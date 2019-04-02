Spicy Slow-Cooked Chili

4.6
236 Ratings
  • 5 170
  • 4 56
  • 3 8
  • 2 2
  • 1 0

This spicy and satisfying chili is made in the slow cooker. Start it before you head off to work, and return to a homemade meal ready to eat! I like to put two scoops of sour cream in with my bowl.

Recipe by dandi

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
33 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
4 hrs
total:
4 hrs 30 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
10 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat and stir in ground beef. Cook and stir until beef is crumbly, evenly browned, and no longer pink, about 7 minutes. Drain and discard any excess grease.

    Advertisement

  • Combine ground beef, kidney beans, diced tomatoes, tomato sauce, onions, bell pepper, garlic, chili powder, cayenne pepper, salt, and black pepper in a slow cooker. Cover and cook on Low for 10 hours, or High for 4 hours.

  • Garnish each serving with Cheddar cheese.

Cook's Note:

If you want to kick it up a notch with the fire factor add more cayenne pepper about 2 hours into cooking, then again after 3 hours of cooking.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
308 calories; protein 23.4g; carbohydrates 22.3g; fat 13.8g; cholesterol 62.3mg; sodium 1023.7mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 06/28/2022