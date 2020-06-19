MeeMaw's 5-Star Coleslaw Dressing

I used the available option to change serving size to 6. I followed the directions and changed nothing (except the serving size), and it is just right for the tastebuds in my family. I placed the dressing in a large mixing bowl. I had a whole head of cabbage to work with, so I shredded the whole head, and added cabbage to the dressing in the bowl till it suited my taste. I refrigerated the slaw for several hours, and checked for "soupiness". The dressing was a little runnier than before, which is quite normal for slaw dressing made at home, so I added more shredded cabbage. As a note: salt and sugar break down the cellular walls in fresh produce, and make stuff begin to "weep". This is well noticed when you sprinkle fresh strawberries with sugar, or fresh cucumbers with salt. So, yes, the sugar and the salt make the cabbage "weepy", but this is normal for coleslaw. This is a great recipe for homemade slaw dressing.