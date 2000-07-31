Pork Chops in White Wine
This is a wonderful pork chop dish my mom used to make. Everyone in my family loves it. Serve over rice.
This is a wonderful pork chop dish my mom used to make. Everyone in my family loves it. Serve over rice.
I am a Personal Chef and Exec. Chef at a B&B so easy recipes when I come home are critical. This was delicious! I used bone-in pk chops, white zinfandel wine (all I had), seasoned with garlic slivers, kosher salt & ground pepper and added about 1 teas of Herbes'de province. I cooked it uncovered and made a thicker gravy which I used over Risotto cooked in chicken broth and onions. Also had a side dish of red cabbage. I entertained my boyfriend and he loved it as I did. Basic Rule of cooking - Take a basic recipe and tweak it to make it your own.Read More
Tasted good but ...a cup of water? At least substitute with chicken broth or something that adds flavor to the party. Water is bland and makes for a bland dish.Read More
I am a Personal Chef and Exec. Chef at a B&B so easy recipes when I come home are critical. This was delicious! I used bone-in pk chops, white zinfandel wine (all I had), seasoned with garlic slivers, kosher salt & ground pepper and added about 1 teas of Herbes'de province. I cooked it uncovered and made a thicker gravy which I used over Risotto cooked in chicken broth and onions. Also had a side dish of red cabbage. I entertained my boyfriend and he loved it as I did. Basic Rule of cooking - Take a basic recipe and tweak it to make it your own.
This was really good. I, of course, changed a few things. First, it only needs one can of mushroom soup. Secondly I added 8oz. of sliced mushrooms(no canned). Then, after I browned the chops and added the mixture to the pan, I put it into the oven (in oven-proof pan at 350) for 45 minutes. When finished, I removed the chops and added a flour and warm water mixture to make it a really good gravy. (1TBSP flour and 1/2 cup warm water) Then I poured it over the chops and served over rice. My husband and my kids loved it!
This was very easy and tasty. It's a keeper. Only change I would make is to put in less (or no) water. The sauce was too watery for us.
This was quite good. I only made 3 pork chops... omitted the water, used about 8 oz. white wine and 1 can of golden mushroom soup. The sauce wasn't thin at all, was perfect in fact. Served it over white rice. Yum!
Excellent dish. I did add some onions when browning the chops, and used milk in place of water. I used an oven proof fry pan, transferred to oven after adding sauce and baked for hour at 350. Sauce was much thicker this way, more like gravy. Thanks for the great recipe.
This is a excellent pork chop recipe, I made it using fresh chestnut mushrooms, and a dry chardonay I also cooked it for two hours and served it with satuteed potatoes, wonderful!
Tasted good but ...a cup of water? At least substitute with chicken broth or something that adds flavor to the party. Water is bland and makes for a bland dish.
I never use "cooking wine" as I think that a wine labeled with that title is not of high enough quality to drink by itself. If it doesn't taste good by itself, it won't make your recipe taste good. You don't need to buy anything expensive, just something halfway decent. I used a chardonnay I had at home with tasty results.
I used the "house white" at my house, which is Pinot Grigio, rather than cooking wine which I never have on hand. This was the most bland and uninteresting pork chop receipe I've ever made. We won't be having it again.
I'm a newlywed, I just started cooking regular meals, and this was so easy! What's even better is that my husband loved it, and he's a picky eater! My only suggestion is to boil it down a little to make the sauce thicker. Serve the gravy on mashed potatoes.
This dish was very tasty!! I eliminated the water and the sauce was still quite runny. Next time I think I will reduce the wine a bit and cook uncovered for part of the time. Otherwise this recipe was very easy and very good!!
Excellent, use more fresh mushrooms than the recipe calls for. And use 2 cups of wine instead of the water.
The pork was sooo tender you could cut it with your fork. I ended up using peach flavored wine WOW!!!!!! I'm never dissapointed by anything I try.
This was a really easy and flavorful recipe. I used two pork sirloin chops, and substituted Lipton's onion soup mix (which I made into a soup with 3 cups of water, not 4). I seared the chops, then removed them to cook the garlic and mushrooms, then added the chops back before all the liquid was added. I had no problem with the amount of liquid. Thanks for the great pork chop recipe.
Great recipe! I replaced the white wine with more chicken broth and it tasted delicious. I also added a flour/water mixture to thicken the sauce.
This recipe has a very strong wine flavor. Don't make it if you don't like to actually taste the wine in a recipe. The pork chops themselves turned out very tender, but I didn't care for the strong wine taste.
All I can say is WOW! It smelled amazing while cooking and tasted even better! I will definately be making this again. I used a very lovely white wine that really made the taste that much better!!
My husband absolutely loved this recipe! I'm not a big fan of pork chops, so I'm thrilled to find a pork chop recipe that I enjoy. They were so tender. I made the following changes based on the other reviews: omitted the water, used fresh mushrooms and served with mashed potatoes. I used Rieseling wine because that's what I had. The gravy was delicious, especially on the potatoes!
This recipe was fine but nothing spectacular. It was very runny. I we ever made it again, I would omit the one cup of water.
This was delicious. As several indicated, I did not add the water. I did brown the pork chops with minced garlic. The pork chops were tender and flavorful. I also took the lid off the last 15 minutes and the sauce was perfect.
I ended up changing this nearly completely, incorporating suggestions...but turned out wonderfully! Nixed the mushrooms completely. Browned the chops in 2 tbs olive oil, Penzey's Pasta Sprinkle (basil, oregano, thyme and garlic), the jarred minced garlic and onion. Omitted the can of soup, and mixed up one pkg Lipton's Dry Onion soup with 2 cups water, 3/4 cup white wine, and 1/2 cup of sour cream. After browning, poured sauce over the chops, and threw 'em in a 9X13 at 350 for 45 minutes. When chops were done, I thickened up the sauce with cornstarch. Will be making this way again!
Good stuff. Doesn't need the water.
I liked this alot. My husband didnt fancy it as much but that was due to the fruity wine I used. Next time I will use something a little less "fruity"! Thanks for the recipe!
I became nervous about this recipe half-way through, but was plesantly surprised when it turned out extremely well!
I omitted the water and still needed to thicken the gravy a bit. This was good over rice. The pork was tender and seperated easily. Will make again.
Fantastic recipe! My husband and son loved this one!
I cannot believe how wonderful this recipe tasted!!! And it was so easy!! I'll serve this at my next dinner party, and no one will realize what an easy dish this is. It is one of the most delicious meals I've ever prepared. I served it with buttered and peppered egg noodles instead of the rice. Everyone raved, even my picky mom!
Very tasty! The only change I made was to add more mushrooms. Everyone liked it, I will try with chicken the next time. This one is a keeper. Thanks :)
The measurement for the mushroom soup should be adjusted. Really doesn't need more than one can. I ruined the dish by following the directions listed.
Pretty good. I used regular ole cream of mushroom soup instead of the golden. I also added a pinch of basil.
We just finished eating this dish and I will make it again! Yummy! I followed DCGOURMET recommendation with just a few additional changes. I only had 4 rather thin pork chops (bone in). After slowly browning pork chops I sauteed 1/2 chopped onion and a few minced garlic. Then put this onion/garlic on top of chops. I mixed soup with Dry Vermouth, a dash of Worchestershire sauce and about 1/4 cup of sour cream and the teaspoon of Herbs de provence and ground crack pepper and no water and no jar of mushrooms. Just poured soup mix over chops and baked for 30 minutes in 350 degree oven. I was glad I only used about 8 oz. of vermouth, as it was strong flavor. I plan to try this again and use a slightly sweeter wine.
I really enjoyed this meal. The pork chops stayed tender which is a big thing for me. I don't like when they get tough. I did add minced garlic and I used fresh mushrooms instead of jarred or canned. The taste is just so much better. I also added onion. I cooked it with the lid off and it was not too watery or thin.
my husband made this for Valentine's Day and it was delicious.
Yes, this is a wonderful recipe. Like others I did make a few changes only bc I didn't have certain things needed. Instead of White wine I used white whine vinegar, deleted the extra water and used the liquid from the can (recipe calls for jar) of mushrooms I used. It was fabulous. Husband and kids loved it. This will a recipe used many times. Thanks.
My entire family loves this
I really liked it. I ADDED POTATOES, GARLIC. AND INSTEAD OF wHITE WINE I PUT COGNAC. VERY VERY GOOD
The picture posted here doesn't do it justice! This recipe is one of my favorites on all recipes. It is one of my families favorite.
I did these a little differently, by searing the pork chops, then finishing them off in the oven. I deglazed the pan, and made the sauce separately. Very good!!
This is amazing! I added chopped onions and garlic and 1/2 cup chicken broth instead of water to give the dish plenty of flavor My whole family loved it. I will make this a regular in our home!
I made just a couple of changes. Chicken stock instead of water (but I'll leave it out next time, I had to add 3/4 tablespoon cornflour/starch at the end to thicken it). I also didn't have a bottle, so used 1 Australian cup of fresh sliced mushrooms. Will add rosemary as I saw on another site next time. Will definitely make again.
This was very good, I used garlic salt to season pork instead of regular salt and added some srushed garlic to the mixture for a little extra flavor. I cooked it uncovered so that the sauce would thincken and it turned out perfectly!!!!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections