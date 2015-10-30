Veggie Cream Dip

This dip is something I came up with cleaning out my fridge. It's very simple and takes very little time to make. It is also one of my most-requested items. I'm sure it will be a family favorite for you too! Serve with crackers.

By PieintheSky

prep:
15 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
40
Yield:
5 cups
Ingredients

40
Original recipe yields 40 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Mix cream cheese and ranch dressing together in a large mixing bowl. Fold bacon, celery, and tomato into the cheese mixture until evenly distributed.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
75 calories; protein 3.3g; carbohydrates 0.7g; fat 6.7g; cholesterol 17.1mg; sodium 241.2mg. Full Nutrition
