Crispy Sweet Potato Bake
Servings Per Recipe: 6
Calories: 569.9
% Daily Value *
protein: 6.6g 13 %
carbohydrates: 47.9g 16 %
dietary fiber: 4.2g 17 %
sugars: 28.5g
fat: 40.8g 63 %
saturated fat: 18.1g 91 %
cholesterol: 131.4mg 44 %
vitamin a iu: 11652.5IU 233 %
niacin equivalents: 2.6mg 20 %
vitamin b6: 0.2mg 15 %
vitamin c: 2.1mg 3 %
folate: 35.1mcg 9 %
calcium: 96.8mg 10 %
iron: 1.7mg 10 %
magnesium: 49.6mg 18 %
potassium: 430.5mg 12 %
sodium: 261.9mg 11 %
thiamin: 0.2mg 25 %
calories from fat: 367.3
