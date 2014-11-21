Marinated Grilled Eggplant

I didn't bother with the garlic salt, just marinated and grilled. Delish!
This was delicious! My husband and I scarfed it down and didn't have to add any salt or seasonings. I followed the recipe exactly and it was perfect just the way it was! Make sure to baste the eggplant with the marinade throughout grilling. Thanks!
Don't normally like eggplant. LOVE this recipe. Didn't change a thing.
I love eggplant and balsamic but I didn't like them together. However hubs really liked it so it's a 4. I made this as written without the optional fish sauce. Several reviewers said that they found it too salty and I wonder if a step is missing in the recipe as it should be rinsed and dried before marinating. Thanks for sharing.
Followed exactly including the fish sauce and thought it was great. I probably used a little less of everything because my wife isn't crazy about balsamic vinegar but it was really tasty!
This was great. My husband who hates eggplant really enjoyed this. He asks for it. This was great, but made some changes. First, instead of the eggplant, i substituted ground beef. Then instead of olive oil i used some taco seasoning and served it in cute taco shells...It was amazing.
Didnt like the taste but maybe its just me
I didn't use the fish sauce but the result was still really good. This is my go-to marinade now for both eggplant and zucchini (I quarter the zucchini lengthwise into spears). My husband now actually likes to grill veggies!
This recipe didn't work for me. Not much flavor.