Best Spinach Dip Ever

1404 Ratings
  • 5 1113
  • 4 214
  • 3 36
  • 2 26
  • 1 15

This is my dad's recipe. The entire family loves it! A flavorful spinach mixture fills a tasty bread bowl. Your family will love it, too.

By Allrecipes Member

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
additional:
6 hrs
total:
6 hrs 15 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
1 bread bowl dip
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
6
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a medium bowl, mix together mayonnaise, sour cream, dry leek soup mix, water chestnuts and chopped spinach. Chill in the refrigerator 6 hours, or overnight.

  • Remove top and interior of sourdough bread. Fill with mayonnaise mixture. Tear removed bread chunks into pieces for dipping.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
682 calories; protein 13.3g; carbohydrates 53.2g; fat 47.4g; cholesterol 48.3mg; sodium 1183.4mg. Full Nutrition
