Turkey Cheeseburger Meatloaf

Rating: 4.53 stars
218 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 151
  • 4 star values: 43
  • 3 star values: 18
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 5

This is my variation of the classic cheeseburger meatloaf using ground turkey and turkey bacon in place of beef and pork. The key is the sauce....yummm.

By Laura

prep:
20 mins
cook:
55 mins
total:
1 hr 15 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Heat vegetable oil in a large skillet over medium heat and cook turkey bacon until browned and crisp, about 5 minutes per side. Drain bacon on paper towels; crumble when cool.

  • Mix cooked bacon with ground turkey, Cheddar cheese, egg, onion, crumbled French bread, Worcestershire sauce, garlic powder, and black pepper; turn the turkey meatloaf mixture into a 9x13-inch baking dish and form into a loaf shape in the middle of the dish.

  • Mix ketchup, yellow mustard, and brown sugar together in a bowl, stirring to dissolve brown sugar. Spread the mixture over the turkey loaf.

  • Bake the turkey loaf in the preheated oven until the juices run clear, loaf is no longer pink in the middle, and an instant-read meat thermometer inserted into the thickest part of the loaf reads at least 160 degrees F (70 degrees F), 45 minutes to 1 hour.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
253 calories; protein 27.1g; carbohydrates 11.3g; fat 10.8g; cholesterol 107.3mg; sodium 548.9mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (228)

Most helpful positive review

hughmac312
Rating: 5 stars
06/27/2013
What a great recipe. I use regular bacon because I like it more. I use panko bread crumbs because I don't have to have a loaf of bread hanging around. I dice onions and peppers saute' them with minced garlic. I don't use as much garlic powder maybe half or less than what is called for. For cheese I'll use whatever I have on hand. The sauce is great and I add a squirt of sirracha. I also broil it for the last 5 minutes just to crust it all up. Great flexible recipe. My wife loves it and I do too. Read More
Helpful
(79)

Most helpful critical review

Pitchfork
Rating: 3 stars
03/13/2014
Not bad but not great either. Tasted nothing like a cheeseburger Made it with my gf. Her son didn't like it at all but her and I ate ours. I think it was a bit bland once you got past the sauce that was on top. The sauce however was great. Maybe if you used beef that's lean in place of turkey and add a lit more seasoning Read More
Helpful
(2)
Reviews:
Lirpa
Rating: 4 stars
07/30/2012
This is the meatloaf for people that usually don't prefer it. My husband and young kids are the pickiest eaters I am always trying new and different recipes and this was an absolute hit! It tastes just like a cheeseburger yum. The only thing I changed was using a tsp of onion powder in place of diced onion. I will definitely be making this again. Read More
Helpful
(35)
Skies_are_Blue
Rating: 5 stars
07/09/2012
Fantastic recipe! I plan to make this regularly and I will add more turkey bacon because I love what it brings to the dish! Sauce is perfect, and I never eat mustard. Read More
Helpful
(24)
undefined Member
Rating: 5 stars
02/10/2013
Best Meatloaf EVER! Next time I'll try using peppered bacon for some extra kick! Read More
Helpful
(11)
Chere
Rating: 5 stars
07/22/2013
Delicious! I added crispy onion straws mixed with some cheddar cheese the last 10 minutes! Make sure you let this 'set' for about 10 minutes before slicing. Read More
Helpful
(11)
Linda B.
Rating: 5 stars
02/26/2014
This was delicious. Oddly I made it again with ground beef which we love and it was not as tasty. Something about the ground turkey brings out all the other favors. Try several small meatloaves in a muffin tin for single servings that only take about 20 minutes to cook! Read More
Helpful
(10)
nonbettycrocker
Rating: 5 stars
02/16/2014
I've been slim-ifying many of our recipes but I couldn't think of a clever way to make meatloaf. This is a very clever way. The seasonings do help to mask the bland turkey and lack of fat...as does the turkey bacon. My husband is nuts about it and I think it's alright. He begs me for it. So weird. LOL Read More
Helpful
(8)
1KnightFamily
Rating: 4 stars
02/21/2014
My husband and I really liked this but my children (ages 7 & 9) didn't care for it. Read More
Helpful
(8)
Wordsfreeme
Rating: 5 stars
02/22/2014
An amazing meatloaf! Read More
Helpful
(8)
