Very nice flavor. My lemon pepper seasoning has salt in it so 3 Tablespoons along with the light soy sauce would be too much salt for us. I just gently sprinkled each chop with lemon pepper seasoning and placed the chops in a freezer bag and allowed to marinate in the refrigerator all day. Cooking to 145 is just perfect for tender juicy chops.
I marinated the pork for about 10hrs. I wondered how the combination of the flavors would taste together. Was disappointed when it, basically, only tasted like a meat marinated in soy sauce. I didn't taste any lemon pepper or garlic.Maybe it was because I didn't use "light" soy sauce. Won't make again.
Just as the name implies, this is the best grilled pork chops. They came out tasty and juicy. I marinated them for 3 hours which imparted enough good flavor, but next time I may marinate it a little longer. I also appreciate it when the cook adds the ideal internal temperature in their recipes to make it easier for the novice cook. Thanks for sharing!
These were fantastic! I used a fry pan instead of a grill and marinaded them for about 2 hours and followed the recipe just as is and used Mrs. Dash lemon pepper seasoning and they were finger licking good chops! Will use this marinade again for sure!! Thank you!!
I made this recipe for my family. They loved it. The soy sauce and the lemon pepper seasoning was so good. I marinated the chops for 24 hours in the fridge and they took all of 7 minutes on the grill. Highly recommend this recipe. I give it 5 stars!
This was a wonderful recipe for grilled pork chops! My family said this is one for the recipe books! I did use 3 teaspoons of fresh minced garlic instead of 2. It was just perfect flavor. While marinading I flipped the chops about every half hour and spooned the marinade on top of the exposed side of meat and made sure the spices and garlic sat on the meat to really get in there. I also brushed the meat with the leftover marinade making sure to get the spices and garlic in the meat until the last couple flips. Adjust your grilling time depending on the thickness of your meat. Ours were really thick chops so it took much longer then the recipe stated. Using a digital meat thermometer set to 'Pork' Well Done' helps tremendously to make sure they are not only done (for safety reasons) but you get them off while they are still juicy and tender. These were so juicy and tender!!!! Thanks so much for sharing! Carren
Best grilled pork chops!! I didn't have the lemon pepper seasoning so I substituted 1 Tbsp.lemon juice and 1/4 tsp. pepper. I grilled the pork chops for 5 minutes on each side and they were done perfectly. I will be making pork chops using this recipe again!!
I grill quite a bit and I love good meat.....this recipe was VERY good and I have gotten ratings at home as the best pork recipe I have now. I didn't make any changes to the recipe.....Absolutely Wonderful!!!!
Delicious and for the person who said 165 degrees, NO, the USAD RECOMMENDATION IS 145 for chops. Take them off at 135, let them rest, and they will be fine. USDA inspected pork does not carry Trichinosis.
this was seriously the best marinade! My 2yr. old son, who is the pickiest eater on the planet, actually ate a few bites of this! So juicy and flavorful. This will be the only marinade I use from now on. Thank you for sharing!
Great basic marinade - have been using for years. I really recommend bone-in pork chops, though. So much more juicy and flavorful than boneless! And I don't discard the marinade. I brush it on while grilling.
When I make pork chops this is my go to. I've made them about 5 or 6 times and they never disappoint. You know a recipe is good when you read the reviews and no one suggests any changes! Just make it as is and you are in for a treat. P.S. for all you reviewers out there that make all these changes when you a review a recipe... don't. If you don't like it the way it is write your own recipe.
I am not a huge lover of pork, but we tried these and my whole family really liked them. We use the thin boneless pork chops and they grill really fast. When I printed out my recipe it cut off the lemon pepper seasoning to two lines, so I accidentally read it as just lemon. So I squirted a little lemon juice in them. When I commented on my mistake, my husband said they were fantastic so keep doing it the way I did it. I definitely notice they taste better the longer they marinade. I have prepared them in the morning for that evening and while good, they are definitely better after 24 or more hours. I think the absolute best we had them was when we prepared them for a camping trip on a sunday and ate them later in the week. We have them at least once a month. Its one of the few things my picky kids will eat without complaining!
We've made this three times on the grill in the last month. The marinade prep is really quick and because there's just the two of us I use the full marinade recipe for 4 chops. Let it rest for about 3 hours in the fridge. Have never grilled boneless pork because it gets so dry, but this was just perfect. So flavorful and juicy. Even the leftover meat was moist the next day. Highly recommend. Make sure you use the low sodium soy sauce and good quality lemon pepper.
These chops are terrific! In fact, while we were eating I was asked to make them again. I didn't have lemon pepper, so I put the juice of a lemon in it and added a lot of ground black pepper. Next time I go to the store I'm going to get the lemon pepper because I think it will taste even better. I let them marinate for about 8 or 9 hours in a plastic storage bag, and kept turning it over about every hour or two. I didn't know what a teaspoon of garlic looked like, so I pressed four cloves in it. You can really taste the garlic :) My son grilled them, and they turned out perfectly. Very tender and fragrant. I made three chops - one for each of us. Next time I'm going to double that so we have left overs {I THINK we'll have left overs}. This would be good on a green salad. I'd like to try it with beef also. Thanks so much for sharing this recipe... well done!
I received this as the recipe of the day and thought it sounded good and boneless pork chops just happened to be on sale when I stopped in the grocery store an hour later, guess it was meant to be. It was excellent. I was a bit concerned about the amount of lemon pepper,but I followed the recipe exactly and it was perfect. Very juicy, light lemon flavor, glad I made enough for leftovers tomorrow!
Tried the recipe on Father's Day. It was a hit! Marinated overnight and grilled next day. Chops were juicy, tender & so flavorful. A little salty with lemon-pepper seasoning & soy sauce, so could use less l.p. season.
Delicious. I was a little unsure of the 3 tbs of lemon pepper, but I followed the recipe exactly and they turned out great. Everyone loved them, even my very picky 12 year old. This is my new favorite way to cook pork chops. Will definitely be making these again.
Unfortunately, we could not eat the chops. They were extremely salty. I followed the recipe exactly except for the soy sauce, and it was just too much for us. So whatever you do, do not use regular soy sauce. Not sure if light is any different, but I would suggest low sodium.
These were excellent! They were a bit over done because I used bone in chops which were thin and I should have adjusted the cooking time. Also, I forgot to tell my husband to discard the juice and he used it to brush on while they were cooking which I think gave them a flavor boost.
This really is THE best marinade for pork chops. The blend of all the ingredients really, really pulls out the flavor of the meat. I just made these for dinner and everyone commented on how good they were, even the kids. All you heard was "mmmmm" and "oh my gosh..." Thank you thank you for posting this recipe. This couldn't have taken more than 5 minutes to prepare either. I had regular soy sauce, not light. It was superb. I also used 1 tbs of garlic powder. The marinade is amazing. It's going into the regular rotation. One quick note, I used sesame oil because it's what I had on hand. The recipe still turned out amazing. Don't be scared to substitute what you have on hand!
Ok I added about 50% more soy sauce plus 2 teaspoons of cumin and a teaspoon of salt. Then I mixed it in a resealable bag and let it set for about an hour and a half. Then marinaded it for about 2 hours.
Really good recipe. I did make a few substitution since I wasn't too crazy about the lemon pepper seasoning I had in the pantry. Instead, I added (bear with me, measurements approximate) 3 T's lemon juice, 2 teaspoons of honey, 2 teaspoons of black pepper, 1/2 t paprika, a crack of sea salt and a drip of hot sauce. Chops turned out great on the grill.
These turned out so good! I also only had lemon pepper with salt in it so I just sprinkled some on each side before putting it in a bag with the other ingredients. I let it sit for a day in the fridge and occasionally turned the bag. grilled them and also grilled some onions, cooked corn on the cob. my husband and all 4 of my kids liked it! had leftovers for lunch the next day and it tasted great, didn't dry out by heating in the microwave:)
I ran out of soy sauce but had a few tablespoons of Teriyaki so added that to the marinade, I was out of lemon pepper, and used Olive Oil. It marinaded for 6hrs in the fridge. The chops came off the grill so tender we did not have to use knives. They were very tasty. I complimented the chops with a Quinoa Salad and grilled yellow squash. This recipe is a keeper.
Quite tasty. I tried to make this exactly as written, but my little local Asian market didn't have any "light soy sauce". I've never had any, and it seems I'd have to order it online - it's hard to get around here, I guess. I wound up using Aloha brand soy sauce (from Hawaii). Oh, and I used a countertop grill instead of an outdoor one, since it's winter. The first pork chops were marinated for just over 2 hours and were quite tasty - I usually find that marinades take a long time to "work" for me. Very nice - I'd never used lemon pepper in a marinade, and it was great here.
Keeper! Used this last night and it was great. I substituted white wine for the water and as I watch sodium content I used Mrs Dash Lemon Pepper as suggested by others. Paired with http://allrecipes.com/recipe/quick-and-easy-grilled-potatoes/detail.aspx this was awesome. Like salad dressings, I plan to never buy a marinade again and this will be in my arsenal. Should be good for chicken also.
This is a great marinade! It's my go to now for grilled pork. I put it all together in a gallon freezer bag in the morning and by dinner time, it's perfect to put on the grill. I have some marinating right this second.
Loved the flavor of this marinade. I also liked the fact that they only needed to marinade for two hours and the pork chops had lots of flavor. I added fresh garlic instead of the dried to enhance the garlic flavor but everything else was the same as the recipe. My family loved it!
These are a-Mmmm-azing! I made these tonight for my family and followed the recipe exactly. My family and I loved them and will definitely be making them again. They had a wonderful flavor and grilled up tender and juicy.
This is a go to for my boys, they love it. I just substitute olive oil for vegetable oil and use Treader Joe's Reduced Sodium Soy Sauce. Usually try to marinate over night if I am planning ahead, but have only marinated for a few hours and still comes out great.
Once again I'm a fan of Allrecipes ingredient search function. I had an old container of lemon pepper seasoning in the cupboard and found this easy recipe for using it. I made the marinade in the morning and let it sit for the flavors to blend until after lunch. I put the chops in the marinade at around 1:00 and left them in until 7:00 - so about 6 hours. I broiled the chops until just done - delicious!
These were good. I used regular soy sauce and we didn't think they were too salty. My grand daughter loved them but I thought they were a little dry. I cooked them in a grill pan because it was snowing outside! Grilling on the regular grill might be better. I buy boneless pork loins when they are on sale and slice my own boneless chops. I put them in freezer bags with different marinades. Freezing really gets the marinades into the meat.
I made it exactly as the recipe said. My husband loved it. I felt it was salty, but I had cooked some of the marinade and spooned some over my pork chop, that could be why mine seemed too salty. I served it with parsley buttered potatoes and a portion of stir fried vegetables. I gave it four stars because mine seemed too salty. Next time I won’t spoon the marinade over the chop. I will make it again.
I made it just as the recipe say the first time and found it a little too lemony. Might be the lemon pepper I use, but I backed off to 2 TBS of lemon pepper, a little extra garlic, and about a TBS of honey. Good stuff!
I've made this at least 20 times since I found this recipe and I think it's spectacular just as written. I usually let it marinade overnight or 2 days if possible to increase the flavor. A 2 hour marinade just doesn't infuse the flavor well enough, in my opinion. I have even added the marinade and froze the chops in a Foodsaver bag for a few days and the flavor was wonderful. We almost always grill the chops, but it works well baked too.
This will be my new grilled pork chop recipe. Easy to marinate ahead, and the flavor was delicious. The addition of lemon pepper is a must. Mine turned out tender and flavorful. Highly recommend you try it for summer grilling!
Very good! Used with 6 large bone-in chops, gas grilled. The only thing I changed was using regular soy sauce, for us it wasn't too salty at all. Everything else was as directed and it turned out delicious. Will definitely be using this marinade again. ??
I loved how juicy and flavorful these pork chops were! They were so easy and all stuff I had on hand. I did not marinate them overnight, just did about 3 hours and they were still perfect! I did as another reviewer recommended, and made sure my lemon pepper seasoning did not have salt in it. It was still plenty salty, even for someone who likes salt. Definitely recommend avoiding adding more salt due to the soy sauce. You cannot go wrong with this marinade!
Great recipe. I only had 2 tbsp of the lemon pepper so I added 1 tbsp of Montreal steak spice to marinade. Tasted awesome.
