Deb's Bread and Butter Pickles

This bread and butter pickle recipe was handed down to me. I have been making these for at least 20 years from cucumbers my dad grows in his garden. I give them to friends and family and have trouble keeping up with the orders. The recipe is the star here as these are the best bread and butter pickles I've ever found.
This is a very good recipe! I make it just like you make it and sometimes I add some zing by putting one sliced with seeds habanero in each jar. This is so simple and easy. I can't believe this is the first review. Thank you for the recipe.
This is a very good recipe! I make it just like you make it and sometimes I add some zing by putting one sliced with seeds habanero in each jar. This is so simple and easy. I can't believe this is the first review. Thank you for the recipe.
These are really delicious! Best pickles I've have ever had! They are like a sweet treat. I used 20 good sized pickling cucumbers which made 12 pints (could have done 11 pints). I sealed the jars for 10 min.in a canner for longer shelf life, but I don't think these will sit on the shelf long!
I have just recently started canning and making pickles. This recipe is easy to understand and follow and the end result was perfection. I agree A+ recipe. My go to for pickles from now on. And with the amount of cucumbers I got out of my garden I am going to be giving these pickles proudly as Christmas gifts. Thank you for sharing.
Being new to canning I found this to be one of the easiest recipes ever. They have wonderful flavor and it also allows variety in adding cauliflower or peppers to give it a little extra. I'm so pleased with the way they look!
I have used this recipe three times this growing season but reduced the overall quantity. Not a big fan of B&B pickles bit this recipe is growing on me. I have added sliced carrots, onions and jalapeno's and I love the hot mix. Thank you for sharing.
These turned out great. I used 20 medium cucumbers and it only made 5 pint jars with lots of brine left. So next time I will double the amount of cucumbers I slice. This was my first time making bread n butter pickles, but this will be my go to recipe.
I've been using this canning recipe for several years and I've shared it with many friends. It is excellent! I use it for both pickle spears and slices. I've put up 21 jars of pickle spears with this recipe this week.
I've made this recipe a couple times and I'm making it again today! Great, simple recipe, although I do add cumin and ground white pepper as well. I do a water bath afterward to seal my jars for longer life. What a fabulous recipe! Thanks to droseboom for my favorite recipe! :)
I have made these three times and love the reaction after serving them. I hear the comments on how good the pickles are and then after the meal I hand a jar to my kids or sister and it just blows them away that I made them. They all say they want this recipe. Thanks, Deb.
I just made them today but even the little bit of cucumber slice left in the bottom of the pot was sooooo tasty as was the pickling brine. The hardest part is estimating how much you have because not all cucumbers are created equal. But err on the generous side and you won't go wrong. I added sliced onions, about 8 -10 for this amount of cucumbers and 3 red peppers, sliced thin. Also chopped up 2 large garlic cloves. I used pickling spice instead of the mustard and celery seed as I had it on hand. I guess the bottom line is, don't be afraid when you're making pickles. The basic recipe can be maintained and a little creativity goes a long way as well.
The best-ever pickle recipe! I've never been able to make decent pickles until now and, just like Deb, my friends and family keep me busy making these pickles. I did put a few thin slices of onion in each jar. These are crunchy, not soggy pickles and great on hamburgers or chopped up in a potato salad. Thanks for sharing, Deb!
Great recipe. I’ve been canning cucumbers all summer with neighbors’ garden cucumbers (my cukes didn’t make it this year). None are left. They got eaten by my family and neighbors as soon as they were ready. Today I’m making my final batch of the year. I also made several jars of cucumbers mixed with peppers, garlic and onion. They get eaten quickly too. Today’s batch includes sliced green tomatoes, cukes, garlic, and peppers. I already know they’re going to be great. One thing I do though that’s not in the recipe is put them in a water bath for 10 minutes at the end to be safe. Great recipe, and easy too!
cooked just like described--lived for twenty years next to mount olive pickle factory and I love their pickles but they cant hold a candle to the freshness and crispiness of these pickles--will use this from now on!
I was looking for something similar to Mrs. Wages pickles, and I don't think this is quite it. The color of my liquid is very yellowish - not like your pic at all, so maybe I did something wrong. The taste is good, though.
This is my 2nd year of making these pickles and everyone loves them. I had small pickling cukes so only got 5 pint jars. I had alot of brine left over so I looked on line and sounds like it is not safe to use over again. Does anyone have any opinions on this?? Thanks Lynette
YUM YUM YUMMY!!! Thank you for this delicious and simple recipe. Will definitely make it again. My partner is partial to dill pickles and doesn't really enjoy the sweeter recipes, however, your recipe has changed his mind! Another YUM!
Wow Deb! You hit the nail on the head with this recipe. I had to make cuppla mods...Could not get mustard seed so substituted level teaspoons of dried mustard. Used sea salt instead of pickling salt. And stewed the mixture for 20 minutes instead of 10. Your spice combination: perfect!
These pickles are absolutely THE BEST I have ever eaten. I only made them 2 days ago, but couldn't wait any longer to try them out. I added sliced carrots and cauliflower along with the cucumbers and put everything in the ice bath. I was going to make hot pickles, but then decided to try them as written and I am not sorry, they are wonderful. Thanks so much for a recipe I will make often.
This summer was the first time I ever made pickles and I used Deb's recipe for bread and butter pickles. My pickles were the best we have ever tasted! My husband said they were better than his mom's! We eat a quart at a time!
We followed the recipe exactly and these were very tasty! A great way to put all those cucumbers from your garden to good use. We found that one large cucumber is just about enough to fill a pint sized canning jar. Slicing size was 4mm. We will definitely make these again!
Delicious bread and butter pickles. Easy recipe, and beautiful...couldn't wait to try them. We left them on the kitchen island and every day my sons asked when we could try them. Used garden cucumbers so the skins are very tender
I made two batches of these pickles and then gave the recipe to my daughter who made two batches. She entered her pickles in our local fair and won first prize! I followed this recipe using pickling cucumbers and sliced them into spears. I followed the directions and ingredients as written and I have to say these are the easiest and best pickles I have ever made. Thank you so much for sharing your recipe!
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.