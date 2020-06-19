Deb's Bread and Butter Pickles

This bread and butter pickle recipe was handed down to me. I have been making these for at least 20 years from cucumbers my dad grows in his garden. I give them to friends and family and have trouble keeping up with the orders. The recipe is the star here as these are the best bread and butter pickles I've ever found.

By droseboom

prep:
10 mins
cook:
1 hr 20 mins
additional:
2 weeks 2 hrs
total:
2 weeks 3 hrs 30 mins
Servings:
50
Ingredients

Directions

  • Stir 2 quarts of water and salt in a large pot until salt dissolves. Submerge cucumbers in water. Add ice to water to keep cold. Let cucumbers soak for 2 hours.

  • Drain salt water; rinse and drain cucumber slices twice.

  • Stir sugar, 4 cups water, apple cider vinegar, turmeric, mustard seed, and celery seed together in a large pot; bring to a boil. Reduce heat to low; add cucumber slices. Simmer until cucumbers are completely hot, but do not bring to a boil, about 10 minutes.

  • Sterilize canning jars and lids in boiling water for at least 5 minutes. Pack cucumbers into hot, sterilized jars, filling the jars to within 1/4 inch of the top. Run a knife or a thin spatula around the insides of the jars after they have been filled to remove any air bubbles. Wipe the rims of the jars with a moist paper towel to remove any food residue. Top with lids, and screw-on rings.

  • Let cucumbers pickle for 2 weeks before eating, shaking each jar once daily.

Tips

These pickles don't need to be refrigerated until you open a jar.

Editor's Note:

The nutrition data for this recipe includes the full amount of salt water. The actual amount of salt consumed will vary.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
116 calories; protein 0.8g; carbohydrates 28.5g; fat 0.2g; sodium 5.5mg. Full Nutrition
