Bacon Cheeseburger Meatloaf

I left out the onions, and I didn't have raw bacon on hand but did have precooked bacon bits for salads. Used 2 lbs of burger so doubled everything else except the egg. Some reviewers said they increased the bread crumbs, but I decided to only use 1 egg and didn't have trouble with the consistency. I also took a recommendation and put some sliced cheese in the middle. I've tried that before with shredded and it didn't stay together so thought sliced would make a difference --- nope! I also cut the cheese in small cubes (1/4 inch or so) to mix in with the burger because last time I did something similar the shredded cheese had oozed its way out of the loaf. the cubes seems to work to keep most of it in, but some still was swimming in the grease. I couldn't taste much bacon, but that's my own fault for not using fresh. This recipe is OK, but it isn't awesome for us. Awesome concept though. I will most likely make again, but with fresh bacon. If any of my opinion changes I'll edit my comments.