The Real Chicago Deep Dish Pizza Dough

I have it on good authority that this is the real deep dish pizza dough that's used in Chicago. The real thing is nothing like bread, or even pizza, dough. It is a buttery, flaky crust that is achieved by: 1) using corn oil (not butter) and 2) minimal mixing and kneading times. The pizza itself is built with cheese, toppings, and sauce, in that order. I suggest you use 6-in-1u0026reg; tomatoes which are far superior to other brands. Classicou0026reg; ground tomatoes are very similar. Contrary to popular opinion, cornmeal is not used in the dough by Chicago pizzerias.

By owensjo

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Dissolve yeast and sugar in warm water in a bowl. Let stand for 5 to 10 minutes until the yeast softens and begins to form a creamy foam.n

  • Combine yeast mixture, flour, corn oil, and kosher salt in a large stand mixer with a hook attachment; knead until dough holds together but is still slightly sticky, about 2 minutes.n

  • Form dough into a ball and transfer to a buttered bowl, turning to coat. Cover bowl with a towel and allow dough to rise at room temperature until double in size, 6 hours.n

  • Punch down dough and let rest for 10 to 15 minutes. Press dough into a 10-inch deep dish pizza pan.n

Cook's Note:

Add cheese, toppings, and tomatoes that you've flavored with garlic, basil, oregano, etc. Bake at 450 degrees for 30 minutes, depending on your oven. You may want to prebake the crust, if you wish, for 10-15 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
299 calories; protein 5.3g; carbohydrates 37g; fat 14.3g; sodium 361.5mg. Full Nutrition
