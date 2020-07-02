Southern Deviled Eggs
A good combo of my mother's and my own deviled eggs over the years. I enjoy my deviled egg somewhat sweet but the condensed milk also gives the deviled egg mixture an unforgettable consistency with a nice shine!
These deviled eggs definitely reminded me of a traditional deviled egg that tends to be a little on the sweet side. I thought they were very flavorful and were well received in my house. I am not sure that I would use this exact recipe again only because of the use of the sweetened condensed milk. I typically only buy it for specific recipes and since this only uses 1/4 tsp or so I will need to find a use for the remaining before it spoils. I also added just a little more mayonnaise for our personal taste. Thanks for the recipe!Read More
I absolutely loved this recipe. We had invited a few friends over for a little southern style dinner and they just couldn't keep their hands off of it. Also my children loved it so much that they wanted more the next day. Very quick and easy to make. You cant go wrong with this one:)
Just made these .my first time making deviled eggs ever and these where so good. Will make again and again!
Just made these for easter. Poke holes in the eggs after boiling, put into cold water, the sleeves slide right off. I put the egg mixture in a ziploc bag, and pipe. I needed a good recipe, and thank you..
My family loved them, I added relish and used honey mustard instead with no black olives ( I made them for a family gathering and not everyone eats black olives) . My first time making them and it was an easy and fast recipe.
3.30.22 This recipe tastes almost identical to the way I always make deviled eggs without a recipe. Who knew I was making them the Southern way all these years??? I scaled this down to 4 servings, and I just couldn’t see opening a can of sweetened condensed milk for 1/8 teaspoon, but I did add just a little half-and-half. I also added a bit more mayo and vinegar to suit our personal tastes. Nice recipe, I liked the addition of the olive slice adding a bit of interest to the egg.
My entire family truly enjoyed eating this dish and everyone rated it a "5." I will definitely make this dish again and again as this was mighty tasty and we cannot say enough about this dish.
Super easy I substituted the mustard with honey mustard since it's what I had on hand. Turned out great.
I thought these were very good taste-wise, although I think I will switch to 2 teaspoons of the spicy brown mustard next time and leave the yellow out I did not add olives, and I used 1/2 tsp of sweetened condensed milk since we prefer to taste the slight sweetness. The biggest problem (easily fixed) was, if you add the exact ingredients as specified in the recipe, your egg yolks will be crumbly and not adhere- in other words, too dry for most people's taste that I know and also can't stay in the egg. I ended up adding extra mayo until it started adhering together. All in all, easy and you can adjust everything to your taste.
