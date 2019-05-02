Dirt Pudding

Rating: 4.89 stars
87 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 80
  • 4 star values: 5
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0

This tastes sooo good! It's very easy to make and so many different ways to present it!

chefsharp

prep:
15 mins
additional:
30 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Whisk French vanilla pudding mix with milk in a large bowl until softly set, about 2 minutes. Pudding will thicken as it stands. Cream confectioners' sugar, cream cheese, and butter in a separate bowl until smooth and creamy. Stir cream cheese mixture into pudding until thoroughly combined; gently fold frozen whipped topping into the mixture.

  • Place half the cookie crumbs into the bottom of an 9x12-inch dish; retain remaining crumbs for topping. Spread the filling over the layer of cookie crumbs and top with remaining crumbs, covering completely. Chill for at least 30 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
472 calories; protein 5.6g; carbohydrates 58.9g; fat 24.9g; cholesterol 35.6mg; sodium 502.8mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (99)

Most helpful positive review

Most helpful critical review

sanzoe
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
08/29/2012
We enjoyed this! It was nice to have a variation of this dessert that isn't all chocolate. I will make this again for the kids.
Helpful
(43)
Lissa30
Rating: 5 stars
11/11/2012
This recipe was so good, my whole family loved it! I didn't use the butter and it didn't seem to make a difference...it turned out great!!
Helpful
(35)
dannieb18
Rating: 5 stars
06/20/2014
I've made this recipe several times over the years. But last night, I doubled the recipe for a work function and was confident that there would be a little left over to bring home (because the dish was HUGE). I thought wrong! These people scraped the bottom of the pan and there was NOTHING left! They absolutely loved it!!!! I'm not sure I've ever had so many compliments over a recipe!!!! As it turns out, our local grocery store actually had French vanilla pudding in stock, which is rare, so I made it with the French vanilla pudding this time. But I've made it with regular vanilla pudding in the past and it has been just as good. Enjoy!!!!!
Helpful
(12)
lesgrig
Rating: 5 stars
04/06/2014
Great recipe!!!
Helpful
(10)
Bubbadirect
Rating: 5 stars
06/20/2015
Just made it with a few additions. Added 1 cup of coconut and used 1 bag of Chocolate filed Oreos for the base and 1/2 bag of the double stuffed Oreos for the top. Also blended up some pecans into the mix of cream cheese/butter/sugar. And finally topped it off with chocolate fudge and caramel fudge on top. drizzled across the grand finale. My family enjoys it so much more than the regular recipe and well worth it. OUTSTANDING DESSERT!
Helpful
(3)
Sena Hauenstein
Rating: 5 stars
12/31/2015
This is the desert my little girl makes for family gatherings and everyone seems to love it.
Helpful
(3)
MrsChamoun
Rating: 5 stars
09/12/2014
My family loved this. Used chocolate pudding instead of vanilla. And did a full pack of cookies. Delicious!
Helpful
(2)
Angela
Rating: 5 stars
04/19/2014
It was really easy to make! We substituted the French vanilla with chocolate for the kids and added warms to the top! Perfect to use different pudding flavors
Helpful
(2)
hungrydude81
Rating: 5 stars
04/30/2014
My sister makes this all the time.She calls it "Texas Snow"
Helpful
(2)
EiEi
Rating: 3 stars
11/03/2018
It was definitely wayyy too sweet for me. I could only eat a spoonful. Next time I will cut back on the sugar.
Helpful
(1)
