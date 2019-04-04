Easy Vodka Pie Crust

This vodka pie crust is easier to roll out than a normal pie crust. It's very important that the ingredients are cold since this is what helps produce a flaky crust. This recipe is for an unsweetened pie crust. Just add sugar if you would like a sweetened crust.
This is seriously the best pie crist recipe ever. I didn't have shortening on hand so used chilled coconut oil and the results were the tastiest, flakiest pie crust I've ever made. I will never use another pie crust recipe ever!
It's easy to make but I don't think it would please anyone who really loves pie crust. Turns out more mealy than flakey. A purchased, frozen pie crust is probably flakier. I'm going back to the putzy method of minimal handling and keeping the dough cold.
To handle the dough less I put the butter and the shortening in the freezer for about 30 min. I use a coarse cheese grater to grate those 2 ingredients. It reduces the amount you must work the dough. I also put the water and vodka mix in the freezer before adding to the flour.
Just like alton brown's from good eats. He showed the scientific reason alcohol makes the best crust( but he used applejack for apple pie) I like replacing 3/4 cup of flour with whole wheat. The nuttiness works well with the vodka.
This is my go to pie crust recipe. I even mix it in the food processor using pulse and adding the liquid last. It's a breeze to mix and roll and tastes fabulous! My mom used to hem and haw about ever making a homemade pie. No big deal to me! I'd never buy a cheesy store bought crust when it's this easy.
Finally, an pie crust that is easy to roll out AND flaky! This is a less sweet version of the standard versions with sugar. I really like my crusts that way as it brings out the flavor of the fruit fillings.
great recipe. I cut the frozen butter sticks into real thin slices. I first mix the shortening in really well, then add the butter, but leave larger pieces. gently fold in the wet ingredients. I get a very flaky crust with this one. thanks.
This is the first from-scratch pie crust I ever made and it came out perfectly! Great flavor and very flaky texture. I used it for pumpkin pie, butterscotch pie and cherry pie. Good for either single or double crust pies. Great recipe!
Oh, wow! I used all butter and 2T sugar. This makes enough for 2 crusts. As long as all ingredients are very cold and I work quickly, I do not have any trouble rolling out without refrigerating first. Rolling between 2 sheets of parchment paper makes handling easier. Using all butter makes this a very rich, short crust. It is so good that I am considering adding a little more sugar and rolling out as shortbread. It is very, very good and very, very easy!
this is the BEST EVER crust recipe. I do it in my processor and do two batches, one for now and one for the freezer for a quick dessert. I think even Martha Stewart would have to agree this is the BEST Jackie P
This is the best pie crust I have ever made. I had to substitute coconut oil for the vegetable shortening. I used the cheapest vodka I could buy at the liquor store. I even told the guy behind the counter that I was using it in a pie crust recipe. I didn't want him to think I was some drunk housewife that was buying the cheap stuff to get my drunk on. Make sure you start out with frozen butter and coconut oil and put the vodka in the freezer too. Float some ice in a bowl of water and scoop out the amount called for in the recipe. Also put the pie crust dough in the fridge for an hour or so. That really helps when you roll it out. I don't know what the vodka does, but it sure kicked it up a notch.
I love cake because I make good cakes. But my husband loves pies, so I've been in search of a fool proof, easy, yummy pie crust for years, and finally found it! This pie crust is perfect every time. Flakey, buttery, beautiful! Looking forward to trying it on turkey pot pie after Thanksgiving!
It had been a while since I'd made a crust and wanted to try the vodka recipe. The dough rolled out a bit crumbly, but I patched as necessary and used it for a peach pie. The crust baked up beautifully, golden brown with a delectable, buttery smell. I probably just need a bit more practice. So, another pie coming up!
Fantastic! divided in two portions and made first as a pumpkin pie. Left the second wrapped in plastic in the fridge for 4 (four) weeks then made Grandma Oleo's Pie (this site). Stored beautifully. Once out of fridge put onto floured surface and pound the ball with the rolling pin to get it started while it is still hard and cold. If you let it get soft it will become very hard to work with Lastly, reroll scraps from the bottom pie crust then slice into strips and lay randomly across the top of the filling to sneak out the appearance and glory of a two crusted pie!
This is a no fail pie crust! I follow another reviewer's comment and always use my food processor because I am a bit of a lazy pie maker. I also use whipped cream vodka depending on the type of pie I'm making for an unbelievably amazing taste. Always turns out fabulously flaky!
I made this exactly as written with all fresh and cold ingredients. The dough was way too wet in the food processor. I had to add more flour to get it to the consistency the recipe said it should be then chilled it for four hours. I tried to roll it out but it wouldn't hold together. I had to throw it out and quickly make my old standby pie crust. This was my first time trying to make pie crust in a food processor. I tried to be careful not to overprocess it and I don't think I did. Really disappointing because i thought it would be a great crust.
I have been making this recipe (the classic Cooks Illustrated recipe, first published in the fall of 2007) for years now without a single failure. I tend to favor organic and vegan ingredients, so I appreciate that this recipe is not fussy on the fats. I have made this crust with regular dairy butter, as well as with "Melt" brand vegan buttery sticks; I have also made it using either coconut oil or palm fruit shortening -- all with equal success. I like that your version of this recipe has us manually cutting-in the fats, rather than using a food professor, as this is my favored method. Thank you for sharing.
