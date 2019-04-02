Chocolate Pretzel Treats

Quick and easy treat using three easy to find ingredients: Hershey's® Kisses, pretzels, and M&M's®.

By LCDOYLE

prep:
10 mins
cook:
2 mins
additional:
10 mins
total:
22 mins
Servings:
40
Yield:
40 servings
40
  • Preheat oven to 175 degrees F ( 80 degrees C).

  • Arrange pretzels on a baking sheet. Place a candy kiss on the center of each pretzel.

  • Warm pretzels in the preheated oven until candy kiss is shiny and slightly softened, 2 minutes.

  • Place a candy-coated chocolate piece atop the candy kiss on each pretzel; press down. Chill in the refrigerator for 10 minutes.

Per Serving:
37 calories; protein 0.5g; carbohydrates 4.5g; fat 2g; cholesterol 1.4mg; sodium 11.8mg. Full Nutrition
