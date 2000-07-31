Easy Fried Eggplant

A fried eggplant recipe that's easy, quick, and so tasty! I serve it with sliced fresh tomatoes, fresh green beans, and bread and butter. An inexpensive meal from my childhood and still a favorite!

Recipe by WALLEN

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
4
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
Directions

  • Warm oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat.

  • Dip eggplant slices in egg, then coat with breadcrumbs.

  • Place breaded eggplant in the hot oil and fry until golden brown, 2 to 3 minutes per side. Drain on paper towels.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
357 calories; protein 13g; carbohydrates 45.8g; fat 13.8g; cholesterol 139.5mg; sodium 451mg. Full Nutrition
