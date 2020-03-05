1 of 1442

Rating: 5 stars I made the marinade for the chicken according to recipe. Instead of the vegetables called for, I used a bag of frozen stir fry vegetables because that is what I had on hand. I cooked it as directed. The chicken was tender and the sauce was very flavorful. We loved it and this will be my new chicken stir-fry recipe. Thank you. Helpful (550)

Rating: 5 stars Really great recipe! I added snap peas because I love them. I also added some hot oil to give it a little more kick. (We like spicy stuff!) Will make this again. Helpful (405)

Rating: 3 stars this was decent. I liked it but it needed a little more asian flavor to it for my liking. It was not bad though! Helpful (249)

Rating: 4 stars I doubled this recipe because I wanted to have it for the entire week. Here are the changes I made: Any recipe with soy sauce you must taste before you incorporate the rest of your ingredients. Having cooked w/ soy sauce before I knew 2/3c would be too much for me but maybe it works for others. Even in doubling the recipe, I only used "1/4" c of low sodium soy sauce. (Keep in mind, if you use terriyaki sauce, it has soy sauce in it so don't use both!). Sesame seed oil is what gives most oriental dishes it's flavor but used sparingly. A little goes a long way and it has a strong flavor. Brown your chicken first in the oil and then marinate it. You will still get all the flavor when you pour the marinade you made in the pot w/ the veggies & chicken. For my marinade, I used 1/2c brown sugar, 1/4c soy sauce, 1/2c sweet & sour sauce, 1/4 rice wine vinegar, tbsp ginger, 2 tbsp minced garlic, 1/4c green onions, 3 tbsp red pepper flakes. Take browned chicken & put in a ziplock & pour the marinade over it. Place in the fridge for 10-15 minutes. I used thawed frozen veggies & only sautéed them in the sesame oil 3-5 min so they wouldn't get soggy during the cooking time w/ the chicken. I also used brown rice and all came out great! Helpful (164)

Rating: 5 stars I think you need to highlight to people not used to cooking with soy sauce, that they need to use a Dark Chinese Soy which is a lot less saltier than a Japanese soy or a light soy sauce :) Helpful (154)

Rating: 1 stars We couldn't eat this dish. Total salt overload due to the amount of soy sauce this recipe calls for. Be cautious! I thought it was odd that I used 3/4 of my new bottle of soy sauce. Chefs beware.....unless you absolutely love lots of salt! Helpful (108)

Rating: 5 stars This deserves 5 stars. The sauce mixture is salty, spicy and sweet, exactly what I was hoping for. For those of you complaining about the level of saltiness - marinate the chicken in a portion of the liquid, just enough to cover it. Reserve the remainder of the sauce and add at the end, a little bit by little bit, tasting as you go. I don't understand why people blame the recipe for being overpoweringly salty, at the end of the day, you're the one cooking! Any good chef knows they must taste as they go. Wasn't too salty at all for us. Helpful (97)

Rating: 4 stars This was good. But I made a few mods to suit my personal taste and local availability, For veggies I used mushrooms, broccoli, red peppers and added some sweetcorn kernels at the very end. It made a very colourful (red, green, yellow) dish. Also used a grated chilli rather than garlic in the marinade, and served with noodles not rice I found that (since I like my vegetable reasonably crispy) I did not need the last 5-7 minutes cooking. Just stir fried the chicken in step 4, then added the veggies back for 30 secs to heat through. Helpful (82)