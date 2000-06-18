Farmer's Casserole
Layer the ingredients in a baking dish the night before, then cover and refrigerate. In the morning, pop the casserole into the oven about an hour before serving. Serve with melon wedges, fresh strawberries, and orange wedges.
Layer the ingredients in a baking dish the night before, then cover and refrigerate. In the morning, pop the casserole into the oven about an hour before serving. Serve with melon wedges, fresh strawberries, and orange wedges.
Absolutely Delicious! A great breakfast casserole to serve for overnight guests that will keep you with them and out of the kitchen! I took the advice of others and used Ore-Ida Potatoes O'Brien. I used one extra egg and 2% evaporated milk. I used cheddar cheese vs. pepper jack. For people who complained that this was not "spicy" enough, it's a breakfast casserole it's not supposed to be filled with a bunch of spices unless you want heartburn all day. This is a great recipe because of its versatility. You can substitute another breakfast meat for the ham or put some in addition, add veggies such as chopped fresh tomatoes or mushrooms. You could also change the pepper jack cheese to whatever cheese blend you prefer. It's up to you. I would suggest making the recipe once first then play around with it. It's definitely a keeper! I served it with fresh fruit, toast, and bagels.Read More
Followed this recipe exactly as stated except I used 1/2 a grated onion instead of the green onions because that was what I had on hand. This turned out just OK; not great but not bad either; just kinda ho-hum. I usually make a breakfast casserole that uses crescent rolls and no potatoes that I love and I think I will continue use it instead of this recipe. I think the combinatin of the evaporated milk and the potatoes gave this a strange texture that we did not care for. Not really sure why the recipe calls for the evporated milk instead of just using regular milk. This also took much longer to cook than stated in the recipe. I had to bake it for an hour and 30 minutes before the center set up. Sorry, this one is not a keeper.Read More
Absolutely Delicious! A great breakfast casserole to serve for overnight guests that will keep you with them and out of the kitchen! I took the advice of others and used Ore-Ida Potatoes O'Brien. I used one extra egg and 2% evaporated milk. I used cheddar cheese vs. pepper jack. For people who complained that this was not "spicy" enough, it's a breakfast casserole it's not supposed to be filled with a bunch of spices unless you want heartburn all day. This is a great recipe because of its versatility. You can substitute another breakfast meat for the ham or put some in addition, add veggies such as chopped fresh tomatoes or mushrooms. You could also change the pepper jack cheese to whatever cheese blend you prefer. It's up to you. I would suggest making the recipe once first then play around with it. It's definitely a keeper! I served it with fresh fruit, toast, and bagels.
I made this for brunch on Christmas morning. I doubled the recipe using a 9x13 baking dish. I also used O'Brien potatoes which I feel added a lot of flavor. The pepperjack cheese is a must--it really adds a nice zip to the casserole. It turned out perfectly and everyone loved it. It was also great the next day leftover. I will definately make again!
I made this with potatoes O'Brian, added some sour cream and used spicey country sausage instead of ham. A little garlic powder and lots more onion turned this from bland to delicious. Thanks for the idea Lorrie.
Followed this recipe exactly as stated except I used 1/2 a grated onion instead of the green onions because that was what I had on hand. This turned out just OK; not great but not bad either; just kinda ho-hum. I usually make a breakfast casserole that uses crescent rolls and no potatoes that I love and I think I will continue use it instead of this recipe. I think the combinatin of the evaporated milk and the potatoes gave this a strange texture that we did not care for. Not really sure why the recipe calls for the evporated milk instead of just using regular milk. This also took much longer to cook than stated in the recipe. I had to bake it for an hour and 30 minutes before the center set up. Sorry, this one is not a keeper.
I cringe when I see the bread/milk/eggs brunch casserole recipes; so this was the ticket for me! Made it on Christmas morning and it was delicious. I used O'Brien potatoes (cubed frozen hash browns with peppers/onions), and it made it very flavorful and colorful. Thanks for sharing this recipe. P. S. This recipe should be added to the brunch category!
This was really good. My husband absolutely loved it! He almost ate the whole thing by himself. The only thing that I would do differently the next time I make it would be to substitute half of the Pepper Jack Cheese with Cheddar Cheese and maybe add more seasonings like garlic powder and oregano.
I also add in cooked sausage, also you can use hash brown patties instead, just crumble. *Here is my update on this: I double this recipe using a 9x13 pan, using 1 bag of hash browns, cooked crumbled breakfast sausage, 2 C cheddar/jack cheese. Let this sit over night bake off in the morning for about 1 hr. http://ldylvbgr.blogspot.com/2008/12/good-morning.html
Made this for a Ladies Brunch yesterday. I followed the advice of other rewievers and used the frozen Potatoes O'Brien instead if the regular shredded potatoes. Akso took their advice and did not use the entire can of evaporated milk. I generally don't measure when I cook so I just added what I thought was enough cheese to it. We keep a kosher home so instead of ham or bacon I substituted chopped frozen (defrosted and drained) spinach. It was delicious. Next time I will brown the potatoes first to give it that extra texture and flavor but it is going into the "keeper" file.
I made this exactly as written, and my entire family loved it, which is unusual in my house. I used cubed frozen hash browns, and the only thing I might do differently next time would be to roast the potatoes before putting in the casserole, to give them a little firmer texture. Otherwise I won't change a thing. Thanks for a "keeper" recipe!
My husband walked in the door and said "What are you cooking - it smells good". I substituted shredded Cheddar and diced green chili peppers for the pepper-jack and added 2 teaspoons Dijon mustard to milk-egg mixture. It was good. A keeper.
A GREAT recipe!! The pepperjack cheese gives it a nice "kick" that some meals lack. This is good for breakfast or dinner and my family always eats every last bite...never fails. I plan to use my leftover easter ham to make this again...and again..and again. Thank you for sharing this with us Lorrie!
I like the idea of this casserole. I found mine to be a little dry...(not quite sure what that means, but that's the best I can describe.) I like the flavor though. And since I didn't have any ham, I just chopped up some lunch meat and used that with good results. I guess you could mix in a can of cream of mushroom soup with the potatoes before you add the rest of the ingredients. That might give it some moisture. Happy Cooking!!
I heart breakfast casseroles, so it's no surprise that I enjoyed this dish. I made 1-1/2 times the amount but kept the evaporated milk the same. That was plenty of liquid. I think anymore would have been overkill. I didn't really measure exactly on the ham and green onions; I just threw it on there, and that was that. The casserole turned out wonderfully. The bake time was about 58-60 mins. The second time I made this, I added double the ham, double the green onions, and a half cup Mexican style cheese in addition to all the other called-for ingredients. It again took ab 60 minutes to bake. Great recipe for the breakfast casserole lover. I think you will like this if you like hashbrowns, eggs, and ham!
I used leftover ham and omitted the green onions, simply because I didn't have any. Several reviewers mentioned there being too much liquid left after cooking so, with twenty minutes baking time left, I simply removed the lid and then sprinkled with a bit more cheese. After letting it stand a good 5 minutes, it sliced nicely. We all loved it, especially my 6-year old. He devoured his and asked when we are going to have it again. Will definitely make this again, thanks for submitting! *******Update******** 5/28 My 6-year old has been requesting this since I made it with the leftover Easter ham! I subbed bacon for the ham this time and he said he liked the ham better :) This time I used fat free evaporated milk and noticed no difference in taste. I couldn't believe how much fat was in regular evaporated milk! I had never checked before today :( Anywho, we love this...very simple to make and really tasty :)
Very yummy and easy. I used russet potatoes, cubed quite small, since used what was on hand. Doubled recipe as well. So changes were....6 c. of cubed russet potatoes, 1.5 c. of shredded cheddar, 1.5 c. chopped ham steak, 1/2 c. Vidalia onion finely chopped, 1 clove of garlic finely chopped, 8 eggs, 12 oz. heavy cream, 12 oz. 1% milk, 1/2 tsp cayenne pepper, kosher salt. I did saute the onion and garlic in butter before adding to casserole. It came out delicious. Would like to try with pepper jack cheese next time. One note: if using fresh potatoes, chop small or will not cook enough by time egg is cooked.
Substituted the evaporated milk with 2 percent milk. Good for Breakfast or Dinner.
My family enjoyed this recipie, and it made for a quick weeknight meal. I added onion, more garlic powder, a dash of paprika and some spicy brown mustard to the egg mixture to give it more flavor. I also had a problem with it cooking completely, it was still wet and had to be microwaved even with a longer bake time. Maybe using less evaporated milk will solve that problem? Overall very good recipie! Thanks!
I made and baked this the day before which made and worked well rewarmed the next day. I made my own has browns with a cheese grater and browned them before adding the other ingredients. Next time I will use regular cheese.
This was delicious! I doubled the recipe and baked in a 9x13 for 55 minutes. Used only 1/4 C. white onion, medium cheddar, and added 1/4 C. green pepper. Also I used frozen diced potatoes. The only change I would make next time would be to mix the potatoes, ham, onions, and green peppers together before topping with cheese and egg mixture. Tasty!
This was a hit at my house! I made it for dinner one night and my husband even ate the leftovers for breakfast the next morning! Everyone liked the spicy flavor from the pepper jack cheese. Since we love cheesy food, I also added some grated cheddar. I'm sure I will be making this again soon...possibly with leftover Christmas ham and any leftover cheese from the party tray, and maybe I'll try a few dashes of cayenne pepper sauce to the egg mixture for an extra kick.
I have made this at least 9 times now! Started out following recipe exactly, which is great! Now, I also put cut up cooked bacon all over the top for a meatier recipe and add cooked sausage to the ham! I put it in a big 9x11 dish w/more eggs and it feeds a crowd! My entire family asks for this at yearly get togethers (I serve w/fruit salad). You can do so much w/this - stick to recipe or spice it up, etc.! It's fabulous! Thank you!
I doubled the recipe and baked in a 9x13 pan. I would like to try it next with perhaps prebrowing the potatoes some how. While it was very good as written, I think it would be tasty with the flavor of the browned, perhaps slightly crispy potatoes
A GREAT recipe!! The pepperjack cheese gives it a nice "kick" that some meals lack. This is good for breakfast or dinner and my family always eats every last bite...never fails. I plan to use my leftover easter ham to make this again...and again..and again. Thank you for sharing this with us Lorrie!
This recipe rocks! Everytime we have copmany I make this and there is never any left over. Even my 8 year old picky eater loves it. I would suggest sticking with the evaporated milk and not substituting regular milk because it tends to make it a little watery.
This is a very bland version of what I enjoyed at home growing up. Skip the pepper jack & go for a more flavorful cheese. Or, follw my mom's lead & vary the ingredients by season. In the Winter she would add in equal amounts ham, green pepper & onion with colby or mild cheddar for a Western casserole, in the Spring, she would blanch & cut up a pound of fresh asparagus & use muenster or sharp cheddar for Spring casserole. In the Summer, it was well drained diced tomatoes & lots of onion & substituting bacon for the ham along with sharp cheddar. In the fall, chopped broccoli & medium cheddar. This recipe reminded me of those wonderful eats of the past. I had forgotten about them. Since I have a pound of asparagus in the refrigerator and some extra frozen hash browns on hand, I think I shall make another one using mom's flavors & this as a proportion guide for the other elements. So, while not the tastiest recipe I have found here, this may prove one of the most adaptable. If you liked it, but didn't love it, I hope you consider some of my mom's variations.
This is completely tasteless except for an occasional taste of pepper from the cheese.
This was awesome!!! I used Tator Tots for the bottom cuz I didn't have any Hash brown's and I used crumbled bacon.......it is a keeper! I am going to try it with sausage next time!!!
Awesome and easy-I served this with a French toast casserole and fruit for a brunch. My friends and husband loved it.
A little bland when following recipe but this is a very good basic recipe that can be easily tweaked to your tastes!
Yes I change the Hashed Browns for Hashed browns with onion, garlic and withe pepper every one love it!!!
My husband and I thought this casserole was great! What a great solution for leftover ham. I used potatoes O'Brien which saved time chopping onions and served with a green salad. The only problem I had was it took so long to cook - 1hr 15min in the oven and another 5 min. in the microwave?? Not sure what I did that it would not cook fully...but still yummy.
Oh gosh, this is really yummy! As other's suggested I used frozen O'Brien hash brown potatoes; otherwise I followed the recipe as written. Hubby and & I really liked it...I WILL make this again! Thanks Lorrie for sharing this.
Family enjoyed this casserole. I made as written, but added some red and yellow bell peppers that needed to be used up. I did mix this recipe up the night before, let warm-up on cabinet 30 minutes before baking and rested 10 minutes when done baking before cutting.
Tastes good, but hashbrowns are mushy. Will brown them first and then bake next time to make them crispier.
I really enjoyed this recipe, and my husband even went back for seconds. Based on what I had on hand, I used 2% milk instead of evaporated and a blend of cheddar and mozzarella instead of pepperjack and used more cheese than the recipe calls for. I would really like to try it again with the pepperjack, though.
I doubled the recipe and baked it in a 9 x 13-inch glass baking dish for 1 hour. I used a 12 oz. bag of frozen hash brown potatoes with onion and peppers and a little more cheese. It turned out great and I received requests for the recipe. This recipe is a keeper.
Horrible! Canned mild and froen hash brown give this dish an stale taste. Novody in my family liked it.
Delicious and easy! Will definately add more egg next time however. Used the new shredded Bistro Blend Mexican cheese, gave it a great taste!!!
Our family loved this casserole. It is very much a breakfast type casserole but we had it for dinner. I would definetly make again.
Delicious! I added garlic powder, oregano, and dijon mustard to the milk/egg mixture as suggested by other reviewers. I also used nitrate/nitrite free packaged lunch meat. My family loved this, even my picky 7 year old son!
Ok so I followed the recipe exactly and mine had to cook for 1 hour and 30 minutes before it was done in the middle. By the time the middle was set the ham and green onions were no longer recognizeable. I will not make this again.
I loved this! The only changes I made was to use O'Brien cut potatoes in place of the Hash Browns, I added a can of green chills and I used Canadian Bacon in place of the ham. It was good on it's own but it would be killer breakfast taco filler too
This is very good and very similar to another recipe I have that uses hash brown patties, ham, eggs, jalapeno peppers, and shredded cheddar cheese. I increased the eggs to 6 and only used a 5 oz. can of evaporated milk and the casserole was still quite watery. I baked it for another 15 mins., still watery, so I had to finish it up for about 4 mins. in the microwave. I would say just eliminate the evaporated milk altogether. My other recipe does not use it and it comes out fine. Still a good recipe, however. Thanks, Lorrie!
This breakfast casserole is much better then the ones with all the bread.I made this with American cheese and chedder cheese. We don't care much for pepper jack. It was really good. And it was a good way to use left over ham. I will make this again!
This was easy and delicious, I made it for dinner one night. I added a bit of fresh spinach leaves. Next time I'll try the Potatoes O'Brien that other reviewers have mentioned. Easy to make, tasty, great for a quick dinner!
I only gave this 3 stars because I made my owon version. I didn't use green onions, because my family doesn't like them and instead of ham I used sausage. Instead of pepperjack cheese I use colby and cheddar. It turned out really well and my family ate it right up.
It was pretty bland.
Great easy recipe. Didn't have evaporated milk on hand, so used cream of mushroom soup with a splash of skim milk. Used Turkey Bacon instead of ham.
I enjoyed this recipe, tasted almost like a quiche or omelet, husband wasn't as thrilled with it.
Very quick, very easy breakfast dish. Yum.
Made this today and we had it for supper. It was very easy and very good. For those that don't do breakfast for supper don't know what they are missing. If you are unfamiliar with supper, it is a farmers dinner............ Love this recipe.
Made the recipe according to directions but found that even after baking 10 minutes longer than called for there was still quite a bit of liquid. Everyone microwaved their portion so it wasn't inedible. The dish was very tasty but it definatly needs some adjustment in the amount of liquid used.
I used canned ham, I believe that's why I wasn't very impressed next time I'll use better ham.
I love love love this dish! I use 2% milk, sharp cheddar, some hot pepper, ground black pepper, loads of minced garlic, and onion, probably 6-8 eggs, and yes it really does take 1.5 hours to cook. But excellent, simple, easy to make ahead and freeze, and it is fairly cheap to make! I think we have this once a month or so at my house...good base recipe though...thanks for sharing
Very easy meal:)! I didn't have the green onions or frozen hashbrowns. Used dehydrated hashbrowns that I prepared and cooked before adding to the recipe. I also added 1 more egg. No problems with too much liquid, I actually overcooked it a bit :( . All three of my kids liked it. Next time I think it could be better with more cheese, like others have written... Possibly try cheddar as well.
So easy to make and so perfect! Thanks from all the family!
Excellent recipe for guests on Christmas morning. Very tasty with just the right bite with the pepperjack cheese
Next time I will add more eggs. It had good flavor but was mostly hash browns and sausage.
Absolutely delicious. I followed recipe to a T. It was devoured. Next time I will add peppers and onions. It is a keeper,
yummy and so cinchy! my husband picked this recipe for us to try and then made it for dinner. my daughter didn't like it though. of course, she wants mcdonalds every nite. enough said. we'll make it again.
A very good and hearty casserole. Have tried others but prefer this one the best. Thanks for a good, quick and easily scalable recipe.
I found this quite ho-hum. I thought the pepper jack cheese would spice it up a bit but it wasn't enough. It was filling and certainly wasn't horrible. Just a little bland for my tastes.
This recipe is a good base, but needs several additions. It doesn't have a lot of flavor. Definitely not enough cheese. I about doubled the cheese with cheddar in addition to the pepper jack. I also added garlic powder, oregano, and ground mustard but it still wasn't quite enough. Need to add salt and pepper and I would also add the green chiles that someone else suggested. And I used the o'brien potatoes. With those additions, this is a good make the night before easy breakfast meal.
I made this for Christmas Brunch and it was super! I followed the recipe and can't understand how anyone would have thought this was bland! Everyone loved it and it will become a family regular for any holiday meal.
This was a very good light supper or brunch dish! I prepared it exactly as written EXCEPT I followed the suggestion of other readers and pre-cooked the hash browns until crispy prior to making the dish and added a bit of Dijon mustard. Serve with fruit as directed or with a green bean or lettuce salad as I did. A keeper in my house!
Pretty good, but needs a little more spice or something to jazz up the flavor. I added more cheese and a dash of garlic powder, but it still was somewhat plain. Didn't have pepperjack, so used mexican cheese with some green chilis from a can.
I have made this several times. It is always a welcome treat for friends and family.
I made this with leftover Easter ham. It is a very good breakfast casserole! I followed the suggestion from others and used the Ore Ida Potatoes O'Brien. I put the casserole together and then put it in my oven. It took longer than the recipe says to fully cook: about an hour rather than 45 minutes. I will also add a few more spices next time. A great base though, and plenty of room to improvise!
I took other's advice and added 1 extra egg. Also, instead of green onions, I added 1 can of diced green chiles. This was really good. It did need a little bit extra to cook, but it was delicious! My husband said he thought it needed more cheese, but in my opinion, everything could use more cheese!!!
My son loves this so much he asks me to make it for his Birthday dinner. Great dish, always get compliments. I add green chili's for extra spice.
I did not like this. The peperjack cheese did not taste good in this. I threw it in the garbadge. It did make the house smell good while it was baking.
My husband and I both thought that this recipes was really good. I made it exactly as the recipe stated to except that we doubled it ensuring that there will be leftovers. I didn't taste the pepperjack all that strongly and would probaby serve with some hot sauce on the side next time and maybe put some garlic and green peppers in the caserole.
Great Dish - used 1/2 pepper jack cheese, 1/2 sharp cheddar. Definitely use high quality sausage, drain thoroughly. Super easy for weekend or holiday brunch.
This is wonderful for breakfast. Also note that you can freeze it before you bake it. It works wonderfully!
Really good, simple recipe that went over well on a "Breakfast For Dinner" night. Thank you for a such a tasty recipe. Too much salt for my liking so I will cut back on that next time. (Making it again this week.)This time I going to use breakfast chicken sausage instead of ham. Changes: Added jalapeno pepper flakes because we like zing. Shredded my own potatoes for hash browns because that helped cut the cost of the recipe.
Awesome recipe!! Quick & easy. Good for breakfast or dinner. I even made a double batch last time so we could enjoy the "leftovers" for a couple days.
This was very good. I don't know if it was the size of my dish, but I had to use 6 eggs to get the right consistency.
I used cheddar cheese and breakfast sausage this time and it was just as good as the original recipe. I love that you can use whatever you have on hand and it is still super!
I added a half of a fresh red pepper (chopped) on the top of this casseroel before baking. Very colorful and tasty. I think it would have been too bland without the red pepper. Next time I think I'll add mushrooms and red pepper flakes to zip up the taste a bit. Otherwise, very easy and great for a quick breakfast or dinner.
Yum. I have a hash brown casserole my family loves but this really mixes it up. I added some additional veggies to the original recipe and then made a version that was veggie only with peppers, asparagus, mushrooms, etc. and both are great
I really liked this, but thought it could use a little kick also. Next time I'll use a little garlic salt and maybe more onion. I had to bake mine longer also - the center had trouble setting. I served this with a really yummy chili sauce on the side that gave it a little more kick.
First time making this recipe. Loved it. Definitely a keeper.
I made this for dinner tonight, and couldn't get to my computer fast enough to offer rave reviews! My very picky children loved this, as did my husband, but he'll eat anything! It was quick and easy. A great way to use up leftover ham, which until now, I've never known what to do with.
I have made this several times, taking some liberties with the cheeses used. It's good!
Well we liked this as is. Didn't have a problem with to much liquid or kick.
I make this dish on Christmas Eve for Christmas morning. I add a few more eggs and some salsa to the dish. My family does not like spicy so I use colby jack combination cheese. Very good.
Please understand that I had to totally change this recipe for health reasons. My husband is unable to eat a lot of the listed ingredients, so I had to substitute quite a bit, but this still came out very tasty. I sustituted 2 cans of diced potatoes(drained)for the hash browns, several slices of fat free swiss cheese for the pepperjack cheese, but also added some red pepper flakes for flavor, shredded chicken for the ham, 1 onion cooked in chicken stock for the green onion, 1 c. Egg Beaters for the 4 eggs, used fat free evaporated milk, and omitted the salt and pepper. Next time I may add some cooked spinach. My husband asked me to make it again soon.
My family found this recipe to be a perfectly filling Christmas breakfast. I liked the idea of making it the night before, after my three little one's went to bed. With a little help from my wife, we made a dbl serving, in a 9x13, added mushrooms and garlic, colby, and chedder, saulted the onions and mushrooms with garlic. Will share this one with future guests, thanks. Oh yea, skipped the salsa until serving, and added little Franks Hot for some pep.
I just tried making this for me and my boyfriend, it was pretty good! he liked it alot. I added 2 more eggs than the recipe called for, and I used alittle more pepper and garlic powder. Also i think next time i make this i'll use more cheese...i thought it didn't have enough! That was the only thing about it I didn't like, otherwise it was good!
This recipe is very good, easy, and fast to prepare. I did not have cooked ham, so I used what I had which was smoked ham. The recipe came out tasty. Will make it again.
Not bad. Used Ore Ida O'Brien potatoes as recommended, and 10 oz evap milk b/c that's what I had; used sharp cheddar and some red pepper flakes b/c that's what I had. Used turkey ham. Did take an extra ten minutes to firm up.
This was great! We will be making this dish more often.
This was ok but I won't be making again. I think it was the potatoes that gave it a weird texture and I think I may have preferred cheddar cheese or maybe co-jack.
Mm
I liked this recipe - especially the pepper jack cheese. A good way to use up leftover ham. The only thing I would change would be to add some chopped, green chilies.
This was a very good and easy recipe. I made it for a friend who was sick and the whole family loved it!
Followed the recipe. It was delicious and a great recipe to make when having guests for a couple of days and not enough time to make breakfast everyday. I would recommend it!
My family jas made this dish for many yrs. We call it farmers breakfast. Add mushrooms, bell peppers onions, ham eggs and cheese to hashbrowns. Top with salsa amd sour cream!!! A favorite here!!!
Thanks for this good brunch. My husband and I love it. A keeper. Thanks again,
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections