, and this was perfect, with only a few minor substitutions. I used flour tortillas instead of corn, and Haberno pepper seasoning instead of Creole. I zapped all the veggies in my food processor, combined with the cheese (two cups, based on other reviews) and added a can of chicken, then stirred all the filling together in a big mixing bowl. With that, I had a delicious, easy to make dinner that I'm sure I'll make again.
My very picky boyfriend couldn't say enough nice things about this dish! It's the only thing I have ever made that he has brought to work for lunch the following day. VERY tasty!
Pretty good recipe. I love beef and chicken enchiladas but I was serving taco salad with beef so I decided to try vegetarian enchiladas. I was really skeptical. I don't like mushrooms, olives or corn tortillas but these were pretty good. I did use a package of taco seasoning in the tomato sauce...I don't know where to find Creole seasoning? And I covered the tortillas with the extra sauce since a few reviewers said the enchiladas were too dry.
This is OK, but not great. I made it exactly like the recipe says. Next time I will add garlic and simmer the tomato sauce and paste together with garlic. The cheese should be doubled.
Sorry to be a spoil sport, but I just did NOT care for these at all. They were too tomato pasty :(
We modified it quite a bit based just on what I had on hand, but this was the base! I used 4 cheese spaghetti sauce, flour tortillas, and cheese. Delicious!
The family thought it was "edible" but way too tomato-ey for their taste. Won't be fixing again. Sorry! :(
itz okayish
Simply great!
These were okay, but we probably won't make them again.
They were so good and easy to make. Whole family loved them.
I took out the mushrooms and olives and put mexican rice inside instead. They were divine!
My husband loved it. I am really not a big enchilada fan so I just thought it was okay. I will make it for him again some time but I think I will try a canned sauce instead of making one- this one was a little bland.
This was a so simple and so good. I didn't have any creole seasoning so I used taco seasoning and it tasted great. I also added cnned chunk chicken. Easy and deliecious!
Unfortunately, I did not have any luck with this dish. I followed the directions exactly and my enchiladas were mushy. Each one fell apart and was just not very good. Sorry.
It was OK at best. Maybe my personal preferences, but I thought the sauce was too pasty, and I didn't care for the raw onions. Mushrooms were a nice touch though.
We loved this recipe. I used canned enchilada sauce and it was great. We added medium/hot green chilis to the top for an extra kick. I was not sure about having mushrooms in enchilada... they were wonderful. My family will request this again.
Great recipe! Will definitely be making again ~ Thanks
Fantastic recipe! The combination of finely chopped onion with the mushrooms and olives added perfect flavor. Microwaving the tortillas was a great tip so the tortillas roll without breaking. I used fresh mushrooms because they didn’t have canned at the store I went to, so fresh works great too. Also added finely chopped green onions on top.
added diced greeen chilies and a handful of black olives, and the tomato sauce on botton. also 1/2 pkg. of taco seasoning in addition to the Crejole. (homemade). flour tortillas.. so good
I made the recipe as is however, I find this recipe to be a great starting place if one has an imagination and wants to create something special.
Yummy and easy. I used canned enchilada sauce and added cilantro and green chiles.
I changed it up to use what I had on hand- but used this recipe as my base recipe. I was looking to use up some leftover marinara so I used that instead of the tomato sauce/paste. I used taco seasoning (no creole), extra cheese, mushroom and bell pepper in half of them, did not add the olives or onion. Even with all the changes it was great and my boys and husband were all very pleased! My husband said the cheese ones tasted like his favorite Mexican restaurant's enchiladas :) will be keeping this recipe and using it again in the near future!!
I would cut the onion in half. I used the tips from above and it was very good.
I omitted the mushrooms and sautéed the onions. It was delicious
Used top review suggestion and used a can of enchilada sauce and green chilies instead of mushrooms. Great (and economical) recipe.
The taste was great, the texture was not. Mine turned out as pure mush! Perhaps I baked too long, or used too much sauce. The only thing I did differently was sautee the mushrooms (I used fresh) and onion first. It was a good cheese enchilada casserole!
I used corn tortillas and laid them flat in the dish. I made the enchalada sauce so could control the spice and heat level(made the dish for 6-9 year olds)
these enchiladas were delicious the only thing I added was chicken
Thought I'd miss chicken or beef but these were wonderful. Made some slight changes too. Used Laspalmas red enchilada sauce and fresh, local flour tortillas, since I'm in Texas at the moment it just makes sense! Also, sauteed the onion, added a can of green chiles and used 1/2 pepper jack, 1/4 colby, 1/4 cheddar for inside since I ran out of cheddar. Just dribbled the sauce on before folding and used rest for the top of casserole then threw mozz on top cause that was all I had. Absolutely delicious.
Pretty great enchiladas!
Didn't use the olives, used fiesta cheese inside and cheddar jack on top. Added a half can of hatch ro-tel to the sauce, reduced the onions and mushrooms, added chicken seasoned with taco seasoning. Stellar.
I used pepper jack cheese instead of cheddar and used double the amount called for. I also left out the mushrooms and added sautéed diced jalapeno peppers on top of the cheese before wrapping in the tortilla.
Amazing Mexican food
The recipe was really good, but I added a few spices (extra creole seasoning and cayenne pepper) to make it more flavorful. It turned out to be delicious
I made this, the Enchiladas teasted great but the sauce was not right it tasted more like spaghetti sauce I ended up throwing it all out.
Absolutely sensational. Loved every bite.
These enchiladas are great if you are looking for a meatless version. I used fresh mushrooms and sautéed them with the onion first. I also used enchilada sauce in lieu of the creole seasoning.
super simple to make especially for someone making enchiladas for the first time
