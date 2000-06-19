Pickled Pig's Feet II

4.4
15 Ratings
  • 5 12
  • 4 1
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 2

Try this simple, spicy treat of pickled pig's feet! Your guests will squeal with delight!

Recipe by Ronnie Zvolensky

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
2 hrs
additional:
3 days
total:
3 days 2 hrs 10 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
2 quarts
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large stainless steel pot, place pig's feet and enough water to cover. Boil feet 2 hours or until tender; drain. Rinse feet in hot water to remove excess fat. Remove as many bones as you can.

    Advertisement

  • Put 1 chili pepper and 3 pig's feet in each one quart jar. In a separate bowl, mix salt and vinegar together. Pour vinegar mixture over pig's feet to cover. Seal jars and refrigerate for at least 3 days to 1 week before eating.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
201 calories; protein 18.5g; carbohydrates 1.3g; fat 13.4g; cholesterol 88.9mg; sodium 2387.5mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/23/2022