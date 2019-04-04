Slow Cooker Southern Lima Beans and Ham

I searched your website for the simple lima bean recipe that my mom used to make and the one that is served by many restaurants here in the south as a side dish. I couldn't find one, so I submitted my own. This is an easy, basic lima bean dish with ham, onion, and seasonings. Served over Mexican cornbread, it makes a delicious hearty meal. You can also do this on the stovetop. Just follow the directions on the back of the lima bean bag and add the seasonings. Slow cooker time is about 7 hours. Add a side salad for a complete meal.

Recipe by mammak

Credit: Rodney Wise
Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
7 hrs
additional:
8 hrs
total:
15 hrs 15 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Soak lima beans in 2 quarts of water in a large bowl for 8 hours or overnight. The next day, drain the lima beans and place into a slow cooker with onions, ham bone, and ham. Pour in 3 cups of water or as needed to cover. Place lid on the cooker, set to High, and cook for 3 hours.

  • Stir in Cajun seasoning, black pepper, garlic salt, and cayenne pepper; set cooker to Low and cook until the beans and meat are very tender, about 4 more hours.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
133 calories; protein 8.4g; carbohydrates 17.8g; fat 3.4g; cholesterol 9.4mg; sodium 345.8mg. Full Nutrition
