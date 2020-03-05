Purple Apple Slaw with Peanut Butter Dressing

Rating: 4.53 stars
17 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 13
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1

Rice vinegar, peanut butter, and ginger give an Asian-inspired flavor to a colorful slaw made with red cabbage, apples, and a bit of white onion.

By BOBNYRI

prep:
25 mins
additional:
20 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Whisk rice wine vinegar, olive oil, peanut butter, soy sauce, brown sugar, ginger, and garlic together in a bowl to make a smooth dressing.

  • Toss red cabbage, apples, and onion in a large salad bowl and pour dressing over slaw; toss to coat. Chill before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
282 calories; protein 5.3g; carbohydrates 23.1g; fat 20.6g; sodium 535.5mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (19)

Valerie Weiler-Hinch
Rating: 5 stars
06/17/2013
AWESOME!!! What a great blend of flavors and colors!!! No changes except added shredded carrots for some extra color. This beats tired boring old regular cole slaw by a mile!!! YUM!! Read More
Helpful
(9)
KelliK
Rating: 4 stars
08/13/2012
I needed to find a use for red cabbage from my garden and happened upon this recipe. I made it and let the flavors develop overnight. I left out the apples as a personal preference. The flavor was very good! You could cut back on the soy sauce to 2T if you prefer a less salty flavor. Next time I make this I will make sure to cream my sauce very well before adding to the cabbage. Thanks for a great recipe! Read More
Helpful
(7)
RoshkiToastie
Rating: 5 stars
01/09/2014
No rice wine vinegar on hand and short on time? I used a balsamic (I had strawberry balsamic available), and it was great. Food-processed the red cabbage, apple, and onion. The rest was a breeze to whisk together (omitted the soy 'cause not a fan -- was still DE-licious!), and this took closer to only 15 minutes to throw together. Served this purple salad on appetizer plates and drizzled the dark brown sauce atop. Looked beautiful; tasted even better! Read More
Helpful
(7)
Beth
Rating: 5 stars
10/22/2014
DELICIOUS! I made it exactly as written and it was very tasty, perhaps a bit too much dressing for my taste. I will use this dressing recipe for other things as well. Tastes delicious with crushed peanuts or sesame seeds on top for a different texture. Thank you for a easy, wonderful recipe that even gets my husband to gobble his cabbage! Read More
Helpful
(3)
Azildu
Rating: 5 stars
08/26/2014
I use the dressing portion of this recipe all the time! I usually don't have the ginger and it is still great. I use it over cabbage, kale slaw and add pumpkin seeds. Read More
Helpful
(3)
deb
Rating: 5 stars
12/23/2013
Love it will be making this as a staple. Thanks for sharing this recipe! Read More
Helpful
(2)
Megomania
Rating: 4 stars
04/15/2013
Adjusted recipe down on peanut butter up on balsamic and reg vinegar Read More
Helpful
(2)
Kara Rhodes Murphy
Rating: 5 stars
08/29/2013
hello! taste explosion! love it. Just finished making it and had to force myself not to eat half and put it in the fridge for dinner. Can't wait to see how it is after the flavors meld for a few hours. Thanks for the recipe! Read More
Helpful
(2)
bunnypaw
Rating: 5 stars
08/13/2017
What a wonderful change from other slaw dressings. Wonderful with barbecued pork, or any other meat you can think of. There's a lot of dressing, so I added some more cabbage and red peppers from the garden. Will make again. Read More
Helpful
(1)
