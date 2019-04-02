Bacon Cheeseburger Meatloaf

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Place bacon in a large skillet and cook over medium-high heat, turning occasionally, until evenly browned, about 10 minutes. Drain the bacon slices on paper towels. When cool, crumble into a large bowl.

  • Mix ketchup and mustard in a bowl.

  • Thoroughly combine 1/4 the ketchup mixture, ground chuck, Cheddar cheese, eggs, bread crumbs, mayonnaise, Worcestershire sauce, salt, and black pepper with crumbled bacon in bowl; pat the mixture into a 5x9-inch loaf pan. Spread remaining ketchup mixture evenly over top of meatloaf.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until the meatloaf is no longer pink inside, about 45 minutes. Spread French-fried onions over the top of the loaf and return to oven until onions are browned and an instant-read meat thermometer inserted into the center of the loaf reads at least 160 degrees F (70 degrees C), 10 to 15 more minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
586 calories; protein 31g; carbohydrates 14.6g; fat 44.3g; cholesterol 168.9mg; sodium 1189.5mg. Full Nutrition
