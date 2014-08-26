Mustard Pork Garnish

Rating: 4.14 stars
7 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 4
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1

I was making a pork tenderloin recipe I found on this wonderful website. I tried a bite of the tenderloin, and thought to myself, 'Self, this could really use a sauce on it.' So that's what I did!

By dferrell2

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
cup sauce
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Whisk mustard and cider vinegar together in a small bowl. Add cayenne pepper and whisk to combine.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
17 calories; protein 0.8g; carbohydrates 1.7g; fat 0.9g; sodium 178.3mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (6)

Read More Reviews
7 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 4
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Marianne
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
03/26/2013
I made this to go with Southern Pork Tenderloin on this site because it was recommended there. I made this using only half of the cayenne because of personal preferences and it was plenty hot enough. My problem with this is that I wanted the flavor to be more complex----the cayenne itself did not do that for me. I love the idea of the mustard but I would maybe try either adding something like ginger to the sauce or use Sambal Oelek for the heat. I'll try it again with modifications. It would certainly be a good thing to have something like this to dip the pork recipe into! Thanks for leading us in this direction. I would not have thought of that on my own. Read More
Helpful
(3)
Mare
Rating: 5 stars
05/24/2016
This was very good and what I was looking for to make with my pork cutlets! I used 1/2 tbsp of the cayenne pepper and could have used 1/4 tbsp instead but still yummy. I will make this again with honey mustard instead. Read More
Helpful
(3)
Laurie Telesco
Rating: 5 stars
01/06/2016
I like this idea and would never have thought of it. I have pork cutlets and was looking for just the right idea. Thank you! Read More
Helpful
(2)
Advertisement
veda
Rating: 5 stars
06/19/2016
So easy & perfect wth ham or pork. We enjoed it & will make again. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Gretch
Rating: 4 stars
01/15/2020
Oh boy! This was hot! I always check on the prior reviews and I don't know what I was thinking but I didn't this time. I can see this being a good sauce but with half or quarter of the amount of cayenne listed. Live and learn! Read More
RobCooks
Rating: 1 stars
07/21/2021
way to much cayenne pepper. Read More
Advertisement
Melisa Matkin
Rating: 5 stars
09/02/2019
Delicious! Read More
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/08/2022