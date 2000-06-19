Pickled Pig's Feet II
Try this simple, spicy treat of pickled pig's feet! Your guests will squeal with delight!
Try this simple, spicy treat of pickled pig's feet! Your guests will squeal with delight!
i don't remember a time when i tasted a foot of a pig more delicious. might i suggest enhancing this family favorite by creating a "pig-in-the-blanket" with the pickled pig foot. i recommend using whole wheat wonder bread as the "blanket." it is simple and delicious, and the whole wheat cuts down on the carbs (vs. regular white bread).Read More
I did not care for this recipe.Read More
i don't remember a time when i tasted a foot of a pig more delicious. might i suggest enhancing this family favorite by creating a "pig-in-the-blanket" with the pickled pig foot. i recommend using whole wheat wonder bread as the "blanket." it is simple and delicious, and the whole wheat cuts down on the carbs (vs. regular white bread).
Just like in the store bought ones
I've never eaten pig's feet but I made this for my husband and he loves it! He says he wants me to keep this on hand at all times, especially since it must sit in the vinegar for at least 3 days. Served it with limes and pico de gallo.
You cant tell the difference between the store bouhgt ones. REALLY!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
i've got to say that this is the best pickled pigs feet recipe i have found!! The taste is outstanding! If only there was a way to make its appearance alittle more appetizing..like how can you get that pinkish look instead of the gray look?
These were perfect. Every bit as good as the "store-bought" variety, without the added preservatives and coloring.
These are great..Followed recipe exactly...Just like store bought...I was kinda turned off by the color after they were cooked..so the second time I made them I added a few drops of red food color during the cooking process..made them nice light pink..just like a little piggie...MMMM Goood..
I like the bones too suck on for flavor. Ummm, good.
I did not care for this recipe.
This is the only recipe I ever use.. Perfect.. Better than store bought.. I do add a few drops of red food coloing to give the pinkish color..and put 1 bayleaf in each jar.
I made this exactly as written. This is so much better than the store bought because you can adjust the cooking time & cook the feet to your desired tenderness & not end up with mushy, overcooked stuff like you get in the grocery store. I grew up in the South & when I was a child my mother would give me pickled pigs feet & saltines for a treat!
great dish
I cooked my pig's feet in a pressure cooker. I drained the water off them placed all pig feet in a plastic container, sprinkled with my flavoring and covered with vinegar. I put the lid on and refrigerated for 3 days. It was good eating times after that!
I’m sorry but I would never use this recipe again. The vinegar is way over the top and not needed. I found my grandmother’s recipe from the old country and she used Pickling spice, a clove of garlic, one onion, 1/8 tsp. Pepper and 1 Tbsp of salt. No vinegar, just water and simmer for 4 to 5 hours. Try it.
Made mines in slow cooker. Perfect recipe, taste the same as the store bought but the portions are better-- way more meat. Thanks
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections