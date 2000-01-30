Best Spinach Dip Ever

Yep, best ever! This was my moms go to spinach dip recipe for years, though she used Knorr's Spring vegetable soup mix. I had to try the leek and am glad I did! Sooo good. I did double the recipe, planning on using the entire box of spinach of course, so I used two to double the recipe. I did notice that the full two cups of mayo and two containers of sour cream looked like it was gonna be way too much amd possibly make it runny, so before mixing I removed about a half cup mayo and a cup of sour cream. I just finished mixing it all up and it's getting happy in the fridge. I will update if it turns out too dry and I have to add back the mayo and sour cream. But boy did it taste GOOD! Thanks Shawna's Dad! ***Update! next morning, all is well. And tasty! Thankfully the amounts were perfect. So for those of you doubling the recipe like I did, cut down a little on the mayo and sour cream. 1 3/4 cup mayo and 1 1/2 containers of sour cream should do the trick. Everything else remains, 2 packs of Knorrs leek soup mix, 2 cans waterchestnuts and 2 10 oz. boxes of chopped spinach. I only serve this dip with Kings Hawaiian Bread. OMG! They were meant to go together, try it, you won't be sorry!