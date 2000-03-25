Apple and Tomato Chutney
Spicy and a sweet, this delicious chutney goes well with breads, cheeses and chicken!
Made a very inaccurate version of this and it was delicious. Had three wizened apples and two spongy tomates on my counter accusing me. I cooked chopped apples in small amount of water, added chopped peeled toms, a small handful of finely chopped red onion-- NO mustard seeds no curry--. Added 1/4 cup sugar, few shakes cayenne,salt and nutmeg, handful of sunmaids and a splosh of white vinegar. Simmered 5 minutes and served with curry (so avoided curry powder in chutney) Really good! Will definately 'fake' this recipe in future. Gotta love one you can be this careless with and still get a good resultRead More
One thing I thought about, as I am right now making 2 different chutneys, is that they should be left in a dark cool place for up to 3 months before opening. This way the acidity has "toned down"
Peel the tomatoes first else you end up with stringy bits of skin. I added some dried peaches, anise and cloves for extra flavour. This is an excellent recipe! Highly recommended.
It was really delicious. Practically it goes well with anything. I had it with sliced chedder cheese on the crispy bread one day and put it over sauteed salmon on the other day. This recipe is definitely the keeper. (^_^)
I had a glut of Bramley cooking apples and cherry tomatoes - the apples made it really acidic so I increased the sugar to triple the recipe weight (450g). Beacuse the apples were so small, it wasn't practical to peel them, so I whizzed them up in my food processor to make the bits of skin as small as possible. This chutney is slightly too salty for my taste, so next time I would decrease the salt to 15g (one level tablespoon). Kalonji (also called nigella or black onion) seeds make a nice substitute for mustard seeds - but leave them loose in the mix! Delicious.
Very peppery flavor. Easy to prepare. Quite good.
Loved it!! After it was made I poured half over thick pork chops that I had placed in the crockpot. After a few hours it was amazing!!
Absolutely outstanding.
This is the first time I've made chutney and it was great. My family love it... Will make it again.
This is the best chutney I have ever tasted. It goes very well with roast pork or chicken. I plan to make it again!
This chutney was delicious. I served it with pork roast for the meat eaters and veggie scallopine for me. I didn't need to cook it as long as the recipe stated, but it is easy to just monitor the chutney and stop cooking when it is thick. I couldn't find my cheesecloth, so I just put the mustard seeds in with all the other ingredients and it was fine. I plan to put the leftovers in the freezer in small portions and use them throughout the fall and winter. Thanks!
We loved this chutney! Great success on dark bread with cheese!!! Thanks for sharing!
i used only a splosh of balsamic and almost no sugar.flavour is amazing.delicious
The recipe is fine - in fact its quite close to the traditional English Chutney recipe for Apple, Green Pepper and Green Tomato Chutney. But as SUENR1 points out, by eating it immediately you are denying yourself its subtlety of flavor. My cranberry and apple from March of 2019 is eating well now, a year later. While SUENR1 suggests three months, I would suggest a minimum of six months in a jar on the shelf before it is really fit to eat. And BTW apple chutney and cheddar cheese is one of those great pairings in life, like good olive oil and parmesan cheese. Once eaten, never forgotten.
I just made a quarter of the quantity because that's the ingredients I had and found it easy and quick.
I doubled this recipe it was absolutely delicious. Did not put the mustard seed in cheese cloth Just add it. Reduce Cayenne pepper by 1 1/2 tsp instead of the 2 teaspoon do not really like hot things but it was fine. I will keep this recipe was delicious on meatloaf.
