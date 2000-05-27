JK's Sausage Casserole

This makes a great brunch item on Sunday. We like to use hot sausage but mild works as well.

Recipe by Jerry and Kathy Rousey

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
1 hr 5 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  • In a skillet, brown the sausage, drain and place in a square casserole dish. Cover top of sausage with onion slices. Cover top of onion with cheese. Place 4 slices of bread on top of the cheese. Bread should fit exactly to cover top of the dish.

  • Mix eggs and milk in a bowl and slowly pour over top of bread, mixture should fill dish almost to the top.

  • Bake in a preheated oven for 45 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
594 calories; protein 26.4g; carbohydrates 15.6g; fat 47g; cholesterol 273.6mg; sodium 897.5mg. Full Nutrition
