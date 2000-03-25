Apple and Tomato Chutney

Spicy and a sweet, this delicious chutney goes well with breads, cheeses and chicken!

Recipe by cheap chef

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
3 hrs 30 mins
total:
4 hrs
Servings:
75
Yield:
1 gallon
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Place apples and water in a large saucepan. Bring to a boil, reduce heat, and cook 25 minutes, or until apples are tender, stirring occasionally. Add more water as necessary to keep the apples simmering.

  • Wrap mustard seed in cheesecloth, and place with apples. Mix tomatoes, onions, garlic, sultanas, sugar, curry powder, cayenne pepper, salt and vinegar into saucepan. Stir until sugar has dissolved.

  • Bring the mixture to a boil. Reduce heat, and simmer 3 hours, stirring occassionally, until a thick chutney remains. Remove and discard wrapped mustard seed. Seal chutney in sterile containers until serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
25 calories; protein 0.3g; carbohydrates 6.2g; fat 0.1g; sodium 128.1mg. Full Nutrition
