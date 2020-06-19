Vermicelli Noodle Bowl

This simple vermicelli noodle salad combines fresh herbs, rice vermicelli, cucumber, bean sprouts, and grilled shrimp. Tossed with a tangy sweet-and-sour sauce, it's a simple and satisfying dinner that's perfect for hot weather.
VERY EASY to make & super yummy even if I tweaked the ingredients! It's pretty much a fool-proof kind of recipe. I used Filipino vermicelli (looks more like glass noodle) which cooks for only less than 5 mins. :] Special sauce + sriracha =
I made this with what I had on hand... which was NY Strip Steak. I also didn't have the pickled carrots/daikon or cucumbers. However it was very good. I did add a bit more sugar to the sauce because I like it a bit sweeter...
I made this for dinner last weekend when we had my bf's parent's over. It was nice because I didn't spend all day preparing the meal. It really is light and fresh. I grow my own mint and basil so that worked well for this recipe! The only differences were, I added scallions as well which really added to the flavor. I also made chicken too because my bf was afraid it wouldn't be enough (he was way off on that-my bf's dad even commented that it was so good, it didn't even need meat). Also, I didn't cut my cucumber into matchsticks because I don't know how to do that. Also, I don't know what diakon radishes are, so I used regular ones. Every bite my bf's dad took he went "mmm" so I knew it was good! It was a bit too fishy for me, so I didn't really use any sauce on mine, so I may try a different sauce next time. Definitely worth trying! Perfect time of year for it!
This has to rate in the top five meals to come out of my kitchen! I had no idea I could replicate the flavours of my favourite Vietnamese restaurant. I had my heart set on serving this with beef because of the photo, though the recipe calls for grilled shrimp, so I used an 8-oz top sirloin seasoned with garlic salt. I followed the recipe almost exactly, omitting only the radish, basil and mint. I didn't have pickled carrots, so I shaved a carrot thinly, with a potato peeler, to match the size of the matchstick cucumbers. We only abandoned the herbs, which I'd planned to cut from the garden at the last minute, because the assembled plates (wouldn't fit in bowls) looked satisfying already, and we were starving! It was delicious, leaving enough noodles, veggies and garnish to have for lunch the next day. One of the other reviews says this would be delicious without meat, and they are 100 percent correct! I can't wait to make this again. My husband and I can't stop talking about how delicious it was and how unlike anything we've attempted to make at home. Maybe we'll try the grilled shrimp next time.
Love this recipe! I used Gourmet rice vinegar in place of white vinegar. Also to pickle the carrots & daikon radish I marinated the grated roots in a pinch of salt & some rice vinegar for at least an hour.
This recipe is almost exactly like the one served in my local Vietnamese restaurant, but with even more fresh herbs and vegetables. I loved the lightly caramelized shallot. The only things I didn't include were the daikon and the bean sprouts. I may try the dressing without fish sauce next time to achieve an even fresher flavor. My proteins were some leftover grilled chicken and shrimp sauteed in a combination of olive and sesame oil. Delicious--thanks for the recipe!
This recipe is spot on! I topped mine with bbq pork and lumpia cut in half on the diaginal. I wish I would have taken a picture of the dish to share with you. Next time for sure. It tasted just like my favorite vietnamese restaurant's dish. My husband was convinced he was not going to like it and he LOVED it!
I have made this many times, using grilled chicken instead of shrimp. We love it! Just the right amount of sweet, salty, spicy and yummy. Easy to pack for a lunch too, just packing the sauce in a small container to pour over just before eating. Will not disappoint!
I use rice or white wine vinegar and cut back on the fish sauce. I change up the fresh veggies pending what I have on hand. Tonight's bowls had red peppers, yummy! I also make a peanut sauce u can add to ur liking.
Most excellent! I didn't make the fish sauce dressing (don't like it), the sauteed shallots or the prawns, instead I marinated chicken breasts in Thai BBQ Marinade from this site, and subbed thinly sliced bell peppers for the pickled carrots and everyone loved it! Just one note: when I adjusted the serving amount to four people the recipe called for 2 whole cucumbers and 115 cups of pickled carrots, hah! My grocery store only sells 16oz packages of rice noodles, and I didn't read the recipe closely enough, so ended up making double the amount of noodles... whoops! My mistake! Good thing we loved it, we'll be eating this for days to come. :) A forgiving recipe, definitely will make again. Fun for company.
I really enjoyed this dish, but I love cold thai noodle salads with fresh herbs. The only reason why I gave the 4 stars is that it has too much fish sauce. I've ruined dishes before with that. I subbed 1/4 the fish sauce with soy sauce (so 1/8 fish sauce and 1/8 soy sauce) and used rice wine vinegar since I had it. I still think that was too much fish sauce, so I will tone it down even more next time. But there will be a next time, so that's why I'm giving it 4 stars. :)
This is so good. Loved the crunch of the veggies and the flavor of the dressing. I did however substitute soy sauce for half of the fish sauce because fish sauce can be overpowering. I had to make my own Asian quick pickles tho. We live in the boonies and consider myself lucky to be able to buy something as common as fish sauce in the grocery stores around here. They would never carry something as unusual as Asian pickles!!!
MrsAouita
Rating: 5 stars
02/02/2014
This is perfect for the summer. I added grilled calamari and shrimp infused with lemon and garlic for a little bit of a kick. It was a big hit.
This came out really good I am a big fan of Vermicelli Noodle bowls, so it was really cool to be able to make it at home for the family. I did make some changes I used just regular fresh radishes and carrots I don't like the pickeled stuff. I also used thin carna beef lightly seasoned with a sweet terriaki sauce, in addition to the shrimp. I cooked both on the stove top. Everything tasted amazing the family loved it and wants me to make it again. :)
This was part of our daughter's 19th birthday celebration: we had this recipe and this sauce as the base for a vermicelli/rice bowl "bar". We also had 3 more, peanut, teriyaki and plain soy sauce. What a hit. We served out of Chinese takeout containers and people helped themselves to the protein they preferred (chicken, shrimp or tofu), veggies and herbs, picking their preferred sauce. Great fun and everyone wanted this base recipe
We love this for a summer supper. I have made this a number of times and changed a few things, parsley for cilantro and radishes for diakon. I also used pickling cucumbers from my garden. It was delicious every time.
It was great. I made it almost exactly as the reciped called for except I did not have mint and didn't chop peanuts. I will tweak the dressing a little next time possibly make it a little sweater however overall this was excellent.
Didn't have pickled carrot, so used fresh, subbed red radish for daikon, generic cuke for English, garden-variety fresh basil for Thai basil, sweet onion fir shallots and husband came home with angel hair instead of vermicelli. I had the remainder and I hoped it was the type of dish that lent well to substitutions. Fresh and delicious with a wonderful barrage of flavors. Could eat this weekly!
I used roasted chicken instead of shrimp, and skipped the cilantro as I don't like it. I also cut the crushed red pepper in half, and my husband and I like spicy food. Tweaked the sauce a bit more by adding more sugar and a 1/4 cup water and another squirt of lime juice. The next time I make it I'll double the caramelized shallots, they really add a great flavor to the dish. Pea pods would be nice, too.
This is very tasty. I've made it twice and will make it again soon. I followed the recipe as written and will share it with others. I definitely will make this again. My only tip is, taste your noodles after soaking to make sure they are soft enough. Each brand is different in how long to soak to be ready. I made the mistake of going by the first time I made it with another brand of noodles and my second batch of noodles were chewy. ??
I only used this recipe for the sauce but I gotta say... AMAZING! The only difference is that I cut down on the fish sauce a little (personal preference) and added a few dashes of ginger. So good! Oh and Sriracha is a must! Awesome, awesome, awesome! *edit* I have been making this with spaghetti squash lately and it is AMAZING!
I made this last night and it is SO GOOD!!! I made Viet. eggplant also found on allrecipes. It was the perfect dinner. I followed the recipe to the letter and it was delicious! I love Viet and Thai food and this did not disappoint.
Easy and delicious! I used leftover pork tenderloin and changed the sauce slightly to make it more authentic. Essentially, make a limeade with fresh squeezed limes, water, and sugar. Then add fish sauce until the mixture starts to turn amber and the flavors balance. I added a few drops of rice wine vinegar and finely diced garlic for flavour. Will be making this again!
It's a life-changing recipe! I always order bun in Vietnamese restaurants and never thought I could duplicate it -- but the sauce in this recipe makes my homemade salad taste like I got it in a restaurant. I used it on a plain old chicken salad, except I added the rice vermicelli following the directions exactly. They didn't look good at first, but as they sat in the colander they looked more like it and were a great addition. And NO OIL in the salad dressing.
I made this with chicken, napa cabbage, and regular basil from the garden as Thai basil smells too licorice for me. These noodle bowls are so wonderfully versatile. There's a noodle bowl restaurant several miles from us and we've been looking for a recipe that approximates the dressing and I think we've found it here. Wonderfully light and crisp with a lovely blend of flavors. Delicious!
Excellent recipe! The only thing I added was sriracha sauce to taste in addition to the fish sauce. Take the time to make the pickled carrots and daikon radishes They are easy and add so much to the dish. This has become a favorite!
I skipped the peanuts and I had 5 Spice chicken instead of shrimp. Great combination! I would triple the carmelized shallots. I made the pickled carrots and daikon the day before and it really added to the mix, I would not suggest to do it without the carrots/daikon (if you cannot find daikon, just do the carrots!). We had company and everyone loved the dish. Next time, I will get the proper bowls so can fit better in the dish.
I love the versatility of this dish. I needed to add a bit more sugar to the sauce. I didn't have any meat on hand so I used steamed edamame and tons of fresh vegetables including cucumber, spinach, squash and zucchini, purple cabbage a walnuts.
Overall it was wonderful! I agree with some other reviewers that the amount of fish sauce would be overpowering. I would recommend between 2 and 3 tablespoons rather than a full quarter cup. In the sauce I also used 1 full teaspoon of garlic and doubled the red pepper flakes. I also pickled some fresh jalepeno along with the carrots to give it some extra bite. (Pickled in seasoned rice vinegar for a few hours so they're tangy but still crisp.) I'm pretty sure I also doubled the amount of shallots. I definitely would not skip out on the herbs as I saw someone else suggest if you have the choice at all. All I was able to get was fresh cilantro and then dried mint and even just the two of those added so much flavor. I didn't have any shrimp on-hand so I just lightly salted and grilled some chicken breast and that worked out just fine. I will say I actually think I like it better as leftovers the next day when the noodles are chilled and have had a chance to soak up the sauce and shallot flavor.
Incredibly delicious! I used rice wine vinegar, broiled the shrimp, pickled shredded carrots & regular radishes in white vinegar and sugar, and added some fresh cilantro. So good even our 4 and 5 year old ate it up!
Delish and easy. I used 1.5 limes and two tablespoons of vinegar, two tablespoons of sugar, and only one table spoon of fish sauce per others’ suggestions. I didn’t have all the veggie ingredients, so used a lot of substitutions and it was still good enough my kiddos devoured it.
This was incredibly delicious! I made this with the Vietnamese lemon grass chicken from this site instead of the shrimp. The only change I made was to use half of the fish sauce as my husband doesn’t like it at all and it was perfect!! Make extra chicken and extra veggies to have left overs another night. Couldn’t have been better! Next time I want to add fresh spring rolls!
This made a nice refreshing lunch. I made it without the fresh herbs and daikon due to family preferences, and did some with bbq pork as the hubby doesn't like shellfish. The dressing needed a touch of salt to bring out the flavour and a little bit more sugar, but other than that it was really nice.
I have made this dozens of times. I always use rice vinegar instead of white for the sauce, and I alter the vegetables according to what is on hand. I love chopped raw baby bok choy, and my favorite thing to do is spiralize the cucumber so that it mixes in with the noodles. I use a recipe for pickled daikon from this site.
I didn't make the shallots, I only used 2 tablespoons of the fish sauce, I used the juice of 2 limes and 2 tablespoons of Rice vinegar, I pan seared my shrimp with lemon pepper seasoning, and I used cellophane noodles, I used regular pickled radish, no daikon to be found. All those changes, and this was just outstanding. I'm dreaming of the next time to make it, which might just be tomorrow night because we have leftover cellophane noodoes, can't let them go to waste, right? Very filling and satisfying too. You gotta make this!
