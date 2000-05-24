Carolina BBQ

This recipe is a nice one, but as others say, very bland. Maybe my suggestion wll throw this into another category but hey, who cares! Try a new twist. Rub the pork down with minced garlic or fresh if you have it, lace it with some nice fresh rosemary or dried rosemary. salt and pepper and rub in. I brown mine in a good heavy pot on all sides,(oh, the rosemary smell will make your tounge taste buds dance around in anticipation of some of this fantastic meat on its surface!) then let it sit on the fat side to finish cooking after adding water enough to almost cover the meat. On top of the stove or slow cooker. (I prefer on top of the stove, but you have to watch it so the juices dont boil away, Cook slowly in covered dutch oven for 5-6 hours! The aroma alone will drive you wild. The taste, perfection! The rosemary is the trick to the wonderful flavor! Much different than putting red sauce on it. You can either pull it or slice it, or just tear it off the bones and enjoy it along side a nice slaw and some pork and beans. Of course if you want to use bbq sauce on it, go ahead, its your pork! Eat it like you want! I prefer to be able to taste the wonders that rosemary does to the bland pork meat! So dress up your pork today! Enjoy! :-)