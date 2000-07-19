Cheesy Vegetable Lasagna

This is an overall good recipe. I was skeptical about cooking it at first because of the previous reviews stating that it was bland and time consuming. However, you have to simply know your own taste when preparing any foods. As for the kitchen novice, no excuses! I am a 21 year old college student who is just learning how to cook! As for complaints about the spinach mixture, you must like spinach enoungh to withstand the bitter taste. I love spinach but still used more than enough pepper to hide the taste. I will agree that this does take longer than listed. But the max time it took me was approximately 1 hour and 45 minutes. If you think about it, it actually takes 60-90 mins to cook a store bought lasagna. Also, I took the advice of some reviewers. I did add diced tomatoes, added butter to the flour mixture to prevent the taste of flour, reduced the amount of ricotta/cottage cheese used, and increased the amount of parmesean. Now, I ran short on veggies and cheese because the recipe does not state how many layers are suppose to be made. But the recipe still came out good having been my first time to cook lasagna and I do not mind eating what I have cooked for the next coupla days until it is gone!!!