Donna's Coleslaw Dressing

24 Ratings
Creamy coleslaw dressing that is both tangy and sweet.

By DONNA2B

Recipe Summary

total:
10 mins
prep:
10 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Whisk mayonnaise, cream, and rice vinegar together in a bowl until smooth; stir in sugar and poppy seeds, mixing until sugar has dissolved. Season with salt and black pepper.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
237 calories; protein 0.5g; carbohydrates 4.3g; fat 24.7g; cholesterol 20.6mg; sodium 159.1mg. Full Nutrition
