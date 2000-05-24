Carolina BBQ

Carolina style shredded pork BBQ. This recipe was given to us when we lived in the Carolinas.

Recipe by John Koral

prep:
4 hrs 40 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
5 hrs
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Ingredients

6
Directions

  • Place pork shoulder, bay leaf, red pepper and water in large pot with lid. Bring to boil. Simmer covered 4 to 5 hours until meat is tender. Let meat cool in broth. Remove excess fat from broth and shred meat.

  • Take 3 cups of liquid and bring to boil. Combine liquid with vinegar, sugar, ketchup, Worcestershire sauce and garlic. Add shredded pork and salt. Heat through uncovered.

Per Serving:
515 calories; protein 50.6g; carbohydrates 14.1g; fat 27.2g; cholesterol 178.6mg; sodium 260.4mg. Full Nutrition
