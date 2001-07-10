Suzanne's Down Home Southern Dressing

This is a dressing or stuffing served as a side dish with chicken or turkey. Chicken may be de-boned and added to dressing if you prefer. This is real southern cookin' y'all! Everyone tells me this dressing is so good it makes their tongues wanna slap their brains out! Hope you enjoy!
I would have liked this better without the pre packaged stuffing, It gave it a stove top taste, all the other ingredients were great I still prefer a cornbread only stuffing, isn't it interesting how many different styles of stuffing there are around the country??? I will try this again making some adjustments on the breading, thanx!!!!
