Savory Vegetable Beef Stew

4.6
93 Ratings
  • 5 69
  • 4 22
  • 3 1
  • 2 0
  • 1 1

This is by far the best vegetable beef stew that I have ever made. My grandmother gave me the recipe. My husband, who is a very picky eater, loves this recipe more than anything else I make.

Recipe by JAIME5025

Gallery
21 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
2 hrs 30 mins
total:
3 hrs
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat a large skillet or Dutch oven over medium heat; cook and stir beef stew meat and Italian dressing until meat is evenly browned, about 5 minutes. Add 2 cups water, beef bouillon, diced tomatoes, beef broth, tomato sauce, garlic, bay leaf, salt, oregano, and pepper to skillet; bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium-low, cover, and simmer until meat is tender, about 1 1/2 hours.

    Advertisement

  • Place potatoes, carrots, bell pepper, and onion in stew; cover and simmer over medium-low heat until vegetables are tender, about 45 minutes.

  • Combine flour and cold water in a small bowl; mix until smooth. Stir flour mixture into stew, bring to a boil; cook and stir until stew is thickened, about 2 minutes. Discard bay leaf before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
342 calories; protein 21.8g; carbohydrates 23.7g; fat 17.5g; cholesterol 62.7mg; sodium 679.7mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 08/31/2022