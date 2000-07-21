Green Tomato and Bell Pepper Delight
Delicious, fresh and tasty! Serve as a side dish or top it on a baked potato or some rice.
I think this is an AWESOME recipe. I have already shared it with a few of my friends. I didn't have the celery on hand, however I used the rest of the ingredients. This is definitely a good way to use green tomatoes, and with such a tasteful result !!!Read More
Kind of blah. It had a nice tartness to it, but no flavour to speak of. We ate it, but will find another use for green tomatoes in the future.Read More
Easy to make! Delicious! The vegetables can be varied; I have made this as written and with the addition of summer squash and zucchini. Thanks for the recipe!
I substituted red peppers for the tomatoes, and yellow onions for green. It was delicious! And my fiance liked it even more than I did. This is going to be a staple for us.
I loved this recipe, but I did makangie ed alterations. I mixed red and green bell peppers, and used Visalia onions instead of green onions (it's all I had, people!) either way, turned out incredible. We seasoned with salt and pepper after cooking.
Very good, if you like veg, which I do!
This is good but seems to be missing something. I saved the leftovers and made an egg omelet which was delicious.
I loved this recipe! I served it over spaghetti squash & got great reviews. Planned on having leftovers but there was nothing left to save!
i give it a three, but my husband loved it.
Thought it was great. Easy, and a great way to use up those green tomatoes before frost. I usually fry the last of the green tomatoes, but no more, this is just good.
On the bland side but a great way to use green tomatoes. Kicked it up a notch for me by adding pink salt, garlic, pepper and hot sauce. Much better.
This is a great way to use up green tomatoes at the end of the season. Very good dish, we really enjoy it!
I had to make a couple of subsitutions; but it turned fantastic & I will make it again.
It is okay; nice little tang from the green tomatoes. Since we cannot get a good tomatillo sauce here in MN, this will work.
1.5 star. Very bland even after I added jalapeno. The only thing that made it better was I made it into soup after it was so bland as a side dish. Added chicken stock, chicken, peas, carrots and garlic. Now it's pretty good!
