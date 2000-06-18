Farmer's Casserole

This is a very bland version of what I enjoyed at home growing up. Skip the pepper jack & go for a more flavorful cheese. Or, follw my mom's lead & vary the ingredients by season. In the Winter she would add in equal amounts ham, green pepper & onion with colby or mild cheddar for a Western casserole, in the Spring, she would blanch & cut up a pound of fresh asparagus & use muenster or sharp cheddar for Spring casserole. In the Summer, it was well drained diced tomatoes & lots of onion & substituting bacon for the ham along with sharp cheddar. In the fall, chopped broccoli & medium cheddar. This recipe reminded me of those wonderful eats of the past. I had forgotten about them. Since I have a pound of asparagus in the refrigerator and some extra frozen hash browns on hand, I think I shall make another one using mom's flavors & this as a proportion guide for the other elements. So, while not the tastiest recipe I have found here, this may prove one of the most adaptable. If you liked it, but didn't love it, I hope you consider some of my mom's variations.