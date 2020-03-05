Crispy Sweet Potato Bake

Rating: 4.93 stars
15 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 14
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

I make these sweet potatoes for Thanksgiving, and they were a big hit. The brown sugar gives it just the right amount of sweetness.

By Brooke Thesen

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
40 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Grease a casserole dish.

  • Place sweet potatoes into a large pot and cover with salted water; bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium-low and simmer until tender, about 20 minutes. Drain and mash. Measure 3 cups mashed sweet potato and transfer to a large bowl.

  • Beat sweet potatoes, brown sugar, 1/2 cup butter, milk, eggs, and vanilla extract together with an electric hand mixer in a bowl until smooth and creamy; pour into the prepared casserole dish.

  • Pour 1/3 cup melted butter over pecans in a bowl; stir to coat. Add flour; stir until combined. Sprinkle pecan mixture over sweet potato mixture.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until heated through and bubbling, 20 to 25 minutes.

Cook's Note:

The best and most inexpensive place to buy the pecans is Costco. They are so expensive at Jewel.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
570 calories; protein 6.6g; carbohydrates 47.9g; fat 40.8g; cholesterol 131.4mg; sodium 261.9mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (15)

vhindel
Rating: 5 stars
07/20/2012
This is an awesome recipe. The only difference is I added 1/2 teaspoon nutmeg to the mixture. This was GREAT and tasted like something from a high end restaurant. Read More
Helpful
(8)
Reviews:
Deb C
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
02/25/2013
Creamy deliciousness with a nice pecan crunch. I used half the amount of sugar and it was perfect for us. Read More
Helpful
(4)
glenvicki
Rating: 5 stars
12/28/2012
the best Read More
Helpful
(1)
KHoffman
Rating: 5 stars
07/27/2014
Love this! Since I'm allergic to nuts I topped mine with mini marshmallows! #ToDieFor Read More
Helpful
(1)
CYA016
Rating: 5 stars
11/22/2012
I don't like nuts so i left them off but man oh man are these potatoes good! Even without the nuts! And soooo easy! I prepared the whole thing the night before and baked it today. Perfect! Read More
Helpful
(1)
Aimee Dorrell
Rating: 5 stars
02/04/2014
I have always loved my mother's sweet potatoes but they will no longer be served because this recipe is the best I've EVER tasted! Thank you for such an easy forgiving recipe that my whole family loves!! Read More
Doglover
Rating: 5 stars
12/07/2017
Since I have bad arthritis in my hands I bake potatos instead as they are to hard for me to peel. Have made this for years with just that one change. Read More
cheryl
Rating: 5 stars
12/25/2013
I doubled the recipe and it turned out great....loved it..I also added nutmeg. Read More
Patty
Rating: 5 stars
11/23/2017
Very very forgiving recipe. I can't use egg (allergy) and did a flax substitute. (Soak 1 TB flax seed in 3 TB water for 5 min blend until smooth for 1 large egg.) Forgot the vanilla and milk. Oops. Used Penzey's baking spice because it was all I had. Despite butchering the recipe family still loved it and the flax ended up lending a very pleasant flavor running in the background. Read More
