Cheesy Potato Casserole
This recipe was given to me by my mother-in-law. I slightly modified it. It is a must have for my family's Easter dinner.
This recipe was given to me by my mother-in-law. I slightly modified it. It is a must have for my family's Easter dinner.
I have made this several times, and it is always a hit. My family just requested it for Christmas dinner yet again. I do make a few changes, though: I use 2 pounds of hash browns instead of 1 (too liquidy with only 1), I cut out the onion, and I use corn flakes for the topping. I have tried both letting it sit overnight and just assembling and baking right away, and I actually think it tastes better if I bake it right after assembling if I stir it all together first. I should also note that with the extra potatoes, it does take longer to cook. I increase the temperature to 400 degrees and let it cook for an hour. But really, it is hard to mess this one up. It comes out great every time!Read More
I made this exactly as written and 2 cans of soup was WAY too much for only 1 lb of hash browns. It came out much too soupy and rich. You could barely even tell there were potatoes in it (I used shredded hash brown potatoes.) I also didn't care for the cereal topping at all. I made it a second time and made these modifications: 1 whole bag frozen hash browns (I believe it was a 28 or 30 oz bag, so it is more like almost 2 lbs.) and only 1 can of soup. I also used an entire "sleeve" of saltine crackers crushed instead of the cereal the recipe calls for. I liked the cracker topping better, but I think I will skip the topping entirely next time. The potatoes are better as left overs without the crunchy topping (which gets soggy when you reheat it.) With these modifications, this is my go-to cheesy potato recipe. But I couldn't justify giving the recipe 5 stars as written since the proportions were so WAY off in my opinion.Read More
I have made this several times, and it is always a hit. My family just requested it for Christmas dinner yet again. I do make a few changes, though: I use 2 pounds of hash browns instead of 1 (too liquidy with only 1), I cut out the onion, and I use corn flakes for the topping. I have tried both letting it sit overnight and just assembling and baking right away, and I actually think it tastes better if I bake it right after assembling if I stir it all together first. I should also note that with the extra potatoes, it does take longer to cook. I increase the temperature to 400 degrees and let it cook for an hour. But really, it is hard to mess this one up. It comes out great every time!
It is a good recipe but I made a few changes. Used frozed potatoes o'brien instead of having to chop the onion. Saves a step. Used 1 can of cream of chicken soup,a taste preference and i thought 2 would be way to much. I also topped it with corn flakes mixed in melted butter since that is how i have seen it done before. Comes out great this way!
I really liked this recipe but I didn't have any potatoes. So, I thawed a roast and cooked it in the crockpot. My son has a dairy allergy so I can't use cheese. I substistuted tortillas instead. No soup on hand, so I grabbed lettuce, tomatoes, onion. The tacos were fantastic!
I made a couple of alterations to this recipe and it was a hugh hit with my family. I used 1 can of Crm of Chicken soup and 4 oz of cream cheese instead of the mushroom soup and sour cream. In place of salt is used garlic salt to taste and finally I used corn flakes instead of rice krispies. There was non left in my pan!!
Easy and tasty recipe. I used frozen Potatoes O'Brien (onion & peppers included)and used one Cream of Chicken and one Cream of Mushroom soup and eliminated additional onion. I used crushed Ritz crackers and 1/2 cup of the shredded cheese for a topping. I served this with BBQ chicken and ribs and had requests for the recipe. Enjoy.
This has a rich delicious flavor, and was a great dish to accompany Easter ham. The only thing I would change is the amount of potatoes: definitely requires 2 pounds instead of one to avoid being soupy. The crunchy topping sets it off very well.
I made this with cream of chicken soup instead of mushroom. It makes it a million times better!!
I make this in the crockpot, using the southern cubed hashbrowns with the chopped peppers and onion. (I still add half a chopped onion to the mixure.) I cook it on low for 8 hours on LOW. I only use one can of mushroom soup and I add a cup of milk. I also add paprika and Tabasco. This is also good with chopped ham.
I'm not sure if everyone noticed but this recipe is meant to be assembled ahead of time and refridgerated for 24 hours. If you are making & preparing in the same day, you probably won't need as much "soup". I found that if I cut back on the amount of sour cream a little or else add 1 can of soup, 1 pint of sour cream and 1/4 cup of half/half to prepare in the same day it works out great! Yum!
I made this exactly as written and 2 cans of soup was WAY too much for only 1 lb of hash browns. It came out much too soupy and rich. You could barely even tell there were potatoes in it (I used shredded hash brown potatoes.) I also didn't care for the cereal topping at all. I made it a second time and made these modifications: 1 whole bag frozen hash browns (I believe it was a 28 or 30 oz bag, so it is more like almost 2 lbs.) and only 1 can of soup. I also used an entire "sleeve" of saltine crackers crushed instead of the cereal the recipe calls for. I liked the cracker topping better, but I think I will skip the topping entirely next time. The potatoes are better as left overs without the crunchy topping (which gets soggy when you reheat it.) With these modifications, this is my go-to cheesy potato recipe. But I couldn't justify giving the recipe 5 stars as written since the proportions were so WAY off in my opinion.
This was excellent… for the first few bites, and then it tasted too rich, but in a different way – if that makes any sense. We always rate our meals on a scale of 10, and it started out being an 8, and ended up being a 5/6. I think it might have been a little too much cream of mushroom, and not enough potato. It’s a matter of personal taste though; I’d recommend this for everyone to try because it’s a unique recipe.
I halved this recipe. It turned out really good, but my kids wouldn't eat it (all they wanted were cookies, go figure). I like it and I will make it for myself again. A really nice comfort food.
I made this for a birthday brunch we had recently. The things I changed: I used a 32 oz bag of hash browns and used corn flake crumbs instead of crispy rice cereal and I used one can cream of chicken soup and one can cream of mushroom and chicken soup (because my family is not fond of mushrooms.) I also sprinkled the chopped onion over the hashbrowns instead of mixing them with the soup, to be sure they wouldn't end up crunchy. I made this the day ahead and stored it in the fridge. I sprinkled the topping on the day I made it, to make sure it wouldn't get soggy sitting overnight on top of the soup mixture. This was the first cheesy potato recipe I have made where you didn't just mix everything together (except the topping.) I thought it was still a little gooey on top when I first scooped it, but the flavor was really good. I saw several people go back for seconds. It was even better when I reheated the leftovers the next day. Next time I may try mixing everything together and see how it turns out.
So glad I found this recipe. I had misplaced this recipe that my aunt had given me 5 years ago! I make a few changes to lower the fat: reduced fat chicken soup, reduced fat sour cream, and reduced fat cheddar cheese. I also cut down on the butter over the cereal mixture (and use Corn Flakes). It's also nice to saute the onions in olive oil first so they're not 'crunchy'. I like this recipe because it's easy to cut in 1/2 for our small family or double for larger celebrations--it's a must for Easter and Christmas in our extended family!
Great Recipe with a few mod's, used 2lbs of square southern style frozen hashbrowns. used both cans of soup, sauted the onion litely just so it woud not be crunchy in the dish. used 3 cups chedder. Also make sure you mix the potatos with the cheese mixture instead of just pouring it on top. I also Used Ritz crackers for topping, no butter. I also let the dish sit over night in the fridge and cooked the next day for dinner. Worked out perfectly!
We love this recipe. I altered it a bit by using Saltines in place of the rice crispies and I ommit the sour cream and onion and add 8oz of french onion dip. I also doubled the potatoes.
I love this recipe! Everyone always LOVES it and it's so easy. I use cream of chicken soup and french fried onions on the top =) Delish
I gave this a four. I love this, but I try to lighten it up a bit, because as it is it's really unhealthy. I use light cheddar cheese, light sour cream, and 1/2 the butter called for here, and it's still every bit as good as the original. I also use cream of chicken soup instead of cream of mushroom, which to me tastes a lot better, and I skip the onions.
Very good. A friend tried this out on me and I begged for the recipe. We agreed that it was a bit rich, and we prefer spicy. So we added 1 cup pepperjack cheese and the hashbrowns we used had onions and peppers already in them.
This was a great recipe! I am glad that I read the reviews, because I got some ideas from other people. I also only used one can of the soup. Everybody loved it!
I made a half recipe and my entire family loved it -- it was the first thing gone! I will be making this for all my holiday meals for sure! Thanks so much....
I used 1 can of Ceam of Mushroom and 1 can of Cream of Chicken as other had recommended. I thawed the hash browns then mixed everything together instead of layering. This also took up less space instaed of letting it rest in the fridge overnight.
I have been making a similar recipe now for years. Try substituting french onion dip (8 oz Helluva is my favorite) for the sour cream. It is MUCH tastier and gives this dish just the "zing" that it needs... Kids and adults alike love it!
We love this recipe. I use a whole bag of Oreida hash browns, 1 can of cream of chicken & 1 of cream of celery for the soup, some onion powder instead of the onion and corm flakes instead of rice chex. I always have to cook it longer too...about 1-1/4 hours. Very yummy!
Very Good! I did take the advice of others and added about a half pound more of hash browns. It turned out perfect!
Really enjoyed this dish...simple, creamy and everyone loved it! I made a few changes...added garlic salt to taste, added 4oz of cream cheese, and used one can of cream of chicken soup instead of cream of mushroom. i love cheesy potatoe casserole and this is a good recipe!!
This is ALWAYS a hit! Excellent for everything.
I use this recipe but I use cream of chicken soup and I top it with shredded cheddar cheese.
Deeeeelicious.
I've made this recipe tons of times and I have started to change things a bit on it. It's always a hit no matter what. These are the ingredients I have changed: 2 bags of "Simply Potatoes" shredded hashbrowns, 2 cans of cream of chicken (cream of celery is good too), and rice krispies for the top (it seems to be crunchier) Also, I used "Smart Balance" instead of butter and I use whatever cheese I have in the house. It's a really versatile recipe that can be changed to what suits everyone!
This Recipe is great! In my house we used potatos obrien and added brocolli, turkey ham, and used both mozerella and Cheddar cheese in it. Its very good and most everyone will enjoy it.
I made this for Easter. My family loved it!
This recipe is fantastic! I follow it to a "T" except for the topping I use crushed Ritz crackers. I get asked to make it every time there's an event that everyone brings a dish!
A lot like a recipe I have called Death by Potatoes. With these ingredients it's impossible to not like this recipe. Turned out very creamy.
I had this at my recent Christmas get together where I had over 20 people. It was very successful as well as being very, very tasty.
I used potatoes o'brien instead. I also messed up and accidentally used 8oz of cream cheese. I used the advice of the last reviewer on all the ingredient amounts. They turned out fabulous, huge hit with my whole family!
Awesome recipe! Great comfort food - both the kids & adults loved it and it's "fool proof".
My husband just loves it when we have this with dinner. It seems to be a hit whenever we have it.
This recipe is so delicous and I LOVE LOVE LOVE it but I have to double the potatoes - I can't imagine how soupy it would be without. (hence the 3 stars)
this was very good,I put red and green peppers in it with some onions for some more flavor, my hubby loved it!
I gave it a three simply because I think the proportions were way off. For this recipe, I did things a little different. I used 2 pounds of cubed hash browns, I sauteed the onion till it was translucent. I only used one can of cream of chicken (I took the pieces of chicken out of it), I used half a cup of sour cream, and 3/4 cup of heavy cream. I wanted it to be more white than yellow. I mixed a cup and a half of the cheese into the wet ingredients, and I also mixed the frozen hash browns into it to. And for the layer on top, I put a small layer of shredded hash browns and a cup of cheese mixed together. I sprinkled this on top, and then patted it all down. I let it sit in the fridge for 2 hours, then I baked it at 400 degrees for 45 minutes. I took it out, sprinkled some crushed potato chips on top, then baked it for another 15 minutes. It was awesome.
I took this to my sister's Memorial Day party, and everyone loved it. My husband,(who doesn't like trying new recipes),asked, "Why don't you ever make these at home?" Well, guess whats in the oven right now? LOL I used one can of creme of chicken, and one can of mushroom, and also use the potato obrien.
My husband loves this recipe! He is not a sour cream fan at all, but loved the taste of it in this. I left out the onion and the salt and pepper. Cream of chicken soup has enough sodium on it's own. Nor did I put on the cruncy topping. It was still great!
Yummy! I did not have the proper cereal, and I don;t like corn flakes, so I topped it with crushed potato chips instead.
I agree the recipe needs more hasbrowns. I added 2 lbs hashbrowns and used Cream of Chicken soup. I sauteed the onion first to soften it up a bit before I added it. We tend to like Corn Flakes as a crust better than Rice Crispies. Last, but not least, I added a package of fresh sliced mushrooms. It was a big hit during Christmas!
Top with Durkee French Fried Onions!
I used 2 pounds of hash browns. Mixed it all up, topped it with crushed Ritz crackers/butter, used a crockpot. Put it in fridge overnight. Cooked on low 7 hours. Fed an Easter crowd of about 20 people. They all loved the potatoes!
I would use cream of chicken instead of cream of mushroom. Mix the potatoes into the the soup mix before putting it into the pan.
Very creamy not to our taste...to much cream of mushroom soup and sour cream...
my mom started making this a couple of months ago and has tweaked it little each time. As everyone else has said less soup and/or more potatoes are recommended. The biggest change came about as an accident. She ran out of cornflakes for the topping and used frosted flakes instead. This change does greatly alter the taste of the dish as a whole but its the only way i eat it now.
I agree a few other reviewers. I also make a few changes. I use cream of chicken soup and corn flakes. I also just mix everything together in the pan. It saves a bowl. Always a big hit a family gatherings!
This is delicious. I didn't have rice chex and used the same amount of potato chips and fritos to make up for it. It was great. Thanks, just what I was looking for.
I really like this recipe! I like to saute the onions before putting them in here because some of my family doesn't really like the crunch of onions...it's a good way to keep the flavor without being over-powering. Also, I use cream of chicken instead of cream of mushroom, and corn flakes instead of crispy rice squares. It's not that it isn't good the other way...I haven't tried it exactly as the recipe calls. I think this is great bones for the recipe we're looking for! :)
I made this for easter and loved it. Bacon would be a good addition.
Made this for Easter and everyone raved over it. I did use a 2lb bag of hash browns instead of 1lb.
This recipe was great! I only had one can of cream of mushroom so I used cream of potato for the second, I also used only about 1 cup of sour cream which seemed like plenty. My boyfriend and his brother ate the whole pan in one sitting!
Great recipe, with a few tweaks. Double the patotes and the sour cream, and shredded chesse I recomend that for 2 cups you use chipolte blend it's not enough to make it hot but is a nice flavor. Also for the top FROSTED flakes the spicy with the sweet makes it a real winner
This was a BIG hit with my family! I took the advice of others and used 2# of hashbrowns and used cream of chicken instead of mushroom. Will make this again!! Thanks!
Honestly, I need to read all the reviews before I decide to make something, as everyone seems to change the recipe and rate it AFTER the changes! Frustrating. Here's why I rated it as such... Not blending the hashbrowns and mix was the first mistake. The sour cream mixture overpowered the entire dish! Didn't seem to have enough cheese flavor either. I definitely will be trying a different cheesy potato recipe next time.
I had some left over chicken breast, chopped it up and threw it in. Great side dish
They were a huge hit at a church function! My family loves them and I'm making them for our daughter's open house. I don't add the krispies, but instead put a little extra cheese.
Pretty good casserole plus super easy to make. I used cream of chicken soup only because I grabbed it by mistake. A good mistake, since we liked it.
This recipe is a good base recipe. However, it makes pretty rich potatoes. My suggestion would be to cut back on the cream of mushroom (I actually use cream of chicken), cut back on the sour cream and also the onion. Another good alternative (if you don't like crunchy onion in your food) is to use dried minced onion, or onion powder- to give it the taste but not the crunch. I also cook mine for about an hour. Letting it cool a while before eating makes it firm up and taste better!
With a couple of modifications, this is easily one of the most requested dishes for my family, must-have for holidays. My modifications: Increase potatoes to 30oz bag and use hash brown type (grated). Use 1 can cream of chicken and 1 can cream of mushroom. Mix all together (except topping) instead of covering potatoes. Use rice krispies instead of corn flakes. Increase butter for topping to 3/4 cup. I also prefer to cook at 375 so the outside gets browned (my favorite part). Enjoy!!!
We're a family of 7 vegetarians and we really love this recipe. The kids thought the sour cream a bit tart so I usually scale back on that just a little bit and I'm also not a fan of crunchy onions in it so I use 1 can of cream of mushroom and 1 can cream of onion for that flavor.
Used sour cream with chives and would use cubed potatoes next time but yum it was good.
We love this and have it every Christmas breakfast . This is my old recipe less the rice crispiest and butter. Use whole bag of potatoes. Will try it with rice crispy topping
A great dish for a crowd. Left overs are awesome ! I u!se crackers or whatever I have in the cupboard for the crust on top. I have also used cream of chicken soup instead of mushroom soup.
Followed this except used corn flke topping. It was just ok, will not make it again. I was not impressed. Pretty tasteless.
These are the best! They are a staple for cookouts and Thanksgiving. We eat them all year long. I also use corn flakes on top. They're even wonderful leftover.
this is a great recipe. i tweaked it a bit b/c of what i had in the house. 1 can cream chx soup, added season salt. i used stove top chx mix for my topping. omitted the onion! this was a HUGE hit =)
I modified it by adding a half cup of milk, a half bag of frozen onions, and extra cheese. The I topped it with durkee French fried onions and extra corn flakes, it was a hit! Will make it again for sure
I used a two pound bag of hashbrowns, one pound seems like an error. Enjoy
GREAT
I have been making this for years, and I think it is delicious and super easy to make.
Made very good. Did some changes 2lbs of hash brown potatoes 3 jalapeño’s finely chopped shredded chicken breasts 2 was great
hubby wanted cheesy potatoes like his mom used to make (she passed a year ago). said this was spot on. I used 2lbs of cubed hash browns (1 frozen bag) and the cream of chicken/mushroom (combined) soup. cooked for about an hour. he didn't like the crunchy topping, I guess I will leave off next time. super easy to make, I mixed mid afternoon and put in fridge until I was ready to cook, not 24 hours...maybe 2 or 3.
Cheesey, creamy and savory. It was a big hit. Added a small handful of bacon bit. Not enough to overwhelm the other flavors but it did add some salty depth and a little bit of meaty texture to the dish.
I believe this recipe is wrong. It says 1 # of potatoes but clearly a bag of these is 2#. I like it with cream of chicken better but great for vegetarian this way.
This was pretty good. It definitly needs to sit overnight so all the flavors mixed together. I doubled the potatoes and only used two cans of cream of mushroom soup and a can of cream of chicken because that's all I had. It was awesome that way. Also, I think next time I won't add the onions, or if onions are needed, I will use onion powder. All in all, pretty good recipe! Thanks!
I would need to try again. Needs either more potatoes - or less soup/sour cream.
Great potato casserole recipe. I usually modify it by spicing it up with curry powder, cayenne pepper, and garlic. I also use club or ritz crackers as a topping rather than rice krispies.
I love this ,made i often, I add sausage sometime.
I made this for Easter 2015. My kids and husband absolutely loved it! Favorite part of their Easter meal. Made some variations with some of the ingredients. I didn't have two cans of mushroom soup so I used 1 can of mushroom soup and 1 can cream of celery. Also used 1 lb frozen Ore Ida hashbrowns with onions and peppers. Instead of rice cereal for the topping, I used 2 sleeves of Ritz Crackers (crushed) with about 1 1/2 sticks of butter melted. Did not add the onion because it was in the hashbrowns already. Followed the rest of the recipe as directed. I made the day before and refrigerated overnight. It turned out so good. Will definitely make this again! Thank for having this recipe available for my Easter Dinner! :)
I didn't like it and neither did my sister. We are picky though. All I could taste was the soup. I ended up adding more potatoes and cheese and rebaking it. I might try it again but omit one or both of the cans of soup...maybe throw some mayo in instead.
I have made this several times and it always come out great but this time I intend on stirring the sour cream & soup mixture into the potatoes and I bet it will taste even better.
came out soupy
I was the most popular guy in Synagogue last Friday night for preparing this dish for our Post-Service Celebration...Thanks-Ira.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections