Rick's Key West Pink Coleslaw Dressing
This recipe was inspired from the time that I lived in Key West while I was in the Air Force; will make enough for a bag of pre-shredded tri-colored coleslaw.
This is an interesting coleslaw. It’s sweet like a standard coleslaw, but the Catalina dressing gives it a bit of a tangy taste and I could easily detect the celery salt. While I enjoyed this, it’s something I would only eat occasionally and in small portions. Unfortunately, the recipe is just for the dressing and does not provide the recommended amount of coleslaw. The description alludes to a large bag, but based on the amount of dressing this makes, I’m guessing this is a recipe for a commercial or restaurant sized package of coleslaw. I cut the recipe in half and had enough dressing to cover 2-16 oz. bags, but I do prefer a crunchier coleslaw.Read More
Scaled this back for a small bag of slaw mix. Very good. Cut back on the sugar a bit.
I used light Mayo, a sugar alternative and fat-free Catalina and added a little more Catalina than the recipe calls for. Pretty tasty.
Nice change from regular slaw dressing, the Catalina dressing gives it a little more zip. I used light Mayo instead of Miracle Whip, but other than that followed the recipe. Next time I may even put a little more Catalina than the recipe calls for. Will make again.
This is a good alternative to regular slaw dressing & very easy to make. I use it on broccoli slaw that I put onto fish or shrimp tacos. The extra little zing from the Catalina dressing is perfect.
This is what I've been looking for all my life! Easy, and fabulously delish!
It’s awesome!! Love anything key west inspired.
