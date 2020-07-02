Southern Deviled Eggs

12 Ratings
  • 5 7
  • 4 5
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

A good combo of my mother's and my own deviled eggs over the years. I enjoy my deviled egg somewhat sweet but the condensed milk also gives the deviled egg mixture an unforgettable consistency with a nice shine!

By Joy

Gallery

Credit: lutzflcat
2 more images

Recipe Summary

total:
25 mins
prep:
25 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
16 deviled egg halves
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Scoop yolks from egg halves into a bowl. Mash the yolks with mayonnaise, yellow mustard, spicy brown mustard, black pepper, white vinegar, sugar, and sweetened condensed milk until the mixture is smooth. Spoon yolk filling into egg halves and sprinkle each deviled egg with paprika; top deviled eggs with 2 slices of black olive.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
107 calories; protein 6.4g; carbohydrates 1.2g; fat 8.4g; cholesterol 213.4mg; sodium 114.8mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 05/08/2022