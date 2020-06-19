Jeff's Hot Dog Chili

Giving this 4 stars because I did change this a little, but without this recipe to inspire me I wouldn't have made it! I had 1/2 bag of vegetarian crumbles left from something else so I used that and grated about a 1/4 of an onion into it, and warmed that up first, then added the tomato sauce (used regular sized can), 1/2 can of tomato paste (eliminated the ketchup and sugar; we wanted savory, not sweet), double the chili powder and added 1 tsp each cumin and oregano, and about 3/4 tsp of garlic powder as well. Added the rest of the ingredients as listed on the recipe, and at the end I added just a dash of cayenne pepper at the end for just a tiny touch of heat. Did not add water and it was PLENTY thick this way! I ended up eating this over fries with some shredded cheese (chili cheese fries!). Awesome sauce!