Arabic Fattoush Salad

Fattoush is one of the most well known Middle Eastern salads and a standard dish on the 'mezza' (small dishes) table. It's a colorful tossed salad with a lemony garlic dressing, and if you've never made a single Arabic dish, this is a delicious and healthy place to start.
I think this had a bit too much zest from the mint and parsley leaves along with the lemon and cucumbers. This meal wasn't too bad though. Honestly there is room to improve. Try adding some spinach leaves or iceberg lettuce with a pinch of parsley and mint that way it isn't so strong.
This was very tasty. I didn't add the pita to the salad because I ended up making some hummus to go with this, so we used the pita to dip the hummus. Also, the "add to grocery list" function didn't work too well for this recipe, so I had to make a few minor substitutions, such as regular tomatoes instead of grape and white onion instead of red. Overall, I mostly followed the recipe and it turned out really well!
Made this with the mint, and without - personally I prefer the without version, but I'm not the biggest fan of mint flavor. Instead of frying pitas, I purchased some thin and crunchy manoosh from a local Lebanese bakery and sprinkled it over the salad. EXCELLENT! I could literally eat this every day.
This salad is amazing! I follow the recipe as written except I don't have sumac. My daughter works in a Lebanese restaurant and she said they brush olive oil on the pitas and toast in the oven. Works great and easier than frying! I add a little lettuce to the salad just so it makes more. So good!
I'm usually pretty skeptical on Arabic food, but I decided to try this and I was not disappointed! I went without any mint as recommended by others, and thought the red onion would definitely overpower. But all the elements came together to balance everything and the pita actually brought in a nice chewy texture that I loved!
This is a superb dish! To my astonishment and delight, my unadventurous-eater husband goes wild for this salad. It’s light and refreshing and complexly flavored. The only reason I don’t make it weekly is to avoid losing the excitement it sparks on our palates. I make two minor changes in the recipe as written: 1) I use purchased pita chips instead of frying my own; and 2) I use slightly more parsley than mint, rather than the 50/50 ratio specified.
I loved it, I didn't have surmac so I substituted lemon zest ... the dressing was just what I was looking for ... I also did not have mint .. and it was great without it. I added grilled chicken breast and it was a nice, light, dinner !
I've always loved fattoush, but something just didn't do it for me with this recipe. I kept trying to add more of this or a bit of that, but it just never came together for me and I'm just not sure why.
This was delicious!!! I had mint and parsley in my garden and some leftover pitas so this was perfect. Per my Jordanian sister-in-law I chopped romaine lettuce for the base. I did not have sumac, but it was delicious with out it. Also, I added some left over grilled chicken to make it a meal.
