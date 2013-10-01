Cheesy Potato Casserole

I made this for a birthday brunch we had recently. The things I changed: I used a 32 oz bag of hash browns and used corn flake crumbs instead of crispy rice cereal and I used one can cream of chicken soup and one can cream of mushroom and chicken soup (because my family is not fond of mushrooms.) I also sprinkled the chopped onion over the hashbrowns instead of mixing them with the soup, to be sure they wouldn't end up crunchy. I made this the day ahead and stored it in the fridge. I sprinkled the topping on the day I made it, to make sure it wouldn't get soggy sitting overnight on top of the soup mixture. This was the first cheesy potato recipe I have made where you didn't just mix everything together (except the topping.) I thought it was still a little gooey on top when I first scooped it, but the flavor was really good. I saw several people go back for seconds. It was even better when I reheated the leftovers the next day. Next time I may try mixing everything together and see how it turns out.