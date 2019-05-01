Star-Spangled Burgers

These tasty red, white, and blue burgers will make any Memorial Day, 4th of July, or Labor Day barbeque that much more special! Fire up the grill and cook a batch for your troops! Top with your favorite veggies and condiments.

By Shannon

prep:
20 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 burgers
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat an outdoor grill for medium-high heat and lightly oil the grate.

  • Mix ground beef, red pepper, garlic, salt, and pepper in a large mixing bowl; divide and form into 16 patties. Place 1 ounce blue cheese in the center atop each of 8 of the patties. Top each cheese-topped patty with an unadorned patty, pressing the sides together so the cheese doesn't fall out.

  • Cook on the preheated grill until the burgers are cooked to your desired degree of doneness, 7 to 10 minutes per side for well done. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the meat should read 160 degrees F (70 degrees C).

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
432 calories; protein 28.9g; carbohydrates 23.9g; fat 23.7g; cholesterol 90mg; sodium 992mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (8)

Reviews:
Christina
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
07/02/2013
Made these for Recipe Group...We LOVED them! I 1/2'd the recipe but that was my only change. I have a horrible time making 'stuffed' burgers normally but these worked out perfectly. Great flavor! I will def be making these again YUM! Thanks for sharing.:) Read More
Helpful
(4)
siamese3
Rating: 4 stars
07/18/2012
A very healthy advance towards a burger. My boyfriend loved it! Read More
Helpful
(2)
Molly
Rating: 5 stars
07/01/2013
Recipe Group Selection: 29 June 2013 A delicious burger that I made with bleu cheese in some and feta cheese in the others for my bleu cheese hating hubby and son. I added a couple of splashes of Worcestershire sauce to help hold the burgers together. Once I put the burgers together I put a thumb print indentation in the middle of the burger on the top side and the bottom side. I learned from thebuzz that this would help the burgers from shrinking up during the grilling time. It worked perfectly! The heat and grill time was spot on this recipe. They held together very nicely and kept the cheese sealed in the middle. I served these on bagel thins with corn on the cob and Paige s Feta Slaw from AR. A great burger that will be made again. The guys loved theirs made with feta cheese. Read More
Helpful
(1)
AuntE
Rating: 5 stars
07/04/2013
Recipe Group Review 6/29/13: Weighed my burger halves and pressed them into circles and followed the recipe as is. Wonderful melt inside the burger and the taste was not overwhelming. Cooked very quickly as each side is thinner. My camera was not available but I can tell you that slicing Italian bread also grilled and adding a big slice of roasted Pepper sure did make a pretty burger. Its a keeper. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Anna Dawson
Rating: 5 stars
08/14/2019
Made these for our 4th of July party and they turned out wonderfully. I’m not a huge fan of blue cheese, but everyone enjoyed them so I’m likely to give them a try again in the future! Read More
keebdaisy
Rating: 5 stars
08/16/2020
I loved it! I unfortunately did not have enough blue cheese as asked for but it was tasty. I'm still giving it 5 stars because I know that if I would have had the full amount they would have been even better. I did not grill but steered both sides in a fry pan (2 mins on each side) with garlic olive oil and then finished off in the oven (at 350 for 15 mins). Cooked perfectly. Done, and very moist. The red bell pepper, garlic and blue cheese worked nice together. Ate just as patties, no bread or other toppings. Read More
maureen
Rating: 5 stars
08/20/2015
Made this for Wednesday night dinner I had with a friend. It came out so well! I replaced the salt and pepper with Montreal Steak sauce. It was so juicy and delicious and my friend loved it too! Definitely making it again soon! Read More
