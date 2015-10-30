Veggie Cream Dip
Servings Per Recipe: 40
Calories: 75.2
% Daily Value *
protein: 3.3g 7 %
carbohydrates: 0.7g
dietary fiber: 0.1g
sugars: 0.3g
fat: 6.7g 10 %
saturated fat: 3.1g 16 %
cholesterol: 17.1mg 6 %
vitamin a iu: 200.6IU 4 %
niacin equivalents: 0.2mg 1 %
vitamin c: 0.6mg 1 %
folate: 3.5mcg 1 %
calcium: 11.8mg 1 %
iron: 0.2mg 1 %
magnesium: 1.5mg 1 %
potassium: 33.9mg 1 %
sodium: 241.2mg 10 %
calories from fat: 60.1
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018,
ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved