Spicy Sausage and Rice Casserole

This sausage and rice casserole is spicy, loaded with tomatoes, and easy to make.

Recipe by MELISSA DEMAS

Credit: kellypatonrogerscom
Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 20 mins
Servings:
6
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Brown sausage in a skillet over medium-high heat; drain grease. Add rice, onion, garlic, and peppers; cook and stir for 5 minutes. Stir in tomatoes, chicken broth, salt, pepper, and cayenne pepper. Transfer into a 9x13-inch baking dish.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until rice is tender and most of the liquid is absorbed, about 1 hour.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
704 calories; protein 19.4g; carbohydrates 36.5g; fat 53.2g; cholesterol 88.9mg; sodium 1556.9mg. Full Nutrition
