Easy Vodka Pie Crust

This is the best pie crust I have ever made. I had to substitute coconut oil for the vegetable shortening. I used the cheapest vodka I could buy at the liquor store. I even told the guy behind the counter that I was using it in a pie crust recipe. I didn't want him to think I was some drunk housewife that was buying the cheap stuff to get my drunk on. Make sure you start out with frozen butter and coconut oil and put the vodka in the freezer too. Float some ice in a bowl of water and scoop out the amount called for in the recipe. Also put the pie crust dough in the fridge for an hour or so. That really helps when you roll it out. I don't know what the vodka does, but it sure kicked it up a notch.