Jeff's Hot Dog Chili

A hot dog chili recipe that reminds me of the chili I had as a kid. It took me many years to get the ingredients right. I hope you enjoy it.

By orion3

Recipe Summary

cook:
20 mins
total:
30 mins
prep:
10 mins
Servings:
6
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
Directions

  • Place ground beef and water in a large saucepan; use a potato masher to break apart beef.

  • Stir in tomato sauce, ketchup, chili powder, salt, black pepper, sugar, onion powder, and Worcestershire sauce.

  • Bring to a boil, then cook over medium heat until beef is cooked and chili thickens, about 20 minutes.

Cook's Note:

You may ground turkey for ground beef. Just add a little oil to the saucepan before cooking.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
168 calories; protein 13.6g; carbohydrates 7.5g; fat 9.4g; cholesterol 47.3mg; sodium 594.7mg. Full Nutrition
