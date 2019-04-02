Bacon Cheeseburger Meatloaf
My absolute fave meatloaf recipe!
I increased this recipe to use 1 1/2 pounds ground beef. I made this meat loaf with my youngest son. We followed this recipe closely only using dijon mustard and adding a good amount of Stacey's Hamburger Seasoning, which is also from this site. When we started mixing the meat loaf together, it was VERY wet. Like "how is this going to hold together" wet. We added another half cup of bread crumbs to hold it together. I used my Perfect Meatloaf Pan to make this--it was PACKED. I did follow the directions to sprinkle the french fried onions over the meat loaf but I was worried about how those onions would stick to the top with the meat loaf halfway cooked. What I did was spread a good amount of ketchup over the top of the meat loaf, then sprinkle the french fried onions over the ketchup. This did take two hours to bake in the Perfect Meatloaf Pan total. This did make a good meat loaf, with a good amount of both bacon and cheese. I'm glad I added the additional spice mixture because I think it would have been bland without it. I wouldn't have thought that adding a minimal amount of mayonnaise would make a difference but it really does. I served this with garlic dills, Meme's Mashed Potatoes (Southern Plate recipe) and Cajun Buttered Corn.Read More
First try on this one. After cooking the full hour, we let it cook a bit and "turned" it out on to a plate. While the flavor was good it was "mush. It did not hold together at all. If I tried it again I guess I might try and put more bread crumbs in as the other reader suggested and cut way back on the mustard. It was a little strong for our taste.Read More
This recipe is AWESOME! Due to dietary needs in our family, I had to make the following changes: used low sodium turkey bacon, a 19 oz. pkg. of ground turkey, an 8 oz. pkg. of non-dairy cheddar cheese, Egg Beaters, and omitted the onions. This meatloaf was so moist and flavorful. Even my ultra picky 10 year old had seconds. Thanks for this recipe!
After finding this recipe, the hubby wanted to give it a try, and it was pretty good! This meatloaf will occasionally make the rotation of "staple" meals in our household. I actually thinked we liked it better reheated on the second day, as the bacon flavour seemed to meld more. The only things I did a little differently; I added only 1 egg based on another reviewer's suggestion that the meatloaf was too mushy (but I will add the second egg next time) and instead of mixing the cheese into the loaf, I placed 3/4 of the meat mixture in the meatloaf pan, then layered all the called for cheese (sliced into 1/4 inch slices, rather than shredded) on top, then topped with the remaining 1/4 meat mixure. We ended up with a gooey cheese "middle" that was yummy!
Try adding 2 slices of bread to the bottom of the baking dish. This will absorb any extra grease from the meat. Once you remove the meatloaf from the cooking pan (dish) cut off the grease soaked bread before serving.
Very good! I realized that I did not get the French-fried onions @ the store (doh!), so I just chopped some onion and added it to the meat mixture. I had more than 1 pound of beef (more like 1-3/4 pound, lol), so I adjusted the other ingredients accordingly, except for the eggs, which I kept at 2, added in a little garlic powder and I doubled the sauce mixture (I was glad I did b/c it was good). I also needed to add more breadcrumbs than called for. While this didn't taste 'just like' a bacon cheeseburger, it was very flavorful, moist and yummy! We all enjoyed it, and I will def be making it again~YUM! Thanks for sharing. :)
Super good and super easy to make. I'm not a fan of the traditional meatloaf, but this variation was amazing and my 5 yr old asked for seconds. I highly recommend using top quality beef. I used a not so top grade and it came out very oily. Other than that it was DELICIOUS!!!!!!
This is a very good meatloaf recipe however I must give kudos to Paula Deen as this is her recipe right down to the exact name, ingredients, measurements and directions. Thanks to the submitter for sharing such a great recipe with everyone.
My family loved this , although I would not serve it every day. But as an occasional meal it is tasty and well received! It deserves five stars for flavor!
I have made this recipe several times. The only thing I did different was used less bacon. I think 10 slices is too much. Cut it down to 4 just for flavoring. Quick super easy recipe. Almost always have the ingredients on hand so go to this recipe when I don't feel like going to the store. Like today when the wind chill is below zero.
Since I grind my own ground round, which is much leaner than ground chuck, I just mixed some of the bacon grease from cooking the bacon. Had to add more breadcrumbs, of course, but worth it.
I followed the recipe "almost" exactly as written. I had 90/10 ground beef in freezer so I used that, when I was mixing the meat it was really wet, so as another reviewer suggested I added a little more bread crumbs. I added a small chopped onion to the mixture also. I put half the cheese in the meat mixture, and saved the other half. I spooned half the meat into the loaf pan, sprinkled the rest of the cheese on top, then put remaining meat on top. Then spooned the rest of the ketchup/mustard mixture on top. Cooked for 1 hour. Sprinkled the fried onions on top and cooked another 30 min. It came out great !!!!!!!!! Like the one reviewer said, you will get a "gooey" center. It tastes like a bacon cheeseburger. Excellent !!!!!!!!!! Will make again
I read through the reviews, increased the breadcrumbs to 1/2 cup (and I used Panko/all I had). Family loved it - a little greasy though. I actually think the grease might come from the French-fried onions? I used 85/15, rendered the bacon, etc. I would definitely make again and might simply cut the bacon to 4-5 slices. I think I'd also either omit the french fried onions or halve that amount also. It definitely was the most moist, flavorful meatloaf I've ever had. I think if I tweak it a bit more with the above mentioned ideas, it will quickly switch to 5 stars!
We increased the amount of meat and used BUTTERBALL GROUND TURKEY. The kids loved it.
No one in my household cared for this. 10 slices of bacon releases a lot of grease and it was just too much - a soppy mess. The half pound of cheese only added to the oil. The oi/grease level was almost to the top of the pan. If I were to make it again, I would reduce the bacon and half-cook it in a pan first to render off some of the fat. I would also cut the cheese in half. The other thing my family did not like about it was the saltiness. The bacon, ketchup and cheese combined made it very salty.
very good my family LOVED IT!!!
why is the picture of the recipe sometimes different than the actual recipe. This one shows onions mixed in the meatloaf, but the recipe does not call for that????
Tasty. I like the bacon. It adds flavor.
I have made this meatloaf numerous times over the last 2 years or so. It is our very favorite. Just love it, and it tastes just like a cheeseburger!
Okay, this is my second review and I just have to say that whoever created this meatloaf is a genius! I made my husband a meatloaf sandwich with this and all we can say is..... if you served it to us on the ground we would ask for forks!!!!!
delicious
After reading other complaints about it being too greesy I made a couple of changes. I added dried onions to soak up some greese. I went ahead and used light mayo. I added 1/4 cup of breadcrumbs and used the breadcrumbs on top instead of the fried onions. I also used Hormel real crumbled bacon bits instead of cooking up fresh bacon. It turned out fantastic!
I left out the onions, and I didn't have raw bacon on hand but did have precooked bacon bits for salads. Used 2 lbs of burger so doubled everything else except the egg. Some reviewers said they increased the bread crumbs, but I decided to only use 1 egg and didn't have trouble with the consistency. I also took a recommendation and put some sliced cheese in the middle. I've tried that before with shredded and it didn't stay together so thought sliced would make a difference --- nope! I also cut the cheese in small cubes (1/4 inch or so) to mix in with the burger because last time I did something similar the shredded cheese had oozed its way out of the loaf. the cubes seems to work to keep most of it in, but some still was swimming in the grease. I couldn't taste much bacon, but that's my own fault for not using fresh. This recipe is OK, but it isn't awesome for us. Awesome concept though. I will most likely make again, but with fresh bacon. If any of my opinion changes I'll edit my comments.
Yummy! I have made this several times and I think I've just figured out the presentation. I line the loaf pan with bread to soak up extra liquid. After 1 hour of cooking, I flipped the loaf into a small casserole dish, loaded it with ketchup topping, fried onion, and extra bacon. Yummy!
YUM
My family went CRAZY for this! I have never stepped outside of "mom's" recipe of traditional meatloaf cause my family was so sentimental about it. Well, sentiment has flown out the window.
I didn't have the french fried onions so I minced about 2T of onions and sauteed them in the bacon drippings, then drained and added them into the meatloaf mixture. Added extra breadcrumbs as per many suggestions. It was very good. Next time will cut down the mustard to 1t. Also, I used 96% ground beef and a meatloaf pan which helped with the oil. Very good, everyone liked it so I will make it again.
I did not care for this recipe.
Love this recipe! Husband likes it too, so it's a keeper! I made it as is, except the french-fried onions. I subbed in white onion to make up for it. I've made this twice, the first time with microwave bacon, the second with traditional pan cooked bacon, each time subbing in white onion. Others said their loaf was mushy, mine wasn't. I used a tad bit over 1/4 cup of bread crumbs, not enough to make a difference though. When I make this next, I think I will leave out the salt.
This was the BEST meatloaf I have ever had! The bacon made it! I used 1 1/2 lbs ground beef and replaced plain yogurt with the mayo. I did not want to use the french fried onions so just cut up some onion. This is a 10 out of 5!!
We really liked this recipe very much! I only used 8 pieces of bacon as that was all I had and otherwise followed the recipe to the letter. This is one that we'll definitely be making again and again. We both loved the mustard flavor in it, but then we're yellow mustard fanatics. I saw comments that it was somewhat mushy but we didn't experience that. I let it sit in the pan for 10 minutes after taking it out of the oven and it held together perfectly.
Made this for dinner tonight and it was awesome! Followed the recipe exactly, but I skipped the French fried onions, and put some bacon strips on top instead. Will make this again !
I used 1/2 the mustard and still too much for me. Can't taste the bacon or cheese.
I made this with alterations. I .used 1lb of burger & 1 lb of Italian sausage. Just one egg cause I'm sensitive to egg whites. Also I used an envelope of onion soup mix & no salt. It was so.good.my husband does not ever want another kind of meatloaf ever again.
the best meatloaf ever. i double the recipe for leftovers. to reduce fat i use lean ground turkey and half the amount of bacon. still has extreme bacon flavor
Excellent! I used 1/2 cup of Garlic flavored Bread Crumbs in the can added 1 env of onion soup mix as a reader suggested also I used 8 oz of shredded Sharp chedder and only 5 slices of bacon...increased baking time to 1hr 15 min... Wow great meatloaf will make again Thanks for the original recipe ( that I tweeked to my liking as always)
I loved this recipe!!!!! I usually make my gmas meatloaf but thought this looked good. I had no problems with it being mush like others did. I did add a handful more breadcrumbs while I was mixing it up so maybe that made the difference. It stayed together very nicely. All I might do different is add a few less onions on top just a personal preference it was great as written
My hubbie loved it!
It was good, super greasy though with the cheese and meat. I would add atleast another half cup of bread crumbs to hold it together. Also I folded the onions inside the mixture (super yummy) very fun play on meatloaf!
I made this and it was not a favorite. The texture was strange and it was very greasy.
I'm not even a big fan of bacon, but this was by far one of the best meatloaf recipes I have made.
My family and I loved this recipe. We don't have meatloaf often but when we do this will be our go-to. I didn't follow the exact recipe, I used Weber hamburger seasoning instead of adding just salt and pepper. I was also out of Worcestershire so I just ommited it. I drained off the fat before I applied a ketchup and brown sugar sauce to the top and threw it under the broiler for 5 minutes. I didn't find it to be too greasy and it stuck together perfectly.
Love that you use french fried onions on this... I have been making this for years...from a Paula Dean cookbook but she didn't use the fried onions I will be making your's from now on.
The flavor of this meatloaf was great but I wasn't crazy for the texture. I should have used more breadcrumbs when I saw the mixture was too wet. I used about 1-1/4 lbs of chuck and 6 slices bacon. I baked in a loaf pan that had a rack on the bottom to catch the drippings. It was not greasy at all. Family loved it - I just wish it had been firmer.
I omitted the fried onions because I didn't have any. My wife and I enjoyed this. used some thick cut bacon from the butcher. Added a nice smokey flavor to the meat loaf. I thought that it came out a little salty but it wan't that bad. Might have just been from the bacon and cheese. It was really yummy.
We loved this. Baked in a clay loaf pan in a convection oven and it was done in 30 mins. Added the french fried onion rings and turned the oven off until the mashed potatoes were ready. Would definitely will make again
I like this meatloaf better than any of the other 7 recipes I've tried. The kids really liked it too. The French onions on top made it.
This is Paula Deen's recipe to a tee...It's great ...She does give a tip on placing bread slices on the bottom of the pan to soak up some of the grease..Reviewer below who said it was soppy mess gave it 1 star said and she would cook the bacon next time, she didn't follow the recipe, the bacon was suppose to be cooked and drained......On one of her videos Paula does use 2 tabls. brown sugar along with ketchup and the mustard for the topping.....I find the sweet topping is more to my personal liking
My husband and his friends ALWAYS love this meatloaf! I forget to get or use the french fried onions but it still turns out great!
Such a comfort food meal. There were no leftovers of this dish for our family of seven.
awsome i put extra cheese in and added green peppers and onions and it equalls awsomeness in its finest
This was delicious. We really enjoyed this. I was lazy and didn't count the bacon. I just used the whole pack.
Very tasty. The kids loved it too which was a real plus. Will be making again.
I made this and it was wonderful. Great left overs heated up on a bun with cheese and condiments. Yum!
I found this recipe here a few years ago & we eat it every other month. I don't even need to look for another meatloaf recipe. This is the ultimate!!!
I am not a meatloaf lover but this was surprisingly delicious. I used crumbled ritz crackers instead of bread crumbs. Family ran for seconds before they were gone :)
great! whole family loved it!
I cannot make a good meatloaf but this one is delicious! I put everything in that the recipe called for and it was perfect!
read reviews before making, and the only things I changed (besides doubling the recipe) were 1. I used Velveeta and put a 1\4" thick layer in the middle. 2. I probably doubled the bread crumbs while mixing to obtain a good consistency. 3. I added about 1\2 cup (1\4 cup per recipe) of dill relish, to really finish that cheeseburger flavor. it turned out amazing and even better the next day! Don't forget to let it cool before you cut into it if you layer the cheese so that it doesn't all ooze out!
Absolutely wonderful. My son asked what we were having for dinner. I told him meatloaf. He said gross. Then he tried it. He loved it!
Good, but was not as popular in our house as my old standby meatloaf so probably wont try again.
My family really enjoyed this. I found it a bit hard to serve as the cheese makes it very soft. I'm looking forward to trying leftovers cold for a sandwich. Since we raise our own meat and had lots of ground turkey, I used that instead of beef. It was still full of flavor.
This was really good! I loved the crunchy onion topping!
This really does taste like a cheeseburger! I did not have the fried onions, so I didnt use them, but still delicious!
I loved this meatloaf! It's my new favorite! So So So Yummy!
I did not like this recipe
NOT a fan. It was moist. it just wasn't wow. it is also the exact recipe on Paula Dean's recipe list. That last part is observation . I picked this one because Paula Dean rarely steers me wrong. won't be making it again.
My family LOVES this!!!! I have to double it for us, but they eat every last bit. I like it best the next day and like to put it on rolls.
Great idea to use the french fried onions in meatloaf. I did not use bacon, mayo, mustard or cheese, but substituted chicken Stove-Top stuffing in place of breadcrumbs. I also used Catalina dressing in place of ketchup, and put a layer of BBQ sauce on the top, but no matter. I made it a two lb. loaf, increased the temp to 375 for an hour, and it came out perfect. I just wanted to let you know you inspired me and I just had what was on hand to make this meatloaf a success! My family loved it!
This one is great!! I have several meatloaf recipes this one is one of the very best.
Didn't like the cheese in it. May try again w/o the cheese as I'm trying the find just the right meatloaf & no luck yet. Don't understand why we didn't like, both like cheese & both would put cheese on a meatloaf sandwich.
This is a new family fav! I used half the amount of Ketchup, and substituted BBQ sauce. In the final 20 min I sprinkled a bit more cheese and bread crumbs for the flair.
Love this recipe!! Family favorite , so easy
DELICIOUSSSS!!!!!! EVEN BETTER AS A LEFT OVER!!
Excellent!! The only thing I did different was use Bacon Bits (the real ones) instead of cooking strips of bacon. Will definitely make again !!
This was very good. I followed recipe exactly and turned out great. The only thing I changed was instead of regular fried onions, I used the cheese ones.
Pretty tasty but used 1/2 the bacon, no salt and ground round rather than ground check. Also added green onion. Next time I would increase meat to about 1.5 pounds.
Husband loved it! Nice twist to otherwise boring meal.
This is a favorite at my house.
Didn't like it all. I would not make this again
My husband and I loved it! I have a great meat loaf pan that has a silicone liner with holes in it so I never have excess grease. We love meat loaf and as written this recipe was great. One pound of meat was just right for us.
very good.
This recipe is definitely a winner! I do agree with some of the previous posts that you need to add more breadcrumbs to help hold it together more, but even with it being crumbly it's still amazing!
Thought this recipe would be good for the kids. Taste was okay but the salt and saturated fat levels were too high. Liked the idea though.
Pretty good, I followed the recipe as closely as possible.
Loved it, will definitely make again--we used 1 1/2 pounds of meat and the cheese french fried onions--delicious!!!
Very filling, never any leftovers and if in a pinch and don’t have the French fried onions crushed Fritos work! Made several times and kept as a fave!!
This is the best meatloaf ever!!!! I have been making it for years since I seen it on Paula Dean.
This meal is one of our family favorites! FIVE STARS!!! Turns out great every time!
I used Turkey and pork 1lb Turkey, 1/2lb pork), about 3/4 toasted bread crumbs, didn’t mix in the cheese, rather I flattened the meat mixture on foil, sprinkled the cheese on and rolled it up, closing the edges and placing it on foil and onto the smoker. Sauced the top when correct IT reached and then broiled it for a few minutes, sprinkled the french onion rings on and broiled it again. Finely minced some sweet onion and sprinkled over the top before serving. Fantastic. Will definitely make again.
It really was deeelicious!
Not sure if it was the bacon we used but we found this to be very salty.
Was delicious! Will definitely be making it again!
no, but will next time
Nobody at our house liked it at all!
I enjoyed it, but it didn't get great reviews from the kids. Was a fun twist on a regular meatloaf...
did not like this at all!
