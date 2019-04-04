Chinese Restaurant Style Hot Mustard

Chinese mustard is simple and uncomplicated to make with dry mustard, white pepper, and water. No cooking is needed! It can be diluted further with the addition of more water.

Recipe by Lorraine Pierce

prep:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
8
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Directions

  • Whisk mustard, water, and white pepper together in a bowl until smooth.

Tips

Store any remaining mustard in the refrigerator.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
24 calories; protein 1.4g; carbohydrates 1g; fat 1.6g; sodium 0.3mg. Full Nutrition
