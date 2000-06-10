Spicy Sausage and Rice Casserole
This sausage and rice casserole is spicy, loaded with tomatoes, and easy to make.
A good dish, but I altered it some, and was able to make it MUCH MORE QUICKLY. I used only 16 oz. sausage, and added the garlic and onion during the last few minutes of browning the meat to sautEe them all together. I used a 28 oz. can of DICED tomatoes, undrained, and 1 full can of chicken broth. Since these already have salt (and the sausage is flavorful enough), I didn't use ANY salt. I don't know why people bothered to complain of it being too spicy. Couldn't they see that 1 t. each of black and cayenne peppper was WAY TOO MUCH?!? So adjust the spiciness accordingly. (I only used a dash of black pepper.) The biggest change was that I didn't cook it in the oven. I just left everything in the large skillet once mixed. I brought it to a boil, then reduced the heat, covered it, and cooked it for about 15 - 20 minutes, until the rice was done and most of the liquid was absorbed. It was a lot quicker this way, and I didn't have to add any extra liquid as some others had to do when using the oven. We had this as a main dish, and everyone in my family really liked it. I will definitely make it again, with the changes mentioned here, of course.Read More
Make sure you have enough liquid to cook the rice!!Read More
Based on the previous review, I also cooked this on the stove top. Turned out great. Also made the following changes: Used only 16 oz. ground sausage, used a can of Rotel (undrained), added a can of kidney beans, 1 carrot chopped, and 1 stick celery chopped. Sauteed this all together then added the rice and broth. Used almost 2 cups of broth. Instead of cheyanne pepper, used a few dashes each of chili powder, ground red pepper, creole powder, black pepper, oregano and basil. Cooked it on low for about 30 minutes with the lid on. Really good!
WOW!!! We loved this. I took some advice and added a little more chicken broth, I also cut down on the cayenne pepper because we used hot sausage (it was still a little hot for some) but the recipe was out of this world. I will be adding this to my regular menu. Go Melissa!
Wonderful! This is definitely a keeper for me, there are so many ways to adjust the heat level -- use mild or hot sausage, a can of tomatoes or a can of extra hot Ro-Tel, omit or keep the cayenne (plus many possibilities in between!) I added a couple of stalks of diced celery to replace the red bell pepper, used a whole can of chicken broth, and made on top of the stove rather than baked in the oven. The leftovers were delicious for lunch the next day.
Great recipe, really flavorful. I used mushrooms instead of bell peppers, and added only a pinch of black pepper. I used low-sodium broth, and I added 1 tsp of salt, which was perfect. I also added a tsp of paprika and powdered ginger. One thing I found was that the rice on top of the casserole tended to remain uncooked during the baking, so stirring it once or twice would help to cook all of the rice. My family loved this!
I made this casserole-except I modified the cayenne pepper. One teaspoon seemed a bit excessive, so I only used 1/4 tsp. That seemed to give it just enough "kick" without being over the top.
This was very good. I make it with brown rice - just check on it from time to time to make sure rice doesn't stick - you may need to add a little water until rice is cooked properly - but its yummy and nutrious.
Very delicious! Easy recipe using items I usually have on hand. I followed the directions of Bethany S and cooked it on the stovetop. I also added a can of red beans. It took about 35 minutes for the rice to cook and moisture to be absorbed. I will definitely make this again!
Delicious and spicy! I used only 16 oz. Bob Evans zesty hot sausage, 1 cup regular white rice instead of wild and a quart of home-canned tomatoes and it turned out well. I also cut the cayenne pepper down to 1/4 tsp, just to be safe and it was still quite spicy. Picky hubby says it's a keeper, so it gets 5 stars!
I have been making this dish forever as one of my favorite "quick to make after work" meals. But I use 5 minute rice instead of long grain. I make sure the sausage is thawed in the fridge so that I can cook it quickly. I almost always have sliced red peppers in my freezer. When I put the sausage in a dutch oven to brown, I also chopped the peppers and a large onion and fry them all together. Then I add the liquids and add a bit more water so that I can cook more rice (large family). Bring to a boil, drop in the rice, cover, reduce heat and you're good to go in just over 5 more minutes. Easy peasy! I use the full tsp. of black pepper and just under a tsp. of cayenne, but then I'm using more rice, also. Everything is cooked in the dutch oven on top of the stove. One pan meal!
I used spicey italian sausage and added mushrooms and sweet cherry peppers (to counter the heat) and topped it with panko crumbs and shredded mozarella and parmesan cheese. It was a very tasty casserole.
Well, we thought this was great! I used only 1 lb of Bob Evans zesty roll sausage; brown rice; 1 red bell & 2 anaheims; crushed tomatoes (why crush them yourself?); extra broth due to brown rice; and I drastically reduced the cayenne to 1/4 tsp. since I was using zesty sausage & anaheims. We thought this was very, very good, and I will make it again. When I make it again I'll add cumin and dried cilantro to make this more closely resemble a Mexican dish we once loved. Thanks for the recipe!
Very good! I will admit.. was curious. Had done a search of pork garlic rice and this was one of the results. I'm not a huge fan of tomatoes and almost left it out, but made as recipe calls for except I used 1/2 of green/red peppers, 16 oz sausage, and a bit more onion than called for. Cooking time was dead on and the flavors of everything worked well together. Filling, easy to make, tastes good - it has made it into my 'permanent file'. Edited: To give 5 stars. I've now made this 4 times, found the best sausage (for my tastes anyway) for it and have it down to a science. I had originally given 4 stars, but it really needed to be changed to 5.
This is a great recipe which I've made a version of for years. Easy, quick and delicious. Using Jimmy Dean hot sausage, instead of 28 oz. I use one 16 oz. roll, increase rice to 1 1/2 c., use 28 oz tomato sauce and approx 1 1/2-2 c. broth to compensate for additional rice (4 1/2 c. liquid all together including tomato sauce). Also, I sub the cayenne pepper for 2-3 T. Texas Pete which provides a nice tang to the dish.
this is really very good. I've made many rice/tomato casseroles but think this is the first time with "spicy" sausage. It is a winner! I did cut the pepper and cayenne a wee tad because I added one chopped (seeded) jalapeno. I like spicy but I also like to be able to taste all the ingredients. Used "hot" Italian sausages, decased and mashed. I frequently do this type of meal on the stove top if I am in the kitchen for the cooking. The oven is reserved for when I can't be there and I let it cook by itself. In both cases it is wise, as others have said, to stir once in a while and check on the liquid for the rice. Personal preference is a moist casserole - not gummy and dry. And best of all is freezing a couple of meals for those days when all you want to do is push one button for your supper.
I'm giving this 4 stars because it's easy and incredibly tasty, but I did make some changes. After reading the reviews, I was completely freaked out that this would be too spicy, so I used italian turkey sausage and a pound of ground pork instead of the spicy sausage. This way I could turn up the heat myself and account for the fact that I'm a complete wimp when it comes to spicy foods. I also used brown rice (which increased the cooking time) and made it on the stovetop in a cast-iron dutch oven. Since I had two pounds of meat, I increased the broth and the rice to 1 1/2 cups each. I did have some rice stick, but I think that was just my inexperience in cooking rice. I stirred it often and did add some more chicken broth about halfway through. I also threw in a can of drained mushrooms (but I would put mushrooms in my coffee if I could - ha!) I look forward to making this again with different meats and veggies mixed in and I'm certainly looking foward to the leftovers for lunch today. Great recipe!
I really liked this recipe -- but, like a previous reviewer said, it's really like a stuffing for stuffed bell peppers. I made quite a few modifications based on others' input. I used just over a pound of mild turkey sausage, 2 chopped chicken breasts and just one red pepper. I upped the chicken broth to 2 cups and used 2 bags of "boil in a bag" whole-grain rice. I used a 28-ounce can of crushed tomatoes and an entire onion. I ended up using about 1/4 tsp. each of cayenne, Ancho chile powder, chili powder, salt and pepper. I also threw in 2 chopped carrots and a can of red kidney beans. Soooo....basically I did a totally different recipe :) But this was a good starting point and obviously very versatile. For one meal, I rolled this into some burritos for dinner, then used more stuffing to make stuffed peppers the next day.
I've been making this since I first read the recipe. I bring it to cook outs and pot luck lunches all the time. Everyone loves it. I use chourico (portugese sausage) instead of italian sausage and I add some red pepper flakes to spice it up even more. I usually make 1 1/2 recipe.
I used Hot Italian sausage,yellow,orange and green pepper with a can of low sodium chicken broth and cooked on the stove top. I Loved it - Hubby thought it was ok.
I made a variation of this. I didn't have a green pepper (used a couple of carrot instead), didn't have pork sausage (used ground beef instead) and beef broth replace chicken. I'm a bachelor and love easy dinners - this was easy and tasted great.
What a versatile basic recipe!! May be baked or done on stove top per a previous reviewer - which I did since it's August heat. I only had 16 oz. roll of sausage to use so I added some leftover cut-up hot dogs and keilbasa near the end. Not a big fan of cooked peppers so only added one green one. A couple shakes of red pepper flakes in lieu of the cayene. Also used about a quart or so of fresh cut up tomatoes from the garden (skinned first but left juice and seeds). Everything cooked down wonderfully in 20 min. Hubby ate 2/3 of it in one sitting! I had about 1 cup left for today and it's even MORE deliious...if that's possible. So I'd say this may be made in advance then simply reheated
This was very good. I did make a couple of slight changes. Upon advice from previous reviewers I used the entire can of chicken broth to prevent dryness. I also cut back on the amount of sausage.....only used a 16 oz package and used mild italian....we don't enjoy very spicy dishes. Finally I used brown rice instead of long grain. It turned out great. I also froze half of it and plan on defrosting it this weekend to see how it turned out. If it did well in the freezer this one will go in my once-a-month cooking recipe box. Thanks Melissa!
Thanks to the poster who made this on the stovetop - that did cut down on cooking time. To make it healthier, I used turkey hot Italian sausage (20 ounces) and a 28 ounce can of diced tomatoes w/herbs. I used water instead of chicken stock and had to add a bit more than a cup to get the rice to cook through. This was tasty!
Tweeking is not my cup of tea when using someone elses recipe, but...used chorizo sausage and this is like a spanish rice that my family has always loved!!
I made the 30 minute stove top version, it was quick and it was delicious! Instead of the cayenne, I stirred in a tablespoon of homemade pesto sauce...
This reminded me of the spanish rice I make. Was very good with the addition of the sausage. I didn't use real spicy sausage, but added a dash of cumin, chili powder, and a little extra garlic powder, couldn't find my cayenne pepper! Very good will make again!
Used leftover itaslian sausages for this. Such a nice and easy recipe with ingredients that are always on hand! Thanks.
this sounds awfully bland.I'd have to add more seasonings to this.It also has so many calories
This was good. My only problem is that the rice burned in the pan, and I was stirring constantly. I think next time I will not add the rice until I add the liquids, to keep it from burning. Other than that, good recipe as is.
This was SO good. Thanks so much for sharing this amazing recipe.
Didn't really care for this. To make this type of dish, in the future I'll stick with Cindy's Jambalaya.
Tasted just like a stuffed green peper, however the pepper was chopped up and mixed in. I used minute rice and let it simmer, covered on the stove for 8 minutes (until rice was done). Then moved it to a casserole dish to blend the flavors more. Baked on 350, covered with foil for 15 minutes and then uncovered for 10. Served with garlic bread.
Good basic recipe. My picky 3-year old will eat it, and it's well-balanced. I make a big batch of it, and freeze it in small batches, then thaw and bake for an easy after-work meal.
Having an early dinner tonight and I just finished this recipe using mild Italian sausage. The aroma is beyond belief and the spoonful I swiped is pure heaven. I'll share this one with daughter, working mom of 3, who is always looking for great casserole dishes with readily available ingredients. Well, this one surely fits that category!! Thank you for sharing.
I also cooked on the stove top as some other reviewers suggested. When cooked through I topped with cheese and popped under the broiler til golden and bubbly.
Ok...I know I'll catch some flak for this but I was having one of those nights where I didn't know what to make for supper & this recipe seemed versatile enough to make with stuff I had on hand so here's what I did: For starters I only cook for 3 so I halved the recipe but next time I'll make a bit more because 1/2 makes rather skimpy portions for 3 people. The only thing I have that resembles sausage is bratwurst so I partially thawed 4 of them in the microwave, sliced them up & threw them into my dutch oven along with 1/4 chopped onion (1/2 slice just didn't seem like enough) & a generous handful each of chopped, frozen red & green bell pepper chunks (I get them on sale, cut the meat into chunks & freeze them. After they're frozen they break apart like a bag of frozen peas & are really easy to add to dishes like this one). Once the sausage etc. was cooked I threw in a 14.5 oz can of diced tomatoes in tomato juice, a chunk of frozen, homemade chicken stock (about 1/3 cup) then, since I'd forgotten the garlic, I sprinkled on some garlic powder along with the pepper, a generous pinch of thyme, about 1/2 tsp chili powder (maybe a tad bit more) & a pinch of red pepper flakes in place of the cayenne. Brought it to a boil, stirred in 1/2 cup of rice & put the lid on the dutch oven before placing it in the oven for 30 minutes. Note: ALWAYS cover rice to cook it! A 9X13 pan can be covered with a double layer of foil & sealed tight, no peeking. We all liked it & I'll make it again.
Love!
This was GREAT! I only added a can of black beans and put shome cheese on top right before it was done. Only took 40 minutes in my gas oven. Will definitely make again.
I made this last night for my family. After reading the reviews I made a few adjustments. Since my family does not like real spicy food I used one roll of Jimmy Dean hot and one roll of Jimmy Dean mild sausage. I did not have any red peppers and did not miss them. I chopped up an entire onion. Used about 1/2 tsp black pepper and 1/4 tsp of red pepper. I added a can of Buschs chili beans in sauce. I prepared the entire dish in my dutch oven on top of the stove. Brought everything to a boil and let it simmer for 20 minutes. It was really good.
This is very similar to a recipe that I make. I use 2 lbs Turkey Kilbasa (lower in fat than sausage) and I use canned diced tomatoes with green chilli's....Super yummy!
I didn't really dig this. It reminded me of the stuffing in a stuffed green pepper. It was fine but too tomato-y.
Wow! I was pleasantly surprised at the good taste. The ingredients added up to, what I thought would produce an acceptable entree but the first bite tasted of a well balanced flavourful dish.
I did this on the stovetop too (as suggested), and tossed it into the oven for just 20 minutes or so once it was all put together...totally loved it! Great and easy recipe!
Delicious! I did make the following changes...First, I used medium sausage and used the cayenne to adjust te spiciness to the level we like. Second, I threw the onions and peppers in with the sausage up front so they would cook and get tender while the sausage was browning. Then I threw the rice in with the tomatoes and the rest of the ingredients. Also, I took the advice of several reviews and cooked the mixture on the stovetop for about 15 minutes covered, then baked it at 350 for 10 minutes, then I added a layer of shredded cheese and baked for another 10. It reminds me of the stuffed green peppers I make, but in a casserole form. Delicious! Will definitely make it again!
Nice meal. The Family loved it!! I used mild sausage to cut back on the heat factor.
I followed some reviews & cooked it on the stove top. I also reduced cayenne to 1/2 tsp & added 1/2 tsp of creole seasoning. The whole family liked it!
Mine was a little dry, even when I added a little water to it. My kids decided to put some nacho cheese sauce on top, and it made it pretty good. In fact my kids each had seconds. That is unusual!
I made this a couple nights ago...I loved it! My husband also loved it. However he can not handle as Spicy of food as me, so next time I will reduce the Cayanne pepper by half... but for me, it was perfect!!!
This is soooo good! My husband went on and on about it. I did as some reviewers suggested and simmered it on the stove top as opposed to the oven to shorten the cooking time because my husband was STARVING! I followed the recipe with the following modifications: I used mild Italian sausage, 2 cans of rotel with chillies, a pint of home-canned tomatoes, and 1/4 tsp of cayenne-- and it was hot. Next time I will use 1 can of rotel and a quart of tomatoes. It's really good as leftovers too (had some for breakfast!) 2 thumbs up for this recipe!!
This recipe is super easy! I didn't cook mine in the oven - I just did it on the stove top to shorten the cooking time. When it was was then I put it in a casserole dish -topped with the cheese and then put it into the over until the cheese was melted! It turned out wonderful and everyone loved it!
Very tasty, and smells SOOOOO good when it's cooking. I used all red bell pepper (no green), and mild Italian pork sausage with about a 1/2 tsp. red pepper flakes (instead of cayenne). It had plenty of heat. YUM!!
I made this for Sunday nite football dinner and it was fabulous with a few changes. I didn't have ground sausage so I used spicy turkey habanero/green chile links, 2 fresh pasilla chile peppers and 2 tsp of chile powder and everything else. I cooked it on the stove top for 45 min. This is a real keeper. My husband loved it. Thank you
I also cooked this on the stove top, and used only one pound of pork. Although I didn't add either the cayenne or the black pepper, it was still VERY hot. My solution next time will be to use half regular pork and half spicy. The flavor was still good, even being a bit too spicy. And like I said, I did not add any spice!
The major issue about this recipe was, for me, the sodium content. 1747 mg per serving? That's an entire day's allowance. To reduce this, I used low sodium broth and skipped adding salt altogether. I put in a can of diced tomatoes and chiles, but I rinsed it off first to get rid of as much sodium as I could. I doubled the amount of chicken broth and switched the pork sausage out for turkey, which is leaner. I needed only a pinch of cayenne because of the chiles I'd already added, threw in a smidge of oregano and black pepper, and tossed in some okra for a cajun flair. Good stuff.
This was really delicous. I used risotto and cooked it on the stovetop. I used almost a quart of chicken broth, adding more as it was absorbed, and it came out rich, creamy and with just a hint of spice. (I only used about 1/4 tsp of cayenne.) I used frozen pepper strips and only a 14 oz can of diced tomatoes. My husband LOVED it. Just realized that the recipe called for breakfast sausage. I used chicken italian sausage (just 3 links) and it was perfect.
Excellent flavor...will cut back on cayenne a little. Also will use another 1/2 cup of rice for texture.
This sounds like it would good using Italian Sausage also...
Needs more liquid for the rice, and more sausage. Also, try to put the rice on the bottom as opposed to scattered throughout. We had some rice that was on top that didn't get enough liquid and was quite crunchy! Great flavor though.
I think this is a fine starter recipe. The resulting sauce wasn't as think and tomatoey as I imagined, but I thought the proportions were right on. I used lean turkey sausages, sliced; brown rice; and added a carrot. To ease clean up and to better monitor the rice, I cooked it solely on the stovetop. I think this recipe turned out well, it just isn't a dish I'd make for company and I am not looking forward to the leftovers.
This was really good. I agree with other reviewers that it tastes even better later. I too, only used 16 oz sausage. I didn't have spicy sausage and only used 1/2 tsp cayenne pepper and I thought it was still plenty hot. I might even use less cayenne next time. I loved it with a can of black beans, drained & rinsed, shredded carrot, finely diced celery, and used a 15 oz can of diced, undrained tomatoes, along with 1/2 tsp cumin and fresh cilantro. I also used 2 cups of chicken broth and fire roasted red peppers instead of green and red bell peppers. I only added 1/4 tsp of salt as there was enough salt in some of the other ingredients. I tried to make it on the stove top but I couldn't get all the rice to soften even though I stirred it often. I ended up adding 1/2 cup more of broth and baking it for a half hour. I think next time I would make the rice separate if I was trying to make it quicker. Definitely worth a try and very tasty.
well i got to say the others who rated this dish sure knew what they were talking about.it sounded so good i decided to try it on company.i doubled the recipe, didn't change a thing.i had 8 people for supper,and thought i would have some left over.yeah! RIGHT!! NOT EVEN A TABLESPOON LEFT.the others were rite it was awesome and deserved more than 5 stars.how do u top this? you don't.thanks for sharing melissa.
This was really good. The only thing I changed was that I used regular sausage because of my kids. Other than that it was good. The rice took a little longer than usual so I added a bit more water. All in all it was good.
this was a good recipe and would have been much better if the rice cooked. I used brown rice to try to make it a bit healthier. The rice did not cook at all in the hour baking time and with the amount of liquid used. I had to put another 1.5-2cups of water back into the baking dish and rebake. Tasted great but the rice just didn't cook. Make sure you have enough liquid for the rice or don't use brown rice.
This "paella" style recipe is very tasty. Sometimes I also add to it some vegetables or any other kind of meat.
My husband can't get enough of this dish!!
So simple and everyone loved it. Instead of pork sausage, I used 1 lb of ground turkey and two links of Adell chicken chorizo, chopped. One person mentioned the high fat/calorie content and I think my version resolved that. I did everything else according to directions, except I used a bit more chopped onion and a jar of Barilla marinara instead of the canned whole tomatoes. I also left out the cayenne because I hadn't noticed it in the recipe. I found that I didn't need it because the chorizo was pretty spicy. However, if I had used it, I would have added 1/4 tsp since my daughter doesn't like food too spicy. I told my boys they could just add Sriracha if they wanted it spicier! I knew it would be dry if baked uncovered, so I baked it as directed, but covered it with foil. It worked well and was done in about 50 minutes. At that point, I topped it with some shredded colby jack, turned off the oven and put it back in for 5 more minutes. Everyone had seconds and I will make this again.
made this last night and it was lovely.had to use sausages that i skinned and broke up and a yellow pepper as i had no green but very tasty...thank you
Very good flavor. Good with modifications written by first reviewer. Will definitely cook on stove-top next time, halve the amount of sausage to reduce the fat, not add extra salt, and try to fit in extra veggies. I will probably use sweet sausage instead of spicy but it wasn't too bad spice wise. My husband loved it. I might add twice as much rice and broth next time b/c it was very meaty.
I wasn't a fan of this. Perhaps the sausage I used didn't add enough flavor or spice. My family liked it but I had made something similar with ground beef and a jar of salsa before, from another recipe that we all enjoyed a lot. So personally I would stick with that recipe over this one, but I hope anyone else who tries it has better luck than I did :)
I was looking for a receipe to use up some bell peppers in my fridge when I stumbled upon this reciepe. We thought it was great! The only altering I did to the reciepe was to add some seasonings. I added basil, oregano and garlic powder. This casserole will definately be added in as a regular on our dinner table:) Thanks.
This was very tasty and good but pretty spicy so adjust according to taste. The only think I found was that it took way longer than an hour in the oven for the rice to cook. Probably closer to 1.5 hours. I did not transfer mine to a 9x13 pan but instead kept it in the skillet and put that in the oven as my skillet is ovenproof. I don't know if that made a difference as far as the cooking time. I also had to add extra liquid to it before it was finally cooked enough. But overall a very nice recipe.
Just finished this great dish. Like other, I used 16oz sausage and two 14oz. cans of diced tomatoes. The pan was a little small for all the recipe called for so I cut to rice down to 3/4 cup and didn't need the broth. I did put a half cup of water in it near the end. I also reduced the pepper and cayenne. I covered it and cooked on the stove top. Last, I topped it off on the plate with some grated sharp cheddar. Dad said that made it perfect.
Very tasty but HOT! Will leave out the cayenne next time. Also, some rice was a bit crunchy.. Followed recipe exactly.
I love this dish! It is pretty spicy but very GOOD! I have made it weekly since I found it. I use extra chicken stock becasue it can dry out quickly if you don't take it out soon enough. Also, we have tried it with cajun sausage links, cut up. That way is awesome.
AWESOME ROCKIN" RECIPIE! I doubled the peppers and added some Emeril's Essence....definately a keeper! Thanks!
This had a very good flavor, but my rice was still crunchy (my error). Next time I will follow the stove top method with more broth. I used hot sausage, but will probably add a pepper to it as I like things really Spicy!
Love it....Made twice now...Easy to make.....I was running short on time so I cooked it on the stovetop a little longer and then only baked it for 1/2 the time....came out perfect...Thanks for sharing.
Great flavor - but way too much pepper! Not sure if I made a mistake and put too much in. Will definitely make again, but with less pepper. Also could have used smaller amount of sausage. I think this would also be good with ground beef. I'll definitely make this again!!
Easy and yummy to make. Not the most exciting meal, but still very satisfying. I did use my left over spaghetti sauce instead of caned tomatoes.
Since trying this recipe my husband requests it frequently. I personally used Jimmy Dean "hot" sausage. Really good!
This is a wonderful dish! I halved the sausage and added a pound of sliced, browned hot links. Boy did it turn out spicy! My entire family loved the dish, thanks for sharing!
Based on the reviews, I cooked this on the stovetop with 16 oz hot sausage and a can of undrained Rotel. I had to add some cheddar cheese to the finished product, the dish seemed to be begging for it. It was pretty good, a nice change. We're from Texas, it was hot enough for us using hot sausage and Rotel.
Everyone really liked this after I made a few changes! I like a little spice but this was way to hot! I used mild saugage and then added one teaspoon of crushed red pepper! I also added some more chicken stock as it cooked! I cooked it on top of the stove! It was easier that having to check the oven to make sure it wasn't getting dry! I am going to make it this weekend for about 18 people and I think I will do it in the oven! It is delicious with less spice! I couldnt even taste anything with the hot sausage! it has a great flavor with the mild and you can always add more pepper flakes if you want a little more heat!
Made this for the first time today. Used one roll of mild sausage and one of hot. Added 1/4t red pepper flakes. Omitted salt. Added and extra 1/2c of broth. Added some mushrooms I had as extra from another recipe, too. Dish came out spicy and hot. Very good. Husband - who hates spicy food - went back for seconds. Side note - this requires a large skillet. I ended up transferring to a large stock pot to allow room for all the liquid.
Sub'd corn for peppers and halved cayenne for the kids. Thanks!
My husband LOVES this recipe! It is actually his favorite dinner. I made a few changes to the recipe: less sausage, normally 16-20 oz one small onion diced only 1 bell pepper (sometimes a half) added mushrooms less cayenne pepper rotel instead of whole, peeled tomates Most of the time, this requires a little more liquid to cover the rice, so I just use water. DELICIOUS!
I love this recipe, my husband loves it more, and we use it all the time! I can never find ground sausage at the supermarket, so I pick different sausages each time, cook them, and cut them up to add. My husband really likes the spiciness, but it's a little hot for me and some of our guests, so I like to serve it with plain yogurt - so yummy!
This recipe is great. I added a little cajun seasoning and andouille sausage.
This is great stuff. I added 1/2 c. extra chicken broth and didn't drain the tomatoes. I love it exactly as it is. I love spicy foods but my family doesn't, so I'll definately cut back on the cayenne next time I make it.
It was ultimately delicious. HOWEVER, I cooked it exactly according to directions for 4 servings. The rice was totally raw after baking 1 1/2 hours so we had to order out Chinese that night. The next night I added a lot more broth and cooked it another 1 1/2 hours, until the rice was barely tender, and we all enjoyed it - finally.
This was okay, but I didn't feel like it was stellar. It was nice that it was economical and simple, but a few adjustments are definitely needed. For one thing, the 1 teaspoon of cayenne has to be a typo! I used just half teaspoon after reading a few reviews and even that was too spicy. I would recommend an 1/8th. Also, I parboiled the rice for 8 minutes in the microwave with chicken stock first which really cut down on the cook time. It only needed to be in the oven for 35 mins done this way. Also, like other reviewers, I kept mine in an oven-proof skillet instead of transferring to another dish--much less clean up.
for my vegan household, we substituted vegetarian broth and Boca sausage. Otherwise, followed the recipe exactly. Excellent as written. Thanks!
My husband loves this recipe. It's very tasty and straightforward. Only one deep frying pan is needed.
This is a great recipe. I ended up halving the recipe for 2, and used 1 lb of hot sausage, still used 4 cloves garlic, no bell peppers, a half can of chicken broth and no cayenne. Next time (especially if I don't halve the recipe) I will use a whole can of chicken broth. Probably I'll add some tomato sauce as well to give it just a little more sauce. Otherwise its crumbly and harder to eat. Still loved it though!
This was really very good and easy to prepare. Cut down on the cayenne because my husband is not fond of spicy foods. I will par boil the rice first as it was still chewy after the required baking time. Looking forward to making it again.
I made this and the whole family liked it. I forgot to get spicy sausage and didn't remember the recipe called for 28oz of sausage. I only had one "tube" of Jimmy Dean so I made the dish with this reduced amount of sausage and used a regular size can of diced tomatoes. I used brown rice and stired it a couple of times while it baked. I did not have any problems with the consistency. I actually preferred baking it because it took just a few minutes to cook the sausage and veggies and then I could just throw everything else together and put it in the oven and do other things while it baked.
This is good. A great little busy night casserole. Used brown rice and one pound of sausage. Tastes like a stuffed pepper and it's filling, deconstructed.
Very easy to make but we found it to be waaaaay to salty. I cut the recipe in half but kept the full cup of chicken broth since so many reviewers suggested increasing the broth. It came out perfectly.
