Pork Chops in White Wine

4.2
50 Ratings
  • 5 20
  • 4 23
  • 3 4
  • 2 3
  • 1 0

This is a wonderful pork chop dish my mom used to make. Everyone in my family loves it. Serve over rice.

Recipe by Tammy

prep:
30 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 30 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

4
Directions

  • Salt and pepper the pork chops and fry in a small amount of oil until slightly browned on both sides; drain.

  • In a bowl mix together, mushroom soup, wine, water and mushrooms.

  • Combine soup mixture with pork chops. Cover and simmer on low heat for about an hour until chops are tender.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
319 calories; protein 20.2g; carbohydrates 15.9g; fat 12.2g; cholesterol 52.4mg; sodium 1231.4mg. Full Nutrition
