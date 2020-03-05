Easy Smothered Chicken Breasts

Rating: 4.66 stars
53 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 42
  • 4 star values: 7
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 1

After reading this recipe here, it sounded so good that I had to put my personal touches to it. I'm not particularly fond of chicken breasts unless they're flattened to a pulp and delicately browned after being dredged in flour. After that I followed the original recipe except I added crushed red peppers and Italian seasoning. I served this with fettuccine alfredo and roasted asparagus on the side. Delizioso!

By Stephanie (Nussear) Back

prep:
10 mins
cook:
35 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Mix flour, bread crumbs, garlic salt, and black pepper together in a bowl. Coat each chicken breast with flour mixture.

  • Place bacon in a large skillet and cook over medium-high heat, turning occasionally, until evenly browned, about 10 minutes. Remove bacon with a slotted spoon, reserving bacon drippings; drain bacon on paper towels.

  • Cook and stir coated chicken breasts in the bacon drippings until chicken is no longer pink in the center and juices run clear, about 5 minutes per side; remove and keep warm.

  • Cook and stir onion, lemon-pepper seasoning, Italian seasoning, salt, red pepper flakes, and brown sugar in the same skillet until onion is golden brown, 10 to 15 minutes.

  • Set oven rack about 6 inches from the heat source and preheat the oven's broiler.

  • Arrange chicken breasts on a baking sheet; top each breast with 2 bacon slices. Top with caramelized onion and Colby-Monterey Jack cheese.

  • Broil chicken breasts until cheese is melted and bubbling, 1 to 3 minutes.

Editor's Note:

The nutrition data for this recipe includes the full amount of the breading ingredients. The actual amount of the breading consumed will vary.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
664 calories; protein 48.7g; carbohydrates 34.5g; fat 35.7g; cholesterol 151.9mg; sodium 1823.4mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (55)

Most helpful positive review

Nancy
Rating: 5 stars
02/20/2013
I made this recipe for Sunday dinner AWESOME! Used boneless chicken tenders instead of full breast. followed the recipe made no changes served it with steamed brussel sprouts and fettuccine alfredo
Helpful
(13)

Most helpful critical review

Karen
Rating: 3 stars
05/18/2013
I think it would have been better if it had been creamy...maybe next time I will mix the cheese with crm o' mushroom soup and bake with the bacon & carmelized onions versus cooking in the skillet.
Helpful
(2)
Reviews:
Nancy
Rating: 5 stars
02/19/2013
I made this recipe for Sunday dinner AWESOME! Used boneless chicken tenders instead of full breast. followed the recipe made no changes served it with steamed brussel sprouts and fettuccine alfredo Read More
Helpful
(13)
RLOXTERMAN
Rating: 5 stars
10/23/2012
This was delicious! It was a bit greasy, I would probably save this for a comfort food day. However, that being said I think it would be an easy recipe to trim down with turkey bacon rather than regular, and then using a bit of cooking spray or veg. oil instead of the grease. You could also substitute light cheese. As is though, this is a great recipe. The sweet onion topping went great with the salty bacon & cheese. Highly recommend trying this one. Read More
Helpful
(12)
grma2cash
Rating: 5 stars
07/31/2012
This is awesome. The only problem I had was cooking the chicken breasts because they were large and I could only cook one at a time so it took longer to make, but well worth it. This would be a great recipe also to serve for guests; I would just make everything ahead until you get to the last steps to save time. Read More
Helpful
(11)
Gretchen Glover Bing
Rating: 5 stars
01/29/2014
Made with turkey bacon and just added olive oil to sub for the bacon drippings. Was not greasy at all. I also dipped the breasts in milk to get better coverage of the flour/ breadcrumb mix before coating and putting in the pan. Probably had some extra red pepper and that was a great complimentary flavor. I'm awful at cooking so this isn't saying much but this is the tastiest thing I've made yet. Read More
Helpful
(5)
sarahenice
Rating: 5 stars
05/01/2013
My family destroyed this recipe last night. I was so happy with it. I switched a few things up like using pre-cooked bacon and cooking the chicken in EVOO rather than the bacon drippings. It was still really greasy but delicious and filling. I paired with sauteed mushrooms - seasoned with Italian seasoning and a pinch of garlic salt and parsley flakes - and peas. I can't wait to eat the leftovers! Read More
Helpful
(2)
Karen
Rating: 3 stars
05/17/2013
I think it would have been better if it had been creamy...maybe next time I will mix the cheese with crm o' mushroom soup and bake with the bacon & carmelized onions versus cooking in the skillet. Read More
Helpful
(2)
Kismet
Rating: 5 stars
09/11/2012
Yum! My chicken wasn't greasy at all. I barely had any grease left from my bacon but it was just enough to brown the chicken. Just deelish! Thanks for your modifications. Read More
Helpful
(2)
Jane from Maine
Rating: 5 stars
05/13/2013
Made it tonight. Loved it. The onion sauce gets a little sticky/crunchy in the oven which made it even better in my opinion. Will definitely make this again! Read More
Helpful
(1)
BigShotsMom
Rating: 5 stars
03/27/2013
I left the bacon and sugar out and changed the cheese to Parmesan because that was what I had on hand. This was delicious and I can only imagine the bacon would have put it in the 10 star range. Thank you Stephanie. This is a keeper! Read More
Helpful
(1)
More Reviews
