JK's Sausage Casserole
This makes a great brunch item on Sunday. We like to use hot sausage but mild works as well.
This recipe was pretty darn good; my husband and I definitely enjoyed it. Just a few things we would change: we used a red onion, which was a mistake; much too sweet for this recipe. Next time it'll be a plain old yellow onion. Additionally, next time we will either substitute hash browns for the sausage, or simply add the hash browns as an additional layer. Also, I would recommend a bit of salt. A delicious recipe concept; everyone's tastes are different!Read More
I had the same problem that a previous reviewer had. This came out watery. I would also recommend adding some spices. Overall not a bad starter recipe.Read More
My husband says he wants this in the regular rotation. Only thing was it was a bit runny. I used whole wheat bread, since thats all I had, and sprinkled garlic powder, paprika, and fresh ground pepper on top for flavor. Next time I'll chop the onions and cook them with the sausage, instead of in rings over the sausage.
This was similar to a strada recipe my great aunt gave me, and I thought is tasted great! The only thing I did differently was saute the onions after browning the sausage. My husband and kids loved this! Will definitely make again!
This was great and not runny at all. I halved the recipe and used a 8x8 casserole dish. I only used half a lb of hot sausage half a white onion and 4 eggs and 1 cup of milk and didn't measure out the cheese. I did cook the onion with the sausage. This was perfectly cooked and very tasty!!! Will make again!!!!
Wonderful recipe! The family absolutely loved this dish and it was so easy and perfect. I just changed a few things. I chopped the onions and sauteed them with the meat. I also added parsley flakes, pepper, garlic powder and paperika to the egg mixter. It looked amazing and tasted amazing too!
I have make this once a month for breakfast and have used sausage, bacon and turkey bacon, sprinkled a little cinnamon/sugar on the top for a change. Excellent recipe, it always comes out nice and fluffy.
This was easy and quick to make. My kids and hubby loved it. My hubby suggested next time to add some bell peppers and I'll agree it would really add some flavor. I used homemade loaf bread from a recipe that I found on this website. My casserole had a slight honey flavor. Mouth watering dish!!!
This recipe was delicious! I did cook up the onions in the skillet before putting them in the casserole dish. Would make a great brunch recipe if you had company or were going out. It came out of the oven looking great!! Will use this again. Thanks.
Very good for breakfast or brunch. I have made this twice. One time I brought it for a brunch potluck.
Both my 5 year old son and husband loved it. Had it as a left over today and it was great. Made it with tukey sausage.
I added 2 Tbsp of Herb Medley & 1 Cup of Salsa, cut back on the milk by 1/2 C and baked it for 1 hr. My husband & son both had seconds, my daughter wouldn't touch it. Will try it again when she's at Grandma's :o)
I really enjoyed this recipe. I used ground beef instead of sausages, it was excellent!
Sorry, but this is by far, the worst recipe I have ever tried! It is disgusting.
Love it. This dish was a big hit with my guests.
I followed everyone else's advice and added the seasoning salt, garlic, pepper and parsley. Good advice! I think without that, it would've been really bland. I used seasoned croutons instead of bread and because I have hungry boys to feed, I increased the eggs to 12. I didn't add any milk because I saw others say that theirs came out runny. Mine was perfect! Threw a little extra grated cheddar on top and they wolfed it down! Even my picky eater loved it! Oh... One more thing... cook your onions with the sausage, unless you like them a little crunchy.
This was great! I made it for dinner last night. Even though it was really good, I think it should be called sausage breakfast casserole because even if you use regular sausage, it still tastes breakfasty. With that said, it was still very tasty.
My husband loves it. Abit too salty for me, but I enjoy it too.
One word - GROSS. This was a terrible waste of good sausage.
We quite enjoyed this. Was easy to make - great for when we have to work late & come home to cook! We used actual sausages though, not just the mince. (Sausages like you put on the barbeque.) We cooked them first & then chopped them into bite sized pieces & put them in the casserole dish with the rest. Was & nice change. Would make it again. Hubby loves sausages so he will definitely eat it again. Be nice with the different flavoured gourmet sausages that are available now to change the flavour each time.
DELICIOUS! I added potatoes (boiled first) and some spices, a little less milk & eggs and the Whole family Loved it...Even the picky eaters!!!
I love this recipe ! The only thing I would do differently next time is as more vegetables ( such as bell peppers , celery etc ) for taste & just free hand the cheese .
Easy and delicious! Hubby and I both loved it as written, had leftovers for brunch the next day and thought it was even better! Thanks for sharing
It was the most disgusting thing I have ever tasted. Worst combination ever
Cooked the onions with the ground sausage. Other than that, followed the recipe exactly and was soooo disappointed. Bread/cheese layers were gooey, soggy, and horrible. So disappointed. Waste of good sausage.
This recipe tasted great and was easy to make with things I already had on hand. I did make some minor changes. I only used 3/4 cup milk based on other reviews, I also cooked the onion while browning the sausage. I added fresh tomatoes on top of the sausage and added garlic powder, onion powder, pepper, parsley flakes, and a little cayenne pepper to my egg mixture. It was wonderful and I will definitely make this over and over again!
