MeeMaw's 5-Star Coleslaw Dressing
Better than that famous chicken restaurant chain, I promise. Mix together and pour over grated or diced cabbage. Keeps in the fridge for several weeks because of the vinegar.
Very good! I found it to taste best when freshly made. It was still very good when chilled but it will lose some of that crunch.Read More
If you only have one head of cabbage DO NOT use the full recipe for the sauce. It makes way too much. Half the recipe, at least, maybe reduce it by 2/3.Read More
Very good! I found it to taste best when freshly made. It was still very good when chilled but it will lose some of that crunch.
I used the available option to change serving size to 6. I followed the directions and changed nothing (except the serving size), and it is just right for the tastebuds in my family. I placed the dressing in a large mixing bowl. I had a whole head of cabbage to work with, so I shredded the whole head, and added cabbage to the dressing in the bowl till it suited my taste. I refrigerated the slaw for several hours, and checked for "soupiness". The dressing was a little runnier than before, which is quite normal for slaw dressing made at home, so I added more shredded cabbage. As a note: salt and sugar break down the cellular walls in fresh produce, and make stuff begin to "weep". This is well noticed when you sprinkle fresh strawberries with sugar, or fresh cucumbers with salt. So, yes, the sugar and the salt make the cabbage "weepy", but this is normal for coleslaw. This is a great recipe for homemade slaw dressing.
Easy, quick & all ingredients on hand. Reduced recipe to 1 1/2 T sugar, 1 T cider vinegar, 1/3 c mayo (maybe more), 1 t mustard (more to taste), 1 t celery seed and kosher salt to taste.
Great recipe. Nice and simple. I had to make a smaller batch and the mustard is a nice touch.
This is Fabulous!! Tastes so much like "famous chicken fast food" slaw dressing. I adjusted servings for four - only used a heaping 1/4 cup mayo making this very economical - was enough for medium size cabbage, carrots, red onion slaw. Didn't have any celery seed - didn't miss it either! Thanks for sharing!
I hate giving out a five star rating. It implies that there is no room for improvement. Really, this recipe doesn't need improvement. As long as you are careful about the amount of dressing you use on the slaw, it is fool proof. The recipe as it stands makes enough dressing to float a Reagan class aircraft carrier. On the bright side, it will keep for a week or two in a tightly closed mason jar in the fridge. I've made this several times and it is perfect as is, but you can add dill weed, anise seed and cayenne pepper and give it a slightly different attitude. But you don't really need to make changes to it.
This has become a family favorite. I always make the full recipe, to have an extra pint for a friend and one in the refrigerator. To me, this is just a great all around dressing! I love it on a tossed salad, it's a great marinade for chicken and I have a pork roast in a bag with some right now. Give it a try, I stick to the recipe because it works for me.
Loved it! I've been looking for one with celery seed in it that i like and this one is it. I made it exactly as written too. No changes necessary.
OMG...this is sooooo good!!!!
Wasn't what I expected but it was good - a little too sweet for my taste. Makes a very large batch.
I loved this and gave it four stars only because I did not have the celery seed so I substituted a dash of celery salt instead plain salt. Really quick and really good. Thanks for sharing!
Because I had all ingredients on hand so I tried this recipe. Since I don't like mayonnaise, I used miracle whip & less sugar. Recipe still worked out great!!!
A little runny. Taste great. I cut it in half. Will keep this one but with a bit more mayo.
Not tart enough for our taste, but very good and certainly easy. Thanks for sharing!
I saved this years ago and it's my go-to recipe for coleslaw. I also use the sauce to make a fun pasta salad (cooked pasta, sliced cucumbers, red onion slivers and black olive slices). Easy to scale, almost as easy as opening a jar of store-bought dressing.
This is good, thanks!
Huge hit at both my wedding and our 4th of July BBQ. I had to cut the quantity down for the BBQ, but easy to do. Thanks for a great recipe!!
Delicious!
Tried this. Fast and had everything on hand. Will use this again.
Made it as is no changes everyone I have made it for loves it.
This dressing is awesome!
Fantastic! Made this along with Boston butt smoked pulled pork. Very good and love the sweetness!
I make it a habit to try “MeeMaw” recipes because they are usually perfect. Excellent coleslaw dressing Ms. MeeMaw.
Fine! Cut it down to 4 servings and that was plenty for enough slaw for my family of 5. I skipped the mustard, celery seed, and didn't have cider vinegar (used 1 Tbsp white and 1 Tbsp red wine vinegars instead). I also substituted 1 1/2 Tbsp Stevia for the called 3 Tbsp sugar. -no one noticed- everyone enjoyed! Will make this my go-to for slaw dressing in the future. Thank you!!
Just what I was looking for! A creamy, sweet and tangy dressing for slaw mixes. I've tried this with traditional cabbage, carrot and raisins and also, broccoli slaw, which is my personal favorite. I cut the recipe to 1/4.
Will definitely make this again
I adjusted the recipe to make 4 servings. It called for 3 T of sugar which made it way too sweet. I'll try 1 T next time. I also used celery salt instead of celery seed & salt bc we don't like the small seeds in our coleslaw.
Very good and very easy. Makes a ton!
TRIED THE RECIPE AND IT WAS OKAY,
I didn't add as much mustard but did add more apple cider vinegar, the kind that I'm supposed to be using for weight loss, ha! I've been trying to find a recipe that was as close as possible, to the one that a dear friend/boss of mine (who I miss so much) used to make. Years ago after eating Betsy's coleslaw, I realized I liked it an there just wasn't any other. An what's really ironic is that Betsy's grandkids called her Meemaw too! That's why this recipe caught my attention. Betsy didn't really measure her ingredients for coleslaw. So I'm glad I found this recipe. I can make it taste almost like hers! Thanks so much for sharing! Since I found this recipe, I've been making it way too often. Super good!
Came out super tasty. I added some Dijon (next time I might go all Dijon) and chipotle paste (will add more next time). Also great on kale and Brussels sprout slaw, with or without bacon crumbles.
without the mustard - much better!
Great recipe! Like the others I had to reduce the ingredients, but perfect cole slaw dressing recipe! Exactly what I was looking for!
Changed to make for serving of 6. The only changes I made was, I used rice vinegar instead of white. I added 1 tsp of (trader joes everything but the bagel seasoning) I added the dressing to a 16 oz bag of coleslaw. Kids loved the flavor and the creaminess.
Only change I made was reduced the salt by half. I have made it several times I wouldn't use any other recipe.
Good recipe.... but we can't use sugar so a dollop of honey whisked in real good takes some of the vinegar bite out. Not a sweet dressing, more of a vinegary dressing and very creamy.
Yummy and easy! Just such a large amount but easy to reduce.
a bit runny. I cut the recipe in half. might be better tomorrow. today is 4 15 2013
It is very flavorful and easy to make . I love it.
Delicious! I adjusted it to 6 servings and worked perfect for a bag of cabbage mix
Delicious, easy to make and easier to eat! Goes really well with pulled pork. I use organic cane sugar and organic cider vinegar with "mother", this gives it a nice tang. Thanks for this recipe.
Absolutely the best yet. Just don't add all the dressing at once.
I did not follow the recipe when I should have! I was afraid it was too much sugar (it's not) and added some balsamic vinegar (don't, it's too strong). Next time I will stick to the recipe!
Didn't like the flavor at all!
Far better than store bought!
