Mexican Bean Stew
Savory stew that's good on its own or served over pasta or rice.
Great recipe...I really enjoyed it! My comments are on the technique...soak the beans separately to avoid discoloring. Also, when you bring them to a boil, lower the heat and partially cover the pot. A mexican olla traditionally used to cook beans has holes in the cover to let steam escape.They should be cooked at a simmer,not a full boil. If you need to add water, add hot water from a kettle or tea kettle on the stove top. Never add cold water..it lowers the temp too much! Finally, when you cook the onions, add the garllic only after the onion has turned translucent... browning the garlic will make it bitter! This is a great dish for all of us bean lovers. I've made it as directed and also have added cooked and crumbled chorizo... great both ways! Thanks!Read More
The soup was really muddy and the black beans ran so all the beans looked really dirty. I made alot because I thought that it would be good and boy did I regret that. Might have been better if I had drained off the water that I boiled the beans in. The flavor was much too beany. I won't make this again.Read More
Overall, this is a good base recipe but I added a few more items (celery, carrots, onion and brown rice) to make it as filling as possible. I also added a carton of cherry tomatoes alongside the tinned tomatoes.
I've pulled a couple dozen recipes from this site and I've never been impressed enough to write but this is a fabulous and easy recipe to throw together. It's hard to believe how good it is for you. I must admit I am on a salt free diet so I used a salt free seasoning I found at Costco. For convenience I just threw in canned beans for all three types. Because it sounded like there should be some liquid after boiling the beans, though not specifically stated, I drained them into a measuring cup and 'replaced' the 1 1/2 cups of juice with a salt-free chicken broth. Everyone at work loved it with our BBQ over the usual beans that appear.
who would have though all those beans together could make such harmonious music! mind you, I did use navy beans in place of garbanzos as I had soaked navy/pinto and black beans the night before I found this recipe. 2 other changes, used one can of Rotel (amazing stuff!) and one packet of Goya Sazon! PERFECT amount of heat! I also threw in some yellow bell pepper that I had to use up. For those that are indecisive on the cinnamon - OMG! you HAVE to make sure you add it in! This IMO makes this dish amazing! As another reviewer stated, it brings a whole other dimension of flavour! So....what are you waiting for? Get out the stock pot and make a batch TODAY! ;)
Very nice. I made this while a hurricane was knocking on our door. Cheated by substituting two 15oz cans of black beans and 1 can of Garbanzo, and adding 1.5 cups of chicken broth. Didn't have corn on hand so skipped it. The cinnamon added a lovely layer of flavor. The cayenne added an essential edge. A dollop of sour cream might have been nice, but did I mention the hurricane....
Unless you plan to feed the whole Mexican Army, use only half the amount of beans, double the tomatoes, double the onion, and add your favorite spices. Next time after triple soaking the beans (always soak your beans three times), I will use my pressure cooker. The corn should be added at the last moment, just to heat through. This recipe is an inexpensive way to feed your family wholesome food.
This recipe is wonderful! I have even non-vegetarians eating and requesting this one! Very filling and pretty easy to make a well. I make this a lot. Thank you so much for sharing the recipe!!!
I loved this recipe. I'm embarassed to admit, I went back for several helpings after dinner. Using canned beans made for really speedy prep. The end result was fantastic. I had never had garbanzo's before and they were one of the ingredients I enjoyed most. Thanks for the recipe.
I think this recipe has potential but we didn't care for it as is. I would cut the cinnamon down or out if I were to make this again. The smell and taste of the cinnamon was overpowering.
I personally liked this stew and would make it again. needed to add a lot of water while cooking so as to keep it moist and stew like. served over brown rice for a healthy dinner.
I omitted the garbanzos as I really dislike the texture, plus I didn't want to open three cans of beans for just two people. This was a good meal. Very easy and filling. I sprinkled fresh cilantro on top. Thanks!
This recipe did not have as much flavor as I had hoped, but still had a good taste. The servings are large and it is filling. I think next time I make it, I will prepare the garbanzo beans seperate becuase the black beans dye them an unappetizing shade of purple.
three stars because i didnt follow the recipe exactly. basically i was tired and didnt feel like making a huge mess in the kitchen. i used canned beans rinsed well, a can of hominy instead of regular corn, mexican style stewed tomatoes, chicken broth, chili powder (i did use a tiny bit of cinnamon and the cumin), preminced garlic and a ton of minced onion and onion powder. also after simmering for 20+ mins i added a tblspn corn starch in a small amount of water and let it simmer for another 10 mins. before spooning into bowls i crunched up corn tostada shells (i was out of chips) then put in the soup, and put shredded cheese on top. i didnt care for the garbanzo beans but that was because they hadnt soaked up the flavors yet. it was a good basic for a recipe that was quick and filling and somewhat healthy. i will definately make it again!
This is sooooo good! I had to make a few substitutions because I didn't have all of the ingredients handy, but I'm looking forward to trying it again with the proper ingredients. Cinnamon was a nice touch.
Wonderful, easy, and cheap recipe! I added more cayenne and cinnamon and added raisens for more flavor. Thanks for sharing!
Hubby and I were expecting just another "chili style" dish... however this one had something special. It will be served again, the todlers even enjoyed it!!
My wife and brother loved this recipe. The cinnamon and cumin really make a nice flavor. I added about 4 cups of water and 4 teaspoons of vegetarian bullion and let it sit in the slo cooker most of the day on low. It made the dish a soup. The flavors blended nicely. I also used canned black beans and garbanzos rinsed and drained. I used 1 can whole corn with liquid instead of frozen. We served with shredded cheddar. Very Yummy!
Pretty tasty. We had dried pinto beans so I cooked a cup of them for 2 min at a boil, then let them soak for an hour. Then I tossed the pinto beans and cans of black and garbanzo beans in the slow cooker with the corn and a can of Rotel spicy tomatoes. I cooked the onion and garlic in a frying pan and tossed them in later. I did use the cumin, cayenne and the cinnamon (yum!). It was good after letting all those flavors slow cook for several hours. We ate it with the sour cream.
This had a great flavor to it. I used 1 15 oz can of black beans and 1 15 oz can of garbanzo beans and left the pinto beans out. I also doubled the crushed tomatoes and added a cup of water (even with this it was not too soupy).
A good bean stew. This is very easily adapted for a low-sodium diet simply by leaving out salt. I added cilantro and green chilies. I know other reviewers loved the cinnamon, but I didn't care for it so much.
I wanted something with more flavor. Rather boring. You have to really like beans to eat this. It makes A LOT.
This receipe was good, but it need some kick!! I added some chilies to and some more tomatoes.
Really awesome soup. Reduced the cumin a bit.
This is a great dish.
I love this stew! Personally, I think it's hearty enough to be served alone. It has a wonderful mildly spiced flavor with a hint of sweetness because of the Cinnamon. The first time I made it, I only had canned beans, which I drained and rinsed and then put in a separate bowl while I worked on step . 3. It makes about 5 cups. Everything turned out delicious. This is a new favorite! It's also great as a taco or tortilla filling. This is one of those recipes that makes being vegan easy.
Good and easy. I drined my beans (yes, homecooked) and used 1.5 cups of chicken broth for the liquid. Different flavor, very tasty, nice change. Will surely make again - though not as regularly as some others.
Three stars is stellar praise from me considering I'm not a fan of beans. I didn't like the beans by themselves, so I served them with Mexican rice, lettuce, sour cream, and tortillas and made wraps, which were tasty. The touch of cinnamon adds a nice unexpected flavor to this dish.
Thought this was really good especially the cumin cinnamon mix! I omitted the cayenne pepper because I added a red pepper and half a chili pepper. I sauted the onion garlic peppers and a carrot together. I also didn't use garbanzo beans because I didn't have any. Next time, perhaps I will try it with the cayenne pepper, but I quite liked it my way. I will make this again for sure!
Very bland. I used a little more cumin, onion, garlic then the recipe called for, and I also added hamburger to it. And it just didn't have much flavor. I probaby won't make this again.
We found this recipe while on a Daniel Fast, and had it the last day of the fast and it was SO GOOD that we added it to our regular meals list. We love the flavor the cinnamon an cumin added. Great with cornbread!
I used canned beans for convenience and added a few chopped chicken breasts to "meal" it up a bit. I threw everything in the slow cooker at lunch and it was more than perfect at dinner. Great aroma! Excellent taste! A friend called it one of the best stews he has had.
To me, a four rating means that I would be really excited about preparing this dish again. Thus, I'm giving this recipe a three rating. Yes, I enjoyed it. The somewhat exotic taste of the cumin and cinnamon are surprising. Still, it wasn't as tasty as I expected. Maybe next time I'll try this on pasta rather than alone as a side dish. I added another can of tomatoes because the first can left the dish too dry. I will probably make this again someday but what I have will last awhile; the recipe provides a lot of servings.
I will make it again. A couple of changes. I soaked the beans separately and changed the water a few times so the black did not turn everything to mud. For the tomatoes I used canned tomatoes with green chilis. I did not add salt pepper an cayenne. I served it with sour cream and tabasco on the table .
This was delicious! Healthy and low fat! The only change I made was I substituted a drizzle of lime juice instead of a sour cream as a garnish..great with fresh coriander leaf as well!!
Made a few changes: I cooked Black Beans and Cannellini or White Kidney Beans; I then cooked peas, carrots, turnips (frozen and pre-diced), and corn in a pot. Once the veggies were done, I threw them in with the beans along with Seasoned Salt, Onion Powder, and Garlic powder. In a frying pan, I cooked some Italian Sausages and some left over Peruvian Ribs and added Tumeric and Cumin. put everything into the big pot with the beans and added stewed tomatoes from a can and Viola! Delicioso!!!
Very boring flavor. I had to add a cup of salsa and it's still a little underwhelming. Not a keeper.
wanted some protein so added cooked Quinoa. Also, removed some broth and added some nonfat, plain Greek yogurt mixed with handheld blender to give it a stew-like consistency. Did not add additional salt because can tomatoes and corn have enough salt even after draining them.
good, filling everyone liked it. Servings are very large
Very, very bland.
This is one outstanding recipe, I cook it as stated, it was great. Heart healthy, and a mixture of flavors that was enjoyable.
I altered this recipe a bit, to make it a bit easier. i've never been able to correctly cook dried beans, so i used canned. i also used canned tomatoes with green chilies to give it a bit more of a mexican flair. i also didn't keep this vegetarian, and if you're looking to add a meat, i would suggest chorizo. if you can only find it in the liquid-y form, i would suggest cutting it into some ground beef before adding it in. This did very well in the slow cooker, it'd be very easy to set this up before going to work; leaving you free to come home to a nice hot meal.
