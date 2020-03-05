Date Summer Salad

Honestly, I replicated a favorite salad from a restaurant and it is a definite success every time I make it, at home or to friends.

By lelamtts

prep:
10 mins
cook:
20 mins
additional:
20 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Line a baking sheet with aluminum foil.

  • Whisk brown sugar and water together in a small saucepan; bring to a boil and cook until reduced to a caramel syrup, 5 to 10 minutes.

  • Arrange walnuts and pecans on the prepared baking sheet.

  • Toast nuts in the preheated oven until fragrant, about 5 minutes. Pour caramel syrup over nuts; toss to coat. Bake until nuts are lightly browned and syrup has thickened, 8 to 10 more minutes. Let cool on baking sheet.

  • Mix salad greens, strawberries, blackberries, blue cheese, cranberries, dates, and vinaigrette dressing; toss to coat. Sprinkle candied nuts over salad.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
283 calories; protein 6.8g; carbohydrates 36.8g; fat 13.9g; cholesterol 12.7mg; sodium 415.1mg. Full Nutrition
