No Cook Applesauce

Rating: 4.5 stars
12 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 8
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Yummy applesauce for the whole family. This serving size is for a crowd so you might want to make it smaller. Everyone will love it.

By Tina M.

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
16 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

16
Original recipe yields 16 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Blend apples, brown sugar, water, lemon juice, and cinnamon in a blender until smooth.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
107 calories; protein 0.3g; carbohydrates 28g; fat 0.2g; sodium 5.4mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (12)

Most helpful positive review

Sarah Jo
Rating: 4 stars
07/06/2012
This recipe came in handy for me today as I ran out of homemade applesauce and it's been too hot to cook new applesauce. I cut all the ingredients in this recipe in half EXCEPT the cinnamon. It works in a pinch. I still prefer the flavor that you get from cooking apples but it works.
Most helpful critical review

Tammy Lynn
Allstar
Rating: 3 stars
05/20/2017
This is alright if you really wanted applesauce and don't have time to cook any. I liked the brown sugar in it. I certainly prefer cooked applesauce--the texture of this is not as appetizing to me.
Reviews:
This recipe came in handy for me today as I ran out of homemade applesauce and it's been too hot to cook new applesauce. I cut all the ingredients in this recipe in half EXCEPT the cinnamon. It works in a pinch. I still prefer the flavor that you get from cooking apples but it works.
L Cully
Rating: 5 stars
07/07/2012
When I make mine I use the frozen concentrated apple juice and omit the sugar..it cans very well..also I leave the skins on
Helpful
(7)
Tammy Lynn
Allstar
Rating: 3 stars
05/19/2017
This is alright if you really wanted applesauce and don't have time to cook any. I liked the brown sugar in it. I certainly prefer cooked applesauce--the texture of this is not as appetizing to me.
Helpful
(5)
abbyshannon
Rating: 5 stars
07/05/2015
Great easy way to get the most of apples past their prime. I left the apples unpeeled for ease and nutrition.
Helpful
(1)
Elle
Rating: 3 stars
09/29/2015
I didn't care for the texture of this recipe. Simple fix-put it on the stovetop and cook it for 15-20 minutes on low. So as written not so great but average in taste and still conveniently quick when finished on the stovetop. To each her own; it's a texture thing for me.
Helpful
(1)
Serene Feng
Rating: 5 stars
05/21/2013
Great! Just try this out! But I would still love the warm applesauce!
Helpful
(1)
ReneePaj
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
11/02/2013
I was surprised by how much I liked this recipe. I have only made applesauce on the stove or crockpot which I love but this has such nice fresh apple flavor. Great recipe!
Helpful
(1)
Paula
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
02/19/2018
While I much prefer cooked applesauce to this there's something about this "raw" recipe that I like. I like the taste of the fresh apples and the brightness I get from the lemon juice. I should have been more careful though about the water. I ended up having to add another apple half (I had cut the recipe way down) because it was too liquidy for my taste preference. So add the water a little at a time from the beginning.
Mary Ann & Juliette
Rating: 5 stars
07/06/2019
we did not have enough apples but it still came out good. My 6 year old Granddaughter actually made it. We would make this 1 000 times. We loved it.
