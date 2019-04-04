Savory Vegetable Beef Stew
This is by far the best vegetable beef stew that I have ever made. My grandmother gave me the recipe. My husband, who is a very picky eater, loves this recipe more than anything else I make.
Perfect beef stew!! I made several simple changes that makes a huge difference. Cooked in crockpot on high for 3 1/2 or 4 hrs. Omit 1/3 cup Italian salad dressing. Brown meat in 2 TBLS of oil and season meat with seasoning salt. Add the meat with its remaining oil and juices into crockpot. ADD 1/2 TBLS of dry italian salad dressing mix to the other ingredients in the crockpot. 2 large cloves of garlic instead of 1. Instead of 6 small potatoes I added 3/4 bag or 24 oz of a 32 oz bag of frozen hash brown potatoes at the end of cooking when meat was tender. Continue to leave crockpot on High to cook potatoes, probably another 15 min. Finally, I mixed 2 TBLS of flour with 2 TBLS of cold water. The first time I made this recipe I added 3 TBLS but it was too thick.Read More
this recipe was bad.Did not like at allRead More
Very easy, all ingredients you have in your pantry tho it LOOKS like a long list. This is a tomato based beef stew as opposed to a beef gravy stew. Very tasty......would also be good over rice, pasta or noodles. Try this! Could also easily be done in a crockpot, I think. Easily reduce-able too....I made a recipe for 4 and still have a full pot.
FANTASTIC!! This is the BEST beef stew. I double the potatoes, great with warm bread on a cold night.
I have used this recipe for 4 years now. It is the best! Everyone loves the tomato base that is not too strong. I am constantly asked for the recipe. Follow it to a T, or do as I do with these changes: -replace the bell pepper with 2-3 stalks celery, sliced -replace the water/bouillon with beef broth That's it! This recipe is divine. The long cook time is the secret to the tenderness of the meat and the savory flavor.
This has been my go-to stew recipe for several years. The gravy has a little more kick to it than a traditional beef stew gravy due to the tomatoes and oregano. I omit the green pepper and substitute a cup of peas at the end of the cooking time and let the stew simmer another 5 minutes. I've also substituted tomato paste and some red wine for the tomato sauce with excellent results! Try this recipe - you won't be sorry. Serve with some delicious rolls or bread and add a little more liquid to the pot if you're family enjoys sopping up lots of gravy!
this was great no changes whatsoever
No changes, I make it just as the recipe calls for. This is a favorite with 2/3 kids at our house. My littlest calls it 'Merida Stew' since we like to eat it with crusty bread, by candlelight, and pretend we are in medieval times. Has a great taste and we love it in the winter months.
My family agreed that this indeed is the best tasting stew we have ever eaten. I followed the suggestion to use celery instead of the green pepper and monkeyed around with the spices very slightly - no bay leaf but used parsley and added some sage. Blessings to you Jaime5025 for sharing this wonderful recipe.
I will definitely make again. I made three small changes. First I browned meat in two tablespoons of olive oil. Secondly, I used two cups bone broth instead of water. Thirdly, I thickened with pureed carrots and celery, no flour. It is delicious!
Great, easy recipe. I skipped the bay leaf, and used beef broth instead of the water + bouillon, but followed the recipe exactly otherwise. Lots of flavor!
Wonderful! It turned out nice and spicy because I put a lot of black pepper in it.. I will make this often! While making this recipe, I learned how to combine a tomato and beef base, as well as how to thicken a base with flour and water. I added another bay leaf, and the flavors ended up being delicious, although spicy and sinus clearing... probably due to my putting a little too much black pepper in everything... I regret not having a green pepper on hand to add to this recipe...
I followed the recipe exactly and found that it really needed additional liquid. By the time I was ready to put the carrots, potatoes and onion in it was almost dry. I added additional beef broth, beef cubes and some water. Other then that it was very good.
Very good. I put a small spin on it tho. I used venison instead of beef and it turn out wonderful.
Have use rotel tomatoes if you want a little southern kick instead of dice tomatoes.i like both recipes.i love this app because I get bored making the same meals.i love it Ty
Best stew I have ever made. No changes.
Didn't change anything. Flavorful and hearty
I LOVE this stew! It is my go-to soup and stew when I want a warm hearty meal to last several days. You can substitute any veggies you like to make it your own. I trade out the potatoes and carrots for green beans, corn, and peas. Just be sure to leave in the Bell peeper for accurate flavor. Also, I throw in all the veggies after th meat is browned so they are not crunchy, but fully cooked. Enjoy!
This was totally and absolutely awesome! I threw in celery and doubled the carrots (I like carrots!) and added frozen peas. The gravy was so tasty and, unlike so many other beef stews, not salty! Will definitely brag to others about this recipe!
It’s really good!!! The only thing I did different is I added corn
excellent beef stew, I did add a few sprigs of rosemary to give it that old world flavor. yum
We added celery and tomato sauce. This was a great recipe!!
Love it. Have made if you times. It’s fabulous each time.
This is a delicious stew! The flavor was very robust but not overpowering. I will definitely be adding it to our winter rotation of foods.
Best beef stew I’ve ever made! I substituted the green pepper for celery, not a fan of green peppers. Very good and many compliments!
I am making this recipe for a second time in a short period. The only change I did was use all beef broth instead of water and beef bullion and use less flour because my spouse wanted a vegetable beef soup and this recipe popped up. we ate most of it the first night. the second batch is smelling just as good. the italian dressing provides a good zing.
Loved this!
I think this is a great recipe, packed full of flavor!
This was fantastic! Only changes were about 1 tsp additional garlic and a few extra potatoes. This is now on our favorites list and will make it often.
This is my “go to” winter comfort stew! I’ve been told I’m a good cook and this is simple…but oh so good! Us folks in East Texas have to eat it with cornbread ??
Very, very good! I felt like adding green beans and they were a great addition. This will definitely be a repeat.
This recipe was fun to make and the family enjoyed it with a couple of substitutons because I have to cook with what is on hand. No pictures until I can afford a new iPhone, sorry. I had beef shanks on hand and used them instead of beef stew meat, and I also added the fennel bulb I had on hand so it was even more nutritious but thanks for the recipe to begin with.
Great base stew. But tonight I went overboard and added lots of extra veggies to it; Zucchini, broccoli, cauliflower, mushrooms, grape tomatoes, corn and green beans!! Had to add more liquid and used a package of beef mushroom soup mix to it to keep up with the flavor. Didn't have diced tomatoes so I used a can of stewed tomatoes. I cut the recipe down to 4 servings but probably should of used more beef with all the extra veggies! It still made enough for me to put in the freezer for another meal!
Good stew, great for a cold winter night. I made it just as directed. Sort of reminds me of vegetable soup. Main problem is that it is a very large amount for 3 adults. I'd save it for a bigger gathering. Right now we will be eating stew all week!
This was the perfect wonderful, hardy stew for a cold winters day. I left the green pepper out. I did not pre-sear the meat before throwing it into a crockpot. I put all the ingredients in the crockpot except the potatoes and cooked on high for 5 hours. I added 2 chopped russet potatoes the last 1.5 hours of cook time and the 3tbls of flour and water mixture the last 20 minutes). My husband and I both loved this recipe. I served it with homemade dinner rolls. Thank you for this wonderful recipe.
I pretty much followed the recipe except I was out of Italian dressing and bell peppers. So I subbed Italian seasoning and green beans. Also I added more black pepper. My husband loved it. This will be added to my list of soups and stews that I make regularly in the winter.
Delicious! (Didn't have tomato sauce and so substituted tomato soup)
Great recipe. I make a few adjustments like adding canned green beans and peas.
Tasted wonderful. If you need something quick, may not work for you. Great beef stew.
I never seem to have beef stock, so I just use concentrated beef stock, reconstituted with water. I have decided to put the assortment of veggies I like, pearl onions, frozen peas and carrots, and baby potatoes (new). It is the only recipe for stew I use.
Very tasty - everyone loved it.
Easy and delicious! It was a cold, rainy day and this was the perfect dinner with fresh baked biscuits.
Added some celery. The cast iron dutch oven was perfect for this. so so good.
the only thing I added was some diced celery because I love celery in any stew but it is an excellent stew loved the flavor
I made a few small tweaks - browned the meat in olive oil, not Italian, added about 1 teaspoon of Worcestershire sauce, subbed celery for the green pepper, omitted the onion, and used beef stock instead of the water/bouillon combo. It turned out delicious and I will definitely make it again.
I'm only rating because I have to. I had to change it a lot, but it was delicious! I only had a pound of beef, which meant making a third of a recipe, which resulted in some changes. I used 4 oz tomato sauce, but no tomatoes; 1 C. beef broth, no condensed broth; 1/3 C red wine; 1/4 tsp each basil, oregano, marjoram; green beans instead of bell pepper; a glug of Worchester sauce. I kept the clove of garlic and bay leaf and used 1/3 of the other ingredients. I don't think I would have liked it with tomatoes, but I think what elevated this above my usual beef stew was the tomato sauce. This was so yummy.
This was a great recipe! My family loved it. The only substitution I made was red, orange, and yellow peppers in place of green. We prefer those sweeter varieties! I also added some celery & quinoa!
i forgot the bell peppers! it tasted good, i think in the future i will omit the tomato.
According to my husband, this is the BEST stew I have made. My 3 teenagers really liked it too. We loved the tomato based sauce. Followed the recipe. The meat was so tender. Can't wait to make it again. Had a little bit of leftovers. which I enjoyed!
Delicious stew! The only thing I did differently was add a can of corn and a can of green beans. Warm comforting meal on a snowy day.
It’s perfect, just follow step by step!
I never rate anything online, but I am in the midst of cooking this stew for the 5th time. Both my husband and father LOVE this recipe and they bug me all of the time to make it for them. I do add frozen corn and about 1 cup of red wine to the stew during cooking. Yummy!
The stew turned out really delicious, I followed every step except for the Italian dressing step. I used Bourbon Burger sauce packet from Walmart. It's supposed to be used for grilling burgers, but it worked perfect when browning my beef... It was divine!
This has become a family favorite. Only thing I did differently was add paprika to spice it up a bit
My old recipe just wasn't cutting it. I didn't care for the spices. This was delicious! My whole family loved it. I was dubious about the salad dressing, but it worked perfectly. I used more potatoes than called for (a dozen) that I quartered so that they were bite-sized.
Hands down the very best beef stew I've ever had. Followed exactly.
This was very good. I opted for celery instead of bell pepper and I didn’t have any beef stock so I used extra water and extra boullion. Perfect for winter and for my husband who has a cold. This hit the spot.
It was very good! I added corn and half a head of cabbage. But very tasty and the meat came out very tender!
Best soup I've been able to make. I watered it down to be more like soup and only changes were added Worcestershire sauce and celery in place of the green pepper. The flavor was just wonderful and will definitely make it again, maybe as the stew next time!
My husband says 'Perfect, don't change a thing'. That's all I need to hear.
Added all ingredients except the Italian dressing...outstanding!
Great stew. Didn't have bell pepper so had to omit. Smelled so good as it was cooking. Definitelu a keeper.
Great recipe! I've made it twice now, didn't add or change anything, boys and hubby love it as well. EVERYBODY was back for a second bowl.
Super good
My favorite beef stew recipe! My son will eat several bowls of this! Only thing different that I do is leave out the italian dressing and the salt. Comfort food!!!
Added celery too. Did in instant pot, cooking beef first then adding vegetables. Cut recommended cooking times down to about 1/3 of what recipe called for as my “under pressure Time” and turned out great.
Soooooooo gooooooood!
An excellent recipe, and added to my favorites. I am a no-fuss cook, and found this recipe easy to prepare. The only changes were not adding the green pepper, as it wasn't on hand, and adding some red wine. The end result was a thicker, delicious and filling stew served with parmesan croissants.
