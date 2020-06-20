Watermelon Summertime Slush

4
1 Ratings
  • 5 0
  • 4 1
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

A crisp and refreshing summertime treat! This drink is a great afternoon pick-me-up.

Recipe by keli_m

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place ice in a blender and pour in coconut water; add cherries, watermelon cubes, and sweetener. Cover and blend until slushy, about 1 minute. Pour into 2 glasses to serve.

    Advertisement

Cook's Note:

A variety of fruit can be added to this recipe such as blueberries, strawberries, melon, etc. Blackberries and raspberries are not recommended because of the seeds. A variety of sweeteners can be used for this recipe, or none at all. Some possibilities would be cane sugar, honey, Splenda(R), or agave.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
48 calories; protein 1.1g; carbohydrates 11g; fat 0.4g; sodium 63.8mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 08/02/2022