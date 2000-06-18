Farmer's Casserole

Layer the ingredients in a baking dish the night before, then cover and refrigerate. In the morning, pop the casserole into the oven about an hour before serving. Serve with melon wedges, fresh strawberries, and orange wedges.

Recipe by Lorrie Starks

Recipe Summary

prep:
25 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
1 hr 10 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease a 2 quart baking dish.

  • Arrange hash brown potatoes evenly in the bottom of the prepared dish. Sprinkle with pepperjack cheese, ham, and green onions.

  • In a medium bowl, mix the eggs, evaporated milk, pepper, and salt. Pour the egg mixture over the potato mixture in the dish. The dish may be covered and refrigerated at this point for several hours or overnight.

  • Bake for 40 to 45 minutes (or 55 to 60 minutes if made ahead and chilled) in the preheated oven, or until a knife inserted in the center comes out clean. Let stand 5 minutes before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
316 calories; protein 17.8g; carbohydrates 21.4g; fat 22.4g; cholesterol 172.5mg; sodium 576.4mg. Full Nutrition
