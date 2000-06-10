Vegetable Quesadillas

Delicious quesadillas with cheese and steamed vegetables like broccoli, carrot, bell pepper and mushrooms.

Recipe by Ginger

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

2
Directions

  • Preheat oven to broil. Line a baking sheet with aluminum foil.

  • Place zucchini, broccoli, bell pepper, carrot, onion and mushrooms in a steamer over 1 inch of boiling water, and cover. Cook until tender but still firm, about 2 to 6 minutes. Drain.

  • Place two tortillas, side by side, on the prepared baking sheet. On each tortilla layer cheddar cheese, vegetables, then Monterey jack cheese. Top each with another tortilla.

  • Place under the broiler and cook until lightly browned. Carefully turn tortillas and cook on the other side until lightly browned.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
787 calories; protein 33.1g; carbohydrates 99.7g; fat 30.1g; cholesterol 54.8mg; sodium 1308.8mg. Full Nutrition
