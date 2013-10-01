Cheesy Potato Casserole

This recipe was given to me by my mother-in-law. I slightly modified it. It is a must have for my family's Easter dinner.

Recipe by Stacey

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
45 mins
additional:
1 day
total:
1 day 1 hr
Servings:
10
Yield:
1 - 9x13 inch dish
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place hash browns in the bottom of a 9x13 inch baking dish. In a medium bowl, stir together soup, onion, sour cream, cheese, salt and pepper until well combined. Pour over hash browns. Crush the cereal and mix with the butter. Sprinkle mixture over soup layer. Cover and let rest in refrigerator 24 hours.

  • Preheat oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C).

  • Bake in preheated oven 45 minutes, until golden, hot and bubbly.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
458 calories; protein 11.4g; carbohydrates 26g; fat 37.8g; cholesterol 82.4mg; sodium 791.3mg. Full Nutrition
