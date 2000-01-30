Best Spinach Dip Ever
This is my dad's recipe. The entire family loves it! A flavorful spinach mixture fills a tasty bread bowl. Your family will love it, too.
I printed this recipe ages ago, but never had the need for the dip until recently. BOY am I glad I made it! I have now taken it to two parties and have been asked for the recipe by so many people. They are surprised at how easy it is. The leek soup mix is the key ingredient, and tastes so much better than the vegetable (IMHO). I used a full 10 oz. package of spinach (it needs it for texture), and I doubled the recipe. It works best if you squeeze as much liquid out of the spinach as you can. If not it could turn out too runny. Overall, it's quick, easy, delicious, and will become a staple in my entertaining!Read More
I made this recipe for a job that I was catering and multiplied the recipe times three. But doing it just for one it just as good. This got rave reviews. I used only 3/4 cup mayonnaise and the whole package of spinach. I usually let the spinach thaw completely and then wring it out in a kitchen towel. The leek soup mix is the key to it. It taste so much better then the Knorr Vegetable soup mix. I would definitely make this again. Thanks for sharing.
This dip is excellent! I got many compliments that it was indeed the best spinach dip they ever had. I did make some substitutions though. Instead of the leek soup mix,I used: 1 large (or 2 small) garlic cloves, minced 1/4 onion, chopped fine approx. 1 1/4 Tablespoons Janes Original Mixed-Up Salt (or to taste) Also, I used an entire 10 ounce package of frozen spinach. I think it needs the extra spinach to have some in every bite. It turned out fantastic. Several people even asked me for the recipe. This will definitely be filed in my 'Quick Party Dips' section.
This is a winner every time. I use light versions of everything I can and it always turns out awesome. I find that veggie soup and leek soup are interchangeable and both are always a hit with the "grazers". I also serve triscuits (or you might try any other sturdy large-ish crackers you like) to use when the bread is gone. I've also added chunky chopped artichokes to the recipe instead of the water chestnuts with good success. Thanks for the recipe!
This recipe is so easy - and the taste is amazing!! I used a whole package of spinach instead of the half a package and divided the dip between a loaf of sourdough and a loaf of pumpernickel.
Great base recipe, but neeeeds these changes to be 5-star (for my taste buds anyway) I prefer a thick, spinachy (if you will) dip as opposed to a mayo taste. I used 2 1/4 cup sour cream, 3/4 cup mayo, a 250g tub of herb & garlic cream cheese (softened), 3 packages (900g) spinach (be sure to fully defrost and squeeze ALL the water out), added about 6 cloves raw garlic (I love garlic.. it gives it all the flavor), a small diced red pepper, a small diced onion (sauteed them both a little first) and used a pack of Knoors cream of leek dry soup. I also almost doubled the water chestnuts. It was so creamy and full of health with all the extra veggies! Also used low-fat everything.... it was delicious and easy!! Served with sourdough and baked garlic pita slices, it didn't last long.
Absolutely wonderful! And I'm not a big fan of sour cream or mayonnaise, but this is great! I just couldn't find leek soup mix, so I used a packet of Knorr's veg. mix & added about 1/3 of an onion soup mix packet. Used the whole box of spinach & served with pumpernickel.
This was a very good spinach dip but you really need the whole box of spinach. I have always made the spinach dip on the back of the Knorr Vegatable soup mix box and it is very good also. I really can't decide which is better. They are very similar and both very good. My 5 year old ate this one right up and it was devoured at a party last night.
Yep, best ever! This was my moms go to spinach dip recipe for years, though she used Knorr's Spring vegetable soup mix. I had to try the leek and am glad I did! Sooo good. I did double the recipe, planning on using the entire box of spinach of course, so I used two to double the recipe. I did notice that the full two cups of mayo and two containers of sour cream looked like it was gonna be way too much amd possibly make it runny, so before mixing I removed about a half cup mayo and a cup of sour cream. I just finished mixing it all up and it's getting happy in the fridge. I will update if it turns out too dry and I have to add back the mayo and sour cream. But boy did it taste GOOD! Thanks Shawna's Dad! ***Update! next morning, all is well. And tasty! Thankfully the amounts were perfect. So for those of you doubling the recipe like I did, cut down a little on the mayo and sour cream. 1 3/4 cup mayo and 1 1/2 containers of sour cream should do the trick. Everything else remains, 2 packs of Knorrs leek soup mix, 2 cans waterchestnuts and 2 10 oz. boxes of chopped spinach. I only serve this dip with Kings Hawaiian Bread. OMG! They were meant to go together, try it, you won't be sorry!
Delicious!!! I used the whole 10oz. of spinach and made sure to squeeze all the liquid out before adding. YUM!
Delicious. Have made the recipe many times. To squeeze the spinach dry, I let it defrost pretty much completely and then I put it in a SALAD SPINNER. It works wonders and isn't as messy!!!
I just made this- and here are my Substitutions.. instead of Leek soup (it was 2.50 for a pack in my grocery store !) I used 3 TBSP of minced dried onions, 2 TBSP of dried chives and 1 TBSP of kosher salt I used an 8 oz can of water chesnuts and the whole package of frozen spinach- I sneak tasted it - MMMMMm GOOOOdddd
Five start recipe with one addition - must add freshly chopped green onions! I would recommend using at least 3 - I use 6 or 7. Also - must use Knorr Leek Soup for best taste! I use whole box of spinach and be sure to squeeze all moisture from spinach. After I squeeze dry, I do rough chop, then use hands to separate and "loosen" the spinach so that it incorporates into the dip better. I serve with round loaf of pumpernickel bread - also good with vegies and triscuit thins.
I have made this for years and I use 1 cup of Mayo and 1 cup of sour cream, 1 leek soup mix 1 box of spinach, 3 chopped green onions, 1 can chopped water chestnuts, mine is much better
I am trying to make this dip but I can only find cream of leek soup mix. Is that ok?
This spinach dip is very good - I will add it to my favorite recipes, and use it for gatherings/parties that I have. I took the advice of other reviewers and doubled the spinach. I used frozen spinach, let it thaw (which took forever), and then squeezed all the excess water out. I followed the rest of the directions as written. I cut the center of a sourdough round out and put the dip in that, I also cut up a extra round w/ the second round - the amount of bread seemed to be perfect for the amount of dip. I don't think just one would have been enough. Update - I actually prefer the vegetable packet over the Leek or onion; when I make this with the vegetable I just add a 16 oz. container of sourcream, 1 C. of mayo, 1 package of spinach (thawed, and drained in salad spinner), and the vegetable packet - everyone loves it and I always get requests for the recipe.
Amazing! Couldn't find leak soup mix even in specialty stores (other than cream of leak) so I used onion soup mix. I used 2 pumpernickel breads (1 to hollow out for the dip & the other for extra cubes. Next time, I'll add some cut-up sour dough baguettes for a colour contrast. Leave 1.5" of bread attached to the lid & cut up with crust attached. Make dip day before or dried onions will be too crunchy & ingredients won't marry. Use full 10 oz. box of frozen spinach. Remove spinach from box & if in a hurry, defrost in a bowl of cool water, strain, then squeeeeeeze dry. Hollow out bread bowl the day before but don't put dip inside until just before serving, to prevent sogginess. Served this at my 1st. grandchild's baby shower & there was none left. This is my families permanent recipe! Thanks Shawna.
Just save yourself and the other party goers the disappointment and make two of these. I took it to a meeting with 7 woman and they didn't even pay attention to the other food. I should also mention that it was a meeting on a nurses unit and it was 10:30 am. I wouldnt have thought it would go so early, but it sure did!
I probably really shouldn't be rating this recipe because I only took bits and pieces from it, but oh well. I use 1 cup of mayo, 16 oz. sour cream, a package of Knorr's vegetable soup mix, omit the water chestnuts, use a 10 oz. package of frozen chopped spinach, and then I use a round loaf of Hawaiian bread. Everyone loves the recipe and I get asked to bring it to occasions frequently. It's a staple at all of my parties, and it's usually always devoured by the end of the night. It's the best spinach dip ever, and it's great because it can be made days ahead of time and stored in a Tupperware container. Then the day of, hollow out the bread, add the dip to the middle, and cut up the leftover middle part of the bread into cubes and stick them on top of the dip.
This dip was truly heavenly! I made it for my mom on Mother's Day. She loves spinach dip and has always purchased the store made ones. Well, after having eaten this dip, she'll never buy store made again. I am glad that I found this recipe because all of the other ones that I looked up called for either vegetable or onion soup mix. I personally wouldn't want to add either of those. I think it would just add the wrong flavor. The leek soup was perfect. Like most of the reviewers before me, I also used the entire 10 ounce package of spinach. Instead of serving it with pieces of bread, I served it with roasted vegetable and sociable crackers. This dip was yummy and so fresh tasting. I will "definitely" be making this again and again!
This really is the "best spinach dip ever!" I've used this recipe for years. I use Knorr Leek Soup mix, a tall container of sour cream and I also chop the water chestnuts so that everyone gets them in their scoop. I also put it into a hollowed out Hawaiian bread bowl, and I buy an extra thing of Hawaiian bread to cut up. The sweetness of the Hawaiian bread pairs perfectly with this dip!!
I personally add all the spinach, plus chopped green onions and red bell pepper. The water chesnuts add a nice crunch. Plus 2 hours of refrigerator time is plenty if you are in a crunch.
I personally always add the full 10-12 oz package of spinach and the whole 8 oz can of water chestnuts. I also add a can of chopped artichoke hearts, some minced garlic, and some grated parmesan cheese. The mayo does add good flavor, but I usually leave it out and just use 16 oz of fat free sour cream. That way I don't feel as guilty eating it all because it's delicious! If you want a hot dip, it's also very good baked.
I've taken this to 3 baby showers at work and have gained a fan base with this recipe. Everyone wants copies of the recipe when I bring this so I take printed out recipes to pass around. It's a hit! The only thing that I do differently is I use fresh spinach. It makes a huge difference. Since it's gonna be gone after every party, I don't have to worry about saving it. Everyone says it's "the best spinach dip" they've ever had. Thanks for sharing.
Great recipe! Tasted great and slightly addicting. Only change was that I used 16 oz of spinach.
This was D-LISH Served it with a smaller Rye Round and it was a BIG hit..... I bought the diced Water Chestnuts thinking they would be the perfect size....They weren't. I recommend buying the whole and dicing them from that point. **I also used a WHOLE package of spinach, 1/2 just wasn't enough. When you hollow out the bread, get as close as you can to make it a shell 1/2 inch or so, and I find slicing the bread up into smaller pieces makes it last a little longer. (one inch cubes) The dip should fill the bowl perfectly....Also refrigerates well when stored in a Ziploc, bowl and all. Merry Christmas!!!
I rated this recipe last year with only 4 stars. At that time I was turned off by the idea of the water chestnuts so I left them out. I made this again last week for a party and this time I included the chopped water chestnuts. I also added a little extra mayo and chopped onion. Even thought the water chestnuts really add nothing to the flavor, the extra crunch really does make a difference. This dip was the hit of the party so I'm back to up my rating to 5 stars.
This recipe is so simple and easy. I never have leek soup mix on hand, but I've used onion soup many times and the recipe always comes out great!
Best and easiest Spinach Dip! I used the whole box of spinach, (the spinach has to be squeezed dry.) The leek soup mix is a nice change from onion soup mix - milder flavor and not as salty. Great recipe Shawna!
I made this for a potluck at work. It is super delicious!
very good, just make sure to squeeze out the spinach good
I make this recipe, its the best. The only thing i do different to mine is I add one green onion chopped. If you cant find the Knorr Leek soup use the Knorr Vegetable soup.
EXCELLENT! THE BEST SPINACH DIP YOU CAN MAKE! I normally make this without the water chestnuts. Definitely must use the Leek Soup Mix. I've tried it with the Vegetable Mix and there is a noticable difference in flavor. I actually made this again last night for a party and everyone who had it raved about it being the greatest.. I even wrote the recipe for a friend... that is how easy it is to make! Love it!
I have tried this but I used the recipe on the back of the Knorr package. It is found in the soup section in the store. I bought a round Hawaiian bread, carved out the center to make a bowl and then spooned the dip inside of it. Everyone loves it. So good!!
Absolutely out of this world. I was hesitant about the dry leek soup mix but it adds a different flavor then the usual spinach dip that makes it stand out. To add a little color, suggest adding a little chopped red bell pepper or pimento.
perfect!! Make regularly. Especially at potlucks!
WOW!!!! Thank you so much for sharing this recipe. It is absolutely the best spinach dip I have ever tasted!!! It is 2:30 a.m. here in Texas, getting ready for a baby shower in the morning, and I was told that the honoree loves spinach dip so I gave this recipe a try. I enjoyed it so much I just had to let you know!!!! I hope you all will try this EASY and DELICIOUS recipe! You won't be disappointed!!!
Best ever? Not even close. The original recipe made with vegetable mix is much, much better! I think the leeks made this one taste funny.
OMGosh. So good. I followed except used 8oz of frozen spinach. Make sure to wring out the spinach in a dish towel. yummy.
This was wonderful. I did use the whole package of spinach though. I'll be making this again & again!
Delicious! Everyone loved it. Had to make another batch a week later and had to use the spring veggie soup instead and it was ok, but not amazing as with the leek soup mix. USE LEEK SOUP MIX! Used a whole package of spinach and glad I did. Added a wee bit of chopped garlic and this is a divine recipe! Thanks so much for the original recipe and thanks to all those that review and post helpful hints! I appreciate you all and your help!
Delicious! Like many reviewers suggested, I doubled the amount of spianch which seemed to be the perfect amount. I think that the dry leek soup mix is what "makes" this recipe. I would really advise against substituting it!
This recipe was Great, i made it SuperBowl Sunday and my family loved it! :) I used a whole bag of spinach and added one more can of water chestnuts. We loved it and will make it again. - Bradley Family
Excellent recipe!!! This dip practically disappeared in a flash at my party. This is by far the best spinach dip i have ever tasted. I used low fat mayo, and it was just as delicious.
FANTASTIC. Best ever recipe. So yummy. Made it x6 for a party of 100, and there was nothing left after an hour! HIGHLY RECOMMEND *****
As the recipe is written, you might as well just eat mayo and sourcream out of the jar. The modifications I made to it would bring it to 4 1/2 or 5 stars. Up the spinach to 2 packages of frozen chopped spinach, up the water chestnuts to a full 8 oz can, and decrease the sour cream to 1 8 oz container. I kepts all other ingrediants the same. I also added 1 bunch of green onions. Like others said, the Leek soup is the key to this recipe vs others. AWESOME!!
great recipe...have tried lightening it up with light mayo and sour cream. light mayo and light sour cream maintain a good consistency, but fat free sour cream makes it a bit runny. yum!
Very easy to make. I made it for a new years party and my guests all liked it. I thought it was good but not great. My friend makes one that is great, next time I will ask her for her recipe.
Delicious. Just like I get at the neighborhood deli
Very Good! I followed the recipe exacly and took it to a New Year's party and it was the crowd favorite. I thought it had too much mayo/sour cream- even with the full package of spinach it was soupy. Next time I will use 3/4 c. mayo and 3/4 pkg. sour cream. I also added some spices to put a little more flavor in it, garlic powder, pepper, etc. I will make this again!
I used veggie soup mix instead of leek soup, but it's still a great dip and everyone loves it at parties.
No. It isn't the "best ever." It's good, but very mayonaise-y. Very, very mayonaise-y. If you dig that flavor, you'll dig this recipe. It's not my cup of tea, though.
Good if you use the whole box of spinach like others suggested. No complaints. But I wanted it great and I love spinach, so I added a second box of spinach, 1/2 packet Knorr Vegetable Soup Mix, some Aleppo Pepper, a small jar of diced pimentos, and a few more water chestnuts. I had to add a little more sour cream and mayo to get the right consistency. It was great! DH hates chestnuts, though, so next time I will chop up carrots for the texture. Oh, I used light sour cream but regular mayo (hate light mayo). Thanks for the recipe!
I make this for every gathering we have. I double everything of course to make a large batch and it gets eaten enthusiastically every time. There is only one market in town I can find LEEK soup at but it's worth the trip. The only change I make is doubling the spinach (so I use 20oz in my doubled batch) but that is suited to taste. If i'm unsure of my recipients i'll leave it at the half package because it's just creamy goodness and wont offend anyone with excessive greenery :)
This dip is my family's favorite! I usually double the recipe and use light mayo and light sour cream (helps cut back the fat) and eliminate the water chestnuts. At every family get together, everyone is eager to start dipping! THANK YOU FOR A GREAT RECIPE!
It was good and easy to make which is why I gave it 4 stars, but to be honest, I've had better. I felt that it lacked flavor. Will probably look for a different recipe.
Delish! I almost omitted the water chestnuts, and I'm so glad that I didn't--they added a wonderful crunch. The recipe makes a lot, next time I'll make a half batch.
I needed to make a spinach dip for our monthly teacher appreciation party; not one for dips--or anything laden with sour cream or mayo--I turned to allrecipes for some help. Unfortunately, this is not the "Best Spinach Dip Ever". The recipe, when followed to the letter, yields a dip that tastes more of sour cream and mayo with a little spinach garnish. Luckily, I had more spinach on hand, but even the extra spinach could not cut down on the overpowering sour cream and mayo flavors. Perhaps that is the intention, but I have tasted store bought spinach dip that greatly trumps this one. If you are looking for a spinach dip that is heavy on the sour cream and mayo flavors and lacking in any others, this is the dip for you. Otherwise, I would try one of the modified versions or another recipe altogether.
This is a great recipe! I used knorrs vegetable dip mix instead of spinach and it turned out fantastic. I also used the whole package plus extra spinach, because we like a lot of spinach. I used 8 oz of water chestnuts also. Everyone raved about it!
A big hit at a recent neighborhood party! Definitely add all the spinach. I also mixed in 1 cup plain, low-fat yogurt to tone down the mayo taste. Served it with crisp pita chips instead of the sourdough bread bowl.
This is a staple at family get-togethers! I like to use a 16oz pkg of chopped spinach and definately the leek soup. I also sprinkle in a couple dashes of seasoned salt. This is best when made up the night before. We serve with cubed hawaiian bread and never have any leftovers.
Totally easy to make and tastes wonderful! Not sure if I've ever made spinach dip before. I sure will now though! I did, however, use the whole 10 oz box of spinach instead of just half. Will be doing this one again!
This is the best spinach dip ever! I was in the middle of making it and realized I didn't have the soup mix so I had no choice but to improvise. All I did in place of the soup mix was add a bit of garlic powder and onion powder (I think). It still turned out amazing! My mother in law who has hated me forever even loved it and complimented me on the dip!
This was a big hit at a gathering I had to attend. I used the entire package of spinach to add more substance. I had to substitute the leek soup mix for Knorr Vegetable Recipe Mix and added a tsp of garlic powder. It was awesome!
I've brought this exact recipe to every holiday get together for years.... "don't come without it" basically. DO NOT use vegetable soup mix OR lipton onion soup mix...the leek soup IS the difference. Walmart does not carry it...try Scolaris, Raley's or Savemart. Try to make it the night before so that the dehydrated leeks are reconstituted, not crunchy..and the powdered soup will incorporate to be nice & creamy. Guests will hover & your offering will be gone first. :o)
Used my own mix instead of packaged. turned out great!
Love this recipe. I've made a couple of adjustments: add 1/2 cup of fresh grated parmesan and use all 10oz of the spinach.
Hi, my family has been making this recipe for many years. Only difference - we use dry vegetable soup rather than leek. And of course let is sit overnight, always better the next day!
AMAZING! Love it! The bowl was licked clean in no time! I buy extra, large fresh dinner rolls and cut them up to go with the sourdough, there just isn't enough bread, maybe also add veggies or crackers. I cut back the mayo to 3/4 cup and added a little extra sourcream, I also used the whole package of spinach. A trick for drying the spinach out: I line the inside of a salad spinner with a layer of paper towel and spin the spinach, works great! Dries it out just right. Thanks for the yummy recipe!
What a fantastic dip! I've enjoyed a few recipes of spinach dip over the years, but this is the best I have ever tasted. Although I was a little hesitant to use leek soup mix over the standard vegetable soup mix called for in most recipes, I plowed through and just went for it. And so glad I did - the end result is a creamy, non-bitey flavour that went over far better than I ever expected. I don't think I'll use any other spinach dip recipe again! Also, definitely use mayonnaise (Hellman's) and not the miracle whips of the world, as it really does make a huge difference. Such a tasty dip - you've got to try it . . . !!
Lower-fat variations: Olive oil mayo & tofu sour cream. Still delicious. I also use Knorr's vegetable soup mix instead of onion. I garnish with chives. I also use whole spinach package. Don't make the mistake I made once and used Miracle Whip as I had no mayo. Does NOT work! Love this dip! I clicked over to see if there was a better spinach dip than my favorite - and it was the same recipe!
I have tried something similar. It is very delicious and very easy to make!
the name says it all! Extremely easy and what a spinach dip should taste like.
Well, I had to use the veggie seasoning instead of leek, because my grocery store didn't have leek, but the recipe was still a success. I doubled this recipe for a work event and everyone loved it. (Although doubling the recipe is not necessary! I fed everyone for 2 days instead of 1 by making double.)
This was hit at my daughter's birthday party for the adults! I used Knorr Vegetable Soup mix because I couldn't find leek soup mix and it turned out perfectly! You can't use onion soup mix with this recipe, the flavor is just too overpowering as I learned the first time I made this. It's worth getting all the ingredients ahead of time.
I forgot to add that I added the entire box of spinach, rather than half. In my opinion, there wasn't enough spinach with just half of the box.
Got rave reviews from guests at a New Year's Eve party. Didn't change a thing, other than to buy an extra loaf of bread to be sure we had plenty!
This recipe was FANTASTIC. We bought a round sourdough loaf from Panera bread and hollowed out a bit of the middle. We also bought another loaf to cut up for dipping. It was PERFECT. Thanks very much for a great recipe.
I couldn't find any dry leek soup so I used dry vegetable and a little onion soup mix (about a teaspoon)instead. I used an entire 10 ounce package of spinach and tossed in some fresh finely diced tomato - just a little for color. I have never made a spinach dip in my life and everyone loved it! The water chestnuts gave it just the crunch it needed. I served it with tortilla chips but people liked it so much they were putting little piles of it on their plate and eating it like a side dish instead of a dip! I will be using this recipe again - hopefully I'll get my hands on some dry leek soup so I can compare the difference, they just don't seem to carry it in my area.
Quick & Easy! I had added the entire package of spinach instead of 1/2 and it turned out great. Everyone loved it. Prefect for company parties, family events. Just make the night before and it's great! Very good Recipe! It was gone within minutes.
My husband is allergic to dairy, so I used soy sour cream and cream cheese (Tofutti - highly recommended!) to make this recipe. He'd never had a spinach dip, and I gave him some as soon as it was mixed together. He said that I should make this any time we entertain, give it for holiday gifts, and that we probably should've made more. That sounds like it's a keeper. Oh, and I loved it too! I may be able to get my toddler to eat spinach... Can't wait to try!
I made this take to a birthday/St. Patty’s Day party in a homemade sourdough bowl with a second loaf cut up for dippers. After the dip and dippers were gone, people hovered around like vultures waiting to grab the remains of the bowl while I cut down the sides into strips with a knife. Mind you, there were numerous other appetizers still left on the counter. I've had a few spinach dips in my day, and would say this is among the nicest. I must admit that I always use plain yogurt in place of the sour cream, so I apologize that I'm rating it not exactly as written, but I think I'm really commenting on the subtle change from the usual onion or veggie soup mix to the leek soup. It is mild, but very nice. Oh, near forgot...yes, full 10 oz. of spinach. I really feel the poster meant to say 1/2 of a 20 oz. bag., which is 10 oz.
I used a whole box of spinach and the key is to make sure that it is well drained otherwise it makes the dip too runny. I prefer the Knorr's Leek Dip but my sister doesn't like the oniony flavor so she uses vegetable dip. I have used Miracle Whip and it was terrible--the taste was off. I have used low or reduced fat mayo and that's the key to success. The water chestnuts give the dip a nice crunch. I have made this dip several times and love it. A definite keeper!!!!!!!!!
took to a big office party and it was a great hit! I am always looking for the ultimate appetizers this is a good one
this is an awesome dip ....i have made it quite a few times now and got rave reviews each time .....i make sure to drain spinach very well ...i also chop the water chestnuts vert fine ...also the leek mix MAKES this dip .....this one is definitely a keeper :)
8/8/2011 - I was debating between making this and my old standy from the vegetable soup package. I am so glad I tried this one. This is my new favorite! I love the mild flavor of the the leek soup in this! I used light mayo, an 8 oz. can of water chestnuts and the whole 10 oz. pkg. of spinach. It was awesome!! I think I may try using light sour cream next time - I am sure it would be just as awesome and I won't feel as guilty eating it. Thanks so much for a delicious dip recipe I will be sure to use again and again (as long as the soup mix is available in my area)!
this spinach dip was amazing! the only thing I did different was followed other reviewers' suggestions and used the whole package of spinach. I also made sure to squeeze out all the liquid first.
I added twice the amount of spinach called for and everyone loved it! Many recipe requests.
This dip is execellent! I did not add the water chestnuts but followed everything else to the "T" and it was perfect.
I used an entire package of spinach when I made this. I also left out the water chestnuts based on personal preference and to save a few calories I used light sour cream and mayo. No one seemed to notice the difference - the bowl was empty. This was a hit at the family Labor Day get-together.
I recently made this spinach dip because we had company in town and I wanted a nice happy hour snack for everyone (my first attempt at ever making spinach dip) and it was wonderful. I followed the recipe as is - but maybe added a bit more spinach - and everyone loved it. I'm not a big spinach fan myself but have to admit that I really enjoyed this dip. I will definitely make it again and would not alter the recipe - it is great the way it is!
This was very good! I actually added 16oz of well drained (pressed water out with a paper towel) spinach. It came in a 16oz bag and I didn't want to waste 6oz of it.
This IS the best spinach dip ever. The LEEK soup is what sets this apart from all the rest. It always gets great reviews avery time I serve it.
I went looking for Knorr Leek Soup, but all I could find was Knorr Cream of Leek Soup - is that the one I should use for this recipe?
This is the only one I make for my family... But the thing this recipe is missing is the 3 green onions... it needs it. I made it once with the spinach soup mix and every one asked what happened to the dip... and they wouldnt eat it! haha Make sure you only use the Knorr's leek soup to make it have that 'specific' taste. Also, make sure you squeeze that spinach out really good... some folks complain about the fact it gets watery... that will help it. And be sure it has time, at least 3 hours, to make the leeks soften and all ingredients to marry... YUM!
Absolutely phenomenal!!!
Try this with Hawaiian Bread - You will love it even more! I always use the entire package of spinach.
very similar to the one I make all the time, but I use cream cheese instead of sour cream and Knorr vegetable soup instead of the leek. I grind the soup mix up so it dissolves better. I use a whole package of spinach. Super yummy and I have people requesting the dip over and over.
