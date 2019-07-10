Arabic Fattoush Salad

Fattoush is one of the most well known Middle Eastern salads and a standard dish on the 'mezza' (small dishes) table. It's a colorful tossed salad with a lemony garlic dressing, and if you've never made a single Arabic dish, this is a delicious and healthy place to start.

Nutrition Info
Directions

  • Heat vegetable oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Place pita pieces into the skillet without crowding. Fry in batches until golden brown and blot dry with paper towels.

  • Combine cucumber, tomatoes, red onion, parsley, mint, olive oil, lemon juice, sumac, garlic, salt, and ground black pepper in a bowl. Gently toss salad with fried pita pieces. Grate feta cheese on top using a small cheese grater.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
169 calories; protein 4.7g; carbohydrates 19g; fat 9.2g; cholesterol 6.3mg; sodium 208.3mg. Full Nutrition
