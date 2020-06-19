Rick's Key West Pink Coleslaw Dressing

This is an interesting coleslaw. It’s sweet like a standard coleslaw, but the Catalina dressing gives it a bit of a tangy taste and I could easily detect the celery salt. While I enjoyed this, it’s something I would only eat occasionally and in small portions. Unfortunately, the recipe is just for the dressing and does not provide the recommended amount of coleslaw. The description alludes to a large bag, but based on the amount of dressing this makes, I’m guessing this is a recipe for a commercial or restaurant sized package of coleslaw. I cut the recipe in half and had enough dressing to cover 2-16 oz. bags, but I do prefer a crunchier coleslaw.

