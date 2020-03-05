Turkey Cheeseburger Meatloaf

1 of 228

Rating: 5 stars What a great recipe. I use regular bacon because I like it more. I use panko bread crumbs because I don't have to have a loaf of bread hanging around. I dice onions and peppers saute' them with minced garlic. I don't use as much garlic powder maybe half or less than what is called for. For cheese I'll use whatever I have on hand. The sauce is great and I add a squirt of sirracha. I also broil it for the last 5 minutes just to crust it all up. Great flexible recipe. My wife loves it and I do too. Helpful (79)

Rating: 4 stars This is the meatloaf for people that usually don't prefer it. My husband and young kids are the pickiest eaters I am always trying new and different recipes and this was an absolute hit! It tastes just like a cheeseburger yum. The only thing I changed was using a tsp of onion powder in place of diced onion. I will definitely be making this again. Helpful (35)

Rating: 5 stars Fantastic recipe! I plan to make this regularly and I will add more turkey bacon because I love what it brings to the dish! Sauce is perfect, and I never eat mustard. Helpful (24)

Rating: 5 stars Best Meatloaf EVER! Next time I'll try using peppered bacon for some extra kick! Helpful (11)

Rating: 5 stars Delicious! I added crispy onion straws mixed with some cheddar cheese the last 10 minutes! Make sure you let this 'set' for about 10 minutes before slicing. Helpful (11)

Rating: 5 stars This was delicious. Oddly I made it again with ground beef which we love and it was not as tasty. Something about the ground turkey brings out all the other favors. Try several small meatloaves in a muffin tin for single servings that only take about 20 minutes to cook! Helpful (10)

Rating: 5 stars I've been slim-ifying many of our recipes but I couldn't think of a clever way to make meatloaf. This is a very clever way. The seasonings do help to mask the bland turkey and lack of fat...as does the turkey bacon. My husband is nuts about it and I think it's alright. He begs me for it. So weird. LOL Helpful (8)

Rating: 4 stars My husband and I really liked this but my children (ages 7 & 9) didn't care for it. Helpful (8)

Rating: 5 stars An amazing meatloaf! Helpful (8)