MeeMaw's 5-Star Coleslaw Dressing

50 Ratings
  • 5 36
  • 4 9
  • 3 3
  • 2 0
  • 1 2

Better than that famous chicken restaurant chain, I promise. Mix together and pour over grated or diced cabbage. Keeps in the fridge for several weeks because of the vinegar.

By BWMCCLUNG

Gallery

Recipe Summary

total:
10 mins
prep:
10 mins
Servings:
32
Yield:
6 cups
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

32
Original recipe yields 32 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Whisk sugar with cider vinegar in a large bowl until sugar has dissolved. Mix in mayonnaise, yellow mustard, celery seed, and salt until thoroughly combined.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
244 calories; protein 0.4g; carbohydrates 10.6g; fat 22.7g; cholesterol 10.8mg; sodium 609.3mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 05/18/2022