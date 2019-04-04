Best Grilled Pork Chops

A simple grilled pork chops marinade recipe! It is simple to throw together the marinade in the morning before going off to work and come home to an easy dinner to prepare at night.

By goodeats

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
2 hrs
total:
2 hrs 15 mins
Servings:
6
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Mix water, soy sauce, vegetable oil, lemon pepper seasoning, and garlic in a deep bowl; add pork chops and toss to coat. Marinate in the refrigerator for at least 2 hours.

  • Preheat an outdoor grill for medium-high heat and lightly oil the grate.

  • Remove pork chops from the marinade and shake off excess; discard the remaining marinade.

  • Cook the pork chops on the preheated grill until no longer pink in the center, 5 to 6 minutes per side. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the center should read 145 degrees F (63 degrees C).

Nutrition:

The nutrition data for this recipe includes the full amount of the marinade ingredients. The actual amount of the marinade consumed will vary.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
380 calories; protein 40.7g; carbohydrates 2.1g; fat 22g; cholesterol 124mg; sodium 1254.4mg. Full Nutrition
