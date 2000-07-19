Cheesy Vegetable Lasagna

4
212 Ratings
  • 5 88
  • 4 81
  • 3 19
  • 2 13
  • 1 11

A rich, cheesy lasagna loaded with vegetables. You could also omit all veggies except broccoli for a broccoli lasagna.

Recipe by Rachel

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
16 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
35 mins
cook:
35 mins
additional:
10 mins
total:
1 hr 20 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Grease a 9x13-inch casserole dish.

    Advertisement

  • Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Add lasagna noodles and cook for 8 to 10 minutes or until al dente; drain.

  • Heat oil in a large cast iron skillet over medium heat. When oil is hot add broccoli, carrots, onions, bell peppers, zucchini and garlic. Saute for 7 minutes; set aside.

  • Place flour in a medium saucepan and gradually whisk in milk until well blended. Bring to a boil over medium heat. Cook 5 minutes, or until thick, stirring constantly. Stir in 1/2 cup Parmesan cheese, salt and pepper; cook for 1 minute, stirring constantly. Remove from heat; stir in spinach. Reserve 1/2 cup spinach mixture. In a small bowl, combine cottage and ricotta cheeses; stir well.

  • Spread about 1/2 cup of spinach mixture in the bottom of the prepared pan. Layer noodles, ricotta mixture, vegetables, spinach mixture, and 2 cups mozzarella cheese, ending with noodles. Top with reserved spinach mixture, 1/2 cup mozzarella cheese and 1/4 cup parmesan cheese.

  • Bake in preheated oven for 35 minutes, or until lightly browned on top. Cool for approximately 10 minutes before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
375 calories; protein 25g; carbohydrates 37g; fat 14.9g; cholesterol 44.7mg; sodium 529.9mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/23/2022