Cheesy Vegetable Lasagna
A rich, cheesy lasagna loaded with vegetables. You could also omit all veggies except broccoli for a broccoli lasagna.
Great recipe, benefitted by some spice! I compiled many of the suggestions here and came up with a version that I think tastes great. 1. I cook the zucchini separately from the rest of the veggies so they can have their own layer in the lasagna. 2. I heavily seasoned all the veggies with several big shakes of basil and oregano, salt (several large pinches), pepper and garlic. I added ~5 cloves to kick it up. I also threw in a few shakes of crushed red pepper. 3. I added garlic powder to the white/parmesan sauce. Butter would richen it up, but I wanted to try to keep it somewhat healthy. 4. I added some tomato slices to the top of the pile, then smothered it in mozz + parm cheese. It adds a nice flavor, and is a nice visual touch in my opinion... 5. I cook mine for about 45-50 minutes, uncovered, in order for the top to brown.Read More
I make a similar lasagna, if you want to make it more flavorful, substitute the sauce by adding a can of cream of celery soup to the ricotta cheese mixture, you will love it!Read More
This is an overall good recipe. I was skeptical about cooking it at first because of the previous reviews stating that it was bland and time consuming. However, you have to simply know your own taste when preparing any foods. As for the kitchen novice, no excuses! I am a 21 year old college student who is just learning how to cook! As for complaints about the spinach mixture, you must like spinach enoungh to withstand the bitter taste. I love spinach but still used more than enough pepper to hide the taste. I will agree that this does take longer than listed. But the max time it took me was approximately 1 hour and 45 minutes. If you think about it, it actually takes 60-90 mins to cook a store bought lasagna. Also, I took the advice of some reviewers. I did add diced tomatoes, added butter to the flour mixture to prevent the taste of flour, reduced the amount of ricotta/cottage cheese used, and increased the amount of parmesean. Now, I ran short on veggies and cheese because the recipe does not state how many layers are suppose to be made. But the recipe still came out good having been my first time to cook lasagna and I do not mind eating what I have cooked for the next coupla days until it is gone!!!
The only problem I had with the recipe was the fact that it did not specify how many layers to make. I made two. I used 32 ounces in ricotta, rather than using any cottage cheese. I substituted a cup of pesto for the spinach to give it a little more flavor. In addition, I julienned the carrots and zucchini rather than slicing them, with a mandoline. I also used 4 tablespoons of butter, melting it in the saucepan, before adding the flour. The flour has to cook a little with the butter to get rid of the "flour-y" flavor.
I was drawn to this recipe as it did not use marinara sauce. However, I would caution anyone who is thinking about making it that it is extremely time consuming and bland. DEFINITELY ADD SOME SPICES!!
This was really good. I rated it 4 stars because it really could have used a hint of tomato somewhere, maybe even chopped or diced and added to the layers. I made a healthier version by using all reduced fat cheeses and it was still really good. If you're vegetarian or a healthy eater you'll love this one.
We served this to over 200 people, after I had tried it at home a few times, and got many compliments. Make sure you saute the vegetables, especially the carrots and then cook the appropriate amount of time. Thanks Rachel, this was wonderful.
I doubled the sauce in this recipe and it still wasn't really enough...kind of a dry lasagna, but very very tasty!! I added more veggies...broccoli, yellow squash, zucchini, onion, carrots, fresh mushrooms, garlic, and plenty of parmesan cheese too!!
I love lasagna and this as as good as the tomato version! I made this recipe but used frozen vegetables instead of fresh to save time and added basil to the spinach mixture. I'll definitely make this again and again!!! April
I made this for company today and they loved it. They all wanted the recipe.
I made this cheesy veggie lasagna today for 12 people for after church lunch. It was a huge hit! I doubled the recipe. I sauteed the veggies with generous amounts of mediterranian basil leaves and oregano and some salt and pepper. For the spinach mix I added some sour cream and butter as one reviewer mentioned. The spinach mix is delicious and would be a great hot dip with tortilla chips by itself. I highy recommend the sour cream and butter. It makes it very creamy that way. I also used a little bit extra flour to make the mixture thicker. I ommited the red peppers because I don't really like them. This recipe is wonderful and everyone raved about it. My sister and mom both asked for the recipe! I will be making this many more times in the future. If you plan on trying out this recipe be sure to season the veggies. I'm not sure why they didn't add that to the recipe.
Add one extra garlic clove to vegetables and a little more salt & pepper. Also, add 1/2 teaspoon basil, 1/2 teaspoon oregano, 1/2 teaspoon garlic salt to white sauce. I only put one green pepper because we don't like them and added an extra zucchini but you really do not need to as there were enough vegetables. Also added fresh mushrooms (we love them). Very good, but like other readers said, not to be undertaken on a weeknight or with 2 young kids under foot. Will DEFINITELY make again!!!! Don't forget to drain vegetables well or it will be a bit runny.
This recipe was delicious. However, I did make a few changes. I added tomatoes to the veges, omitted the zucchini (because I didn't have any), and added lots of seasonings (parsley, oregano, etc.). When I boiled the milk with the flour, I added butter and sourcream (this gave it a creamier flavor). I used oven ready lasagna noodles, added bread crumbs to the top, and baked for 1 hour (to cook the noodles). Definitely will keep and use this recipe again.
I had never made a vegetable lasagna before but had company who could not eat meat. It turned out fantastic. Just make sure it sits up after removing from oven. I used no boil noodles, portabello mushrooms and roasted red pepper as a variation besides the squash, onion, garlic, etc..
Loved the recipe, however next time I will make the following adjustments. The white sauce was VERY bland, needed something more than just salt and pepper, I added some dried basil, oregano, and garlic powder and it was very tasty. A whole onion was WAY too much onion for my liking, I love onions, however, and I think a half would have been sufficient. I would have added an additional zucchini, and subtracted a green pepper. Once again, LOVE green peppers, but it seemed to over power the dish like the over-abundance of onions. I would make this dish again and again, however NOT a dish to undertake on a weeknight after a long day of work. LOTS of prep work that fortunately I did ahead, but even with the sauce, cooking the noodles, and putting it together it seemed like a long process. But everything good comes with a price. Thanks so much for sharing such a nice dish! Happy cooking all!
This is a nice change from traditional red sauce lasagna and I did not find it bland at all. However, I did add a little oregano, used extra mozzerela cheese (4 cups in all) and I omitted the zucchini as it is out of season here and I couldn't find any. Next time I will deffinately use a bigger pan or use two 9x13 pans as it boiled over in my oven. I was also use less onion next time. It is a little overpowering. It also takes much longer than 35 mins to prepare. Overall, this is a tasty lasagna. The blend of veggies is perfect and I will make it again with a few minor changes.
This was my first veggie lasagne. It needed more flavor. My family was polite, but I don't think I'll make it again. :-(
It is very similar to my mother's recipe for vegetable lasagna. I have been looking for a recipe for one similar to hers since she passed away and the recipe got misplaced. For making a great white sauce, I always use Wondra flour when the recipe calls for flour. I don't know if we are allowed to promote certain products on this site, but Wondra flour "pours" and has the consistancy of farina. It really helps avoid the lumps in sauces and gravies. Thanks for the recipe. It brings backs memories of mom's : )
I was attracted to this recipe because I love pasta dishes but my husband is allergic to tomatoes. It was very good! I added some garlic powder, basil and oregano into the ricotta cheese mixture for a little more flavor. It was a big hit with my family including my 1 and 4 year olds!
Absolutely loved this recipe. So jam packed full of veggies - awesome!
Everyone I make this for loves this recipe. When I have to bring a dish to a party, this is what I make!
I catered this recipe & made it to serve approximately 75 people. Everyone loved it. I'm surprised that others who reviewed it thought this was too bland. The only thing that I changed was I used half & half in place of milk to make the sauce a little creamier, and it turned out great. I also assembled it the night before & baked it the next day. I will definitely make this recipe again.
I made this for a large group, and everyone raved about it! Even non vegetable eaters liked it!
I couldn't give this recipe anything short of 5 stars just b/c of the vegetable mixture alone. I did cheat though and used the cheese mixture (as the white sauce) from the veggie lasagna from this site submitted by Christine. I was a little apprehensive about this recipe b/c of the white sauce reviews, but the veggies sounded so good. Here is what I did. I followed the directions with the veggies, however I did season them to taste with italian seasoning, oregano and salt. Then, I mixed up the cheese mixture from the veggie lasagna recipe. I layered my 9x13 w/noodles, cheese mixture, veggies, zucchini. I did as other reviewers suggested and cooked my zucchini by itself so it could have its own layer. Then I repeated the layers followed by noodles and the cheese mixture and a layer of shredded cheese. I also used the mexican blend of shredded cheese b/c thats what I had on hand. Some reviews said this was to time consuming but, I prepared my veggies on Thurs, I assembled everything on Fri. and then baked on Sat. I really didn't find this time consuming at all. And, the taste is truly amazing, I didn't have any left-overs and I actually had to give the recipe to family members. I will be making this often!
This recipe was wonderful....I did add red and yellow peppers and mushrooms...This is a keeper. Thanks for sharing.
This lasagne was fabulous..better than I've had at some restaurants. I omitted the cottage cheese (I just don't like cottage cheese!) and it was just fine. It was very rich and cheesy. My husband loved it! It took a while to make but it's worth it.
really good recipe. make sure when cooking vegetables to add your own spices (i used a ton of oregano, basil, garlic powder). You don't need to use whole cloves of garlic, I used the minced garlic in the fridge. This recipe is really good for getting rid of veggies in the fridge that are turning. Add a lot of salt, more than you think you need. Take everyone's advice and use some spaghetti sauce before putting on the cheese. Takes a lot of time and tweaking, but worth it.
This was good but it got old quick for us. It was heavy but tasted good. I would make again if I had people over but not just for my family of 3.
Extremely enjoyable Vegetable Lasagna. Like other reviewers, I used a little bit of butter in my white sauce. I also added extra Parmesan and a little bit of Mozzarella. In terms of the vegetable sauce, I added some fresh spinach, parsley, tinned tomatoes, small red chili, dried sage and a leek. Overall result was good - extremely filling. My partner couldn't believe that there was no meat in it! Great way to use up whatever veggies you have in your fridge. Chopping all those veggies was a little time consuming, so I probably wouldn't recommend this for an easy mid-week dinner. Great Sunday night recipe though - and the best thing is that I can use the leftovers for lunch during the week.
A bit watery.
I found this recipe to be the best i've tried,i used shredded carrots and left out the bell peppers,Everything else was followed exact,vegetables were not bland at all,Everyone raved about it and i will be making this again and again ,! SOOOOO yummy
I made this for a group of 10 people and it was a hit! It was a bit time consuming to prep, more like 1 hour versus 35 minutes. The spinach mixture thickened fine for me and I used non-fat milk. I did add some fresh basil and oregano but after tasting I would have added a bit more seasoning as it did seem a little bland. Overall this was a great veggie lasagna, thanks!!
This is a delicious recipe and my 2 year old toddlers loved it! I changed the veggies I put in to make sure that they complimented one another so they included zuccini, eggplant, broccoli, mushrooms and carrots. I chop them up and saute them in some olive oil and garlic. I also make fresh tomato sauce and layor that on top of the veggies when I make the lasagna so the flavor of the tomato sauce really adds to the overall taste. I also put less ricotta and add cheddar cheese on the top layer in addition to the parmesean cheese for a nice golden color. It is an excellent way to get my kids to eat their veggies and while it is very time consuming it is still worth making it just to watch them ask for seconds!
I've been making this recipe for a couple of years and just realized that I had printed it from Allrecipes.com (before I was a member). The recipe as written is a good start, but needs work. Basil, oregano, and a pinch of hot pepper flakes are a must. I also reccomend adding an additional layer, usually there is plenty of leftover vegetables, spinach mixture, and cheese (even without using the cottage cheese). To save time, use no boil lasgana noodles and cut veggies in the food processor. The prep work is time consuming but worth it in the end
This is a wonderful recipe. Sometimes I use fresh spinach and steam it first in place of the frozen. I also add garlic powder to the ricotta mixture for extra flavor, but I like garlic a lot! Anyhow, can't go wrong with this one. Next time I plan to top with fresh tomatoes like a bruschetta when it comes out of the oven. Yum!
This was labor intensive but worthwhile. Loved the veggies in it and it made enough for us to freeze some for later. I did take another reviewer's suggestion and add almost a stick of butter to the sauce while it was thickening. Very good recipe. Very cheesy.
I added extra onion by using two medium onions and doubled the garlic. I also added a whole red pepper and didn't use the cottage cheese - just used dollops of riccota. It turned out great!
This wasn't quite the taste that I was looking for. I found the middle layer of mozzarella cheese made the dish seem very gluey. I also think it could have tasted better with some delicious, chunky tomato sauce worked in there! It cooked up nicely and was very pretty, just not quite as tasty as I would have liked.
This is a good recipe-love this! I took advice from many other reviews: in particular, 1. heavily season the veggies to your liking. 2. The cream sauce (flour, milk and parmesan) I definitely added butter and seasoning. I skipped the zucchini, though next time I probably will add it, to make it heartier. 3. I over food-processed the veggies, too dicey for my liking. 4. I also added a layer of tomato slices-goes really well with this dish, takes some of the cheese edge off. 5. For some reason, I only needed 8 noodles: my pan allowed for 2 complete layers (a smaller but deeper pan, I guess). 6. A note for the sauce: I didn't find it "dry" or not enough like many noted. In fact, I used 2 cups of milk vs 3 and was fine. I may actually use less because the sauce is a little watery for my liking. I bought a can of cream of celery but the recipe wasn't clear whether this shouldve replaced the spinach mixture, so I skipped it. Great recipe, will spruce up next time around.
It's ok, it's a bit bland. I'd spice it up with by adding some fresh basil, and fresh oregano into the spinach mix. Also, I'd avoid using low-fat milk for the sauce and perhaps even add butter. SIFT the flour to avoid clumps.
This is the second time I made this and not only do I love the way it taste but so does everyone else who has tried it.
very delicious...only thing i changed was i did not add the zucchinii becasue i dont like it but otherwise great recipe and i will be adding to my personal cookbook...also a tip i decided to cover mine with Ritz crackers kinda like a cassarole to keep the goodness in....
This was the first vegetable lasangna that I ever prepared and it came out great!!!! I added many of my own personal touches like extra mushrooms, cheese and corn. I loved loved loved this recipe, and my family loved it too. it is an excellent recipe.
I used this recipe as a basis for a vegetable lasagna since it was the closest to what I had on hand. I didn't make the white sauce but used a jar of Vidalia Onion and Red Pepper tomato sauce (my favorite). I also used spinach lasagna noodles and no spinach....so I guess I really made up my own. Anyway, it was wonderful. Lots of veges and cheese, how can you go wrong????
This was great! It was a lot of work though, and it could have used a little more seasonings. I added some onion powder and garlic powder. It was great overall though. We will definitely have this again.
Best Lasagna i've ever made.
We loved this recipe. I made it for my vegetarian mother's 70th birthday. I did change a couple of things though, instead of just flour and milk I used 1 stick of butter (1/2 cup) melted it added the flour then slowly added the milk, which is a basic white sauce once it was thick then added my parmesan and some garlic powder. I also added an egg and garlic powder to the cheese mixture.
We really like this. I'm a vegetarian and it's nice to have a lasagna option that isn't just cheese. I didn't feel like the amount of vegetables was too much at all. I did substitute a red pepper for the green because I love them, and I added some Italian seasoning while sauteing the vegetables. I also topped the lasagna with diced tomatoes for the flavor. I would recommend a little more salt in the sauce. All in all, we loved this and we'll make it again.
I made this for Christmas dinner -- it was absolutely delicious... but it was a lot of effort. All the adults loved it, but my 2 and 4 year-olds surprisingly didn't like it... so I likely won't be making it anytime soon... until their tastes evolve.
Was not my favorite. The recipe called for way too many vegetables and noodles for a 13' 9 dish. The spinach mixture didn't thinken very well, even after cooking for a couple minutes it was still quite runny. That made the lasagna too runny with way too many vegetables. AND I think this recipe needed wayy more flavor. It was so bland with the vegetables. Yes it had cheese, but really no seasoning in it. I don't think I'll make this again.
This recipe was good. We decided not to use brocolli. We also added red pepper flakes. I used butter with the flour and it still clumped up. Once the milk was in there it took a lot of stirring to make smooth. I layered like i usually would not like the recipe stated. It was good but not 5 star. Next time i will use italian cheese blend for more flavor.
It was great! I also added turkey sausage, mushrooms, some chinese cabage that I had in the house and one fresh chopped tomato. My family loved it, but it did take more time than indicated on the instructions for preparation. The chopping takes time. I did not find it too cheesy.
I made a few changes before even trying this because like previous reviewers noted, it lacked spice. First, I omitted the cottage cheese. My Italian husband would have divorced me if I made that Medigon mistake. LOL I also added an egg and parsley to the ricotta, and I added red pepper flakes and basil to the spinach mixture and portobellas to the veggies. All and all, it was a very nice base recipe.
Excellent alternative to your usual lasagna and so easy to make. I like to use whole wheat pasta. I soak the pasta for 20mins in hot water then drain water and pat pasta dry with paper towels before using in recipe. Leaves the pasta soft but not too soft is tears when handling. Also I added baby bella mushrooms to give it a meaty taste.
I was really not a fan of this. I found it to be watery and tasteless. I ate a few bites and threw the entire pan away!
I did not have the cottage cheese or zucchini. But I use one red and one green pepper, and this recipes was to die for. My husband and 15 month old both scarfed it down.
My husband flipped over this recipe. I have to make it again for him...lol.
This has great potential! I read some of the other reviews and noted that there was some needed spices. I added basil, oregano, salt, garlic and red pepper while cooking the vegetables. I should have added some salt to the spinach mixture as well. It was pretty bland. So test the flavors before you start the layers. Make sure they taste good or you will have a boring dinner.
Pretty bland and the broccoli overpowered the other veggies. I added a bunch of salt to my piece. We pitched the majority of this recipe but tried a little with some pasta suce on it and that was better. If I make it again, it would be with less broccoli.
Very tasty. I love the spinach flavor. A food processor is a MUST!
a lot of work, but worth it. use frozen vegies. used regular noodles, but try non-cook.
This recipe although time consuming was great. You can always do the prep in advance so all the veggies are cut. I used red pepper instead of green and omitted the carrot. I agree with other users that some spices like oregano, basil, etc would be a good idea but I still loved it and would make it again.
This was awesome. I made this for a dinner party, I took some of the suggestions from other members and spiced it up. But to reduce the fat, I used no fat half/half and low fat mozzarella. It was delish, I have no idea why this recipe was tagged as bland. Even my 12yr old picky eater loved it!!!
wow wow wow..this was my very first attempt at making a veggie lasagna. I took some short cuts though to cut on time. I used oven ready lasagna noodles, I used a bag of broccoli coleslaw mix instead of chopping broccoli and carrots, and I chopped my onion, zuchinni, and garlic with my "quick chopper"(chopper that you put over the veggies on cutting board and pound on the top of it...love that thing) This was AWESOME and my family really raved over it. It was a little time consuming for a weeknight meal, but I definately suggest it, however you fix it, and adding your own touches along the way, you know what you like, so add it, or omit it, you'll still be glad you did!!
Fairly good recipe. I didn't make the sauce--I just used a jar of alfredo sauce. Also, I just used 15 oz of ricotta and about 1 cup of cottage cheese, but it turned out great! Just be warned that I found the prep time for this recipe to be quite a bit longer than 35 minutes after all the veggie chopping, noodle cooking, and assembly.
yum. It didn't take that long to make mostly because I left out some of the vegetables due to my 8 year old sons request. I used only broccoli, carrot, and half a bag of frozen veg mix I had in the freezer with broc, carrot, and cauliflower in it. I sauteed the raw veggies with the garlic and steamed the frozen ones then just mixed them together before putting in the pan. This is great for my picky son, way to get veggies in him! Tasted pretty much like veggie pasta alfredo. MMM. I did cook the noodles before hand but usually I just add 1/4-1/2 cup water to each end.
Good base recipe to work from. A bit bland, definitely need to add seasonings.
SOOOO good. It's nice to find a hearty lasagne recipe like this that doesn't use tomato sauce.
I loved this recipe. I used fresh boiled spinach instead of frozen (about 1/4 uncooked), reduced fat cheeses, added basil, oregano, thyme, rosemary, salt, and pepper to the vegetables, and sliced tomatoes to the top (above the spinach mixture but under the cheese). I didn't find it too dry, either. A really excellent and yummy dish!
Overall very good--My husband loved it. Luckily I had him help me chop the veggies (we need a processor) and it still took close to an hour. I did use the no bake lasagna noodles and that REALLY helped. I think next time I will add some tomato and more salt--it was slightly bland, but nothing a little more salt wouldn't fix.
Prep time wasn't that bad, the lasagna was delicious; it needed more than a 1/2 cup of spinach mixture so I would modify it to have four cups of milk and a little more spinach so that it wasn't so thin on top; it really needed a cup on top and on bottom to really make it rich and creamy.
Heaven for a vegetarian like me! I used tomato basil spaghetti sauce. Mixed frozen spinach with ricotta. Otherwise, followed the recipe Love it!
Excellent recipe!
I have had a craving for a nice vegetarian lasagne - I hate the shop bought ones so I thought I would try this one. I think that lack of tomato sauce does not a lasagne make so added some spaghetti sauce to the top before I added the cheese. I also added a bit of vegetable stock to the cheese sauce to give it a bit more flavour. I found these additions made a tasty lasagne and found it was a good starting point for a tasty recipe. As with most recipes everyone's taste differs so you have to try and make it your own by adding (or subtracting) appropriate ingredients. A bit fidly but aren't all lasanges?
This recipe was outstanding. I did modify it a bit. I used part skim dairy products. My husband loved it as well. It was actually better the next day or so!
Just fantastic!!! No other words to describe it. I have the most difficult husband to please and he LOVED it. I did add butter to the white sauce, spices to the veggies and used fresh spinach. The only downside, if there is a downside, is that prep was not the cleanest. I used many pots and pans however, I did prepare it the day before so there was no mess when my guests came over. I simply baked the next day.
This recipe was great! My boys can't eat tomatoes or peppers and I really missed lasagna. It was easy to make and very adaptable. My husband raved about this dish!
An amazing recipe. I also added 2 yellow squashes. It was a mess to mkae, but well worth it. My husband, who WILL NOT eat broccoli even ate it adn loved it! Just add a side of garlic bread and you're good to go! Thanks for the great idea!
This is an excellent base recipe that gives alot of room to flavor to your liking. This gave me the basic steps to prepare a vegetable lasagna. The changes I made: used whole wheat 1-ingredient lasagna noodles. Swapped the broccoli and carrots and instead used 1 large bag of frozen california medley. I salt and peppered each step of the way. I used 2 C. Skim milk and 1 C. Heavy cream in the sauce. I did 2 layers as stated, but added a third layer on top and poured a bag of frozen organic home made tomato pasta sauce (probably was about 1 1/2 C.) and then topped with the mozarella. Excellent! I only took one star away because I feel without the changes this would have been very bland.
Hearty and filling, but less tasteful than I had hoped - slightly bland
Amazing! I didn't use carrots or brocolli; but it turned out great!
Im a beginner and this recipe makes me look as a pro. I added a fourth of a jalapeno and gave it an extra kick!!!
delicious lasagna! i do wish it had a bit more of a zip; at times it seemed bland. i added more minced garlic and some more salt. overall, my husband and i loved it.
This recipe was ok. I had to omit the onion and green pepper (food allergy), so it was a touch on the bland side. It could have used WAY more cheese, hardly a cheesy flavor at all. The spinich mixture turned out ok, but could have been a lot better with alfredo sauce. The veggies did alright, but they were still a little firm. Didn't seem like it heated all the way through in the oven, but cheese on top was almost burnt. Probably won't do again, but made an ok meal.
My household ate this for a day, then threw it out when I was not looking. The vegetables take on a bland taste, losing their flavor when cooking, and there is very little lingering aroma or flavor. We added lime juice and cilantro to attempt to spice it up for leftovers, but the watery consistency and lack of pizazz was unable to be overcome.
I add some vegetarian italian sausage and its delicious! Ive made this twice now and both times people have asked for the recipe.
Awesome recipe. Loved it. It made alot you will need a very deep 13x9 or as I did use 2 pans.
Great option for those of us who arent enamored with tomato based pasta
I served this lasagna at my Christmas Eve party and it was a big hit.
It was really good,but I think that it's better with some ketchup on it
good lasagna, but sauce could have used a bit more flavor.
I have 3/4 of a pan left with my kid stating, "Do not expect me to eat this again." - How can I when its going to be hard for me to choke down. SUPER time consuming and B-L-A-N-D. Wished I would have added spices to it. If I were to attempt this again, I would cut the amount of vegetables in half and add egg to the ricotta mixture with a lot of spices. Seriously disappointed.
Could use more spices.
Say horray for food processors. This turned out beautifully. We ate this right up, which is a bit miraculous considering that my bf doesn't eat veggies. I did a bit of modifying though. I switched the amounts for the ricotta and cottage cheeses and I used fresh spinach that I shredded in the food processor. To please my meateaters, I added a layer of ground turkey browned with onion, garlic and italian spices. I added a can of petite diced italian tomatoes to the ground turkey. I also used all low-fat dairy items. I should have patted the veggies dry as it was a bit runny when it was done. On the second day we added a jar of tomato-basil pasta sauce over the top and it was amazing. We through half of the pan in the freezer and finished off the rest between the three of us. Thank-you Rachel.
Every year, for more than three years now, there is one thing family members request at the holiday table... Cheesy Vegetable Lasagna! It comes out perfect each time and I have added a little more veggies, removed a little cheese, put a little less of this or that... it always comes out perfect! One thing I do though, is use fresh pasta sheets, and I think that makes it exceptionally good.
This is an absolutely wonderful vegetarian lasagna. I brought this to a potluck and it was quickly devoured and I was asked repeatedly for the recipe. This will be a recipe I'll make again and again. It may take a little time to prepare all the vegetables but it's so worth it!
I used only one pepper and that was plenty of taste for us. Veggies aren't big in our family but they liked this one. I'll definitely try it again and use different combinations of veggies.
Difficult to make (over an hour and a total bombsite) and slightly plain lasagna. I missed tomato in the mix and found the ricotta overpowering even though I reduced the amount to 16oz instead of 24. Remember to separate the lasagna sheets after draining or they will glue together (I forgot!!!).
I really liked this recipe!! I was very pleased with the results... I think the only change I made was to add some fresh tomatoes from our garden, yum! The only thing about this recipe is the amount of time it takes to prepare & the mess it makes!! :) It's a great summer recipe when you've got some spare time and lots of veggies from your garden! I'll definitely make this again.
