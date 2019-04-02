Really good chili. I added a can of pinto beans and a can of tomatoes with green chilies. We like our chili a little spicier so I went ahead and added another tablespoon of chili powder near the end. I cooked it on high for 5 hours, and spooned it over a corn bread casserole topped with sour cream and cheese. Yum!!
I didn't like this recipe so much and didn't realize why it was so thin in texture until my wife asked if I put any tomato paste in it. Plus, it was too bland, not enough spice. Other than those two issues it was alright.
Spicy Slow-Cooked Chili Haiku: "Halved the recipe. And it fed 4 perfectly. Glad I skipped 'cook's note.'" So I followed the recipe, halving it, and upon coming home from work to the wafting wonderful aroma of chili, despite it being a sticky hot summer day (I'll make chili once a week regardless of the time of year or weather!), considering following the cook's note about adding more cayenne pepper. Took a nibble and passed on the additional spice, b/c it was plenty spicy and pretty tasty.
Made this today for a group of friends and my boyfriend for Sunday Night Football - everyone loved it. Very hearty and flavorful, juicy but not too thin at all. I was a little worried about it being too dry at first but after the 3rd hour on high in the slow cooker it really got a nice broth. Overall, it was great and everyone said the flavor was awesome. I prefer my chili on the spicier side so I just added some fresh jalapeno slices and cayenne hot sauce on top of my shredded cheese and sour cream. My one friend who doesn't really like anything too spicy said it was perfect. I will definitely make this again!
My family's favorite chili recipe. Works great as a half batch by halving the recipe. I tend to use powdered garlic instead of diced as I hate chopping garlic, and it tastes just fine. It also works surprisingly well as an alternative to sandwiches for packed lunches. It both reheats and stores well. Plus, one can feasibly make a week's worth of lunches while sleeping, if they put it in the slow cooker on low before bed on Sunday night...
I halved this recipe to avoid making too much and made it *almost* exactly as the ingredients are written (with the exception of accidentally adding all 3 Tbsp of the chili powder) and it was delicious. Even the picky eater in the family, my husband, loved it! He spooned it over warm tortilla chips and added lots of freshly grated cheddar cheese. Am planning to make this again today!
Easy and delicious! VERY spicy, with the tablespoon of Cayenne pepper! But I'm in Arizona, so it fit right in. :) The only change I made was to add a little oregano and cumin, just because. It seems to get LESS spicy as it sits ... leftovers weren't as searing. This is great over rice, too!
I made this chili for a Super Bowl party, and it was a big hit. It's solid and basic enough to appeal to a large group and to allow for add-ons as the cook chooses. I cooked the beef with celery, added some dried oregano and cumin, and popped in halfway through cooking one chopped jalepeno and an extra can of tomato sauce for a nice broth. Will be using this recipe again for sure. The long cooking time is great for folks who are gone a full work day.
Good recipe, with some alterations for a little more spice and flavor (Note, my suggestions are based on halving the recipe) 1) I used 93% lean ground turkey, to make it healthier (with all of the spice and the long cooking time, I was not missing the ground beef at all!) 2) Cut a fresh jalepeno in half and let it cook with the chili (fished it out before serving) -- added a nice spice, but not too hot 3) Added 1 tsp of crushed red pepper flakes 4) Added 1 tsp of nutmeg, for depth of flavor 5) Added 1 tbsp of Italian seasoning 6) Added an extra clove of fresh minced garlic 7) Added 1 tbsp of garlic powder 8) Cut the onion in half, rather than minced inside of the chili and fished onion out before serving so you get the flavor, but not pieces of onion throughout (i hate biting into cooked onion!) 9) Added 1 tbsp of tomato paste 10) Used 1 large can (28 oz) of diced tomatoes (yes, even for 1/2 recipe), as chili was way too chunky
This chili is fantastic. Many "spicy" chilis don't have a flavor to back up the spice; they're just spicy to be spicy. This recipe turns out a chili that's got a good kick and a fantastic, complex flavor as well.
This is the best chili recipe I've ever tried! If you don't like things really spicy I would recommend not adding as much cayenne and chili powder but I thought it was perfect! Makes a lot so plenty for friends and family! I do like peppers so to customize it to my own taste I added one more pepper and a little less onion but that's just my preference. Also, I used 24 ounces of sauce - I'm not sure how all the spices could even be stirred in with just 8oz of sauce. A few of my friends tried this recipe and I gave them a heads up on this. They agreed and used more sauce and said it was perfect!
Used 1 pound of beef and it was still great. I thought it was going to be really thick when I first put everything in, but it balanced out nicely by the end. I do prefer a hearty chili. Must be a wuss because this was too spicy for me! So I will cut down next time. Still, really great flavor. I like to pour chili over salad greens as dressing and protein all in one and this was great for that.
Very good recipe and easy to play around with. Changes I made: I used one can of red and one can of white kidney beans, added 2 cans of tomato sauce, used 1lb ground beef and 1lb of ground pork, added celery and the onions to the meat near the end of cooking, didn't drain the 28oz can of diced tomatoes and I added a lot more garlic, cayenne and chili powder. After those changes it was a matter of taste preference. I may have added a touch more salt and I added a red garlic sansel and maybe a touch of oregano. The changes might not have been necessary and the base recipe would have been good for the average cook. If you do want to thin out the original recipe though I would recommend adding either the extra can of tomato sauce or not draining the diced tomatoes.
I didn't have cayenne so I just added a couple of teaspoons of hot sauce, an extra 8 oz can of tomato sauce to thin it out just a tad, 1 can of canellini. beans & 1 can of kidney beans just because that's what I had on hand & I used ground turkey to make it a little healthier. It was awesome!
This chili was absolutely delicious. I didn't think it was too spicy, it was actually just perfect. I added an extra can of tomato sauce as well because it was looking too dense. Everyone that ate it had seconds and left-overs didn't last long. I would definitely recommend this one!
Loved this! I halved the recipe and further halved the cayenne and chili powder because we're not really into overly spicy food. I added a bit of cumin because chili is not chili without cumin and a bit of seasoned salt and white sugar. It turned out great! My only regret is that I didn't make the full recipe because we didn't get to have any leftovers!
This is how my mom made her chili , I grew up on the stuff, I have added one thing that I think makes it taste better is add 1/2 jar of salsa, mild, med or hot, whatever you prefer. Gives it a wonderful tangy taste! Sandy
Have made this several times, with slight variation. I actually use 1 lb of beef and 1 lb of turkey. Instead of cooking the meat in another pan, I do everything in the crock pot. One less dish to wash! First add the meat in the crock pot on low. Once almost cooked thru, drain and add all the other ingredients. I do not drain the diced tomatoes since it needs the extra moisture. Great recipe!
This recipe is very good. I didn't have diced tomatoes so I used crushed tomatoes and added a cup of water. I also added 3 tablespoons sugar to cut the acid from the tomatoes. I also added a little cumin. delicious!!
Very good recipe! But, as always I have to add my own twist. I enjoy my chili really spicy! What I did was after cooking the ground beef I drained the grease out. I then used a food processor to chop up fresh hot cherry peppers, jalapeños, onions, and bell peppers. I then added this mixture to the pan of ground beef along with chili powder, crushed red pepper, salt, pepper, and a can of tomato sauce. This really gets the flavored to cook right into the meat. I let this cook together for about 5-7 mins. This also makes it easier to mix all together. Other than that I also added an additional can of tomato sauce as it was very thick. After cooking it together in my pan, I then put it all in my crock pot along with the diced tomatoes and other ingredients!! Came out awesome!!! Will definitely be making this again!
WON at a Superbowl Chili Cook-off with this recipe!!! Only change made was that I added "1/2 tsp of Pappy's Hotest Ride in Town BBQ sauce". It's a great recipe without that added hotness, but it made it a prize-winner!
My family LOVED this one. I did use the diced tomatoes with jalapeños AND I added two spicy jalapeños to the mix. It was just the right amount of spice for my family (we like items medium to slightly above medium). I always know a recipe is a success when my kids eat it as their afternoon snack when they get home from school. This recipe does make a lot of chili, and it is very filling.
This chili is an excellent base recipe. I made it exactly as indicated, and we loved it! I found that it had just a little too much onion for my tastes, so next time I will reduce the onion by 25%, increase the kidney beans by 25%, and throw in a small can of chopped green chiles. With these small adjustments, it should be absolutely perfect.
I made this with a few changes and it came out amazing! I only used 1 lb of ground beef , 1 onion, 1 can of beans I switched them to black beans, I used a 14oz can of tomato sauce instead of 8oz, I added corn, used 2 tablespoons of chili powder and 1 tablespoon cayenne pepper and served with tortilla chips :) my husband can't get enough!!
Though this chili has a good flavor, it is considerably too spicy for us...I did cut the cayenne down to two tsp., as opposed to a full tablespoon, but it was still dynamite hot. After adding 2 T. sugar and 2 T. vinegar AND boiling a raw potato in the chili for a couple of hours, I finally tamed the mixture to our taste. Another tip...don't add extra liquid even though initially it seems dry. Eventually the ingredients do liquify, and I ended up leaving the lid off to allow it to thicken further.
A very good chili! Like others, I ended up adding more tomato sauce to thin it out somewhat. I must have used some very potent spices, because this came out HOT (and we like spicy)! I'll probably make it with about half the cayenne and a little less chili powder next time.
Our perfect chili! The only thing I changed is I leave out the cayenne (since my daughter doesn't like spicy, but I personally loved it as is) and just set out the shaker so everyone else can sprinkle in as much as they like. Without the extra spice it's a lot like Wendy's chili and leftovers (if there are any) reheat well and are great for nachos or on baked potatoes. I little trick I learned is to add a cup of water to the browning meat and it helps draw out more of the grease and even browns it faster.
I've made this many times over the last few years. It's a great simple recipe and everyone loves it that I've had over. The only thing I add is a second pepper and more chili powder and more cayenne to make it spicier.
I cut the recipe in half since am only cooking for one person. I used 1 lb. chili cut beef 1 can drained kidney beans, 2 cans diced tomatoes (did NOT drain), 8 oz tomato sauce, 1 onion, 1 bell pepper, 1 clove garlic, 2 T. chili powder, 1 1/2 t. cayenne, and black pepper and salt to taste. Cheese upon serving. Put this in my 5 qt. cooker and only had to cook 4-5 hrs on LOW
Made this dish SEVERAL times for pot lucks. The secret...add more time than the suggested time. The longer, the better. The spices come alive, not too spicy, the longer it sits on low/warm in the pot. Stir occasionally.
This chile recipe is DELICIOUS !!!! My hubby and I LOVED it !!! I did as most of the reviews said, and doubled the amount of tomato sauce, and we fell in LOVE with this dish !!!! We will definitely make again and again in the future !!!! Thanks for this recipe !!!!! BEST chile EVER !!!!!
This is so delicious. the only thing I did different was add a package of chili seasoning. this is a keeper. what i want you try next time is adding a small can of pineapple chunks (yes it is very good) about 1 her before it's done.
Great base chili recipe. Typically I make two batches (large family). I make it as is and reduce the cayenne as some of the folks in my house don't like a lot of heat. For a spicier kick I add a small (I repeat small) jalapeño and a half tablespoon more cayenne to the second batch. I also add a little flair to both batches by adding 12 oz of beer. Adds a nice flavor.
Made this as written except used ground turkey and added a sprinkle of cumin toward the end of cooking time. We were having a chili night at church on a Sunday evening, so I assembled the night before, refrigerated it, and let it slow cook all day Sunday. Just has a bowl for lunch, (it's now Tuesday), and I think it's even better today.
This is my new go to on chilli. I used to buy the 2 alarm chilli packet but this beats it hands down. We don't like a whole lot of pepper hot so I do leave out the cayenne pepper. You will find this is to much fresher tasting that any packet you can buy. Try it you will like it!
I halved everything on this recipe and used the tomatoes with jalapenos and tried it once with the pinto beans and another time with the kidney beans. not sure which I liked better but found it a easy and tasty meal.
This is great! I made it as is except I cut down the spice to 1 tbsp. chilli powder and 1 tsp. cayenne. It was still a tad spicy for my mild tastes, but it does say so in the title! Just take it seriously.
First time making chili thought this would be easy. It was. And well worth it. I added about double the chili powder and added a chopped habanero pepper which gave it some good spice. Not too hot though. Might add some ghost chili extract next time.
This is really good! I did change a couple of things though. I added one 12 oz can of tomato paste & two more 8 oz cans of tomato sauce. I only use 1/2 of the cayenne pepper the recipe called for since other reviewers thought that it was too spicy & I added one packet of chili seasoning mix. I will definitely make this again.
This chili is so yummy! I did a few different things...I halved the recipe, used deer meat, added some cumin (about 1.5 teaspoons) some garlic powder and a little more tomato sauce than the recipe called for. VERY VERY GOOD! My hubby really liked it too. Thanks!!!!
I found it a little too spicy without even adding any spice as it cooked, and had to add extra hamburger, tomato sauce and beans to tame it down. Ended up with a large amount of chili, but it was very good. Froze a lot of it to enjoy later.
Like most allrecipes recipes, it came out great. My family unfortunately can't handle spicy food so i had to reduce some of the spices. Usually If the recipe calls for 2 Tbsp of Chipotle chili pepper, i'll reduce the amount to 1 Tbsp and half. The same goes for pepper and any other spice. But it still came out great. My family loved it.
I made this for a large Seahawk football group, doubled it and have to say it was amazing. Several people at the party are pretty amazing cooks too! Said it was the best. Loved it and am making it again tonight!
Very good chili. I found there was a lot of liquid so next time I'll drain the tomatoes. Also I only used half the cayenne and chili suggested in the recipe and it was perfect for my heat resistant hubby. I served it in a baked sweet potato and with a kale salad. We had brownies from this site as well for dessert. Yummy supper for a very cold night!
This is one of the best chili recipes I've ever made and I've tried dozens. I made this with ground turkey for a healthier version. My fiance said it was sooo delicious. I will definitely be making this again very soon and next time with extra lean ground beef so I can compare the two. The only thing I added was another can of tomato sauce as it was a bit chunky for our liking and it was perfect.
Best chili I've ever had or made. My husband even loved it, & he's picky. The only changes I made was I didn't drain the diced tomatoes, I used 2 cans of tomato sauce, & added a little bit of water. Would've been too thick for me otherwise. Has just enough kick without being too hot or spicy. This is the only recipe I'll use from now on. Thanks for posting!
What surprised me the most is that when this starts cooking it looks relatively dry. The recipe contains almost no moisture (Drained beans, Drained tomatoes) so I was worried it might start burning to the bottom of the crock. I added most of a beer and even with that the top half of it was still pretty dry looking. But I let it cook on low for an hour or so and it definitely has moisture. I also added Jalapenos and two Habaneros instead of the 1 bell pepper. Yes it was spicy, but not bad, just enough "zest" in my opinion. Tonight I'm cooking it for the second time. This time I added a whole package of bacon, cooked, drained and crumbled. I also did not drain 1 of the cans of tomatoes. With the addition of the extra meat (bacon) I hope it won't hurt to have that extra moisture. So far, 5 hours into the cooking cycle, it looks just great and my home smells delicious.
Make it vegan: I used 1 pack Quorn Meatless ground and 1 pack Garden beefless ground (just throw in still frozen) to mimic the varying textures in chili, and it is AMAZING! It still cold and I can’t stop eating. Tastes like I remember chili tasting as a kid which is the key to any classic recipe, isn’t it? I won a chili cookoff with this recipe when I ate meat and now I think its even better!
Pretty good taste but very spicy, even though I cut the cayenne in half. I also thought it was a little salty so will probably skip the salt and let folks season on their own. I will definitely make it again.
