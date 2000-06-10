Spicy Sausage and Rice Casserole

A good dish, but I altered it some, and was able to make it MUCH MORE QUICKLY. I used only 16 oz. sausage, and added the garlic and onion during the last few minutes of browning the meat to sautEe them all together. I used a 28 oz. can of DICED tomatoes, undrained, and 1 full can of chicken broth. Since these already have salt (and the sausage is flavorful enough), I didn't use ANY salt. I don't know why people bothered to complain of it being too spicy. Couldn't they see that 1 t. each of black and cayenne peppper was WAY TOO MUCH?!? So adjust the spiciness accordingly. (I only used a dash of black pepper.) The biggest change was that I didn't cook it in the oven. I just left everything in the large skillet once mixed. I brought it to a boil, then reduced the heat, covered it, and cooked it for about 15 - 20 minutes, until the rice was done and most of the liquid was absorbed. It was a lot quicker this way, and I didn't have to add any extra liquid as some others had to do when using the oven. We had this as a main dish, and everyone in my family really liked it. I will definitely make it again, with the changes mentioned here, of course.

