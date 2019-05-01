Star-Spangled Burgers

1 of 8

Rating: 5 stars Made these for Recipe Group...We LOVED them! I 1/2'd the recipe but that was my only change. I have a horrible time making 'stuffed' burgers normally but these worked out perfectly. Great flavor! I will def be making these again YUM! Thanks for sharing.:) Helpful (4)

Rating: 4 stars A very healthy advance towards a burger. My boyfriend loved it! Helpful (2)

Rating: 5 stars Recipe Group Selection: 29 June 2013 A delicious burger that I made with bleu cheese in some and feta cheese in the others for my bleu cheese hating hubby and son. I added a couple of splashes of Worcestershire sauce to help hold the burgers together. Once I put the burgers together I put a thumb print indentation in the middle of the burger on the top side and the bottom side. I learned from thebuzz that this would help the burgers from shrinking up during the grilling time. It worked perfectly! The heat and grill time was spot on this recipe. They held together very nicely and kept the cheese sealed in the middle. I served these on bagel thins with corn on the cob and Paige s Feta Slaw from AR. A great burger that will be made again. The guys loved theirs made with feta cheese. Helpful (1)

Rating: 5 stars Recipe Group Review 6/29/13: Weighed my burger halves and pressed them into circles and followed the recipe as is. Wonderful melt inside the burger and the taste was not overwhelming. Cooked very quickly as each side is thinner. My camera was not available but I can tell you that slicing Italian bread also grilled and adding a big slice of roasted Pepper sure did make a pretty burger. Its a keeper. Helpful (1)

Rating: 5 stars Made these for our 4th of July party and they turned out wonderfully. I’m not a huge fan of blue cheese, but everyone enjoyed them so I’m likely to give them a try again in the future!

Rating: 5 stars I loved it! I unfortunately did not have enough blue cheese as asked for but it was tasty. I'm still giving it 5 stars because I know that if I would have had the full amount they would have been even better. I did not grill but steered both sides in a fry pan (2 mins on each side) with garlic olive oil and then finished off in the oven (at 350 for 15 mins). Cooked perfectly. Done, and very moist. The red bell pepper, garlic and blue cheese worked nice together. Ate just as patties, no bread or other toppings.