The Real Chicago Deep Dish Pizza Dough

I tried this it was my first time making any pizza dough. I have eaten chicago style pizza in chicago so I know what it was supposed to taste like. I followed the directions everything went fine until I tried to put it in the pan to make the pizza, the dough would not stay up the sides of my pan, I had a 8x2 inch cakepan. The dough kept sliding down the the pan sides so I could not get it to the top of the pan sides. So I cooked it for a very longtime it seems, I may not have put enough cheese on the bottom before making the pizza. The crust didn't seem to rise at all in the oven it didn't get puffed sides it sort of just sank and turned dense. I was worried it would not get browned on the bottom after about an hour in the oven I removed it and let it cool a while and cut into it, not very oozy due to not enough cheese, the grease from the italian sausage and pepperoni seemed to soak into the bottom crust too and the crust was golden brown and crispy but too hard almost to hard to cut thru and to eat. The rest of the pizza was pretty good but the crust just didn't turn out like I would have liked or expected, if anyone knows anything I might have done wrong please let me know, I want to keep trying until I can make an excellent deep dish pizza. All the videos I watched making pizzas mine didn't look anything like those. The crust pretty much deflated when I cooked it instead of puffing up more. It rose fine during proofing so I know the yeast was working.