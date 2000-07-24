Zucchini Quiche
This is a yummy side dish that we have almost once aweek. Good with chicken dinners. My girls like it cold the next day for a snack.
Great recipe, once some key elements are changed. First, instead of 1 cup of biscuit making mix, I used 1 cup of the small package of garlic, cheddar bisquik mix. This adds a wonderful cheesy, garlicy flavor. Also, instead of slicing the zucchini into rounds, I diced it into chunks, this way it cuts nicely but still gives a great consistency to the mix, and I used 2 instead of the 1 that was suggested. , lastly, I doubled the amount of onion and diced it, instead of grating so that it doesn't lose it's texture. One thing that is really delicious (if you're a veggie lover) is to grate one yellow squash, plus one carrot into the recipe. This not only adds some wonderful color, but it's a great way to get more veggies in.Read More
Maybe I did something wrong, but I did not like this dish. It turned out a little more like zucchini stuck in bread for me. I will not make this again.Read More
what a great, simple, and yummy recipe! I was pretty skeptical of a crustless quiche, and even more so when it came out of the oven and was a different color than I expected (brownish/slightly green) but, man was it good! The edges browned and were slightly crunchy so the lack of a crust wasnt a problem. Plus, it is healthier this way. I chopped my (VERY large) zucchini, added a chopped carrot and some mushrooms, baked for exactly 30 minutes and it was perfect! will definitely make this again, it was so easy...and everybody is impressed by a tasty quiche :-)
This is so delicious! I added chopped red, yellow and orange bell peppers to the top of the quiche. It was tasty and added to the attractiveness. I'd like to add different vegetables next time.
I received a ten pound zucchini from a friend so I'll be making a lot of zucchini dishes this weekend! This was very good Janet. If I had cut my zuke into rounds I would have had pancake size slices, so I shredded. Also added cheddar along with the parm. Sprinkled the top with paprika for color. Hubby and kids ate the whole thing themselves; they did save me a bite tho! Thank you!!
I've made this twice now. The first time I followed the recipe and we weren't all that impressed, we all thought it was rather bland and I was unsure what the submitter had in mind with 1 zucchini. Small? Medium? Large? This second time I used a full cup of diced sweet onion, 3 cloves of fresh garlic, minced, 1 small zuke, 1 small yellow squash, sliced, and half a red bell pepper in large dice. I increased the parmesan to a full cup and added about 1/2 tsp of cayenne. This was spicy without being too hot I think the addition of the red pepper improved the eye appeal. Thanks for a good jumping off point.
Fast, easy recipe, would cut zucchini into smaller pieces next time. This is a complete meal with protein, veggie, some carbs and a little fat.
Very tasty. Easy to make. I sliced the zucchini very thin.
This is not a quiche! We call it zucchini bread at home because that's what it tastes like(reminds me of a corn bread texture). However, it's a very good one step recipe & I make it often. You can substitute the zucchini or add other veggies.
Extremely yummy. It's more bready than a normal quiche, but also much more healthy. The seasonings are what make it so delicious.
I love this! It was very tasty! I used chedder garlic biscuit mix, delicious! I also made one batch with 2 eggs and 4 egg whites (less calories still just as good!) I will make many more times :)
A very good recipe, I wouldn't change any of the ingredients. I, like her girls, think it tastes great cold, now something different for my brown bag lunch.
So delicious! I wouldn't call it a quiche, though. It has more of a bread texture than egg, but it tastes wonderful regardless. Definitely saving this recipe.
Chris likes this one best
FABULOUS! I followed the recipe with the following exceptions/changes. Instead of garlic powder, I used 3 large cloves of fresh garlic. Added 1tsp dried basil. I finely chopped the onion. And lastly I grated my bohemoth of a zucchini. I read to add more so used this literally foot and half long 4 inch diameter zucchini fresh from my garden. I think it was too much zucchini because it made too much for the pan but it definitely made some VERY good flavor. Especially with the basil and fresh garlic. I topped it off with Sharp Cheddar and more Parmesan. Will make this MANY more times!
I tried this for break fast after Yom Kippur. I took the suggestion of doubling the onion to a cup and coarsely chopping both the onion and the zucchini (instead of slices). I realized suddenly that what I thought was biscuit mix in my pantry turned out to be Trader Joe's buttermilk pancake mix. Figured I'd take a chance and give it a try and it turned out sensational!! All those people who complained beforehand that there was no noodle pudding went back for third and fourth helpings of this savory pancake pudding. Needless to say, there were no leftovers (much to the dismay of my son). I will definitely make this again and again and it will now be a yearly regular for this holiday too.
Super easy recipe. I made a double batch and used rectangular pans instead of rounds. Used cheddar instead of parmesan and threw in a good helping of red pepper flakes. My husband LOVED it! Used it as a "bread" served w/chichen & veggie soup from the crockpot. Will definately make this again.
We loved this recipe and will definitely be making it again each summer with fresh vegetables from the garden. At the recommendations of other reviewers, I added some extra veggies - yellow squash, bell pepper and carrots along with bacon bits and 1/2 cup of shredded cheese. I also cut the zucchini and squash rounds into quarters. Thanks for sharing this great recipe!
Tasted pretty good, it turned out to be much more of a cornbread than a quiche in my opinion. It wasn't as eggy as I typically think of quiche. Made this version because I had no pie crusts, but I think I'll stick with the pie crust versions.
This recipe was very moist and superb flavor however, I did add more zucchini which I cubed not shredded, 1 cup shredded sharp cheddar, 1 tsp. onion powder, 1 tbsp dried basil and fresh snipped parsley in addition to all the ingredients listed in the recipe. It was excellent and as another reader stated it tasted like zucchini stuck in bread I found it to be quite the opposite as I've had recipes that tasted more like bread. I think adding more zucchni makes a difference - try it -you'll like it :-)
Very good, I used fresh garlic instead of garlic powder. Would add more zucchini next time.
a friend gave me a recipe something like this i been looking everywhere for it i lost my copy this has everything that was in except she had diced pepperoni in it was fabulous and she called it zucc pizza
I loved this recipe! I made two additions to make it more of a one dish meal. I added about 3/4 cup chopped Swiss cheese and 3/4 cup chopped deli ham. I am about to make it again to take to a neighbor.
i love this recipe
I'm trying this with eggplant because I have so many from the garden! I must say I'm a "dumper" so mine has swiss, cheddar, colby & mozzerella! I'll let you know how it comes! OK, I'm having some now! My eggplant was a cookie sheet full, cut small. Don't be afraid to use more than the recipe calls for! Gonna have another piece!
My aunt gave me this very same recipe yrs ago, we make it at all family functions. It is wonderful cold too. We usually cut it in small squares and serve as an appetizer. Also just a time saving tip, use frozen chopped onions make the prep time even faster than it is now ! Also we peel and slice the zucchini very thin.
This was good. I added bacon to it because it added a little more flavor.
I liked this recipe but just felt it was missing something. I will have to play with it and try and figure it out.
Wondering what to do with all that zucchini? Make this delicious, quick recipe! I used a southern garlic biscuit mix and threw in some yellow squash as well. Next time I'm going to throw some cheese on top. Yummy!!!
Great and simple recipe - fantastic use for extra zucchini from the garden!
Unfortunately I didn't love it! It just wasn't reminiscent of quiche enough for me. Tasted fine, just more reminiscent of salty biscuits instead. I wish I has added some shredded cheese instead. Seasoning salt + Salt+ Parmesan cheese = Tooooo Salty!! ??
I did not like this recipe and I am a huge zucchini fan. I found the texture to be too weird for my taste.
I don't know about this one. It's not gross, but maybe the tastes just didn't suit my palette. I followed the recipe exactly & took another's advice & added some red & yellow bell pepper on top. Probably won't make again. Sorry.
Seems strange to award 5 stars to a recipe when making additions, but this was a very good base for adding or substituting ingredients. My neighbor gave me some fresh zucchini from her garden, and I searched this site for a recipe using ingredients I had on hand. Although I liked the reviews suggesting the use of cheesy garlic biscuit mix, I had none but did have some habanero cheddar cheese (little worried about the heat, but it turned out just fine). I did use both smaller zucchini (chopped) and added a grated carrot (next time I will chop zucchini a bit smaller). I also increased onion to about 1 cup (chopped). I will look for the cheesy garlic biscuit mix for the next time I make this. I do agree with other reviews that said this was more like a cornbread than a quiche, but it was still delicious.
We make this at least once every couple weeks. My family loves it! The only change I make is to use olive oil. Thanks!
My entire family raved about this recipe! :)
Loved this! I did make a few changes though. I omitted the oregano and used half of the amounts of the other spices. I added two additional eggs and about a half cup of shredded sharp cheddar cheese. I also sliced a small yellow squash with the zucchini. It was absolutely delicious and hubby loved it too! Thanks for a great recipe!
Great recipe! Made it for my son and I as test for a family brunch and we loved it. I may take out or cut back on the oregano because it can overpower. Also added a bit of black & cayenne pepper to kick up the flavor.
Agree, this was more like a cornbread with zucchini, but it's really good. Added an extra egg, a little shredded cheddar and about 1/3 cup FF milk. I will make again. Easy, fast and tasty.
I added some chopped red peppers and it was really good.
Nice recipe, but definitely not what I'd call "quiche." It's more like savory zucchini bread. I sometimes throw in onions or peppers. Please note it doesn't keep well, even in the fridge--it turns brown and tastes off after a few days.
This dish was the hit of the BBQ I attended. Several people asked me for the recipe.
This is a good light meal.
Too doughy for my taste. Also was dry. Could have used more egg and less dough. Flavor was okay.
Such a good basic recipe but I changed a couple of things. Firstly, I made my own biscuit mix and I added a lot more veggies! I added squash, spinach and bell pepper - all of which made the quiche denser and more flavorful. Next time I make it, I'm going to add tomato, jalapeño, and dice the vegetables more finely. This recipe has me #blessed for sure.
did recipe in layers so the zucchini was spread out, and used egg beaters and fat free cheese, I am on restricted diet so I have too, but it is a good recipe, the only thing I will do next time is lower amount of bisquick and put more egg beaters in so it taste more like quiche and not biscuit. I like it though. I will eat it again. And make it again in the future. I shared it to my FB friends because I thought it was good enough.
I loved the flavor of this recipe, but I would like it better if it was like a traditional quiche. Like another reviewer stated, it is like zucchini stuck in bread.
I add 1/2 cup of parm cheese instead of 1/3 cup and I mix the eggs and oil together before I add it to the mix.
I needed 35 minutes for it to brown nicely, and it tasted a bit overcooked and dry. I'd insert a toothpick in the center instead of watching for it to brown next time. I'd also add different cheese (sharp cheddar or swiss), cut the biscuit mix down to 3/4 cup, add another egg or two, use melted butter instead of oil, and add more veggies (bell pepper, fresh garlic & herbs, mushroom, ect). I really like the idea of this dish but it needs some changes to be more memorable.
I did this but I added squash instead of zucchini and added mushrooms. I also eliminated the biscuit mix and just poured it into a pie crust. Very delicious!!
I made this as the reciepe called for except I added 3 pieces of chopped, cooked bacon. This may have made it dryer. Also, I have read where others chopped the zucchini instead of just slicing and that may make it more moist. I felt it was like a corn bread texture except where the zucchini pieces were and not what I was looking for.
