Zucchini Quiche

This is a yummy side dish that we have almost once aweek. Good with chicken dinners. My girls like it cold the next day for a snack.

Recipe by Janet

prep:
10 mins
cook:
35 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease a 9 x 9 inch casserole dish.

  • In a large bowl combine biscuit mix, oregano, seasoning salt, garlic powder, salt, parsley and Parmesan cheese. Stir in onion, eggs and oil. Mix well and add zucchini. Pour into prepared casserole dish.

  • Bake in preheated oven for 30 to 35 minutes, or until cooked through and golden brown. Let cool for 5 minutes before slicing.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
272 calories; protein 8.4g; carbohydrates 15.4g; fat 20.1g; cholesterol 128.9mg; sodium 635.1mg. Full Nutrition
