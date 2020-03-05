Purple Apple Slaw with Peanut Butter Dressing

AWESOME!!! What a great blend of flavors and colors!!! No changes except added shredded carrots for some extra color. This beats tired boring old regular cole slaw by a mile!!! YUM!!
I needed to find a use for red cabbage from my garden and happened upon this recipe. I made it and let the flavors develop overnight. I left out the apples as a personal preference. The flavor was very good! You could cut back on the soy sauce to 2T if you prefer a less salty flavor. Next time I make this I will make sure to cream my sauce very well before adding to the cabbage. Thanks for a great recipe!
No rice wine vinegar on hand and short on time? I used a balsamic (I had strawberry balsamic available), and it was great. Food-processed the red cabbage, apple, and onion. The rest was a breeze to whisk together (omitted the soy 'cause not a fan -- was still DE-licious!), and this took closer to only 15 minutes to throw together. Served this purple salad on appetizer plates and drizzled the dark brown sauce atop. Looked beautiful; tasted even better!
DELICIOUS! I made it exactly as written and it was very tasty, perhaps a bit too much dressing for my taste. I will use this dressing recipe for other things as well. Tastes delicious with crushed peanuts or sesame seeds on top for a different texture. Thank you for a easy, wonderful recipe that even gets my husband to gobble his cabbage!
I use the dressing portion of this recipe all the time! I usually don't have the ginger and it is still great. I use it over cabbage, kale slaw and add pumpkin seeds.
Love it will be making this as a staple. Thanks for sharing this recipe!
Adjusted recipe down on peanut butter up on balsamic and reg vinegar
hello! taste explosion! love it. Just finished making it and had to force myself not to eat half and put it in the fridge for dinner. Can't wait to see how it is after the flavors meld for a few hours. Thanks for the recipe!
What a wonderful change from other slaw dressings. Wonderful with barbecued pork, or any other meat you can think of. There's a lot of dressing, so I added some more cabbage and red peppers from the garden. Will make again.