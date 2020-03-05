No Cook Applesauce

1 of 12

Rating: 4 stars This recipe came in handy for me today as I ran out of homemade applesauce and it's been too hot to cook new applesauce. I cut all the ingredients in this recipe in half EXCEPT the cinnamon. It works in a pinch. I still prefer the flavor that you get from cooking apples but it works. Helpful (28)

Rating: 5 stars When I make mine I use the frozen concentrated apple juice and omit the sugar..it cans very well..also I leave the skins on Helpful (7)

Rating: 3 stars This is alright if you really wanted applesauce and don't have time to cook any. I liked the brown sugar in it. I certainly prefer cooked applesauce--the texture of this is not as appetizing to me. Helpful (5)

Rating: 5 stars Great easy way to get the most of apples past their prime. I left the apples unpeeled for ease and nutrition. Helpful (1)

Rating: 3 stars I didn't care for the texture of this recipe. Simple fix-put it on the stovetop and cook it for 15-20 minutes on low. So as written not so great but average in taste and still conveniently quick when finished on the stovetop. To each her own; it's a texture thing for me. Helpful (1)

Rating: 5 stars Great! Just try this out! But I would still love the warm applesauce! Helpful (1)

Rating: 5 stars I was surprised by how much I liked this recipe. I have only made applesauce on the stove or crockpot which I love but this has such nice fresh apple flavor. Great recipe! Helpful (1)

Rating: 4 stars While I much prefer cooked applesauce to this there's something about this "raw" recipe that I like. I like the taste of the fresh apples and the brightness I get from the lemon juice. I should have been more careful though about the water. I ended up having to add another apple half (I had cut the recipe way down) because it was too liquidy for my taste preference. So add the water a little at a time from the beginning.