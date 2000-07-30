Old Fashioned Giblet Stuffing
If you like an old fashioned stuffing, then this one's for you.
I just wanted to say that this is the recipe that I grew up with and loved, but my mom used to add boiled and cut up chicken gizzards and 2 beaten eggs to make the stuffing more fluffy. Yummy! PS I fry my celery and onion in a bit of butter with some fresh garlic before adding to the stuffing along with the juice that I got from boiling the neck and gizzards. Happy holidays everyone from debbie in Kendallville, INRead More
This is the same recipe my mom made when I was young. I have made it for many years from memory. Thank you for submitting a wonderful recipe that brings back days long forgotten! I have never cooked the giblets with the butter, but have boiled them in the chicken broth. I will try it the other way and see which is better.
This is exactly how my father in law made his stuffing, only he added minced garlic. And for those who don't use the giblets in the stuffing, you are MISSING OUT.
This is the same exact recipe that my mom got from my dad's mom and made it for us when I was a kid which I learned how to make it too and with the same ingredients we use for our turkey stuffing but the only difference is we boiled the giblets in water and added 2 more turkey necks to it. when done, then we take all the meat off the bone put it in food processor and put in bowl with bread and then giblets get put into a food processor and then to the large bowl with bite size bread pieces put it all on top and 1 stick of melted butter and the celery and onion get put in the food processor too and put in the bowl with salt, pepper and poultry seasoning then you use the stock from the giblets to get the dressing moist to your liking and stir altogether and stuff turkey the next day with it(I used to eat just the stuffing the way it was and my mom used to yell at me and say leave some for the turkey) and left over stock is the basting for the turkey
I have been making this for years.Started by my great grandmother, we have always boil the giblets first then dice. also only used cornbread and added 1 or 2 tablespoons of sugar and black olives (dice) Yum =)
First time stuffing maker here...but no one would have known that by the way this recipe turned out! I did add some sage and thyme and about 1/2 cup more broth. Mom always added the giblets to her stuffing so was surprised when others found this unusual! Great recipe!
I used this stuffing to stuff my first turkey, and it turned out quite well. My signifigant other quite liked it, I liked the taste, but found the texture of the chopped giblets to be a little unappealing. If I used this recipie again, I think I would opt to grind the giblets, and I might not fry them in butter first.
Yes I agree this is a really delicious dish. But I agree with Debbie. Adding 2 eggs make for a better dressing. I have a tip on cooking the giblets. Chop them up and place in the blender with the bouillon. Transfer them into a sauce pan with the butter, celery, onions and seasoning and cook until tender. Cool down and add the eggs and dry bread or stuffing cubes. Delicious!!!! Enjoy.........Sherry
Finally I made some giblet stuffing for my husband. He was thrilled and he also enjoyed it, as did I, very much. Next time I think I might add a bit more celery and onions, though. I also used a bit more than 1 cup of broth. I baked it separately in a 350 degree oven for about 45 minutes, covered. Great dish!
This is a great recipe and have been looking for it since my grandfather bless his soul passed away. i cook and grind the giblets myself and also add a lil sage. thank you for recipe!!
Very delicious and easy to make. I was looking for a basic dressing for Thanksgiving and this really hit the spot. I had dinner for 16 and everyone loved this. I now have my traditional dressing recipe for years to come.
This is the same recipe I grew up with...mom used evaporated milk to soak bread crumbs to make it creamy. She would add chicken broth as needed to moisten it. She also would buy a couple extra packages of gizzards to make sure every bite had some.
This recipe was pretty close to how my grandmother makes stuffing, so I was quite pleased. I minced the giblets, as the texture can be somewhat bizarre, and added a small package of cooked wild rice, plus a can of finely sliced water chestnuts. I did find that much more than 1 cup of broth was needed, but the prep was an absolute cinch -- will make again!
This is the same recipe my grandmother used to make!!!! wow ! now i can finally master it!! ty
This is a good start. I've always simmered the giblets and neck with chopped leaves and stalks from the center of the celery stalk (I find them he most flavorful), chopped onion, chopped garlic and bay leaf. Remove as much meat from the neck as possible and chop or blend the giblets in a blender with some of the broth created when simmered. Mix with the dried bread and add chopped apple (raisins if desired) and herbs. Use the rest of the broth and chicken or vegetable broth the dampen.
Very good! I had always tossed the giblets in the trash but am really glad I tried this. I stuffed mine in the turkey then transferred it to a casserole and heated it in the oven so the top would be crispy...delicious!
My Mimmie's is very much like this. We use 3 beaten eggs to hold together and adds to fluffiness. Bake uncovered last 15 min to get crunchy on top. Also, adding just a touch to the taste of dried sage. Very good recipe. This is good southern oldfashion stuffing/dressing.
Awesome stuffing! First time my wife has made stuffing from scratch. We added Jimmy Dean Sage Sausage because we like sausage stuffing, but otherwise followed the recipe. We will make this again!
This is my first review and my absolute favorite part of thanksgiving. This is the same recipe that my family has used. People look at me like I'm crazy when I tell them I use the bag in the turkey. But they love it when they try it. I also cook the neck down and add the juices for my gravy. Great recipe!! Enjoy :)
I have been making it for years without the gizzards and then using the neckbones ti make a broth the day before and store it in the refrigerator until ready to use the following day or two.
Same recipe my grandmother and mother used. Not only do I use the giblets from the turkey, but also use pkg of addt'l chicken gizzards. I find cooking the giblets/gizzards in a pressure cooker makes them very tender and then I finely chop them in a food processor.
Delicious! The only thing I changed was to double the poultry seasoning and boil the gizzards in water then purée them. (Something I learned from my grandma years ago.)
First time making stuffing and my guests raved about it. I opted to skip the giblets and not stuff it in the turkey. I used a little more chicken broth and baked until it was up to the desired temp. This will definitely be a traditional dish in our home for years to come. Thank you for sharing!
The best recipe! Reminds me of my Moms... I took french bread that I hadn't used and some that was fresh, cubed and dried on a cookie sheet in the oven. I did add some seasonings, rubbed sage & garlic powder. After cooled I had a lot! Cut and sauteed onion, garlic celery... Added at the end some parsley ( I use curly).... I did not add any meat! LOVE this! I would never buy bread crumbs again. I added a lot more chicken brooth, if I had to guess, over 2 cups... My husband loved it and he is a stuffing critique. Thanks! Next time I will measure so I know for the future.....
I've made this the last couple of years and I love it. It reminds me of my moms stuffing. The only change I make is I don't add onions.. I just hate onions.
Great recipe, I also add some minced garlic and a couple of eggs. Everyone loved it.
Delicious!
This is exactly the type of recipe I was looking for!! I used this as our "dressing" for Christmas dinner and it came out perfectly. Exactly how my grandmother use to make hers. The key is to make sure you use a food processor to ensure the breadcrumbs are fine in texture.
Very easy and came out great. I don't think it needs so much time in the oven however.
So good. I simmered the giblets in water and minced first then added to the butter with the onions and celery. I doubled the poultry seasoning and added sage.
This is my favorite stuffing. My Grandmother made it this way and I made no changes.
I simmered the giblets in about 2 cups of water and, when cool, chopped them in my food processor then used this stock as part of my dressing liquid. There was no sign of them in the dressing, but the added flavor was evident. I made and dried my own bread cubes using hearty bakery bread. While sautéing the onion and celery I included a large clove of garlic.
Like my grandmothers! She’s always add one diced green apple too! It absorbs the bitterness of the gizzards! Mmmmm
It was delicious only thing I changed is instead of bread crumbs I baked sweet cornbread (jiffy mix) and mixed in the ingredients
This recipe tastes just like my mum's! I am the turkey maker now that my mum has passed and my family says my stuffing is pretty darn close to being as good as my mum's. (Let's face it, nothing will ever be as good as mum's...) :-) I tried this once using fresh herbs and it wasn't as good. Ground poultry seasoning is best. I also puree my cooked giblets after I cook them to make a bit of a pate'. I then put the pate' in some of the turkey stock and then mix it all together w/ the bread crumbs. That way you don't have chunks of rubbery giblets. Can't wait to make this tomorrow eve. I always make the night before and refrigerate and that way it's ready to go and I can just stuff the turkey the next morning.
I made it and they loved it! I used bagged cornbread crumbs and was very moist! To heat up best to add more broth n place in oven. Almost as good as the 1st day.
Agree that boiled giblets are much easier to work with.
I Always use cornbread stuffing and add diced pork sausage green pepper and fresh crushed garlic along with the giblets I also bring the giblets to a boil in the chicken broth for extra flavoring to the broth..Awsome
Didn't make any changes & will make it again was great.
this is so helpful. it is for a school project!!!!!! :) :) :) :) :) :) :)
I love this recipe! I don't use the celery (just the way mom always made it) bit I have made my own addition...I basically puree up the giblets and they just melt into the bread. No bites of dry giblet that people think is turkey (always my least favorite part personally) but you keep all the yummy flavor!!
