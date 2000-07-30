Old Fashioned Giblet Stuffing

This is the same exact recipe that my mom got from my dad's mom and made it for us when I was a kid which I learned how to make it too and with the same ingredients we use for our turkey stuffing but the only difference is we boiled the giblets in water and added 2 more turkey necks to it. when done, then we take all the meat off the bone put it in food processor and put in bowl with bread and then giblets get put into a food processor and then to the large bowl with bite size bread pieces put it all on top and 1 stick of melted butter and the celery and onion get put in the food processor too and put in the bowl with salt, pepper and poultry seasoning then you use the stock from the giblets to get the dressing moist to your liking and stir altogether and stuff turkey the next day with it(I used to eat just the stuffing the way it was and my mom used to yell at me and say leave some for the turkey) and left over stock is the basting for the turkey