Vegetable Quesadillas

As others mentioned, it needs "something". Whether it be garlic, salsa, lemon, salt - it just needs something, otherwise it's incredibly bland. I tried adding ranch dressing, but didn't add a lot and so couldn't really taste it. I also doused it in cheese and couldn't really taste that either. I made it without onions or mushrooms and still had a ton of vegetables to try to fit into the tortillas. I managed to make it all fit, but if I had done onions and mushrooms - it never would have fit. I also noticed a lot of people did not add the carrots, but I did and think they were necessary to give it a slight variety in taste. They steamed just fine and were well done (I steamed for 4 minutes). A lot of people said turning over was hard, but didn't give any suggestions for *how* to turn over. So I took two plates and put them on top of the tortillas, then flipped the baking sheet and plates and was able to get the tortillas moved back onto the baking sheet with little issue. Flipping over any other way was nearly impossible (I tried!). These were incredibly filling and both my husband and I agreed that one quesadilla split in half would have been perfect for two of us. You can always make a small side if wanted, like rice or beans. I think next time we're going to try garlic and add some chicken or steak to his and my chicken-free chicken to mine. Oh, and watch the tortillas carefully as they burn quickly. I broiled for 3 minutes each side, and that was perfect.