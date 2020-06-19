Rick's Key West Pink Coleslaw Dressing

This recipe was inspired from the time that I lived in Key West while I was in the Air Force; will make enough for a bag of pre-shredded tri-colored coleslaw.

By Rick Willoughby

total:
10 mins
prep:
10 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Whisk creamy salad dressing, sugar, vinegar, Catalina salad dressing, seasoned salt, mustard, celery salt, and black pepper in a bowl until smooth and creamy.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
216 calories; carbohydrates 19.3g; fat 15.2g; cholesterol 16.7mg; sodium 610.8mg. Full Nutrition
