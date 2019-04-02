Spicy Slow-Cooked Chili

What surprised me the most is that when this starts cooking it looks relatively dry. The recipe contains almost no moisture (Drained beans, Drained tomatoes) so I was worried it might start burning to the bottom of the crock. I added most of a beer and even with that the top half of it was still pretty dry looking. But I let it cook on low for an hour or so and it definitely has moisture. I also added Jalapenos and two Habaneros instead of the 1 bell pepper. Yes it was spicy, but not bad, just enough "zest" in my opinion. Tonight I'm cooking it for the second time. This time I added a whole package of bacon, cooked, drained and crumbled. I also did not drain 1 of the cans of tomatoes. With the addition of the extra meat (bacon) I hope it won't hurt to have that extra moisture. So far, 5 hours into the cooking cycle, it looks just great and my home smells delicious.