Vermicelli Noodle Bowl

This simple vermicelli noodle salad combines fresh herbs, rice vermicelli, cucumber, bean sprouts, and grilled shrimp. Tossed with a tangy sweet-and-sour sauce, it's a simple and satisfying dinner that's perfect for hot weather.

Recipe Summary

prep:
35 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
2
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
Directions

  • Whisk vinegar, fish sauce, sugar, lime juice, garlic, and red pepper flakes together in a small bowl; set sauce aside.

  • Heat oil in a small skillet over medium heat. Add shallots; cook and stir until softened and lightly caramelized, about 8 minutes.

  • Preheat an outdoor grill for medium heat and lightly oil the grate. Skewer 4 shrimp on each skewer and grill until they turn pink and are charred on the outside, 1 to 2 minutes per side. Set aside.

  • Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Add vermicelli noodles and cook until softened, 12 minutes. Drain noodles and rinse with cold water, stirring to separate noodles.

  • Assemble vermicelli bowl by placing cooked noodles in one half of each serving bowl; place lettuce and bean sprouts in the other half. Top each bowl with cucumbers, carrots, daikon, peanuts, cilantro, Thai basil, mint, and caramelized shallots. Serve with shrimp skewers and sauce on the side. Pour sauce on top and toss thoroughly to coat before eating.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
659 calories; protein 26.2g; carbohydrates 112.3g; fat 12.8g; cholesterol 36.1mg; sodium 2565.2mg. Full Nutrition
