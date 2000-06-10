Vegetable Quesadillas
Delicious quesadillas with cheese and steamed vegetables like broccoli, carrot, bell pepper and mushrooms.
When I first read about ALL of the vegetables in the recipe, I thought it would be way too much to fit in two tortillas, but it wasn't. There were a few veggies leftover so I just sprinkled them on the top of the quesadillas, as they "looked" quite dull. I fried the veggies in oil and added garlic powder. I think next time I might add some cilantro - although this recipe is very good, it just needs a little something extra, a spice of some kind, perhaps. The recipe states for you to be careful when turning - I had a hard time turning them without the veggies coming out, so plan ahead on how you're going to turn them! :)Read More
This was OK. I suggest, leave out the carrots because they take longer to cook than the other vegetables, also add garlic salt.Read More
This is a great idea and one that is easy to customize to your own tastes. I personally add a layer of refried beans, sprinkle on the cooked veggies, then the cheese. I serve with salsa. Sometimes I add some cooked meat like ground turkey or chicken. Here's the trick to turning them neatly. Warm the tortilla for a few seconds in the microwave to make it pliable, lay it on the foil and only put the filling on HALF of the tortilla. Fold the tortilla over the filling and flip it over so it doesn't keep opening, broil until brown, flip it over and broil the other side. Easy, peasy.
I didn't use the carrots or peppers but I added zucchini and cooked the veggies in a skillet and it turned out great! I also used fresh tomato salsa inside and it tasted great! Part skim cheeses work well also.
Seriously delicious. I did make a few changes, based on personal preferences: I didn't add the carrot; I added a (very large) clove of garlic as well as a bit of cumin, garlic powder, salt, and pepper; and I added extra cheese. My boyfriend requires meat in his meals, so we added some shredded chicken to his, which turned out quite well. I will definitely be making this again.
This recipe has become a family favorite with a few changes and a couple of chortcuts. I use 1 zucchini, 1 package of frozen peppers and onions blend (I found these at Kroger and use them for everything) and 1 small package of sliced, fresh mushrooms, and some frozen corn. I also use the Mrs Dash garlic and onion blend to season the veggies. I cook the frozen veggies and zucchini first, then add mushrooms and seasoning. The best cheese to use for this is called quesadilla cheese. It's got great flavor and melts well. Even the kids love these.
Delicious! I took some of the recommendations from the other reviews and added some garlic (~3 cloves) and sauteed the vegetables longer to soften them. I also added a little salt and pepper. I also chopped my carrots in smaller pieces so they would cook faster. I plan to make this recipe again - delicious!
I skimped on carrots and broccoli, and still had leftover veggies. Also, I doubled the cheese - found it tastier and better glue to hold the quesadilla together when flipping in the oven.
Very nice - I tried to make it even healthier by cutting down the cheese, but it really needs that much melted cheese to hold it all together. As mentioned by other reviewers, it is a lot of vegetables and I got 4 quesadillas out of it rather than 2. I made this recipe without the carrot, and I don't think it needed the it. Another reviewer noted that the carrot takes longer to cook.
As others mentioned, it needs "something". Whether it be garlic, salsa, lemon, salt - it just needs something, otherwise it's incredibly bland. I tried adding ranch dressing, but didn't add a lot and so couldn't really taste it. I also doused it in cheese and couldn't really taste that either. I made it without onions or mushrooms and still had a ton of vegetables to try to fit into the tortillas. I managed to make it all fit, but if I had done onions and mushrooms - it never would have fit. I also noticed a lot of people did not add the carrots, but I did and think they were necessary to give it a slight variety in taste. They steamed just fine and were well done (I steamed for 4 minutes). A lot of people said turning over was hard, but didn't give any suggestions for *how* to turn over. So I took two plates and put them on top of the tortillas, then flipped the baking sheet and plates and was able to get the tortillas moved back onto the baking sheet with little issue. Flipping over any other way was nearly impossible (I tried!). These were incredibly filling and both my husband and I agreed that one quesadilla split in half would have been perfect for two of us. You can always make a small side if wanted, like rice or beans. I think next time we're going to try garlic and add some chicken or steak to his and my chicken-free chicken to mine. Oh, and watch the tortillas carefully as they burn quickly. I broiled for 3 minutes each side, and that was perfect.
very very good. but use my fish/veggie grate and do it on the grill......easy to turn as some had problems. take a second tray put over it and turn the whole thing, or put in a basket... Very good. really great on the grill...
Very nice recipe. It was a great way to use the vegetables we've been getting from "our farm" (we're members of Community Supported Agriculture). I added some fake meat strips (1/2 package), 2 cloves garlic, 1/4 cup chopped parsley and sauteed instead of steaming the veggies. Careful when broiling so you don't burn the tortillas! We cut the quesadillas like a pie and ate the slices with our hands. Delicious... and very filling!
I really liked these! I made just one for myself and used two soft taco-size flour tortillas. Because some reviews said this was bland, I added some garlic and a little bit of Extra Spicy Mrs. Dash. I also had sour cream on the side, and used Mexican blend cheese instead of the other two listed. Overall, very easy and tasty recipe...great for those nights when you just don't feel like spending all night in the kitchen!
I used a microwave steamer bowl to steam the veggies. They were a little "wet" and made the tortilla kind of soggy, other than that this was a delicious quesadillas.
Loved all the ingredients and these were perfect! Nice and much healthier than frying in oil! I used an orange bell pepper and some white sage cheddar that I had. Turned out great!
YUM..we use sweet peppers and sweet onions and it is fabulous with shredded carrots...terrific for big gatherings
too many in your face veggies for the kids even with cheese, but still great!
I didn't hold out much hope for this -- a vegetable quesadilla? Have to admit, it came out great. Instead of steaming the vegetables, I boiled them until tender. While they were draining, I added a clove of garlic (pressed) and some cumin to the vegies, then stirred to incorporate. Following the suggestion of another reviewer, I put a layer of refried beans on one tortilla -- used corn, not flour -- then the vegetables, then the cheese, followed by another tortilla. I then placed the quesadilla in a hot cast iron skillet for a couple of minutes to brown, turned (didn't have too much a problem with that) and let the second side brown. Made a great, healthy lunch. I think next time I may top with a little homemade salsa for added vegetables. Thanks, Ginger!
Very delicious. I added chicken to my husband's portion since he is a meat eater and he liked the quesadilla also. Will make again!
Made this recipe for dinner tonight and LOVE it! I followed the basic recipe except I didn't have any fresh mushrooms or onion on hand so I left them out. I did chop the veggies and placed them in a steam bag with a tbsp of olive oil and some southwestern seasoning. Steamed the veggies for 3 1/2 minutes in the microwave, then placed steamed veggies on tortillas with the cheese. I used a stove top grill pan with grill press to make these and they came out perfect! Great taste, great texture and very satisfying! Thank you for a wonderful recipe. This is making the dinner/lunch rotation.
Loved these with the addition of cooked shrimp and a sprinkle of red pepper flakes. I also found a large bag of shredded Quesadilla cheese at Walmart. It's a perfect cheese for this recipe.
Surprisingly tasty and filling. Like the toasted tortillas
Wonderful recipe. I did not steam the vegetables however, I chopped them up finely and spread them over the tortillas and then broiled them. Leaving the vegetables slightly crunchy and they retain more of the vitamins.
I have mixed feelings about this recipe. I LOVE the taste, but am not a fan of the prep. There is too much stuffing, making flipping this in the broiler (another strange choice, I expected stove top) impossible. After it came out looking like a mess I was so disappointed. But it is amazingly delicious, to the point that I didn't really care that it didn't come out looking like a quesadilla. I think next time I'll make this stove top in a pan and reduce the amount of veggies for the inside so the tortillas stay together.
Not bad at all. Like everyone else, I added seasonings, but this recipe is so versatile that you can use just about any vegetables and seasonings and still have it turn out well.
I’m always looking for simple, yet satisfying, ways to eat more vegetables. This was a great jumping off point, though I did make a few simple tweaks to better suit my needs and preferences (that may help others, too). I’m not a fan of steamed veg texture, so I sautéed mine in a drizzle of EVOO. I’m also not great with broiling, so I used the same sauté pan to crisp the quesadillas (and I’m subpar at flipping, so I used one tortilla folded over for flipping ease). I served with salsa, pickled jalaps, and sour cream. I will be making these again. In fact, I was just thinking of what to do with assorted leftover veg tonight…. Thanks for the recipe!
If I were to do this over again, I would sautéed veg in spice or boil a spicy veg. Also, this recipe needs more cheese.
I really enjoyed this recipe. It's a good one to clean out your produce drawer with. I did do a few things different from the instructions though. I used leftover frozen broccoli, carrots, and cauliflower mix, added finely chopped onion and red bell pepper and heated in the microwave for a minute to soften the onion and pepper. I seasoned the veggie mixture with salt and pepper. (As others have mentioned, would be bland without seasoning). I made the quesadilla on low carb tortillas and cooked them in a large skillet vs the oven. At any rate, I enjoyed this recipe no matter the method you use arrive at the end result. I served with ranch dressing for a dip.
I DO NOT recommend using the broiler on this recipe. If you have a skillet, use that.
