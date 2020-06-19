Donna's Coleslaw Dressing
Creamy coleslaw dressing that is both tangy and sweet.
Very good. Wont have to buy the bottled dressing any more because this on is better.Read More
Followed recipe, did not turn out anything like the picture shown. Too thin, too much vinegar.Read More
Very good. Wont have to buy the bottled dressing any more because this on is better.
DELICIOUS! I used 1/2 and 1/2 instead of heavy cream b/c that's what I had on hand. Also, I started out w/ 1/4 cup of the vinegar (personally, 1/2 cup seemed like it would be a bit much), and that was perfect for us. Loved the addition of the poppy seeds in this. I will def be using this recipe again~YUM! Thanks for sharing. :)
This is a basic coleslaw dressing subbing heavy cream for milk or buttermilk and rice wine vinegar for cider vinegar. The 1 teaspoon of poppy seeds did little to enhance the flavor of the finished coleslaw although visually appealing. If rated against bottled coleslaw dressings, this would definitely get a 5* but don’t expect it to match or exceed coleslaw you’ve had that stood out as among the best. The write up talks about eliminating the need to run to the store to buy bottled dressing but more cooks will have milk or buttermilk and cider vinegar on hand rather than the ingredients listed here. To season this a bit, mustard powder and Creole seasoning was added. This dressing is very good for what it is, but coleslaw that distinguishes itself from typical deli slaw is our preference.
Great recipe! Delicious on pulled pork sandwiches.
Made this dressing last night for coleslaw to top pulled pork sandwiches.Everyone loved it! I only had 1/2&1/2 instead of cream and I did only add 1/4 cup rice vinegar. It came out fluffy, creamy and delicious! This will be my only dressing recipe. *I put it all in a mason jar and shook it up to mix. I think it makes the dressing mix better and come out thick and fluffy.
It got two thumbs up from the men in my house!
I've made this a few times already~~after reading the other reviews, I did make some changes this time, only because I like experimenting. Used a little bit less vinegar & sugar, added about a 1/4 teaspoon ground celery seed,& ginger/garlic paste, and some dry mustard. Used lemon/pepper seasoning salt, & it will sit in the fridge a few hours before I use it. I've also used it as a sandwich topping-very good! Thanks, Donna, for this quick, easy recipe.
I had exact ingredients on hand and this recipe turned out awesome! It is definitely a keeper.
made this for the family, instead of heavy cream, used 1/2 & 1/2. Everyone raved about it !!! Love it !
very good. I used 1/2 cup plain greek yogart and 1/2 cup mayonnaise instead of a full cup of mayo. My family loved it!
I used 1/2 and 1/2 because I didn't have heavy cream (I also wanted to avoid the fat and calories too) I think it did the job that I needed which was to make the bodacious broccoli salad from this website. Didn't have poppy seeds but it was good, no complaints from anyone and easy to whip up.
I added celery seed, dried cherries, and pineapple bits. My very picky boys 3 and 7 love love love it
So delicious! Everyone loved it. But I left out the cream,
Pretty good stuff. I made it and used it the next day nice change of pace.
So fast and so easy, and it is delicious! I did add some sweet paprika as to tie it into our pulled pork rub, Great recipe !
Made this for dinner coleslaw and it was great. I did add poppy seeds also. Thanks.
Delicious. My husband loved it
I loved it!! I did use fat free cream instead of full fat and it was delicious!!!
It was so good. I made this with the slow cooker pulled pork that is also found on this site. This recipe is definitely a keeper.
Fantastic!
Wonderful ~ and so easy to prepare! I cut the vinegar in half and used celery seed instead of poppy seeds. Placed it directly into a mason jar and gave it a shake. How convenient! No more bottled coleslaw dressing for us. Thanks for sharing!
Fantastic! I add extra cream as it thickens up in the fridge
