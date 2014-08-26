Mustard Pork Garnish

I made this to go with Southern Pork Tenderloin on this site because it was recommended there. I made this using only half of the cayenne because of personal preferences and it was plenty hot enough. My problem with this is that I wanted the flavor to be more complex----the cayenne itself did not do that for me. I love the idea of the mustard but I would maybe try either adding something like ginger to the sauce or use Sambal Oelek for the heat. I'll try it again with modifications. It would certainly be a good thing to have something like this to dip the pork recipe into! Thanks for leading us in this direction. I would not have thought of that on my own.