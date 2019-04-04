Easy Vodka Pie Crust

This vodka pie crust is easier to roll out than a normal pie crust. It's very important that the ingredients are cold since this is what helps produce a flaky crust. This recipe is for an unsweetened pie crust. Just add sugar if you would like a sweetened crust.

By LynJudd

10 mins
1 hr
1 hr 10 mins
8
2 9-inch pie crusts
  • Whisk flour and salt together in a mixing bowl.

  • Cut cold butter and then shortening into flour mixture with a knife or pastry blender until the mixture resembles coarse crumbs.

  • Sprinkle vodka and water over the top of flour mixture; mix ingredients together to form a tacky dough. Divide dough into 2 halves; flatten each half into a disk, wrap in plastic wrap, and refrigerate for 1 hour to 2 days.

  • When you are ready to make your pie, remove dough from the refrigerator and roll out each piece from the middle to the edge. Bake according to the pie recipe directions.

425 calories; protein 4.2g; carbohydrates 29.8g; fat 30.5g; cholesterol 45.8mg; sodium 414.3mg. Full Nutrition
