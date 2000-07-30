Old Fashioned Giblet Stuffing

If you like an old fashioned stuffing, then this one's for you.

Recipe by BURPS

Ingredients

Directions

  • Chop giblets and cook in butter in a medium skillet over medium heat, 2 minutes. Stir in celery and onion and cook until tender, but not brown. Remove from heat and stir in salt, pepper and poultry seasoning.

  • Place bread crumbs in a large bowl. Toss with giblet mixture and enough broth to lightly moisten the bread. Use stuffing to stuff an 18 pound turkey, or bake separately, in a 2 quart dish, covered, 40 to 45 minutes in a 375 degree F (190 degree C) oven.

Per Serving:
243 calories; protein 9.1g; carbohydrates 20g; fat 14.1g; cholesterol 117.1mg; sodium 478.9mg. Full Nutrition
