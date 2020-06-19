The Real Chicago Deep Dish Pizza Dough

I have it on good authority that this is the real deep dish pizza dough that's used in Chicago. The real thing is nothing like bread, or even pizza, dough. It is a buttery, flaky crust that is achieved by: 1) using corn oil (not butter) and 2) minimal mixing and kneading times. The pizza itself is built with cheese, toppings, and sauce, in that order. I suggest you use 6-in-1u0026reg; tomatoes which are far superior to other brands. Classicou0026reg; ground tomatoes are very similar. Contrary to popular opinion, cornmeal is not used in the dough by Chicago pizzerias.
Add cheese, toppings, and tomatoes that you've flavored with garlic, basil, oregano, etc. Bake at 450 degrees for 30 minutes, depending on your oven. You may want to prebake the crust, if you wish, for 10-15 minutes.
299 calories; protein 5.3g; carbohydrates 37g; fat 14.3g; sodium 361.5mg. Full Nutrition
Alright, first reviewer! I took the gamble on making this crust without any reviews to go off off, and i'm glad I took the chance. Now let me share my experience to make the next guy or gal more confident about making this. First, I actually made two batches of this dough. I made one exactly as is, for comparison, and I made another using the dough cycle on my bread machine. I could not decipher any difference in the finished product either before or after baking comparing the dough prepared as indicated, and prepared in the bread machine. For the bread machine crust, I put all the liquid ingredients (water and corn oil) in the machine, followed by all the solid ingredients. I let my breadmaker run on the dough cycle, which is a 90 minute cycle. I left the house after that and so the dough sat in the machine for about 5 hours after the cycle had finished... and when all was said and done the two dough balls worked the same. SO, if you want to save some time/effort, feel free to use your bread machine. Now, on to the crust. I can't stress enough the importance of flattening the crust, and then letting it rest for 10-15 minutes before trying to stretch it into the pan. Otherwise, when you try to press the crust against the sides, it will fall back down toward the center. Finally, I pre-baked the crust for 10 minutes, added cheese, pepperoni and then the tomatoes, and then baked another 30 minutes. The end result... soft and flavorful. Pizzeria style for sure! A+
This is a very good pizza dough recipe, however it is not authentic Chicago Style Deep Dish dough. At least not like Uno's or Lou Malnati's deep dish pizzas in Chicago. I lived in Chicago for 20 years and ordered from Lou's two or three times a month. Trust me, I know Chicago pizza. Chicago Style Deep Dish Pizza is vastly different from other pizzas, so much so that not even the dough is the same. This dough recipe is similar to other hand tossed recipes. Chicago Deep Dish crust is more similar to a buscuit than to bread. However, I agree that Chicago Sytle does not have corn meal in it, but I doubt if corn oil instead of olive oil could make that much of a difference. They're both vegatable oils. I did make this recipe and it is very good, especailly if you add some seasoning like garlic powder but it is not authentic Chicago Style. The Chicago Style Deep Dish Pizza is constructed in the order described, just not on this dough.
Great dough. I actually left mine on the counter a lot longer than 6 hours - more like 14 hours. Dumped into an oiled cast iron skillet and topped as directed - cheese first, Parmesan and mozzarella then some left over double tomato bruschetta and some fresh orange bell peppers. 450 for about 23 minutes was all it took. Very nice. A great dough for busy working mom's and dad's who can make the dough in the morning and have dinner ready in a flash that evening. Thanks for a great recipe.
Handsdown BEST pizza dough I've tried yet. I'm so glad I didnt go my normal route and find a recipe with a million reviews. I doubled the recipe when I made this and was able to make a calzone and two medium sized pizza's. I wasnt able to let it rise for 6 hours I only had 2 hours but it still turned out perfect! Thanks for the recipe owensjo, my journey to find the perfect pizza dough has come to its end!!
I wasn't sure if I wanted to make this since I usually stick to recipes with a lot of ratings/reviews. I am SO GLAD I did. I followed the recipe exactly, made it last weekend, and put it in a freezer ziplock and froze it without letting it rise first. Today (Friday night pizza night), I took it out this morning, and put it in an oiled bowl with a towel over it on the counter. By the time I got home from work, 12 hours later, it was thawed, risen, and ready to go! I put it in a 12 inch springform pan (the only "deep dish" pan I have). I should've made two--it was SUPER thick--like 3 inches (I prebaked it 10 mins, as suggested, added toppings and baked for 20 mins more--perfect!)! Even with the super thickness, my hubby said it's one of the top 5 pizzas he's ever eaten! Totally agree! This is amazing! One of the best cheap, easy dinners I've made!
This is great and my dough rose up like the Sear's Tower in Chicago. There is no way it took 6 hrs. I let mine go for 2 hours and that was enough. If I was feeding the Chicago Bear's after the game, this would be the recipe to use!
Phenomenal - and this is coming from a native Chicagoan! Important note: you don't need a stand mixer! I mixed it with a baking spatula until it formed enough to do some kneading in the bowl for about 90 seconds. The one thing I asked my wife to put on our registry list as a deep dish pizza pan. I've always made the crust from the recipe that came with it, and it was as bland as it could be. This has the texture and flavor that you want with a deep dish pizza. Amazingly, the prep is FAR easier than what I used to make. Out of necessity, I only let it rise for 2.5 hours and it still came out great.
Wow, did we love this crust! I made it in my bread machine and added granulated garlic, parmesan and basil. The dough was very sticky, but I added a bit more flour and let it rest for about a half hour. It was easy to press into a pizza pan. I prebaked the crust for about 10 minutes and then put pizza sauce, sausage, pepperoni, bacon, garlic and onions on it topped with mozzarella. It baked perfectly and the crust was very flaky. Definitely our new pizza crust. Thanks for the post!
I know I changed a little bit in this recipe (oil type and how I made it rise) but I thought others might benefit from what I found out since there are only 2 other reviews. I really wanted to try this crust but I didn't have the 6 hours to wait so I put it in the oven with a pan of boiling water so it would double in size in the time I had (about 3 hours) and it did work. I am sure the slower 6 hour rise would only make a better crust but I did not have the time. I also used canola oil since that is all I had and using corn oil may improve it as well. I plan to try that next time. I didn't have a deep dish pizza pan so I used a pizza stone and a stone with edges so I had a little more of a deep dish and a more normal type crust (I doubled the recipe so I had enough for 2 pizzas). I pre-baked the crust. This made for a crust that was a little crispy on the bottom. If you want a softer crust I imagine you wouldn't want to pre-bake it. I did find that my cheese got really brown though so you might want to add the cheese a little later, especially if you are not pre-baking and want the cheese on top for a more traditional pizza. I added basil and garlic to our crust before baking. We enjoyed this crust and we will make it again.
This recipe makes absolutely delicious pizza crust! I'm from Chicago, and calling this authentic deep dish is a stretch...not quite authentic. But, it is extremely tasty nonetheless. I always put the dough in the oven with a pot of boiling water for an hour (as suggested by another review), and it rises beautifully. Bake it for 10 minutes on 425. Layer cheese, then toppings (I do a thick layer of pepperoni), and then sauce. Cook for another 20 minutes and YUM! Enjoy! Almost as good as Lou Malnati's, Giordano's, and Gino's...almost! I make pizza once every 1-2 weeks now that I've found this awesome recipe!!
This is virtually the same recipe I got for Chicago Style deep dish. It's missing the Yellow food Dye for that corn meal looking hue. This would be considered the Gino's East crust and yes it's the best recipe you will find for deep dish. Each cup of flour has 3 tablespoons of corn oil, 1/2 teaspoon of sugar and salt, 5 tablespoons of water and 3/4 teaspoon of yeast. Cooking temp is correct. Also you will need a good seasoned deep dish pan. You will also gain weight after eating it. That is guaranteed!
I tried this it was my first time making any pizza dough. I have eaten chicago style pizza in chicago so I know what it was supposed to taste like. I followed the directions everything went fine until I tried to put it in the pan to make the pizza, the dough would not stay up the sides of my pan, I had a 8x2 inch cakepan. The dough kept sliding down the the pan sides so I could not get it to the top of the pan sides. So I cooked it for a very longtime it seems, I may not have put enough cheese on the bottom before making the pizza. The crust didn't seem to rise at all in the oven it didn't get puffed sides it sort of just sank and turned dense. I was worried it would not get browned on the bottom after about an hour in the oven I removed it and let it cool a while and cut into it, not very oozy due to not enough cheese, the grease from the italian sausage and pepperoni seemed to soak into the bottom crust too and the crust was golden brown and crispy but too hard almost to hard to cut thru and to eat. The rest of the pizza was pretty good but the crust just didn't turn out like I would have liked or expected, if anyone knows anything I might have done wrong please let me know, I want to keep trying until I can make an excellent deep dish pizza. All the videos I watched making pizzas mine didn't look anything like those. The crust pretty much deflated when I cooked it instead of puffing up more. It rose fine during proofing so I know the yeast was working.
3 words..... OHHHHHH MYYYYY GODDDD !! made that recipe tonight and let me tell you it is by far the best pizza Crust ever !!! I never easy the Crust usually because it is so hard however this one... Cooked perfectly at 400F for 35 mins!! My boyfriend actually says it's just as good as giordano's !!! It's a must try !! Thanks you for this recipe!!
Followed another reviewers recommendation of putting the dough in the oven with a pot of boiling water to speed up the rising time. It doubled in one hour. I've tried this recipe quite a few times and it rocks every time. The crust is always perfect using the listed ingredient ratio. Even once used self rising flour and followed the recipe to the letter...still perfect. Thank you.
I used this recipe in a 9" cast iron skillet. The pizza turned out great, but I had a couple of issues: I had to add about 1/2 cup more flour to the dough; I didn't have 6 hours to let it rise, but after an hour it had doubled; I prebaked the crust for 10 minutes, then added mozz cheese, sausage, green peppers, and onion, then the tomato sauce on top and baked for 30 minutes and the crust still wasn't all the way cooked. I think it might have been too much dough. I will use less of the dough next time, but I will definitely be using this recipe again. It was nice and crispy on the outside. Great recipe.
Amazingly good recipe, very easy and my husband who is from NYC and is a pizza maven loved this crust. I made a 12" round and a deep dish pan pizza and both were crunchy outside, tender inside and stood up to my homemade pizza sauce and toppings.
My husband couldn't stop talking about how good this pizza crust was! I made this recipe as written, but didn't have kosher salt, so I used regular. I let the dough sit for about 4 1/2 hours before punching it down and it turned out just fine. Since I doubled it, I was able to make two full size pizzas (1 circular and 1 square cookie sheet). I buttered the pans and sprinkled cornmeal on them before I pressed the dough in and pre-baked it for 10 minutes without toppings, then 20 more with toppings. So good and filling :) This will be my new go-to pizza crust.
It's really delicious as-is. Best recipe tweek, add tblsp of milk to yeast, and water mixture. And substitute half the corn oil for olive oil. It's also perfect pizza to make the dough, let rise, beat down then stretch into cast iron skillet.
Years ago, I ran a Pizzeria Uno, so I fully understand the mechanics of this recipe. This was excellent! Made the recipe as is, and it came out great. Be sure to put an ounce of oil in the pan before par-baking the crust for 8 minutes. Stretch the edge of the crust up the side, keeping it even thickness on the sides and bottom. Let the parbake cool. Then add another ounce of oil in the pan.
HELP! (star rating is here only because I had to put one) I followed the recipe to the T with the exception of using bread flour instead of AP and olive oil instead of corn. When I went to mix all together, it was just a soupy mess. It never formed a ball. I eventually became frustrated and just added a bunch more flour until it became something that resembled a ball. The water was 114 degrees, yeast sat in it with sugar for 9 minutes......I'm lost. Using a different flour and oil type shouldn't result in a bowl of soup instead of a ball should it? It's proofing now so who know's how it will turn out. I looked at Emiral Lagasse's recipe and it was very similar but had it's differences. So why did mine resemble and alien blob instead of a dough ball?
I made this in a bread machine, following the instructions of letting the sugar, yeast, and water stand for 5-10 minutes. I did not let it rise for 6 hours as I was making if for dinner tonight. Despite not following the recipe as written, this was fabulous pizza dough. I have been instructed by my husband not to use any other recipe on a go forward basis. Thanks for the recipe!!!!
I followed the recipe exactly for making the dough. Made two pizza`s after reading how high it would rise during baking. Well the first pizza I followed stacking directions with cheese then toppings then tomatoe, the second pizza changed up put sauce, then cheese and toppings. I was excited about the recipe but I must have done something wrong, it was good but I was looking for something better, my crust was not as flaky and brown as I wanted. Maybe by splitting the dough not sure. Anyway I will make again and it is a good recipe.
Very soft after baking! Added Italian herbs to the dough (small amt). Simple to follow. Would make again for sure. Will be my pizza crust go-to! It was a thinner crust when I made it (big pan) so I didn't pre-bake and it was fine. :-) (I had sauce, extra cheese, and meat on it.) However, if I were making deep dish, I would.
Just came back from Chicago and wanted to try to make my own great Chicago style pizza. This crust did the trick. It turned out a wonderful thick flaky tasty crust. First I layered with sliced mozzarella cheese. Then added pepperoni, Italian sausage, black olives and thinly sliced onions. Lastly the sauce went on and some fresh grated parmesan cheese on top. I cooked mine for 40 minutes because it had so many toppings. It was the best pizza I have ever made and I have made a bunch. It rivaled the great pizzas I tried in Chicago. It is thick and rich though, so one decent size slice will fill you up. I cooked mine for 40 minutes because it had so many toppings. Next time I will try prebaking the crust for a few minutes. The crust was great and thoroughly cooked, but I would like to try prebaking it to see if the bottom gets a bit crisper.
Excellent, I typically make & prefer thin crust pizza. This was a nice change and so much easier. Made this twice so far. Used olive oil for the dough, made in food processor. Used the boiling pan of water in the oven for a quick rise 1-2 hours. Par baked 10 min 450 convection with oil on bottom of deep dish pan. Took crust out and brushed top with more olive oil. Put sauce (San Marizano 28 oz whole tomatoes, 1 tsp dried basil, 1 tsp dried oregano, 1/2 tsp red pepper flakes, pinch sugar; simmer for 20 min+) mozzerella cheese, parm cheese, oregano, olive oil on top. Baked 425 convection 20 min. Made carmelized onions and sauted mushrooms for each person to add to their slice after it is done.
This was really mediocre. I think store bought is better than this. Would never use again.
Flavor was good - buttering the rising bowl was a nice touch (too bad butter was not listed as an ingredient). But after six hours the dough was tremendously over-risen making it very difficult to handle - full of bubbles, and the dough kept slipping down the sides as I pressed it into the pan. The end result was more doughy than I'd prefer but tasted good enough. In the Eighties I worked in a pizza joint for a couple of years run by two guys from Chicago. They knew their deep dish pie and taught me what real pizza crust is like. Sorry, but this ain't it.
I made two versions one with All Purpose Flour and one with Bread Flour. The All Purpose Flour crust was very dense. I personally liked the one with the Bread flour as it was a little more airy. That being said I have never been to Chicago so I can't say how authentic. I would definitely make this again.
I just made this at the fire station for 6 hungry fireman with discerning taste and they LOVED IT! I will make this again and again. I made it in cast iron skillets and everything about it turned out amazing! Thanks for the recipe.
I made this today, and the only exception was I used vegetable oil as I didn't have corn oil. And used it as a regular pizza crust not deep dish. Excellent! Buttery, biscuit like. To die for. Also I let it ride for about 4 hours instead of six. My daughter said it was the best pizza she ever had. And that speaks volumes since she's a picky eater. THANK you for sharing! I'll definitely make again !
Giordano's definitely uses corn meal, and that's one of the most well known and best deep dish pizza places here in Chicago. Lou Malnati's, another deep dish maker of local significance, may also use corn meal, though I can't be positive.
I made this for dinner last week and my fiance, who is from Chicago and has very high standards for Chicago-style pizza, loved it! I'm making it again tonight. I would definitely recommend pre-baking the crust, but only for about 5-10 minutes. I also added another 15 minutes to the baking time so the cheese melts nicely.
I was skeptical at first but once I tasted it I was in heaven. I made this recipe as written. It was perfect. I had to make it again 2 days later. I made it the first time in a large cast iron skillet. The second time I used a large pizza pan from when I worked at a pizza place in the 90's. I did pre bake the crust 10 minutes both times. The first pizza I made it the night before and let it rise in the fridge for 18 hours, the second pizza I let rise on the counter for about 8 hours. I followed the recipe as to the layers of the toppings. Cheese first then pepperoni then the sauce and I used muir glen fire roasted crushed tomatoes and only added kosher salt to them, I did not cook it or anything (I was able to stretch one can on to the two pizzas) I Sprinkled a little bit of oregano on that then a little bit of parmesan cheese then baked 25 minutes. The cheese, first pizza I used slices of provolone and mozzarella and then the second pizza I used provolone slices and shredded mozzarella (I ran out of mozzarella slices. This recipe is gonna be my go to deep dish pizza, it was so good.
I tried a pizza dough recipe before, and to say it was an epic fail is An understatement. My family rolled their eyes when I said I was trying again (they were hoping this one might be somewhat edible). I followed the directions to a T, and used a cast iron pan following another reviewers time tip. 35 minutes did the trick. The pizza ( I should have prebaked the crust 10 minutes) it came out great … the crust was perfect on the bottom and the middle could have used the extra minutes in the prebake …but it was GOOD! I did not have corn oil, so used canola, and used instant yeast but still let it sit in warm water and sugar (mostly because one 8 year old boy thought it was interesting) The only thing I took note of … the pizza looked great with my sauce, cheese and pepperoni on it, but the crust seemed to lack a flavor profile somehow … not sure what, but it needed something. I will try again and keep thinking what I might be missing! Give this one a go, it is fool proof!
Made this for my pastry arts final because I knew everyone would make sweets, a couple of the guys in my class actually arm wrestled over the last piece, the dough was good to work with and the texture it added to the pizza was AMAZING, in short I loved it :D
We substitute avocado oil for the corn oil since it's what we have available, and we add a few savory spices (a bit of oregano, garlic powder, onion powder). The result is flavorful and the perfect texture. Great recipe!
i did this by hand - not having a dough hook, etc. the only things i added to the dough while making were garlic and herbs (oregano and basil). i've tried a number of pizza doughs and i found this to be the best. however, i am going to cut down on the oil, likely by about 3 T. i didn't have kosher salt, just ground sea salt. I made the dough as directed, with my addition of garlic and herbs, and let it rise for about 3 hrs. I did not do a deep dish one, but divided the dough into quarters. (i like a thin crust). i bagged and froze 3 portions. i rolled out the fourth quarter tonight and had a wonderful fresh pizza enough for 2 people. i will be using this pizza dough often.
It was easy to make. I mixed it with my hand mixer, it has a bread hook attachment. It didn't need to sit for 6hrs to rise. It was done after about 3hrs. But I think that the dough needed a little more flavor. I'll add something to it the next time.
The dough was easy to prepare and smelled wonderfully while baking. I didn’t follow the pizza filling recipe, but instead customized my own fillings with pizza sauce, spinach, mushrooms, ground sausage, fresh basil, oregano and mozzarella cheese all filled to the capacity of the crust (no top crust). I baked it in my well seasoned cast iron skillet on 450 for 15 minutes, which was plenty of time for a perfect deep dish pizza. My family loved this pizza and so did I. I will be making it again!
Fantastic as is—made 10 + times. Some ideas: 1. Knead by hand for 5 minutes if no bread machine. 2. Cut 1/3 of dough off before rolling dough out to fit in pan, add cheese, then roll out the 1/3 of dough into a circle and put it on top of the cheese and toppings, clinch the edges, then add pizza sauce to make a Pizza pie.
Made as directed. After punchdown, I transferred the dough to a greased 15" cast iron skillet and ran the dough up the sides. Layer of cheese, then a layer of pepperoni, sauce, then browned Italian sausage, sauted onions and mushrooms , black olive rings and then more cheese. Wonderful, bready crust. Next time I make it, I'll cold proof it overnight and grease the skillet with butter.
Thank you owensjo!!! I know little about working with dough, and this pizza crust would rival any pizza crust I've had! Simple enough to make regularly. Made my first one yesterday, and the dough is rising for the second as I type this. I've been using this site for years, but this is my first time writing a review.
Awesome recipe. Crust is crunchy and super easy. Very convenient that you leave it resting for 6 hours and then bake it. Put it together in the morning and went on with my day, in eve punched it down and put it all together. Next time will add Italian seasoning to dough.
Made it twice now. It is very close to Chicago deep dish pizza crust. I lived in Chicago for over 20 years and recently moved to the South. Pizza places are not that great where I live. This one brings back the memories of going to Uno's or Gino's downtown. Definitely will make it again and again.
Excellent recipe. Wife said it was the best pizza she ever had. No joking. For toppings I used: Sweet Italian Sausage, sliced mushrooms, onions, green bell peppers, sliced black olives. I made a tomato sauce using Cento brand, canned tomatoes, olive oil, chopped garlic, finely diced onions, italian seasoning, crushed red pepper, tomato paste, a touch of sugar. 16 mozzarella cheese slices were layered on the dough as the 1st layer. I did pre bake the dough for 10 minutes as was suggested. Total baking time with toppings, 35 minutes.
This was my first attempt at pizza crust and it turned out perfectly. We baked it in a cast iron pan and it was golden on the outside and soft on the inside. Went very well with the AllRecipes "World's Best Pasta Sauce"
I received this recipe from my son-in-law and it is a home run!!! The compliments never end and it's always requested! I always make this by hand and it's so easy. After I mix the dough I give a quick knead inside the bowl and done til risen. Couldn' t be simpler and no KNEAD for a machine:) TY for the great recipe! btw..always use 6-in-1 tomatoes if poss :)
This recipe was a disaster for me. I first tried it in the bread maker as others suggested and it immediately became a soupy mess and was completely unworkable. The second time I tried it was in a bowl by hand with a spatula (I don't have a dough hook) and it was far more workable (and easier - don't bother with the breadmaker) and produced a crust that was almost biscuity but crisped up nicely due to the copious amount of oil. I made no modifications to the recipe either time. The flavor was decent, nice and yeasty but I am not a fan of biscuity pizza crust. I really wish the recipe came with cooking instructions also.
my first rate. should be a 5 but I don't think I mixed it right, I added the oil after the dough had been formed. and then I put it in fridge for the night. soooo I don't think it turned out as large as it should but it was excellent AND will be making it over and over . I did use olive oil, added 2tsp of both garlic powder and italion seasoning to the crust mixture. put it in my 12'' LODGE (USA)cast iron skillet , pre baked 15 then added toppings for 400 and 25 minutes perfect crispy and chewy!! my wife said the best ever ever ever!! absolutely will be making it over and over.
This recipe in not the Unos crust!I have the real recipe,thats right,the real recipe which cannot be disclosed.I would only consider selling to a pizzeria who is interested in making these wonderful chicago style pizzas.But just wanted to let people know not to be fooled by these copycats.They will taste and look all right but if you have had the real Uno's Pizza then you will know that these crusts recipes disappoint.The people who have had my pizza,say that my crust is the real deal and better than Unos,which is a great compliment.Don't mean to brag,just want people to know they wont find the recipe online.
But the crust burned up and fused itself to the pan before the pizza was done. I let it set up for a while but it was impossible to cut and remove from the pan. I ended up with almost a soup with bread chunks in it trying to lift a slice.
This is a truly delicious crust, authentic Chicago style or not (I don't know, as I've never been to Chicago). My experience with the recipe was a little odd, though. I'll explain (just so you know, I double-and-a-halfed the recipe, to get two large and one medium sized pizza, I used bread flour rather than regular, and I used vegetable oil rather than corn oil.): like another person mentioned, my dough came out really, really wet and sticky-- nearly pourable, in fact. Unsure what to do, I mixed in about another cup of flour (which still left a very wet dough) and then covered and let it rise. When ready to use the dough, I liberally floured the work surface to keep it from sticking, rolled it out, and then cooked it on a pizza stone, as I don't have a deep dish pan. Somehow it all worked out beautifully and the crust was scrumptious, even cold the next morning. I just wish I knew what I did wrong to make such a sloppy dough. Anyway, taste-wise this is a five star recipe and I'll certainly be using it again, just with more flour than called for.
I did make this pizza. I liked the dough/crust. Of course I put some good ingredients on. Cheese, sauce, Spinach, tomatoes, onion, zucchini, mushrooms and some pineapple in that order. I cooked it at 450 preheated oven in a cast iron skillet 12" for 20 minutes. My suggestion would be to precook the crust for 5 to 10 minutes and then load it up. Crust was not cooked in the middle. Course I had a lot of stuff on it. Otherwise was delicious.
I got inspired by a Tastemade video and haven't made my own dough in a while, so I turned to my friend AllRecipes because it's never done me wrong. This isn't a Chicago crust though. I've been eating the real stuff my whole life. There are slight characteristics to it, where that could possibly reign through, but not 100%. I used canola oil for the dough itself & used olive oil to brush on it for extra browning. My timing was off in prepping but I saw a reviewer had let hers rest for 4 hrs, that was definitely ample time to let it rest. I cut it up into 6 pieces, kneaded them for like 15 seconds on a floured surface, formed little balls & let them rest on a lightly floured sheet pan for 15 minutes. I then stuffed them in a big muffin pan and let them par bake for 15 m @350, with weights (aluminum covered limes & garlic work). Took em out, let them cool a bit, filled with toppings, oiled & baked for another 15. The dough was crispy on the outside and soft on the inside. So good!! I can't wait to make more!!
In honor of Friday night/ movie night - we often get pizza. It used to be takeout but due to COVID - we’ve been cooking a LoT! Trying to up our game, we tried this dough yesterday and it was a big hit. We will definitely be doing this again, thanks!!
I thought this dough was pretty good. I made it in my bread machine. I found it easy to work with. I did not want a super thick, dense pizza so I split up the dough. I made a large 14 inch in a pizza pan and small 8 inch in my spring form pan. I might try it a little thicker next time, using all the dough in the 14 inch pan. I thought the dough needed more salt, I will increase it a bit for sure next time. Otherwise, it was pretty good. I pre-baked the crusts for 10 minutes in a 450 degree oven, added toppings, then baked again for about 15 minutes, took out of the pans and put on hot pizza stone for 1 minute, 30 seconds.
This is REALLY A GREAT RECIPE! It does come out very good; and yes, it's quite close to the "authentic experts". It's also well written, so the tips in here can help to modify and adjust towards your own goal! Make sure you add the softened butter by crumbling it in by hand. I ONLY gave it four stars because it doesn't EXACTLY avoid the very last bit of "an edge of hard, or mealy texture" to it --- which is the defining fluffy goal! But this has come the CLOSEST of any of the dozens of other recipes I've tried! I've made this three times; and I'll make it again, and post a photo! Great job! (I make a Vegan deep dish more than once a month; and it's nutritious.) Keep it up!
Use half the corn oil called for. I read where others replaced with 1/2 olive and 1/2 corn for the recipe called corn oil. I also saw to add a teaspoon of milk? I think it needs a little. Ore sugar for. Eat time but now I'm knit picking!! I let mine sit overnight and I think my issue was I didn't butter the bowl, I olive oiled the bowl instead. The bread didn't rise a crazy amount. Twice as much max. I made hammered down the dough and let sit for 15 minutes. After that I used 1/2 the dough in a cast iron. I pre-heated the oven to 425 and cooked it for 12 mins. I believe at 425 I would precook for 10 min. Afterwords I used the homemade sauce, pepperoni, onions, bell peppers and jalapeños mozz cheese. Then I took the other 1/2 of dough and capped it for a "pie!!" I then cooked it on 375 for about 23 mins and removed it to put sauce and cheese on top. Cooked for another 5-7 until cheese was melted! Turned out great! Cast iron skillet was the key ! Worked a lot better than a traditional deep dish pan.!!
