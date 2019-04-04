Chinese Restaurant Style Hot Mustard

Remember those wonderful mustards in restaurants that make a sandwich taste incredible? They use fine powdered mustards with water. I sweetened the recipe with Splendid to enhance the flavor, reducing the dry bitterness. I also added a sprinkle of salt. 1/2 tsp vinegar helps preserve the homemade mustard, which begins to decline as soon as it is mixed. Adding an acid such as vinegar or rice wine stops the reaction and preserves the sharp edge if you are not using up in one sitting.
Don't bother with the pepper and depending on your personal heat meter. I would say cut the recipe in half for a single use. But if you don't want it too strong use half the mustard and keep the rest the same. but as is the recipe is very close if not dead on what you get at the local Chinese place.
Wonderful! It was just hubby and I so I just spooned about a tablespoon of ground mustard into bowl and then whisked in water until it reached the right consistency. Husband went absolutely nuts over this stuff. Thank you SO much for recipe!
I was surprised at how good this was! I'd say it's even better than you get at restaurants, and since you know what went into it, that's even better! I skipped the pepper but did add about a tsp of vinegar, as a reviewer suggested it would allow it to keep a bit longer. I found that adding a small amount of sugar helped to cut some of the bitterness. A definite keeper!
Just finished making this. It's awesome! I've been looking forever in the supermarket fur a hot Chinese style mustard but could never find anything g even close. I omitted the white pepper. It has PLENTY of heat without it. Exactly like the little containers they give you at the Chinese restaurant.
I’ve found that Chinese mustard has a weird aftertaste. It I still not pleasant. Any of the bottled mustard has this taste but not the packets. When I made this mustard, it had the same unpleasant aftertaste. When I made it, I used 2 tablespoons water and one tablespoon vinegar as another reviewer stated. It was very bitter, so I added a pinch of sugar, and it solved the problem. I can taste things to the extreme so others may not have this issue. I hope the flavor lasts!
I omitted the ground white pepper. I also let it stand at room temperature for 15 minutes like another reviewer suggested. I cooked up some egg rolls to eat with this and it was delicious! This is SPOT on to what you get in the restaurant! I can't believe how simple it is, I always thought that mustard must have had some type of horseradish in it because it was so hot, but it turns out it's just powdered mustard and water.
I think its extremely bitter BUT could be my old dry mustard?? Was totally surprised with how to make Chinese hot mustard from dry mustard . Usually it was always served with sesame seeds and a ketchup sorta base for dipping so don't understand those trying to turn it into a "sweet" hot mustard. I did add Dijon mustard to take away from so much bitter flavor but again could have old age of my dry mustard. Thank you for recipe!!
This tastes so much better than what comes in the packets with Chinese takeout. It's closer to the hot mustard that's served at Chinese restaurants. Some people complained about the bland taste, but that's what I like about hot mustard. It adds heat without changing the flavor of the food.
I cut the recipe in half because it was only for my husband and omitted the pepper. I added a little bit of extra water to make it more runny for his preference. He enjoyed it--it was just what he was looking for to go with our spring rolls, just like from a Chinese restaurant, he said. But it may have even been too spicy for him! We may cut the mustard next time. Who knew Chinese mustard was so simple?
