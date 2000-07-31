Easy Fried Eggplant

I grew up on fried eggplant, and it's so delicious. This is a basic recipe, although I don't know how you can make this with just 2-3 tablespoons of oil--it'll definitely take more. I suggest using olive oil, as it goes so well with the delicate flavor of eggplant. Also, salt on the finished product is a must. How long you cook the eggplant per side is dependent on the heat in the pan, and the thickness of the eggplant. You want the outside crispy, and the inside soft...uncooked eggplant is kind of spongy and yucky. I usually use flour to coat it with instead of bread crumbs, and that is great too. The last time I made it, I used 1/2 plain bread crumbs, and 1/2 Panko (Japanese bread crumbs), and it was really crispy.