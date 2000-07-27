Roasted Eggplant and Mushrooms
Eggplant, mushrooms, and zucchini are roasted together with a touch of tomato for a surprisingly robust side dish or sandwich filling.
Well, with all due respect to the previous reviewers of this recipe, I liked it! I went with more tomato paste than the recipe called for, along with some diced tomatoes and italian seasonings. Coming from a steak-loving man who has never really been that big into veggies, I find this recipe a great way to get vegetables into my diet with a little bit of taste.
For folks who had a watery mess on their hands -- before you chop your eggplant but after you take the skin off, place it in a colander and generously sprinkle salt all over it. Put a plate over it and leave it there for 30 minutes. Then rinse the eggplant off. The salt soaks up the water somehow, yet the water rinse doesn't get through! We make a lot of baked eggplant in my house, and I always have a disaster if I skip this step to save time. (It's fine though if you're just breading and frying it).
You can add a little zip to this by increasing garlic, adding some freshh Romas quartered, and some crushed red pepper.
I was looking for a recipe without frying or using bread crumbs, etc. I used this one, put a can and a half of Italian herbed tomato sauce, more onion, yellow squash instead of zucchini, and some pepper flakes and shredded cheese. Then baked it longer than called for, when I stirred it I determined when it was baked enough. As soon as it came out of the oven it was too soupy, but I let it set and the consistency was perfect. My Italian born sister-in-law makes eggplant parmesan and the taste of this was almost the same, without so much fat. I will use it often.
This wasn't my favorite. I think that it may have a bit of hope if there was something else added like maybe some cut up spicy Itialian sausage or something. These are some of my favorite veges, & this didn't float my boat. Thanks anyway Phoebe ;)
Surprisingly robust this was not. To salvage my ingredients, which were swimming sadly tasteless water, I extended the roasting time another 20 minutes. When that failed I got creative...I added a quarter of a cup of freshly chopped herbs: rosemary, thyme and basil; and 12 coursely chopped sun-dried tomatoes packed in oil, with a tablespoon of their oil. I spread this new mixture across the bottom of a large lasagna pan and roasted under the broiler for 10 minutes, stirring a couple of times. Now it is robust, not runny. Works well with feta cheese and is an excellent compliment to the other garden vegetable filling my basket just now.
Having read several other reviews, I made some alterations to this recipe. First, I opted for an oven top saute rather than a baked dish and served it with pasta- this was perfect. I used olive oil to bring the onion and garlic to a golden color. I added vegetarian italian sausage (regular sausage for meat eaters would work), and instead of basil used thyme. Additionally, I added a splash of red wine (whatever you have open, I used Shiraz) and instead of the tomato paste and water, I used about a cup of store bought sauce to bring out the acidity. Though I did not try it, I agree that red pepper flakes could be a nice addition too. I would make this again.
My husband and I loved this recipe. I made a few changes by adding more onion and doubling the sauce recipe. I also roasted it in a 9 by 11 pan and put 4 Italian sausages on top to roast with it. It made a great and easy weekday meal.
This was really simple and tasty. I served it in pita bread with a little feta cheese and store bought chipotle mayo. Great light dinner.
I found this dish very bland. It really doesn't have any spices or strong flavors in it, and eggplant and zucchini aren't vegetables with a lot of natural flavor.
I left out the mushrooms (didn't have any) and added tons of spices...red pepper flakes, paprika, lots of garlic, black pepper. I topped the dish w/ a little feta cheese for the last 10 minutes of cooking. This came out really good. I also added some fresh green beans. Thanks!
I just finished eating this and loved it. I read the previous reviews about it being watery and by looking at the ingredients. yes I can see why. Mushrooms and zucchini have a really high water content. I chopped everything up, salted it and let it sit in colander for about 30 minutes.. added the seasonings and tomato paste right in there. Mixed it up and baked.. No need for the water!! Use lots of fresh cracked pepper...
bland...added flavored oil to give it a kick
this was a solid recipe :) next time i'm really going to tweak the seasonings but i'll definitely use this as a base
This was a great, quick recipe, and a good one to expand on, too! I added sauteed mushrooms, and a layer of baby spinach leaves. I thought the goat cheese flavor was just a bit too strong, but my husband thought it was just right. I took the leftover roasted eggplant and pepper and made wraps the next day.
I made a few mods, and this was a big hit that I will add to my recipe repertoire! I put all the veggies in the baking dish, added liberal amounts of basil, oregano, and parsley, drizzled with 2 tsp of olive oil (spray the dish with cooking spray first), and added small dabs of tomato paste at intervals on top of the dish. With 5 minute left, I sprinkled mozzarella cheese on top. Delicious!
Very good, unfortunately my eggplant was bad, so obviously I eliminated it. I added green and red peppers and used crushed tomatoes instead of the paste. I just love roasted veggies. I will add the eggplant next time and today I will stuff the leftovers into a whole wheat pita for dinner and of course a sprinkle of hot pepper flakes. Thanks for a tasty dish!
Honestly it was pretty much a mushy mess after I was done. The mushrooms were good, but in order to get good mushrooms, the other items, especially the eggplant was too smooshy for my taste. It may have been better with more oil, less water and cooked on a cookie sheet or something metal.
This is a good light recipe but it lacked in flavor. It was just 'ok' for me.
It was good, but not great. very easy to put together and somewhat comforting.
I found this recipe quite tastless and a waste of time. Will not make it again.
I needed a recipe to use up an eggplant and 3 zucchini and a pkg of mushrooms. This was perfect! I used a whole 6 oz can of tomato paste. Added some thyme, doubled the other spices. I had no problem with the dish being watery. I roasted everything for about an hour. I did have one more zucchini than the recipe called for. This reminds me of a Greek recipe I used to make years ago. Yummy!
I added this dish to spiral pasta and added extra tomatoe sauce to it for a complete meal. Very tasty!
This was super tasty! Healthy recipe, and a great way to use veggies you have sitting in the fridge.
I threw most of it in the trash. I saved some and blended it in my Vitamix. I’ll mix it into meatloaf tomorrow. That makes a moist and delicious meatloaf added to the ‘best meatloaf’ recipe.
Great recipe. I too made a few modifications as most did. I didn't have zucchini so I made it without it. Still came out great. I added some tomato sauce and sprinkled some shredded cheese on top at the end. It was so good I went back for seconds. Can't wait to make it again with the zucchini and maybe some squash.
I really liked this recipe. Easy to assemble and cook. I increased the amount tomato paste by a teaspoon and added fresh diced tomatoes. I used it mainly as a side, but had a vegetarian day so added some kidney beans and parmesan cheese.
Under seasoned. It's too bland, but besides salt, I don't know how to fix it. Love all the veggies in it, though :)
I followed the recipe to the "T" and it had absolutely no flavor. Very disappointed in the recipe.
Used yellow squash in place of zucchini, ( drier)used about a pound of wild mushrooms, (Russelas, Boletes, and Agaricus) added one red pepper for color, added about a tablespoon of anchovie paste ( was out of fish sauce) 1/2 tsp Turkish red pepper, maybe 3 cloves of minced garlic, maybe 5 sprigs fresh thyme, 1/4 tsp dried Mex. oregano ,1/4 cup white wine in place of water. Layered enameled bake pan about 1" deep so as to brown better, hit it with grated romano at 1/2 hour, shut off the oven then and served 5 min later. Perfectly browned.... Went perfectly with pan fried Tog fish This is a keeper, will become part of our repertoire.
Used diced tomatoes instead of paste with some of the juice drained. Added extra
i literally just typed in the veggies i had left in the fridge and found this recipe. i read a few tips and also decided to add spice to mine with crushed red pepper. added additional garlic and a bit of shaved parm/romano mix that i had. this is a really great dish. It's a new version of ratatouille for me!
I left out the garlic because my husband doesn't like garlic. I also added no salt because most of the recipes I've tried have been much too salty. I added cayenne pepper and crushed red pepper. It still need more taste/seasoning. I add a little salt and it tasted better. I think next time I make it I'll add some more spices. The consistency was perfect and the cooking time was spot on, 45 minutes
Would not recommend. The flavor was not good. Each bite tasted the same.
We liked this a lot. At first my husband said it sounds like ratatouille (he hates it) but once he tasted it he went back for more. I added more onions as suggested and red pepper flakes. I used pepper jack cheese on top. We will have it again.
Why ever would you peel the eggplant; the skin has such a lovely chewy texture! Also be sure and salt it like other reviews have suggested. Makes a huge difference in texture and taste of dish.
I really liked this! To make it my own I used my favorite wine instead of water and fresh basil and then drizzled balsamic vinegar on top! Yum! I'll make this again!
