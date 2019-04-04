Slow Cooker Southern Lima Beans and Ham

I searched your website for the simple lima bean recipe that my mom used to make and the one that is served by many restaurants here in the south as a side dish. I couldn't find one, so I submitted my own. This is an easy, basic lima bean dish with ham, onion, and seasonings. Served over Mexican cornbread, it makes a delicious hearty meal. You can also do this on the stovetop. Just follow the directions on the back of the lima bean bag and add the seasonings. Slow cooker time is about 7 hours. Add a side salad for a complete meal.
I am the author of this recipe. The Allrecipes cooks changed my original recipe up a little. I didn't use a hambone or meat from the hambone, even though a lot of southern cooks do. I use a ham hock, bacon, and even smoked deer sausage at times. If I use bacon, I add in the bacon drippings, too. I also use half chicken broth and half water when simmering. You can also do this on the stovetop. Just be careful and don't let the beans scorch.
This was super salty and I did not add the salt and the cajun seasoning blend I used is not salty. Apparently the ham steak I used (roughly 1.5 lbs) was ultra salty. It was barely editable by half of us. The beans needed 5 hrs on high in my slow cooker, but it runs a little cool. The beans were creamy and flavorful, just too salty. If there is a next time, I will only add a tiny bit of ham or bacon for flavoring. Thanks for sharing though.
I am the author of this recipe. The Allrecipes cooks changed my original recipe up a little. I didn't use a hambone or meat from the hambone, even though a lot of southern cooks do. I use a ham hock, bacon, and even smoked deer sausage at times. If I use bacon, I add in the bacon drippings, too. I also use half chicken broth and half water when simmering. You can also do this on the stovetop. Just be careful and don't let the beans scorch.
These beans are killer! Followed recipe exactly except added a tsp of habanero hot sauce. Beans aren't "spicy" but have a very rich flavor... will make a double batch next time! Quick soaked, then into the crockpot, covered with water, 4 hours on high, added the spices, and that was it! Didn't cook any longer.
Good news ~ Bad news......I did as directed in the recipe but did add a can of diced tomatoes with jalepenos. Good news ~ the beans are fantastic! Bad news ~ I did high for the first 3 hours, added the cajun seasoning and pepper and then to low for 4 hours. The beans were still too hard at the end of the 4 hours on low. Back to high for an additional 1 1/2 hours and the beans are done!!
The recipe I received from my Norfolk,Virginia mother-in-law: at the end of cooking add 1/4 cup cider vinegar and 1/2 cup milk. This thickens it up and makes it yummy. We like to add even more vinegar to taste. Be careful not to scorch mixture after adding the milk. I turn off the heat at this point.
I added a bit of cumin - I soaked beans overnight (I used baby lima beans), as I usually do and then cooked all day on low in the crockpot. To poster John who added the tomatoes, the acid will affect most types of beans --- add tomatoes once the beans are already soft for better results.
I made this recipe today and it was wonderful! Very flavorful and delicious! The Lima beans I used were cream colored and not green. There are different varieties of Lima beans (also called butter beans), in a variety of colors. I think regardless of the color of the beans you use, this recipe is delicious
This was good and will fix again. I tried it exactly as written and enjoyed it. I then tried adding cider vinegar and milk as ccole6 suggested, that cut down the spiciness and added another dimension to it and will do that from now on with this recipe.
I made this tonight for dinner. It was great, much better than it looked and it looked great. I did add a clove of garlic just to have a little taste of that. It turned out wonderful. Lots of juice left over and my wife ate it like soup. I cooked it just like it said, two hours on high, four hours on low, turned out great. The spice was just perfect, I may have added about 1/4 tsp of cayenne pepper rather than a pinch. Makes allot, so I cut the beans down to half, but kept the rest the same. Will be making this again.
Simple, yummy and a little addicting. I made these beans exactly as written. The only thing is my beans were almost done after 3 hours on high. I added the spices, stirred and left them on high for almost one hour more. Perfect! Will be making these again and again.
I had to give a review on these delicious beans! The flavor was amazing! The beans were tender! I laid a big ham steak on top of the beans and let 'em cook in my Crock Pot. After they were done, I added some cooked white rice. It was very "soupy", but I loved that! This is the only way I will make beans from now on!
I made this for supper tonight. AND was it a winner! I made a few changes: (1) added ham base since I didn't have a ham hock. (2) added a little chopped celery with the onion (3) used both ham and smoked sausage instead of just ham. The broth was perfectly seasoned. I will add this recipe to my collection and use it every time my husband requests a "pot of dried limas".
Making now! However, I did mix it up a bit and used what I had on hand. I put a pork/ham shank in a pot and browned it then added onions a min later I put in two garlic cloves about a min later I added the beans and water and two bay leaves, salt and cracked black pepper. Smells really good! Making this with white rice and sweet chedder jalapeño cornbread.
My son cooked up this recipe using our leftover ham that he smoked on Thanksgiving. He followed the recipe, but missed that it needed to be cooked on high for 3 hours at the start. The beans were still tough when I got home from work, so we transferred to the stove top and turned up the heat a bit and it was done in another hour. Very yummy recipe!
I do not see anywhere where is says how much in cups this makes, OR, number of servings if only having cornbread with this or something as I main meal. I desperately ALWAYS need to know how much any recipe makes. Did I miss it? If someone as made this please respond. Thanks PS. I had to rate it to send this, so I rated it a 5 as most of you did and I did not want to mess up the ratings
I live in Alabama and my mother cooked butter beans often when I was growing up so I know from just looking at the recipe it will be good. The older boys used to sneak in through the kitchen window between meals just to grab some of my mother's butter bean and cornbread. My oldest brother used to make butter bean sandwiches. lol My aunt would serve a dab of mayo along side the beans. However, I intend to use the large butter bean in this recipe like my mother used. I do love the baby ones also. Thanks for the recipe.
This was super salty and I did not add the salt and the cajun seasoning blend I used is not salty. Apparently the ham steak I used (roughly 1.5 lbs) was ultra salty. It was barely editable by half of us. The beans needed 5 hrs on high in my slow cooker, but it runs a little cool. The beans were creamy and flavorful, just too salty. If there is a next time, I will only add a tiny bit of ham or bacon for flavoring. Thanks for sharing though.
Made this yesterday, and got rave reviews! Didn't have a ham bone/ham hock, but instead used diced ham, and it was superb! Added a little extra garlic, and a touch of chipotle. Excellent! Will definitely cook it in the slow cooker from now on! No mushy beans here!!
AMAZING! Turned out just as I was hoping.... i used chicken broth in lieu of water and diced ham and "ham junk" i had cut up and bagged in freezer from New Years! Can't wait to make my corn bread today!! Mmmmm thanks for the great recipe!
I intentionally left out the cayenne pepper. I didn't want the spicy hot flavor. I believe that I used a tablespoon of garlic salt and about a teaspoon of pepper. I soaked the beans for about 5 hours and then cooked them on low in my slow cooker on low for about 7 hours. Added seasoning and cooked on low for about another hour. This was an awesome tasty recipe even without the added ham which I didn't have on hand. BTW, I didn't have the recommended amount of onion. I had about a 1/4 cup and it still came out great! I highly recommend it!
This was fantastic! I used regular size lima beans because that is what I had. Our water is contaminated so I subbed chicken broth. I used diced cooked ham but would like to try a ham hock next time. I overlooked the garlic salt, but it was fine without it. I served it as the main course over "Sweet Corn Bread" from this site. A great way to add more fiber to the diet!
I followed the recipe very closely but my husband and I like garlic so I used an even tablespoon of finely chopped garlic instead of the powder. I also added a 1/4 tsp of chipotle powder. I really enjoyed the meal. When I make it again I will add a bit more heat.
Following advice from other reviews, I divided the water amount between water and chicken broth. After I added the spices(for the Cajun spices, I used Emeril's Bayou Blast,) I continued cooking the recipe on high for two hours. Beans were perfect texture and tasty!
I used a quart of bone broth instead of water in the crockpot. I added my frozen hambone and ham slices. It made a lot and I froze what I couldn't eat right away, so I know I will have it to enjoy again!! Delicious.
I used Crystal Louisiana Hot Sauce in substitute for cayenne, also used soul food seasoning rather than Cajun, I used hormel fat back salt pork instead of ham bone, the result was pure gold. This was quite a find, love the recipe, because I love Lima beans, especially dried ones. Served this with white rice & more Crystal Hot Sauce .
hopefogle
Rating: 4 stars
10/17/2018
Very yummy and the cooking times were right on point, which is always nice as I hate having to cook something for longer than I expected. I did have to add quite a bit more spices than the recipe called for, but it turned out perfect!
Wow... It turned out really really good! I made it exactly as it's written here without the Cayenne pepper and I thought it was just the right amount of heat! I didn't use the crock pot only because I'm home all day so I made it in a stock pot. Thanks for sharing!!! : )
Made the recipe exactly as written. Didn't care for the taste, but I am used to plain cooked lima beans with a little salt added and nothing else. Serve it with lots of butter and cornbread. Thought I would try something new, but I'll be sticking to my old way from now on.
I followed the recipe exactly as instructed. However, like some of the other cooks noted, the beans were still a little hard after the 4 hours on low. I did kick it up to high for about an hour and they softened up. Other than that, these are very flavorful and delicious! I did add a little more spice than what was called for though! I will make them again!!
Nice and easy weekday soup recipe! I followed it almost exactly, except for a pinch more cayenne and cajun. I had to add more than 3 cups of water but don't know how much that effect that has. Like the author says, allrecipes added the ham and bone. I used some leftover smoked pulled pork and baby back rib meat (threw in a couple of the rib bones too). I didn't use alot of salt on the rub when I smoked the pork, and think that helped avoid the too-salty results some people got with the prepared ham. Definitely a nice recipe that seems open to customize, and im a fan of lima beans so thats a bonus.
Great tasting recipe. Thanks for helping with my constant battle to keep meat serving proportions down. Great bean recipes like this help keep meat consumption down in my household of carnivorous males. Lean ham packs a meaty punch to this dish and satisfies everyone!!! Thanks again
I made this for dinner tonight and it was delicious, even the kids loved it. A little on the salty side, and that was probably my fault for using substitutions. I used turkey necks, and Creole seasoning, very little salt I should have left it out completely, and lots of freshly ground black pepper. I added a small amt of milk as someone suggested to cut the salt but overall a great recipe. I served it with corn bread, a nice hearty meal for a cool night. Will do it again. Thank you for the recipe.
I plan to make beans myself tomorrow. This is the way I've always cooked my dried beans and they are delicious!! I serve with rice and/or cornbread, also if you have a "real" garden fresh tomato to add to your plate you will have a meal you can't walk away from!! (Yes, I'm southern)
I used 1 1/2 onion added 2 oz of canned jalapenos and a can of green chilies. Was made with 2 cups of left over ham and some neck bones. Added 4 cups of chicken broth and 2 cups of water. No more salt needed and tastes perfectly spicy with enough salt. Nothing else needed
My mom used to make this dish often as my dad loved lima beans or butter beans. The only thing she added was about 1/3 cup of molasses, just add while cooking (amount to your taste) really adds a sweet touch.
This was really fun to make. We put the limas in water and brought it to a boil, turned off heat immediately and set out to soak over night. We followed original recipe but added a cup of chopped carrots. We used a ham hock and chopped left over ham. We made our own Cajun spice add and minced in some fresh garlic. Per Heather we added the 1/4 cp Apple cider vinegar and 1/2 cp milk at end which was 6 hrs. It turned out absolutely Scrumptious! Our crock pot is 3 quarts plus and so will make 6-8 large servings.
Very good Winter dinner with plenty of leftovers. I used Ham Hocks and Vegetable Broth, instead of water. We had it with Cornbread Muffins sprinkled with Cajun seasoning. I definitely recommend this recipe.
I followed recipe except added 1/4 tsp of cayenne instead of just a dash and also a sprinkle of chipotle chili powder. The beans were delicious but just too spicy hot, to the point of burning my mouth, so I added the 1/2 c of milk and the cider vinegar to try to cut the heat. Unfortunately, this changed the flavor and I don't like the strong vinegar flavor. Hopefully that will mellow overnight after they sit. Will definitely make again using the spice amounts in recipe as it appears they are right on
I make this about six times a year. The beans are varied or mixed. Butter/Lima Beans are fine but a mixture of beans looks good on the plate. Also, I use ham shanks, not hocks- more meat and less fat. Boil the shanks first then add the soaked beans and vegetables to the shank water. I include garlic and carrots with those vegetables above. Cornbread is good. Rice, yellow rice, Spanish Rice, Jollof Rice, Indian style Rice are all good, too.
I'd already made my usual lima beans and ham (bone from honey baked ham), and decided to check allrecipes for seasoning ideas and came across this one. The seasonings were perfect, even for my already cooked beans & ham. I'd already added liquid mesquite smoke flavor, but these ingredients really topped it off. Next time i will follow this one exactly. Great combination of flavors!
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.