Marinated Grilled Eggplant

Simple prep plus simple ingredients equals great food! Serve warm as a side dish or with all your favorite burger fixings.

By Carah

prep:
5 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
45 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Sprinkle garlic salt over both sides of eggplant slices; let sit for 30 minutes to release water.

  • Place eggplant slices in a large dish; drizzle with fish sauce. Add basil, balsamic vinegar, and olive oil; stir to evenly coat. Marinate for about 15 minutes.

  • Preheat grill for medium heat and lightly oil the grate.

  • Remove eggplant from marinade and arrange on preheated grill; cook until tender, occasionally basting with marinade, about 5 minutes per side.

Cook's Note:

If grilling isn't your thing, cut eggplant into 1-inch cubes instead of slices and bake for 10 minutes at 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Serve with flat bread, kalamata olives, and feta cheese.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
113 calories; protein 2g; carbohydrates 12.5g; fat 7.1g; sodium 483.5mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (25)

Most helpful positive review

Arizona Desert Flower
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
02/24/2013
I didn't bother with the garlic salt, just marinated and grilled. Delish! Read More
Helpful
(15)

Most helpful critical review

maddy87
Rating: 1 stars
04/29/2015
Didnt like the taste but maybe its just me Read More
Helpful
(2)
Reviews:
alicante03
Rating: 5 stars
07/29/2013
This was delicious! My husband and I scarfed it down and didn't have to add any salt or seasonings. I followed the recipe exactly and it was perfect just the way it was! Make sure to baste the eggplant with the marinade throughout grilling. Thanks! Read More
Helpful
(10)
Sarah Masi
Rating: 5 stars
09/14/2013
Don't normally like eggplant. LOVE this recipe. Didn't change a thing. Read More
Helpful
(10)
Bren
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
06/08/2017
I love eggplant and balsamic but I didn't like them together. However hubs really liked it so it's a 4. I made this as written without the optional fish sauce. Several reviewers said that they found it too salty and I wonder if a step is missing in the recipe as it should be rinsed and dried before marinating. Thanks for sharing. Read More
Helpful
(2)
scooter
Rating: 5 stars
07/12/2015
Followed exactly including the fish sauce and thought it was great. I probably used a little less of everything because my wife isn't crazy about balsamic vinegar but it was really tasty! Read More
Helpful
(2)
mnene23
Rating: 5 stars
04/08/2019
This was great. My husband who hates eggplant really enjoyed this. He asks for it. This was great, but made some changes. First, instead of the eggplant, i substituted ground beef. Then instead of olive oil i used some taco seasoning and served it in cute taco shells...It was amazing. Read More
Helpful
(2)
maddy87
Rating: 1 stars
04/29/2015
Didnt like the taste but maybe its just me Read More
Helpful
(2)
Jennifer Seyfried
Rating: 4 stars
05/03/2016
I didn't use the fish sauce but the result was still really good. This is my go-to marinade now for both eggplant and zucchini (I quarter the zucchini lengthwise into spears). My husband now actually likes to grill veggies! Read More
Helpful
(1)
beck
Rating: 2 stars
03/22/2015
This recipe didn't work for me. Not much flavor. Read More
Helpful
(1)
