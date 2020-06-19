Jeff's Hot Dog Chili

I made this last night for hot dogs. In the south we eat homemade slaw, homemade chili, diced sweet onions and mustard on our dogs. This was perfect for a southern hot dog! I used beef broth instead of water. Since I was using 80/20 beef I just cooked my beef and mashed it, drained it, and added it back to pan. Then added the beef broth as needed. I used Rotel's tomato sauce with diced green chiles (try it if you can still find it). I used a small 8 oz can of the tomato/chile sauce for 1.5 lbs of beef. Otherwise, I followed the recipe to a T. Absolutely yummy! My husband who doesn't eat chili with beans commented that he could eat this chili with just a spoon. BIG statement coming from him! Thanks so much for sharing this one! It's a keeper!!
I made this recipe twice--once following the recipe exactly and again with some changes. As written, the recipe is pretty good but is missing 'something' and is a little runny, as other reviewers found (hence the 3 stars). I made it a second time and this time used beef broth instead of water (and omitted adding the extra salt), added 1 clove of garlic, and used tomato paste instead of sauce (made it less runny), and added 1/2 a tsp of brown sugar. I also reduced the amount of chili powder (to 1/2 tsp) to make it more child-friendly, and my toddler and husband both loved it!
This was really good, the whole family really liked it. I would have given it 5 stars but it was a little too greasy for my taste. I think next time I will cook the meat first and then add to the sauce. I had no problem with it getting thick, but I also just realized I didn't add the water. oops! :o) Thanks so much for sharing the goodness!
Made this chili last night for dinner over hotdogs,and it's a keeper. I followed the recipe TO THE LETTER. It looks a little unappetizing while it simmers, but I allowed it to simmer over a low heat for about an hour and it was worth the wait. Turned out to be a perfect chili dog dinner. I used oscar meyer classic weiners and Martin's potato roll hotdog buns, with a smear of mayo on the bun, a drizzle of mustard and minced onions on the top. The way I like my chili dogs. For those who aren't fond of semi sweet chili, you could always eliminate the tiny bit of sugar but I never, ever, review these website recipes unless I follow the complete directions exactly. I like this one and made a recipe card for it.
I am wiping a tear from my eye, Jeff!!! This is awesome! As a child, I practically lived on 'chili buns' (just chili in a hot dog bun) from a drive-in restaurant in my hometown in North Carolina. After I moved away as an adult, I have missed that chili so much. I can't tell you how many restaurants and recipes I have tried with great hope, only to be disappointed. But today I tried your chili, and it takes me back to all those chili buns I had as a child. Thanks for sharing!!
Perfect! I made this recipe exactly as is except I did not have any onion powder - so I left that out. I have been trying to get a good hot dog chili recipe for years and everyone tells me the ingredients they use but that they do not measure the ingredients so they dont know how much to tell me to add - so I would try over and over and just couldnt get it right! This was perfect!
I know everyone hates it when you change recipes, but hey - I'm not a pro and I can't customize it so don't read on if you're annoyed by my notes. Watching fat, so I opted to combine the meat & water first - merrily mashing and squishing along so I could achieve that hotdog sauce consistency. Then I drained meat and skimmed the fat from the liquid. Was worried about the sweetness of our ketchup, so I only added half of what was called for and stopped after that (would have been way too sweet). Entirely skipped the sugar, but added everything else recipe called for. Added back some of the reserved liquid and let it reduce. Finally opted to add a few shakes of Hungarian Hot Paprika for just that little bit of kick. Outstanding and a new hotdog sauce fav! Thanks so much for the recipe!
This is the closest thing to the southern chili for hot dogs I've had in a long time. LOVED IT..however, next time I think I will try not adding the sugar, it was sweeter than I thought it would be and the chili I grew up eating wasn't sweet at all. Ketchup has sugar in it as well, which will probably be enough sweet for us. I did substitute beef broth for the water. Used 93/7 ground beef and took the advice of others, browned the meat and then drained the fat. Even so I followed the recipe exactly other than the method and the beef broth. Now I have a great chili for our hot dogs and it's pretty healthy. The whole family really likes it. Thanks orion3 for sharing.
Awesome quick hot dog chili. Great in a pinch. Browned and drained the beef first. Used whole can of tomato sauce w/green chili, 1 Tbsp tomato paste, and 2/3 C water, and boiled down to thick sauce consistency. Also added garlic powder and a pinch of oregano. Tastes better than canned!
This is a fantastic recipe. I had 3 leftover grilled hamburgers and chopped them up in my food processor. The result was finely chopped meat (which I like) and the chili had that little extra something from the taste of the grill!
I made this two months back for a baseball-themed pot luck for chili dogs and nachos and I think folks licked the bowl when it was gone. Literally nothing was left in the Crock Pot. I scaled the recipe to 5 lbs of meat and could have used two more! I did add a bit of cumin, some celery seed, and used about 1/2 ketchup with 1/2 tomato sauce just to avoid some of the sweetness, but otherwise as written. Just for a trial, I made another batch this week and added beans for eating out of a bowl. That was pretty tasty, as well. Especially the next day. Thanks, Jeff, for a great recipe we will use many times over.
We really enjoyed this! Added about a tsp of garlic powder, upped black pepper to full tsp, chili powder to full Tbsp, used about a Tbsp of Worcestershire sauce. Subbed low-sugar ketchup and Splenda for the ketchup and sugar. Next time I'll add 1/2 cup of sauteed onions.
I just made this recipe, the only things I did different was to cook it on low versus medium. When I was done I let it sit in the pot with the cover on for about 15 minutes before I was going to eat it then I tipped the pan and drained off the fat that rose to the top with a spoon. I loved this chili sauce. I like it a little less greasy, hence why I drained off some of it off the top. It will definately be my go to chili for hot dogs this summer! Thanks for the recipe.
This was so good. Like some other reviewers, I substituted beef broth for the water. I also used a can of rotel diced tomatoes and a full teaspoon of pepper. This was so good. Grilled some Nathan's Famous hot dogs to serve it one.
My husband requested chili dogs for dinner last night so, I figured I'd look for a simple chili recipe rather than buy canned. This one hit the spot! It was perfect! I made mine exactly to the recipe and it was not too runny or too greasy at all. Keep in mind, the amount of grease you have is most likely going to depend on the fat content of your ground beef. I bought mine on the lean side. Mashing the ground beef is a genius idea! This is not the hearty type of chili that you'd want to eat over rice with garlic bread, but more of a condiment chili IMO so I didn't feel the need to add anything extra! Will definitely be making this again, next time for chili cheese fries:)
Husband said it tasted like Dairy Queen's chili. I thought it was too salty. Tasted it as I was making it and I went back to the recipe thinking I must have missed an ingredient or something, but I didn't. I wanted to be WOWED by this, but I just wasn't.
I love this recipe for both chili dogs and I change it up a little for a big pot of chili on a cold night. I double the recipe and add chopped onion, kidney beans, and cayenne pepper. Perfect with cheese and crackers.
I just fixed this tonight for dinner. My husband and I had been craving good, old-fashioned chili dogs for a week now, so I had to try this recipe. I followed it to the letter except for mashing the beef--no time for that. The sauce was delicious and was way better than the stuff from the can. Kudos to Jeff for this delicious version of the classic chili dog sauce!
Oh Jeff, thank you for sharing! Of course, I thought I would have some left over from this batch to maybe use the next day, or to freeze for next weekend, but NO!!!! My one son kept going past the pan, taking a taste every single time! I just didn't bother measuring the chili powder, since my family is a bunch of "hotheads", but I will tell you, I'll be making this many, many times in the future!
I wanted a good hot dog recipe & this was at top of the list. I read all the reviews & tweaked it a little based on what was said. I doubled the recipe & used ground turkey & the old-fashioned potato masher is perfect for breaking the meat up! I used an 8-oz can tom sauce, at first only used 1/2 cup ketchup since some people said it was too sweet, but it tasted like it was missing something so I went ahead & put the other 1/2 cup in (since I doubled it). I left the sugar out, added an extra tsp of chili powder, and minced about 1/4 of a large onion since I didn't have onion powder. The consistency & texture was just perfect after it simmered 20 min. Is very good recipe & I'm going to add some pictures I took! Definitely would use this recipe again-thanks Jeff!:)
This is the recipe everyone's been looking for! I love hot dog chili when i'm out but hate the preservatives and other stuff they throw in. I have allergies so I wanted my own. Jeffs is now our family recipe! Jeff, this is amazing! its everything I wanted it to be!I'm in GA and this is the way we love our chili. I love it so much I'm going to make it my chili dinner recipe and add my beans, green peppers and onions! Thank you for posting this!
I made this but like others I cooked the meat and drained it first. I also replaced water with beef broth. I had a small portion of taco meat as well as some left over BBQ/sloppy joe meat that I added after Browning the burger. I used an 8oz can of tomato sauce, and did not add any extra salt, nor sugar. I added about a 1/2 teaspoon of ground cumin as well. Simmered for about an HR. It thickened up very nice. This is a great recipe and one can tweak it to their own liking.
This was very good on a hot dog, though the ketchup made it seem more like sloppy joe meat than chili. It wasn't really spicy, so the chili powder could be increased if you want more of a kick. I did make 2 modifications. First, I used a 6 oz can of tomato paste instead of sauce because that's what I had. I also browned the meat first, then drained it while adding the other ingredients to the pot. It was too thick at first, but I added some of the drained fat a spoonful at a time until the texture was right.
This is my go to hot dog chili recipe! I have made it as is and I have changed it based on what is in my pantry, it can be adapted many different ways and really just depends on what you prefer! Reading the reviews always helps with the adaptations. My current version is with beef broth instead of water, real onions instead of powder, ketchup & paste instead of tomato sauce & no sugar.
Made this tonight. I used beef broth versus water. This was a bit sweet, even without the sugar. It is comparable to Sloppy Joe filling. I added extra chili powder, red pepper flakes, black beans and some onion after trying the recipe as written. Good but not great.
I followed another user's suggestion and changed out the water for beef broth and the tomato sauce for tomato paste. I made it for the first time and won 2nd place in a Sunday School chili cookoff!! This is great by itself and wonderful on top of potatoes, nachos, etc.
Would have given 5 stars except for the changes made...I was asked to make chili dogs for our youth group and had no idea what kind of chili to make...I did not have onion powder, so I substituted dried minced onion (1 1/2 teaspoon), I omitted the sugar, added a dash or two of hot sauce and a tablepoon dijion (based on 6 servings. It was a huge hit! I am glad I increased the recipe x4 as I ran out of chili before I ran out of dogs. I did have to skim the fat off the top at least three times during the cooking process and after the intial start on the stove I transferred it to the crockpot to continue to cook and for transport.
THE RECIPE WAS FINE. A LITTLE SWEET FOR MY TASTE SO I ADDED MY OWN SPICES AND INGREDIENTS TO STEER THE FLAVOR MORE TOWARD SAVORY. I CUT BACK ON THE KETCHUP, ELIMINATED THE SUGAR ALTOGETHER AND USED TOMATOE PASTE (WHICH ADDED PLENTY OF SWEET)ALONG WITH BEEF STOCK AND BEER. ADDED A LITTLE MORE CHILI POWDER(DOUBLE)SOME CUMIN AND OREGANO THEN SIMMERED FOR AN HOUR ON LOW. WE'LL SEE HOW IT TURNS OUT, SAMPLE TEASPOONS HAVE GOOD FLAVOR. WHAT KIND OF HOT DOGS ARE GOOD, FLAVORFUL AND HEALTY...ANYONE?
Giving this 4 stars because I did change this a little, but without this recipe to inspire me I wouldn't have made it! I had 1/2 bag of vegetarian crumbles left from something else so I used that and grated about a 1/4 of an onion into it, and warmed that up first, then added the tomato sauce (used regular sized can), 1/2 can of tomato paste (eliminated the ketchup and sugar; we wanted savory, not sweet), double the chili powder and added 1 tsp each cumin and oregano, and about 3/4 tsp of garlic powder as well. Added the rest of the ingredients as listed on the recipe, and at the end I added just a dash of cayenne pepper at the end for just a tiny touch of heat. Did not add water and it was PLENTY thick this way! I ended up eating this over fries with some shredded cheese (chili cheese fries!). Awesome sauce!
I made this recipe to the letter, aside from a pinch of flour to thicken it up. It was good-but didn't quite say hot dog chili to me. I added 2 more teaspoons of chili powder and it was better, but it still seems like it needs a little more spice or something.
I made this for our 4th of July hotdog cookout and for anytime we are grilling burgers or hotdogs. I used a 10 ounce can of diced tomatoes with green chilies because I had it on hand. I pulsed the tomatoes, left out the water in the recipe and changed the white sugar to brown sugar. I carmalized 1 diced onion, put that in and eat u the onion powder. We like our chili a little thicker in the South. This was perfect. Great recipe. I have had many say this is the best hotdog chili they have ever had.
This chili did not taste bad, it was just not what I was looking for for hot dogs, hamburgers and chili cheese fries. It's a bit sweet, and I didn't quite use as much ketchup as called for. With onions and peppers it would make a really tasty sloppy joes, and I'll use this recipe as a sloppy joe base in the future. After following the recipe and tasting, I added a touch of vinegar, mustard, cumin and garlic powder to reduce the sweet and add more spicy flavor, which made it more what my family was looking for.
I just made this ,I expanded the recipe to 60 serving and invested in 10# of ground beef and I have to say im not impressed ,I was hesitant to add the sugar and to use that much Worcestershire sauce what I have now is 5 gallons of sweet tasting chili .I made this for a church function tomorrow and I am going to have to do something to it to make it palatable DONT PUT SUGAR IN IT ! I'm from Texas and we know what chili is supposed to taste like
I've made this several times and my family loves it on hot dogs and on hamburgers. I made it exactly as the recipe states and then I made it with a whole petite diced onion. We like it better with the onion but it's amazing as is.
It was a decent base to start with but I definitely had to add a lot more spices and seasonings to get more of that chili dog flavor. Didn’t need all the sugar either. Perhaps if I had not added the full half teaspoon I would not of had to add extra of everything else. I also did a combo of tomato sauce and tomato paste to thicken it up slightly. I used a bit of mustard and some Sriracha as well to give it a little more heat. It was definitely a sweet yet somewhat bland chili without all of my extras added to it. I’d use it again as a base but like I said I’d add tons more seasoning to it.
This recipe is great! It could use a little kick so I added cayenne and paprika. Also, the second time I made it I used low sugar ketchup...much better! It was a little too sweet with the regular ketchup.
Oh, yeah! Love this! Just like I remember! I ended up not using the extra salt and instead used a bit of celery salt to add just another layer. This is excellent dog chili!!! Made a double-batch just now for a weekend cookout!
It's good! I added a bit more chili powder, a dash of garlic powder and more Worcestershire. I only had jar pasta sauce in the pantry so I used that instead of plain tomato sauce. I cooked it down more, about a full hour.
I have been using this recipe since I found it here a year ago. I love it, my family loves it (even the young grand-children) and friends. Always get compliments. I do not change a thing. Other than taste, I also love it because the ingredients are simple. I usually don't have to go to the store to get something I don't keep on hand. It does not need any changes. Simple and delicious. Isn't that what we all want? It's never runny when I cook it. I do let it simmer with a lid on the pot for 30-45 mins.
I didn't have any onion powder so I used about 1/2 cup of finely diced onion instead. Other than that I followed the recipe exactly. However, I still thought it was missing something so I added some garlic powder. Then it was perfect for me. This is a great easy recipe for hot dog chili (we call it "coney sauce" where I'm from). I topped my dogs with mustard, chili, and shredded cheddar. My girlfriend's son is very picky and even he went back for seconds.
Made this as a quick addition to hotdog night. My mom said it was the best chilli she had ever had. That’s a very high acclaim to achieve. It is a sweet chilli but it doesn’t over power like some do. Will definitely make a gain
I thought this was pretty good, not amazing. I found it a little bland even though I added a fair bit more chili powder. I liked the texture of the meat though and the consistency of it overall, and it was very easy to make. I'd make again if I wanted chili dogs. I also had this over baked potatoes and that was decent too. Thanks for the recipe.
This was a good Hot Dog Chili. It was my first time making any Hot Dog Chili and I was happy with how it turned out. I rated it 3 stars because it was a little bit sweeter than I would have liked. Next time I make it I will probably omit the 1/2 tsp. of Sugar.
