Beet Summer Salad

Rating: 4.83 stars
6 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 5
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This was a quick simple recipe powered by a desire to have a delicious summer salad with what I had on hand. I also love beets!!

By mab575

prep:
15 mins
additional:
30 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
Directions

  • Mix beets, watermelon, and cilantro together in a bowl. Whisk sour cream, balsamic vinegar, olive oil, salt, and pepper together in a small bowl; pour over beet mixture. Toss to coat. Refrigerate 30 minutes before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
163 calories; protein 2.7g; carbohydrates 20.2g; fat 8.9g; cholesterol 5.9mg; sodium 624.3mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (6)

Reviews:
benewland
Rating: 5 stars
07/14/2012
Super easy and delicious! I wasn't sure I liked beets after having avoided them for many years. We always ate them either canned or pickled when I was growing up. I used fresh steamed beets and skipped the sour cream for a refreshing summer salad. Read More
Helpful
(12)
Carolyn Munroe
Rating: 5 stars
05/01/2016
This recipe was great. I used one cup of watermelon and used a bit of parsley (dropping the cilantro). The family loved it! 5 huge stars! Made it 3 times this week! Mom who has dementia will eat things that are sweet. This was great as it requires no added sugar! Read More
Helpful
(2)
Volleyballmom
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
10/07/2013
This is the most unusual combination and I'm pleased to say that it worked. I used fresh beets that I roasted until tender then peeled. I will double the watermelon next time. Very fresh tasting dish. Thanks mab575. Read More
Helpful
(1)
traciejh
Rating: 5 stars
06/10/2020
This recipe was simple, easy and delicious. Wasn’t sure how the watermelon and beets would be together but the final result was amazing. Guests and hubs went for seconds. Will definitely be making this more especially over the summer months. Read More
Hunca Munca
Rating: 5 stars
08/26/2014
I loved it - strange combination. I'm not the hugest fan of cilantro so I'll probably leave it out next time. The flavors all really worked together nicely. Will make it again! Read More
