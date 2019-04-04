Best Grilled Pork Chops

I am not a huge lover of pork, but we tried these and my whole family really liked them. We use the thin boneless pork chops and they grill really fast. When I printed out my recipe it cut off the lemon pepper seasoning to two lines, so I accidentally read it as just lemon. So I squirted a little lemon juice in them. When I commented on my mistake, my husband said they were fantastic so keep doing it the way I did it. I definitely notice they taste better the longer they marinade. I have prepared them in the morning for that evening and while good, they are definitely better after 24 or more hours. I think the absolute best we had them was when we prepared them for a camping trip on a sunday and ate them later in the week. We have them at least once a month. Its one of the few things my picky kids will eat without complaining!