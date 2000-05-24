Carolina BBQ
Carolina style shredded pork BBQ. This recipe was given to us when we lived in the Carolinas.
Here in the Carolina's, BBQ is as heated a discussion as politics and religion; especially since your brand of que depends on what part of the state you're in *grin*. This is a great stove top recipe, but I encourage everybody to find a good ol' pig-pickin when they come to visit! I liked this better the day after as it seemed a little too sweet when eating it immediately after it cooked. It got the okay from DH's co-workers after they got over the fact that there was RED in it. *lol*Read More
I am a Carolinian and my family butchered their own hogs....this is not a good substitute for traditional BBQing. The spices sound great-just oven cook this meat, add a little smoke and a tad bit vinegar......never use red sauces and Carolina Pork BBQ!!! NEVER! Use Piggy Park or make your own. This recipe does make tender meat...just not close enough to Pig Pickin' quality...so why bother.Read More
This recipe is a nice one, but as others say, very bland. Maybe my suggestion wll throw this into another category but hey, who cares! Try a new twist. Rub the pork down with minced garlic or fresh if you have it, lace it with some nice fresh rosemary or dried rosemary. salt and pepper and rub in. I brown mine in a good heavy pot on all sides,(oh, the rosemary smell will make your tounge taste buds dance around in anticipation of some of this fantastic meat on its surface!) then let it sit on the fat side to finish cooking after adding water enough to almost cover the meat. On top of the stove or slow cooker. (I prefer on top of the stove, but you have to watch it so the juices dont boil away, Cook slowly in covered dutch oven for 5-6 hours! The aroma alone will drive you wild. The taste, perfection! The rosemary is the trick to the wonderful flavor! Much different than putting red sauce on it. You can either pull it or slice it, or just tear it off the bones and enjoy it along side a nice slaw and some pork and beans. Of course if you want to use bbq sauce on it, go ahead, its your pork! Eat it like you want! I prefer to be able to taste the wonders that rosemary does to the bland pork meat! So dress up your pork today! Enjoy! :-)
This was the best BBQ shredded pork I've ever had! Just like we would get when we visited the carolinas. I did do it in the crock pot though, and instead of the 10 cups water I added 1 cup vinegar, 1cup water, lots of different dried peppers like crushed red pepper, blk pepper corns, cayenne pepper along with the other ingredients and used that as the broth in the slow cooker. Then slow cooked it for 10+ hours (overnight) on low and then went on with the rest of the directions.
This is a great recipe (I'm from North Carolina where real barbecue is a pig pickin' and not something cooked on the stove top). I prefer to bake the pork shoulder, but either way is fine. You'll love it!
Add hot sauce and you're ready for the best barbeque ever!
I made this bbq and really enjoyed it. I did add a little Kraft Hickory BBQ Sauce to give it a slightly smoky taste. I used apple cider vinegar and cut the sugar back a bit. This is worth making!
The pork was not bad but like another reviewer said, the meat was a little bland. Also, the sauce was not very good. We had to doctor it up a bit to get it to taste just OK. Overall, the pulled pork is good. Just use a different sauce.
This was good until I made the "bar-b-q" sauce at the end. It was too sweet for my tastes although I admit I'm not sure if it is supposed to be sweet. So, if you've never had this type of bar-b-q before, it is sweet.
We loved this. It's easy and makes a TON. My husband LOVES BBQ and he thought it was great.
The meat was very tender but the taste was very bland.
Carolina BBQ sauce does NOT have ketchup in it.
This the way we always had bbq--put on a hb bun with cole slaw and hot sauce !!!!!
This was really good! I loved the sauce and this recipe couldn't be any easier! We served on Hawaiian rolls and made great leftovers!
The meat was a little bland, but it was nice and tender. The vinegar sauce gives it a much different taste than regular BBQ sauce.
Pretty good. I would not use sugar next time. My husband enjoyed it though.
My fav receipt easy and yummy I made two for dad’s birthday not a bite left
