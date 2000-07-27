Roasted Eggplant and Mushrooms

Eggplant, mushrooms, and zucchini are roasted together with a touch of tomato for a surprisingly robust side dish or sandwich filling.

Recipe by Phoebe S. Spinrad

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 servings
Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 450 degrees F (230 degrees C).

  • Place eggplant, zucchini, onion and mushrooms in a 2 quart casserole dish. In a small bowl combine the tomato paste with the water, and stir in garlic, basil, salt and pepper. Pour over the vegetables and mix well.

  • Bake in preheated oven for 45 minutes, or until eggplant is tender, stirring occasionally. Add water as necessary if vegetables begin to stick; however, vegetables should be fairly dry, with slightly browned edges.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
118 calories; protein 6.6g; carbohydrates 25.8g; fat 1.1g; sodium 111.1mg. Full Nutrition
